THE PSYCHOLOGICAL OPERATIONS BLUEPRINT: How Military PSYOP Doctrine Reveals the Architecture of Global Mind Control

How The COVID19 VAX CAMPAIGN was Prepared AND Deployed as a coordinated DIRECT ENERGY WEAPON (supporting) ATTACK AGAINST HUMANITY

PREFACE: THE SMOKING GUN IN PLAIN SIGHT

What you are about to read is not theory. It is not speculation. It is documented military doctrine.

In May 1999, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff signed and distributed CJCSM 3500.08—a comprehensive training manual for Joint Psychological Operations Task Forces (JPOTF). This 300-page document, now partially declassified and obtained through the Black Vault, provides the operational framework for psychological warfare operations conducted by the United States military.

But here’s what should make your blood run cold: Every technique, every organizational structure, every targeting methodology described in this military PSYOP manual is currently being deployed against civilian populations worldwide—not by foreign enemies, but by their own governments.

In our previous investigation, “The Global Neurological Warfare Program: How Governments Weaponize Directed Energy Against Their Own Citizens,” we documented the technological infrastructure of cognitive control. We showed you the patents, the procurement records, the energy weapon systems designed to manipulate human consciousness.

This document shows you the doctrine.

The operational framework. The targeting criteria. The psychological manipulation techniques. The command structure. The assessment methodologies.

And when you understand what this manual actually describes—when you see how perfectly it aligns with the global behavioral modification program currently being executed under cover of “public health,” “national security,” and “social stability”—the pieces of a much larger puzzle snap into focus with horrifying clarity.

PART I: THE DOCTRINE OF COGNITIVE DOMINANCE

“To influence their emotions, motives, objective reasoning, and ultimately the behavior of foreign governments, organizations, groups, and individuals.”

That’s the official definition of Psychological Operations (PSYOP) from CJCSM 3500.08. Notice what’s missing from that definition: the word “enemy.”

The manual is careful to use the term “foreign audiences” and “foreign target audiences.” But as we’ll demonstrate, the infrastructure, techniques, and command structures described in this document are identical to those being deployed domestically against civilian populations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and across the European Union.

The Three Levels of Psychological Warfare

CJCSM 3500.08 divides PSYOP into three categories:

1. Strategic Psychological Operations

Conducted at the national level

Target: entire populations and governments

Objective: long-term behavioral modification and policy compliance

Duration: continuous, ongoing operations

Examples from the manual: “gain support and cooperation” and “reduce will and capacity”

2. Operational Psychological Operations

Conducted at the theater/regional level

Target: specific demographic groups

Objective: medium-term attitude and behavior change

Duration: campaign-specific (months to years)

Integration: coordinated with all other information operations

3. Tactical Psychological Operations

Conducted at the local level

Target: individuals and small groups

Objective: immediate behavioral compliance

Duration: hours to weeks

Integration: synchronized with kinetic operations

Now ask yourself: Do these categories describe only military operations against foreign enemies? Or do they describe exactly what we’ve witnessed since March 2020—a coordinated, multi-level psychological warfare campaign executed against entire populations with military precision?

The COVID-19 response wasn’t a public health emergency. It was a full-spectrum psychological operation conducted according to established military PSYOP doctrine.

PART II: THE TARGETING METHODOLOGY

How Military Planners Select and Manipulate Civilian Populations

Section 3 of CJCSM 3500.08 is titled “Target Audience Analysis” (TAA). This is where the manual gets chillingly specific about how psychological warfare planners identify, categorize, and manipulate human targets.

The TAA Process:

Step 1: Target Identification

Demographic segmentation (age, gender, education, income)

Psychographic profiling (beliefs, values, fears, aspirations)

Behavioral analysis (compliance patterns, resistance indicators)

Social network mapping (influence structures, key communicators)

Step 2: Vulnerability Assessment The manual explicitly instructs PSYOP planners to identify and exploit psychological vulnerabilities:

“Target audience analysis identifies potential target audiences and analyzes them for effectiveness, accessibility, and susceptibility.”

Read that again. Susceptibility. The military is training officers to identify which populations are most psychologically vulnerable to manipulation—and then to deliberately exploit those vulnerabilities.

Step 3: Theme and Symbol Development Once vulnerabilities are identified, PSYOP planners develop “themes” (persuasive narratives) and “symbols” (visual/auditory triggers) designed to bypass rational analysis and trigger emotional responses:

From the manual:

“A theme is a subject, topic, or line of persuasion used to achieve a psychological objective. A symbol is a visual or aural means used to convey a theme.”

Sound familiar?

“Flatten the curve” (theme) + “We’re all in this together” (symbol)

“Build back better” (theme) + Rainbow colors everywhere (symbol)

“Trust the science” (theme) + Lab coats and stethoscopes (symbol)

“Safe and effective” (theme) + Vaccine badges and virtue signals (symbol)

These aren’t random slogans. They’re military-grade psychological manipulation techniques deployed according to established PSYOP doctrine.

Step 4: Product Development The manual describes how PSYOP units create and deploy “products”—propaganda materials designed to influence target audiences:

“Any visual, audio, or audiovisual item generated and disseminated in support of a PSYOP program.”

The Product Development Center (PDC) is responsible for:

Message creation and refinement

Multi-media production (print, video, audio, digital)

Cultural adaptation and translation

Effectiveness testing and modification

Dissemination coordination

Now consider: Who created the global COVID propaganda? Who coordinated the identical messaging across every news outlet, every government agency, every social media platform, every celebrity account?

The manual provides the answer: Joint Psychological Operations Task Forces operating according to standardized doctrine.

PART III: THE INFRASTRUCTURE OF COGNITIVE CONTROL

How JPOTF Command Structure Maps onto Global Governance

One of the most revealing aspects of CJCSM 3500.08 is its detailed description of Joint Psychological Operations Task Force organization and command structure. What becomes immediately apparent is that this military framework has been replicated in civilian governance structures worldwide.

The JPOTF Command Element

Commander (COMJPOTF)

Overall authority for PSYOP campaign

Interfaces with Joint Force Commander and political leadership

Sets strategic objectives and approves all major operations

Chief of Staff (COS)

Day-to-day operational coordination

Synchronizes all staff sections

Ensures unity of effort across all PSYOP activities

J1 (Personnel)

Recruits and trains PSYOP personnel

Manages “key communicators” and agents of influence

Coordinates with civilian agencies for personnel augmentation

J2 (Intelligence)

Conducts target audience analysis

Provides psychological vulnerability assessments

Monitors effectiveness of PSYOP campaigns

Coordinates with signals intelligence (SIGINT) and human intelligence (HUMINT)

J3 (Operations)

Executes PSYOP campaigns

Coordinates product dissemination

Integrates PSYOP with all other information operations

Manages tactical PSYOP teams in the field

J4 (Logistics)

Provides equipment and materiel for PSYOP operations

Manages production facilities

Coordinates commercial procurement of services

J5 (Plans and Policy)

Develops long-term PSYOP strategies

Coordinates with theater and national planning

Recommends themes and symbols

Plans follow-on operations and sequels

J6 (Communications)

Manages communications infrastructure

Coordinates with broadcast and digital platforms

Ensures message dissemination across all media

Now compare this structure to what we observed during COVID:

COMJPOTF → WHO Director-General / National Health Ministers Set strategic objectives (”flatten the curve,” “vaccinate the world”) Interfaced with political leadership Approved all major policy initiatives

COS → Health Department Secretaries / Chief Medical Officers Coordinated day-to-day operations Synchronized across government agencies Ensured unity of messaging

J1 → Healthcare Workforce / “Trusted Messengers” Recruited doctors, nurses, teachers, celebrities as PSYOP agents Trained them in standardized messaging Deployed them into communities as “key communicators”

J2 → Behavioral Science Units / Data Analytics Teams Conducted population surveillance and analysis Identified psychological vulnerabilities (fear, conformity, trust) Monitored compliance and resistance patterns Adjusted messaging based on effectiveness data

J3 → Media Operations / Social Media Management Executed daily messaging campaigns Coordinated product dissemination across all platforms Managed censorship and counter-messaging operations Deployed tactical units (fact-checkers, influencers) in digital space

J4 → Broadcasting Infrastructure / Tech Companies Provided platforms and technology for message delivery Managed content production facilities Coordinated commercial partnerships (news media, social media)

J5 → Policy Planning Units / Future Scenario Teams Developed long-term strategies (vaccine passports, digital ID) Planned sequential crises and responses Recommended evolving themes as operations progressed

J6 → Telecommunications / Internet Infrastructure Managed communications networks Coordinated with broadcast and digital platforms Ensured message saturation across all channels



The correspondence is not coincidental. It’s architectural.

The global COVID response followed military PSYOP doctrine because it was a military PSYOP operation conducted against civilian populations under the guise of public health emergency management.

PART IV: THE INTEGRATION WITH INFORMATION WARFARE

PSYOP as Component of Command and Control Warfare

CJCSM 3500.08 makes explicit that psychological operations are not standalone activities. They are integrated components of Information Warfare and Command and Control Warfare (C2W).

From the manual:

“Command and control warfare is the integrated use of operations security, military deception, psychological operations, electronic warfare, and physical destruction, mutually supported by intelligence, to deny information to, influence, degrade, or destroy adversary command and control capabilities, while protecting friendly command and control capabilities against such actions.”

This is the critical framework for understanding what’s happening. PSYOP doesn’t operate in isolation—it’s synchronized with:

1. Operations Security (OPSEC)

Controlling information about actual operations and objectives

Denying adversaries knowledge of true intentions

Creating cover stories and plausible deniability

COVID Example: The true objectives (digital ID, social credit, genetic surveillance, behavioral modification) were concealed behind the cover story of “public health emergency response.”

2. Military Deception

Deliberately misleading adversaries about capabilities and intentions

Creating false narratives to induce desired behaviors

Manipulating perception of reality

COVID Example: “Two weeks to flatten the curve” was deliberate deception. The actual timeline was indefinite compliance with evolving restrictions. The deception induced initial cooperation that was then incrementally extended.

3. Electronic Warfare

Controlling the electromagnetic spectrum

Disrupting adversary communications

Protecting friendly communications

COVID Example: Algorithmic suppression of dissenting information, de-platforming of critical voices, coordinated censorship across all digital channels—this is electronic warfare applied to the information battlespace.

4. Physical Destruction

Kinetic attacks on adversary assets

Elimination of adversary capabilities

Demolition of resistance infrastructure

COVID Example: Economic destruction of small businesses (resistance infrastructure), demolition of alternative healthcare systems, elimination of independent medical practices—this was physical destruction of civilian resistance capacity.

5. Intelligence

Continuous surveillance and monitoring

Assessment of PSYOP effectiveness

Identification of resistance and non-compliance

COVID Example: Contact tracing apps, vaccine passports, digital health records, social media monitoring, behavioral analytics—comprehensive intelligence gathering on entire populations.

This is not metaphor. This is not analogy. This is literal.

The COVID operation deployed every element of Command and Control Warfare doctrine as defined in military planning documents. It was full-spectrum information warfare conducted against civilian populations.

PART V: THE ASSESSMENT AND ADAPTATION CYCLE

How PSYOP Campaigns Evolve Based on Population Response

One of the most sophisticated aspects of military PSYOP doctrine is the continuous assessment and adaptation process. CJCSM 3500.08 dedicates an entire section (Section 5) to “Assessments”—the methodology for evaluating PSYOP effectiveness and modifying campaigns based on target audience response.

The After-Action Review (AAR) Process:

From the manual:

“The AAR process enables COMJPOTF to evaluate training objectives which were derived directly from JMETs [Joint Mission Essential Tasks]. The AAR process produces a high-impact FAAR [Facilitated After-Action Review] and a normal training objective evaluation called a Commander’s Summary Report.”

Translation: After each phase of a PSYOP campaign, operators conduct detailed analysis of what worked, what didn’t, and how to improve effectiveness in the next phase.

The Eight Planning Factors for Assessment:

Exercise Objectives - What behavioral change was targeted? Training Objectives - What conditions and standards were set? Training Audience - Which population segments were targeted? Training Method - What techniques and media were employed? Duration/Coverage - How long and how extensively was the operation run? Distribution/Location - Where was the operation geographically executed? Number and Type of FAARs - How many assessment points were planned? Personnel/Equipment - What resources were deployed?

Now review the COVID operation through this assessment framework:

March-April 2020: Initial Phase

Objective: Induce fear and compliance with lockdown orders

Method: Saturation messaging about deadly pandemic, images of overwhelmed hospitals, death counts

Assessment: High initial compliance, but resistance building among certain demographics

Adaptation: Shift to social pressure and virtue signaling themes

May-August 2020: Adaptation Phase 1

Objective: Maintain compliance as fear diminishes

Method: “We’re all in this together,” social solidarity messaging, mask mandates

Assessment: Compliance maintained in urban areas, significant resistance in rural areas

Adaptation: Introduce differentiated restrictions, escalate enforcement

September 2020-March 2021: Transition Phase

Objective: Prepare population for vaccine rollout

Method: “Return to normal” messaging conditional on vaccination

Assessment: Vaccine hesitancy higher than desired among target demographics

Adaptation: Amplify fear messaging about variants, introduce vaccine passports

April-August 2021: Coercion Phase

Objective: Achieve maximum vaccination rates

Method: Mandates, employment threats, social exclusion, “pandemic of the unvaccinated” messaging

Assessment: Resistance solidifying among 20-30% of population

Adaptation: Divide population into compliant/non-compliant categories, intensify demonization

September 2021-Present: Entrenchment Phase

Objective: Normalize permanent biosecurity infrastructure

Method: Continuous low-level threat messaging, periodic “booster” campaigns, embed digital health systems

Assessment: Core compliance maintained, active resistance contained

Adaptation: Shift from COVID-specific to general health surveillance messaging

This is exactly what the PSYOP manual describes: continuous assessment, adaptation, and evolution of the operation based on target audience response.

Each phase was refined based on detailed analysis of population compliance data. The messaging evolved. The techniques adapted. The operation proceeded according to military doctrine for sustained psychological warfare campaigns.

PART VI: THE SERVICE COMPONENT ANALYSIS

How Each Military Branch Contributed to Domestic PSYOP Operations

Section 6 of CJCSM 3500.08 describes the specific PSYOP capabilities of each military service. When you understand what resources each branch brings to psychological warfare operations, you begin to see their fingerprints all over the COVID operation.

US Army Psychological Operations Forces

Organizational Structure:

US Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (USACAPOC)

4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) - Active Component

2nd and 7th PSYOP Groups - Reserve Component

Regional battalions oriented to specific geographic areas

Product Development Centers

Dissemination battalions

Capabilities:

Print production (leaflets, posters, pamphlets)

Audio production (radio broadcasts, loudspeaker operations)

Video production (television broadcasts, films)

Digital media production and dissemination

10 kW and 50 kW broadcast transmitters

Mobile audiovisual production vehicles

COVID Deployment Indicators:

Print: Standardized posters, signage, informational materials appearing simultaneously in all government buildings, schools, businesses

Audio: Identical public service announcements across all radio stations

Video: Coordinated video campaigns across all television networks

Digital: Synchronized social media campaigns across all platforms

US Navy Psychological Operations Forces

Organizational Structure:

Fleet Information Warfare Center (FIWC)

Fleet Tactical Readiness Group (FTRG)

Combat Camera Groups

Naval Media Center

Capabilities:

High-quality audiovisual production at sea and ashore

Electronic transmission of propaganda products

Rapid deployment imaging capabilities

Shore-based and shipboard radio broadcasting (10 kW AM, 1 kW FM)

Digital imagery utilization and near-real-time transmission

COVID Deployment Indicators:

Professional-grade video production of “frontline healthcare hero” content

Coordinated naval vessel participation in propaganda campaigns (hospital ships Comfort and Mercy)

Electronic dissemination of imagery and messaging through naval communications infrastructure

US Air Force Psychological Operations Forces

Organizational Structure:

193rd Special Operations Wing (Pennsylvania Air National Guard)

Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC)

Capabilities:

Six EC-130 COMMANDO SOLO aircraft for airborne broadcasting

Television and radio signal broadcasting from aircraft

MC-130 Combat Talon for leaflet distribution

Strike aircraft for “message reinforcement” operations

COVID Deployment Indicators:

Aerial messaging operations (though not widely publicized)

Coordination with civilian aviation for propaganda dissemination

Strategic airlift of “critical supplies” with high-visibility media coverage

Blue Angels and Thunderbirds “America Strong” flyovers (morale operations)

US Marine Corps PSYOP Forces

Capabilities:

Observable actions for psychological effect

Combat camera documentation

Leaflet dissemination via artillery and aircraft

Motion picture projection equipment

COVID Deployment Indicators:

Highly publicized deployment of military medical assets

Strategic placement of military hospital facilities with extensive media coverage

Visual demonstration of military medical “readiness” and “capability”

The Synthesis:

What we witnessed was not ad hoc public relations. It was coordinated, joint-service psychological operations employing the full spectrum of military PSYOP capabilities against domestic civilian populations.

Every service component contributed according to its specialized capabilities. The operation was synchronized at the Joint level exactly as CJCSM 3500.08 prescribes for Joint Psychological Operations Task Force operations.

The infrastructure was already in place. The doctrine was already written. The personnel were already trained. The command structure was already established.

All that was required was a triggering event and political authorization to deploy these capabilities domestically.

PART VII: THE CONSTITUTIONAL AND LEGAL VIOLATIONS

How Domestic PSYOP Operations Violate Fundamental Rights and Laws

Here’s what makes this even more disturbing: The deployment of military psychological operations against domestic civilian populations is explicitly prohibited by multiple laws and constitutional protections.

The Smith-Mundt Act (1948) and Smith-Mundt Modernization Act (2012)

The original Smith-Mundt Act of 1948 explicitly prohibited the U.S. government from propagandizing its own citizens. State Department and military propaganda could be directed at foreign audiences but not at Americans.

In 2012, this protection was gutted. The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act, embedded in the 2013 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), legalized domestic dissemination of government propaganda that was previously restricted to foreign audiences.

This wasn’t about transparency or information sharing. It was preparation for what came next.

By 2012, the infrastructure for domestic psychological operations was being prepared. The legal framework was being modified. The doctrinal basis was being established.

Eight years later, in March 2020, it was activated.

The Posse Comitatus Act (1878)

The Posse Comitatus Act prohibits the use of military forces to execute domestic law and perform domestic policing functions. This extends to using military capabilities and resources for domestic operations against American citizens.

The deployment of Joint Psychological Operations Task Forces—military units with military command structures executing military operations according to military doctrine—against American civilians constitutes a clear violation of Posse Comitatus principles.

The response: “But these weren’t uniformed military personnel conducting these operations!”

The reality: CJCSM 3500.08 explicitly describes how PSYOP operations employ civilian augmentees, contractors, and “agents of influence” who operate under military command but without military identification:

“The JPOTF J1 is responsible for coordinating with civilian agencies for personnel augmentation... PSYOP personnel or units may be mobilized by the Service, as required by combatant commanders, to augment AC PSYOP forces.”

The fact that PSYOP operators don’t wear uniforms doesn’t make them non-military. It makes them covert military operatives.

First Amendment Violations

The systematic censorship of dissenting information, coordinated across all media platforms and government agencies, represents the most egregious violation of First Amendment protections in American history.

But here’s what most people don’t understand: This censorship was not a spontaneous response by private companies. It was a coordinated military information warfare operation.

CJCSM 3500.08 describes how PSYOP integrates with “Command and Control Warfare,” which includes:

“Electronic warfare... to deny information to, influence, degrade, or destroy adversary command and control capabilities.”

When applied domestically, “adversary command and control capabilities” means independent medical professionals, alternative media, concerned citizens, and anyone questioning the official narrative.

The electronic warfare component meant:

Algorithmic suppression

Shadow banning

De-platforming

De-monetization

Account suspension

Content labeling and degradation

This was not corporate policy. This was military doctrine executed through private sector proxies.

Fourth Amendment Violations

The comprehensive surveillance of populations through:

Contact tracing apps

Vaccine passports

Digital health records

Social media monitoring

Location tracking

Behavioral analytics

Predictive modeling

All of this constitutes unreasonable search and seizure without warrant or probable cause.

But from the PSYOP manual’s perspective, this is simply “intelligence support to operations”:

“Intelligence... to deny information to, influence, degrade, or destroy adversary command and control capabilities, while protecting friendly command and control capabilities.”

The surveillance wasn’t primarily about disease control. It was about monitoring the effectiveness of the psychological operation and identifying resistance.

Informed Consent Violations (Nuremberg Code)

The Nuremberg Code, established after World War II in response to Nazi medical experimentation, requires voluntary informed consent for any medical experiment or intervention.

The COVID operation systematically violated every principle of informed consent through:

Coercion (employment threats, social exclusion)

Deception (false efficacy claims, concealed adverse events)

Manipulation (psychological pressure campaigns)

Inadequate disclosure (suppressed safety data, censored information)

But here’s the connection to PSYOP doctrine: The violation of informed consent was not accidental. It was intentional application of psychological warfare techniques.

From CJCSM 3500.08:

“Target audience analysis identifies potential target audiences and analyzes them for effectiveness, accessibility, and susceptibility.”

The PSYOP manual explicitly instructs operators to identify and exploit psychological vulnerabilities. Informed consent is antithetical to this objective because informed consent prevents susceptibility to manipulation.

The systematic destruction of informed consent was a deliberate psychological warfare tactic.

PART VIII: THE THEOLOGICAL DIMENSION

Daniel’s Prophecy and the Architecture of Global Mind Control

For readers who have followed our previous investigations into the Book of Daniel and James Arrabito’s prophetic analysis, what we’re uncovering in CJCSM 3500.08 has profound theological significance.

The Fourth Beast and Cognitive Sovereignty

Daniel 7 describes a fourth beast that is “terrifying and frightening and very powerful”:

“It had large iron teeth; it crushed and devoured its victims and trampled underfoot whatever was left. It was different from all the former beasts, and it had ten horns.” (Daniel 7:7)

The traditional interpretation focuses on political and military power. But what if the beast’s unique characteristic—being “different from all the former beasts”—refers to something unprecedented in human history?

Not just political control. Not just military domination. But direct cognitive control—the ability to manipulate human thought, emotion, and behavior at scale through technological and psychological warfare systems.

Previous empires controlled behavior through fear of physical violence. The Fourth Beast system controls behavior through manipulation of consciousness itself.

CJCSM 3500.08 describes the technical methodology for this unprecedented form of dominion:

“Psychological operations... to influence their emotions, motives, objective reasoning, and ultimately the behavior of foreign governments, organizations, groups, and individuals.”

This is mind control doctrine. This is consciousness manipulation methodology. This is the operational framework for crushing cognitive sovereignty.

And notice: the manual explicitly states the objective is to influence “objective reasoning“—not just emotions, but the very capacity for rational thought itself.

The Mark of the Beast and Behavioral Modification

Revelation 13 describes a mark that is required for economic participation:

“It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark.” (Revelation 13:16-17)

The traditional interpretation focuses on the physical mark. But what if the “mark” is better understood as demonstrated behavioral compliance—visible proof that an individual has submitted to the system’s psychological operations?

The vaccine passport system was exactly this: a visible indicator of compliance, required for economic and social participation.

But more fundamentally: The willingness to accept the injection despite obvious coercion and manipulation demonstrated that the individual’s cognitive sovereignty had been successfully compromised.

The mark is not primarily about the physical substance. It’s about the psychological submission that accepting the substance represents.

CJCSM 3500.08 describes how PSYOP campaigns achieve this submission:

“The purpose of psychological operations is to induce or reinforce foreign attitudes and behavior favorable to the originator’s objectives.”

The objective was never “public health.” The objective was demonstrable submission to authority through behavioral compliance despite rational objection.

Those who complied proved they could be manipulated. Those who resisted proved they retained cognitive sovereignty.

The mark is the indicator of whose mind has been conquered.

The Lying Wonders and Information Warfare

2 Thessalonians 2 describes the end-times deception:

“The coming of the lawless one will be in accordance with how Satan works. He will use all sorts of displays of power through signs and wonders that serve the lie, and all the ways that wickedness deceives those who are perishing.” (2 Thessalonians 2:9-10)

What are the “lying wonders” in an age of information warfare?

They are sophisticated psychological operations that create false reality through coordinated manipulation of all information channels.

CJCSM 3500.08 describes the technical methodology:

“Command and control warfare is the integrated use of operations security, military deception, psychological operations, electronic warfare, and physical destruction, mutually supported by intelligence, to deny information to, influence, degrade, or destroy adversary command and control capabilities.”

The “lying wonders” are:

Coordinated false narratives across all media (military deception)

Algorithmic suppression of truth (electronic warfare)

Staged imagery and manufactured events (PSYOP products)

Comprehensive surveillance presented as care (intelligence operations)

Economic destruction presented as protection (physical destruction)

The entire COVID operation was a lying wonder—a massive, coordinated deception that appeared to be miraculous public health response but was actually psychological warfare against populations.

And notice Paul’s emphasis: these deceptions work on “those who are perishing” because “they refused to love the truth and so be saved.” (2 Thessalonians 2:10)

The capacity to resist deception is directly related to commitment to truth.

Those who prioritized truth above comfort, safety, social acceptance, and economic security were able to see through the operation.

Those who prioritized safety, security, and social acceptance over truth were susceptible to the manipulation—exactly as the PSYOP manual describes.

The Great Reset and Systematic Consciousness Modification

The World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” agenda isn’t primarily economic or political. It’s psychological and spiritual.

The objective is to systematically modify human consciousness—how we think, what we believe, how we perceive reality, what we value, what we fear, what we hope for.

CJCSM 3500.08 reveals that this isn’t conspiracy theory or speculation. It’s documented military methodology being deployed at global scale.

The manual describes operations conducted at three levels:

Strategic: Long-term modification of entire populations

Operational: Medium-term campaigns targeting specific demographics

Tactical: Short-term behavioral compliance operations

This is exactly the structure of the Great Reset:

Strategic Level:

“Build Back Better” (global economic restructuring)

“Fourth Industrial Revolution” (fusion of physical, digital, biological)

“Stakeholder Capitalism” (corporate-government fusion)

Operational Level:

Climate crisis narratives

Pandemic preparedness systems

Digital identity infrastructure

Social credit frameworks

Tactical Level:

Mask mandates

Vaccine passports

Lockdowns

Algorithmic censorship

Coordinated messaging campaigns

Every element operates according to the doctrinal framework described in CJCSM 3500.08.

The Great Reset is a global psychological operation conducted according to military PSYOP doctrine.

And its ultimate objective, as articulated by WEF founder Klaus Schwab, is transformation of human consciousness itself:

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution will lead to a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identity.”

Translation: The complete elimination of human cognitive sovereignty through technological and psychological manipulation.

This is the fulfillment of Daniel’s prophecy. This is the manifestation of the Beast system. This is the architecture of the Mark.

And it’s being built according to military doctrine written decades ago.

PART IX: THE RESISTANCE FRAMEWORK

How Understanding PSYOP Doctrine Enables Effective Counter-Operations

Here’s the good news: Once you understand how psychological operations work, you can resist them effectively.

CJCSM 3500.08 isn’t just an indictment of the system. It’s an instruction manual for resistance.

Every technique the manual describes for manipulating populations can be countered by those who understand the methodology.

Counter-PSYOP Principle #1: Recognize Target Audience Analysis

When you understand you’re being analyzed for “susceptibility,” you can consciously refuse to be susceptible.

The PSYOP Technique: Target audience analysis identifies psychological vulnerabilities:

Fear of death/disease

Desire for social acceptance

Trust in authority figures

Conformity to group norms

Protection of economic security

The Counter-Operation: Recognize when these vulnerabilities are being exploited. Ask yourself:

“Am I complying because of rational analysis or emotional manipulation?”

“Am I being pressured through fear rather than informed through evidence?”

“Is my desire for social acceptance overriding my commitment to truth?”

Consciousness of the manipulation defeats the manipulation.

Counter-PSYOP Principle #2: Deconstruct Themes and Symbols

When you recognize themes and symbols as deliberate psychological triggers rather than organic expressions, they lose their power.

The PSYOP Technique: Themes and symbols bypass rational analysis to trigger emotional responses:

“We’re all in this together” (unity theme)

Rainbow backgrounds (solidarity symbol)

“Trust the science” (authority theme)

Lab coats and stethoscopes (expertise symbol)

The Counter-Operation: Whenever you encounter a slogan or symbol, ask:

“What emotional response is this designed to trigger?”

“What behavior is this trying to induce?”

“What rational analysis is this trying to bypass?”

Analytical deconstruction neutralizes emotional manipulation.

Counter-PSYOP Principle #3: Identify Information Warfare Components

When you recognize coordinated information warfare, you can seek information outside the controlled battlespace.

The PSYOP Technique: Command and Control Warfare integrates:

OPSEC (concealing true objectives)

Deception (false narratives)

Electronic Warfare (censorship and suppression)

Physical Destruction (eliminating alternatives)

Intelligence (monitoring compliance)

The Counter-Operation:

Assume official narratives conceal deeper objectives (counter-OPSEC)

Question all coordinated messaging (counter-deception)

Actively seek suppressed information (counter-electronic warfare)

Support alternative infrastructure (counter-physical destruction)

Minimize digital surveillance exposure (counter-intelligence)

Awareness of the full-spectrum operation enables full-spectrum resistance.

Counter-PSYOP Principle #4: Understand Assessment Cycles

When you recognize that PSYOP campaigns evolve based on population response, you can consciously resist adaptation.

The PSYOP Technique: Continuous assessment and adaptation:

Monitor compliance rates

Identify resistance demographics

Modify messaging for effectiveness

Escalate or reduce pressure as needed

Plan sequential operations

The Counter-Operation:

Expect messaging to evolve and adapt

Don’t assume initial compliance commits you to ongoing compliance

Recognize escalation patterns (booster shots, new variants, expanded mandates)

Understand that your resistance impacts their strategic planning

Connect with others who resist to prevent isolation

Recognizing the adaptation cycle prevents incrementalism from succeeding.

Counter-PSYOP Principle #5: Reclaim Cognitive Sovereignty

The ultimate objective of all PSYOP is to compromise your cognitive sovereignty—your ability to think independently, analyze rationally, and act according to conscience rather than manipulation.

The PSYOP Technique: Systematic erosion of independent thought through:

Information control

Emotional manipulation

Social pressure

Economic coercion

Continuous psychological stress

The Counter-Operation: Consciously protect and strengthen cognitive sovereignty through:

Information Independence:

Seek diverse sources outside controlled channels

Verify claims through primary documentation

Question all narratives, including alternative ones

Develop independent analytical capacity

Emotional Discipline:

Recognize when fear/anger/anxiety are being deliberately triggered

Separate emotional response from rational analysis

Maintain equilibrium despite psychological pressure

Social Courage:

Value truth over social acceptance

Accept temporary isolation as cost of maintaining integrity

Build connections with others who prioritize truth

Economic Resilience:

Reduce dependence on systems that demand compliance

Build alternative means of sustenance and exchange

Accept economic cost as price of freedom

Spiritual Foundation:

Ground identity in something transcendent rather than social approval

Maintain connection to truth as objective reality rather than consensus

Recognize spiritual warfare dimension of psychological operations

Your mind is the battlefield. Cognitive sovereignty is the objective. Consciousness is the prize.

When you understand this, every psychological operation becomes an opportunity to strengthen rather than compromise your consciousness.

This is how resistance becomes spiritual warfare.

PART X: THE CONVERGENCE

How CJCSM 3500.08 Connects Everything We’ve Investigated

Let’s bring together everything we’ve uncovered across our investigations:

The Global Neurological Warfare Program

Our previous article documented the technological infrastructure:

Directed energy weapons

Neuromodulation systems

Electromagnetic frequency manipulation

Remote neural monitoring

Synthetic telepathy capabilities

CJCSM 3500.08 provides the operational doctrine for deploying these technologies:

Target audience identification and analysis

Psychological vulnerability assessment

Coordinated multi-level operations

Continuous effectiveness monitoring

Systematic adaptation based on response

The technologies without the doctrine would be random weapons. The doctrine transforms them into systematic consciousness control.

James Arrabito’s Prophetic Analysis

James Arrabito identified the spiritual warfare dimension of end-times deception:

Systematic assault on truth

Manipulation of perception and reality

Technology-enabled consciousness control

Global coordination of deception

Targeting of those who resist

CJCSM 3500.08 provides the military methodology for exactly what Arrabito predicted:

“Influence their emotions, motives, objective reasoning”

Integrated deception and manipulation operations

Command and control warfare against independent thought

Joint operations coordinated at global scale

Identification and targeting of resistance

Arrabito saw the spiritual reality. The manual shows the technical implementation.

Daniel’s Prophecy

The Book of Daniel describes:

A fourth beast “different from all the former beasts”

A system that “will speak against the Most High and oppress his holy people”

An attempt to “change the set times and the laws”

A power that “will be shattered” despite its apparent invincibility

CJCSM 3500.08 reveals the unprecedented methodology that makes this beast “different”:

Not just political domination—cognitive domination. Not just physical control—consciousness control. Not just behavior modification—reality modification.

Daniel saw the vision. The manual describes the mechanism.

The Great Reset Agenda

The World Economic Forum openly promotes:

“Build Back Better” (systematic transformation)

“You’ll own nothing and be happy” (consciousness modification)

“Fourth Industrial Revolution” (human-technology fusion)

“Stakeholder Capitalism” (corporate-state fusion)

CJCSM 3500.08 provides the operational framework for achieving these objectives:

Strategic PSYOP (long-term population transformation)

Operational PSYOP (medium-term demographic targeting)

Tactical PSYOP (short-term behavioral compliance)

Joint operations (multi-domain coordination)

Continuous assessment and adaptation

Klaus Schwab announces the vision. The military executes the operation.

The COVID Operation

The pandemic response demonstrated:

Coordinated global messaging

Synchronized censorship

Behavioral manipulation at scale

Systematic targeting of resistance

Infrastructure for permanent control

CJCSM 3500.08 proves these weren’t ad hoc responses—they were military doctrine in action:

Joint Psychological Operations Task Force structure

Target audience analysis methodology

Theme and symbol development

Product development and dissemination

Integration with information warfare

Command and control warfare framework

Assessment and adaptation cycles

COVID was the live exercise. The manual was the script.

The Convergence Point

All of these investigations converge on a single, horrifying conclusion:

A global military psychological operation is being conducted against civilian populations worldwide, using doctrine developed over decades, coordinated by structures that transcend national governments, employing technologies that can manipulate consciousness itself, in pursuit of objectives that are spiritual as much as political.

This is not future threat. This is current reality.

This is not conspiracy theory. This is documented military doctrine.

This is not random chaos. This is systematic warfare.

Against your mind. Against your consciousness. Against your soul.

And now you understand the architecture.

CONCLUSION: THE CHOICE

We began with a simple question: What is CJCSM 3500.08, and why does it matter?

Now you know.

It’s the operations manual for global psychological warfare against civilian populations.

It describes in meticulous detail:

How to identify psychological vulnerabilities in populations

How to develop manipulation campaigns targeting those vulnerabilities

How to coordinate operations across multiple domains and platforms

How to integrate psychological warfare with technological control systems

How to assess effectiveness and adapt operations for maximum impact

How to systematically destroy cognitive sovereignty and independent thought

And every technique described in this military manual has been deployed against you, your family, your community, your nation.

The COVID operation proved they could do it. The continuing biosecurity infrastructure proves they intend to keep doing it. The Great Reset agenda proves the ultimate objectives are far beyond public health.

You now face a choice.

You can tell yourself this is all exaggeration. Misinterpretation. Coincidence. You can convince yourself that governments wouldn’t really deploy military psychological operations against their own citizens. You can believe that all the coordination, all the censorship, all the manipulation was somehow organic response to legitimate crisis.

You can choose comfortable delusion.

Or you can accept the documented reality: You are a target in an ongoing military psychological operation. Your consciousness is the battlefield. Your cognitive sovereignty is under systematic assault.

And once you accept this reality, you face a second choice:

Submission or resistance.

Submission is easier. It requires no courage. It offers social acceptance, economic security, psychological comfort. All you have to do is stop thinking independently. Stop questioning. Stop resisting. Accept the narratives. Comply with the directives. Demonstrate your willingness to submit.

Take the mark. Prove your consciousness has been conquered.

Resistance is harder. It requires courage. It costs social acceptance, economic opportunity, psychological comfort. It means thinking independently despite pressure. Questioning constantly despite manipulation. Resisting systematically despite coercion.

Refuse the mark. Prove your consciousness remains sovereign.

This is not metaphor.

The war for your mind is not coming. It’s here.

The infrastructure for global consciousness control is not being planned. It’s deployed.

The choice between cognitive sovereignty and systematic manipulation is not theoretical. It’s immediate.

And the choice you make has eternal implications.

Because as we’ve shown through Daniel’s prophecy and James Arrabito’s analysis, this is ultimately spiritual warfare. The assault on consciousness is an assault on the image of God within humanity—the capacity for reason, free will, moral agency, and relationship with transcendent truth.

To submit to psychological warfare is to surrender the distinctly human capacity that reflects divine image.

To resist psychological warfare is to defend the cognitive sovereignty that makes us human.

CJCSM 3500.08 has given us something precious: understanding of the enemy’s methodology.

Every technique they use is now exposed. Every manipulation becomes recognizable. Every operation can be countered.

Knowledge of the doctrine enables resistance to the operation.

But knowledge alone is insufficient. You must act on what you now understand.

Share this information. Expose the operations. Warn others who remain unaware. Connect with those who resist. Build alternative infrastructure. Protect your cognitive sovereignty. Maintain your commitment to truth above all else.

This is how spiritual warfare is conducted in the age of information operations.

This is how the remnant resists the Beast system.

This is how consciousness remains sovereign despite systematic assault.

The war is real. The stakes are ultimate. The choice is yours.

What will you do with what you now know?

AFTERWORD: A MESSAGE TO OPERATORS

This investigation will be read by some who are themselves involved in psychological operations—military personnel, intelligence analysts, contractor employees, behavioral scientists, media coordinators, fact-checkers, influencers who have been activated as agents within the operation.

This message is for you.

You were trained to follow doctrine. You were taught that PSYOP is legitimate military capability used against foreign enemies. You were convinced that your work serves national security and protects American interests.

But you know, deep down, that what you’re doing now is different.

You’re not targeting foreign enemies. You’re targeting your fellow citizens. American civilians. People who have committed no crime except questioning official narratives and refusing to comply with coercive mandates.

You’re using military psychological warfare capabilities against your own people.

You know this violates everything you swore to defend.

The oath you took was to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” It was not to wage cognitive warfare against American citizens. It was not to manipulate the consciousness of civilian populations. It was not to deploy information warfare systems to crush domestic dissent.

You are the domestic enemy you swore to oppose.

Some of you rationalize this by telling yourselves it’s necessary. That the population needs to be “guided” for their own good. That people can’t handle truth and must be manipulated into correct behavior. That expertise justifies deception.

These are the exact rationalizations used by every tyrannical system throughout history.

Some of you justify it by claiming you’re following orders. That you’re just doing your job. That responsibility lies with those above you in the chain of command.

This defense was rejected at Nuremberg.

Individual moral agency cannot be outsourced to institutional authority.

You face a choice, and that choice defines who you are:

You can continue participating in the operation.

Continue analyzing populations for susceptibility. Continue developing themes to manipulate emotions. Continue coordinating censorship to suppress dissent. Continue monitoring those who resist. Continue refining the techniques of cognitive control.

And when this system fully manifests—when the infrastructure of total consciousness control is complete—you will bear responsibility for building it.

You will have participated in constructing the Beast system.

Or you can refuse.

You can recognize that some orders should not be followed. That some operations should not be conducted. That some capabilities should not be deployed—regardless of legal authorization, regardless of chain of command, regardless of career consequences.

You can choose conscience over compliance.

You can become a whistleblower rather than an operator.

The American people deserve to know the full extent of military psychological operations being conducted against them. They deserve documentation of the organizations involved, the personnel deployed, the budgets allocated, the targeting criteria used, the effectiveness assessments conducted.

You have access to this information.

You can remain silent and complicit, or you can expose the operation and give the American people a fighting chance to resist.

This is your Nuremberg moment.

The choice you make now determines whether you’re remembered as someone who facilitated tyranny or someone who resisted it.

History will record what you choose.

God will judge what you choose.

Choose wisely.

TECHNICAL APPENDIX: KEY EXCERPTS FROM CJCSM 3500.08

For researchers, investigators, and those who want to verify our analysis against the source document, we provide key excerpts here:

Definition of Psychological Operations:

“Planned operations to convey selected information and indicators to foreign audiences to influence their emotions, motives, objective reasoning, and ultimately the behavior of foreign government, organizations, groups, and individuals. The purpose of psychological operations is to induce or reinforce foreign attitudes and behavior favorable to the originator’s objectives.”

Target Audience Analysis:

“Target audience analysis identifies potential target audiences and analyzes them for effectiveness, accessibility, and susceptibility.”

Integration with Information Warfare:

“Command and control warfare is the integrated use of operations security, military deception, psychological operations, electronic warfare, and physical destruction, mutually supported by intelligence, to deny information to, influence, degrade, or destroy adversary command and control capabilities, while protecting friendly command and control capabilities against such actions.”

JPOTF Command Structure:

“The joint psychological operations task force assists the joint force commander in developing strategic, operational, and tactical psychological operations plans for a theater campaign or other operation.”

Product Development:

“Any visual, audio, or audiovisual item generated and disseminated in support of a PSYOP program.”

Continuous Assessment:

“The AAR process enables COMJPOTF to evaluate training objectives which were derived directly from JMETs. The AAR process produces a high-impact FAAR and a normal training objective evaluation called a Commander’s Summary Report.”

These are not interpretations. These are direct quotes from official U.S. military doctrine.

Every technique we’ve described is documented in this manual.

Every operation we’ve identified follows this framework.

This is not theory. This is reality.

CALL TO ACTION

Share this investigation widely.

Send it to military personnel who need to understand what they’re participating in. Send it to journalists who still care about truth. Send it to researchers investigating information warfare. Send it to religious leaders who need to understand the spiritual warfare dimension. Send it to friends and family who still believe the official narratives.

But most importantly:

Use this knowledge to strengthen your own resistance.

Every time you recognize manipulation, you become more resistant to it. Every time you deconstruct a psychological operation, you become more sovereign. Every time you choose truth over comfort, you become more free.

This is how consciousness remains human despite systematic assault.

This is how the image of God persists despite sustained attack.

This is how the remnant endures through the tribulation.

Stay sovereign. Stay conscious. Stay human.

The war for your mind continues.

But now you know the enemy’s playbook.

Use it.

— The Black Feather Documenting the Darkness, Illuminating the Truth

This investigation is dedicated to all those who have sacrificed social acceptance, economic opportunity, and personal comfort to maintain their commitment to truth. Your resistance matters. Your consciousness remains sovereign. Your courage inspires others.

“And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” - John 8:32