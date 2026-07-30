BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Beast System Investigation — Targeted Individuals & Neural Control Grid — Companion to The Invisible Cage -July 2026

THE PUHARICH FILES: Andrija Puharich, the Wireless Facial Nerve Stimulation Patents, the Military Intelligence Connection…

…and the Confirmed Origins of the Neural Control Grid

US Patent 2,995,633 (1961) | US Patent 3,170,993 (1965) | US Patent 3,267,931 (1966) | US Patent 3,629,521 (1971) — all Google Patents confirmed | Andrija Puharich biographical record (Northwestern University, Army Chemical Center, Pentagon) | Warren S. McCulloch, Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation Cybernetics Conferences (1946-1953) | Church Committee Report 94-755 (1976) | Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince, The Stargate Conspiracy (1999) | Electric Angel, The Radiohead Protocol (Free-Targeted-Individuals.com, 2016) — source manuscript

I. Who Was Andrija Puharich — The Confirmed Biographical Record

The archive establishes the confirmed biographical record before evaluating any of the manuscript’s analytical claims. Every biographical fact below is confirmed from independent institutional sources:

II. The Patents — Confirmed from Google Patents and the US Patent Office

The manuscript’s central claim is that Andrija Puharich invented the technology it calls ‘V2K’ (Voice to Skull) through a series of patents filed between 1958 and 1971. The archive confirms the existence and content of these patents from Google Patents, which maintains the full public record of US Patent Office filings:

The archive’s analytical reading of the confirmed patent record: Andrija Puharich and Joseph L. Lawrence developed, between 1958 and 1971, a series of progressively more sophisticated patents for transmitting sensory experience (hearing) to the human nervous system via electrical and RF stimulation of the facial nerve system, without using the ear canal. The third patent adds a signal feedback loop. The fourth patent uses radio frequency transmission. This is the confirmed technical foundation the manuscript identifies as the predecessor to Voice-to-Skull (V2K) technology.

The patents are not theoretical proposals. They are legally filed, examined, and granted US Patent Office records. They describe, in precise engineering language, systems for transmitting sound signals directly to the human nervous system via the facial nerve system using electrical and radiofrequency energy — bypassing the ear. Whether the 21st-century deployment the manuscript describes derives from these patents is the analytical claim. The patents themselves are confirmed.

III. Warren S. McCulloch and the Cybernetics Connection

The manuscript identifies Warren Sturgis McCulloch as the figure who added the feedback and social control dimension to Puharich’s neural stimulation research. The archive confirms McCulloch’s biographical record and his connections to both Puharich and military intelligence:

The significance of the Puharich-McCulloch-cybernetics nexus for the archive’s investigation: McCulloch’s cybernetics concept is precisely the intellectual foundation for the modern Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) architecture. The DARPA Cognitive Technology Threat Warning System (CT2WS), confirmed in the Invisible Cage investigation, reads the brain’s P-300 feedback signal to detect threat recognition. This is exactly the ‘circular causal feedback mechanism in biological systems’ that McCulloch described and chaired conferences on from 1946. The DARPA CT2WS of 2012 is the operational deployment of what McCulloch theorized at the Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation conferences of 1946-1953 — with Puharich’s neural stimulation patents providing the hardware layer that McCulloch’s feedback theory assumed.

IV. The Round Table Foundation as Military Intelligence Front — and Edgewood Arsenal

One of the manuscript’s most important claims is that the Round Table Foundation was not the civilian parapsychological research institution Puharich presented publicly, but a front for military intelligence operations. This claim is confirmed from multiple independent sources, including Puharich’s own admission:

The archive’s reading: the timeline is precise and meaningful. Puharich develops his neural stimulation patents (first filed 1958, but the underlying research was conducted through the late 1940s-early 1950s). He presents a Pentagon paper on ESP in psychological warfare in November 1952. He is immediately commissioned as a Captain. His assignment is Edgewood Arsenal — the same facility conducting classified human experimentation. The Round Table Foundation is confirmed as an Army front. The manuscript’s argument — that the civilian parapsychological research of the Round Table Foundation was the cover story for military intelligence research into neural control technology — is supported by this confirmed institutional timeline.

V. The Council of Nine — What Independent Sources Confirm

The manuscript’s analysis of the ‘Council of Nine’ channelling sessions at the Round Table Foundation is one of its most analytically significant and most often misunderstood dimensions. The archive confirms the events from independent primary sources:

The manuscript’s interpretation: that Dr. Vinod was a V2K victim and the channelled ‘Nine’ were Puharich’s neural control system speaking through him. The archive holds this as GOLD — analytically interesting, consistent with the technology Puharich was developing at the time, but not confirmable from the primary sources available. What is confirmed: Puharich was simultaneously developing neural stimulation technology, running a military intelligence front, and arranging and observing these channelling sessions in which a test subject appeared to receive communications from external entities. The archive notes the convergence without asserting the specific mechanism.

The theological connection the archive’s Three Inversions investigation adds: the declaration ‘God is nobody else than we together, the Nine Principles of God’ is precisely the Second Spiritual Inversion the archive documented in The Three Inversions — the dissolution of the Creator/creature distinction, the identification of created entities with divine authority. Whether this declaration was a spontaneous spiritual claim by Dr. Vinod or a technologically mediated product of Puharich’s neural research, it represents the same philosophical inversion the archive has been documenting from multiple directions.

VI. The Archive’s Complete Evidentiary Assessment of The Radiohead Protocol

The archive evaluates the manuscript as a whole through its standard framework:

VII. What the Puharich Files Add to the Archive’s Confirmed Investigations

The confirmed elements of the Radiohead Protocol manuscript add a specific missing dimension to the archive’s existing confirmed investigations: the named individual who developed the founding patents of the neural control architecture, and the confirmed institutional pathway through which his research entered the military-intelligence complex.

BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - The Puharich Files — July 2026 — The patents are confirmed. The military intelligence connection is confirmed. The 67-year technological lineage from Puharich to MIT Circulatronics is documented.

PRIMARY SOURCE REGISTRY

CONFIRMED PUHARICH PATENTS — ALL FROM GOOGLE PATENTS (patents.google.com): -- US Patent 2,995,633: ‘Means for Aiding Hearing’ (filed 1958, granted 1961) patents.google.com/patent/US2995633A/en — Electrical stimulation of facial nerve system -- US Patent 3,170,993: ‘Means for Aiding Hearing by Electrical Stimulation of Facial Nerve System’ (filed 1962, granted 1965) — patents.google.com/patent/US3170993A/en -- US Patent 3,267,931: ‘Electrically Stimulated Hearing with Signal Feedback’ (filed 1963, granted 1966) — patents.google.com/patent/US3267931 -- US Patent 3,629,521: ‘Hearing Systems’ — RF energy to facial nerve producing sensation of hearing patents.google.com/patent/US3629521A/en PUHARICH BIOGRAPHICAL SOURCES: -- World Biographical Encyclopedia: prabook.com/web/henry_andrija.puharich/1694190 -- Encyclopedia article: encyclopedia2.thefreedictionary.com/Puharich,+Andrija+Henry+Karl -- strangerthanfiction.org (May 2026): Pentagon presentation November 24, 1952 confirmed -- VISUP (visupview.blogspot.com, August 21, 2016): McCulloch connection; RTF as Army front -- Uri Geller official website: urigeller.com/plan-nine-outer-space/: RTF as Pentagon front SECONDARY SOURCES (published books referenced in manuscript and confirmed): -- Picknett, Lynn and Clive Prince. The Stargate Conspiracy. St. Martin’s Press, 1999. -- Hermans, Bep. Memories of a Maverick. (Puharich biography by his second wife) -- Milner, Terry L. ‘Ratting Out Puharich.’ Manuscript, 1997. -- Festinger, Leon et al. When Prophecy Fails. University of Minnesota Press, 1956. MCCULLOCH AND CYBERNETICS: -- Wikipedia: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warren_Sturgis_McCulloch -- McCulloch, Warren S. and Walter Pitts. ‘A Logical Calculus of Ideas Immanent in Nervous Activity.’ Bulletin of Mathematical Biophysics 5 (1943): 115-133. CHURCH COMMITTEE / MKULTRA (already confirmed in archive): -- Church Committee. Senate Report 94-755 (1976). National Archives. MANUSCRIPT SOURCE: -- Electric Angel. The Radiohead Protocol: At Last V2k Mind-Control Has an Alpha and an Omega. Free-Targeted-Individuals.com, 2016. Distributed via Smashwords. ARCHIVE COMPANION INVESTIGATIONS: -- TheInvisibleCage-ConfirmedEdition | TheSpecialistOnViolence | TheEnclosureOfTheGenome -- TheThreeInversions | NoIronToolUponTheTemple