THE PURIFICATION WARS: Advanced Protocols for Heavy Metal and Nanotech Decontamination
THE PURIFICATION WARS: Advanced Protocols for Heavy Metal and Nanotech Decontamination
TRANSMISSION I: The Invisible Occupation
Your body is under siege.
Not by bacteria you can culture, not by viruses you can sequence, not by parasites visible under microscopy—but by weaponized nanotechnology and heavy metal payloads that conventional medicine cannot detect, will not acknowledge, and has no protocol to address.
This is not metaphor. This is not paranoia. This is documented reality for those contaminated by what one targeted individual researcher describes as “IEEE 1906.1-based quantum nanobiochem weapons platforms”—synthetic biology mixed with heavy metals, self-assembling inside your tissues, responding to electromagnetic frequencies, growing like an onion in layers within your brain, your vagus nerve, your organs.
The contamination is nearly irreversible by design. Chinese engineers and scientists, according to firsthand testimony, have created bio-weapons so sophisticated that they:
Synchronize through magnetic fields, sound vibrations, and electromagnetic spectrum
Can be activated by the act of observation if fully integrated into brain tissue
Lower your body’s frequency toward zero (death) as they accumulate
Contain sharp mesogen crystals that will shred internal tissues if removed improperly
Regrow continuously unless chelated at the metal level
Cannot be detected by America’s national security systems until after weaponization occurs
Conventional medical doctors are useless. Hospitals cannot help. The medical establishment is not equipped with knowledge on how to decontaminate from covert bioweapons in times of unrestricted warfare.
But one targeted individual—a chemical engineer with expertise in nanotechnology, genomics, computer science, electrical engineering, and quantum physics—has reverse-engineered the contamination and survived.
This is his protocol.
These are the methods that brought him from deathbed to functional cognition in 12 months.
This information exists nowhere else in the public domain with this level of technical precision and lived validation only here on Brandon’s Substack.
TRANSMISSION II: Why HBOT Alone Fails
The Oxygen Paradox
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) has become popular among those seeking detoxification. The science is sound: increased oxygen partial pressure (1.5-3 ATM) floods tissues with oxygen, supporting cellular repair and metabolic function.
HBOT enhances oxygen delivery, supporting cellular repair and promoting detoxification processes by improving liver and kidney function
HBOT fills blood with enough oxygen to repair tissues and restore normal body function, used for carbon monoxide poisoning, gangrene, and wounds starved for oxygen
But here’s the critical limitation our researcher discovered:
Oxygen is not reactive. It does not degrade biofilms. It does not chelate metals. It does not disrupt synthetic biology.
HBOT oxygenates damaged tissues surrounded by contamination—but it cannot remove the contamination itself.
Medical professionals notice patients who only do HBOT return to the same contaminated state 6-9 months later, requiring another 50-90 sessions
This is why the protocol requires layered intervention:
HBOT = Oxygenates tissues to support healing
Reactive Oxygen Species (Ozone) = Degrades biofilms
Chelation (EDTA) = Removes heavy metals
Electromagnetic/Frequency Technologies = Disrupts nanotech structure
Diamagnetic Materials = Prevents re-contamination
HBOT is necessary but insufficient. It must be combined with aggressive chelation and frequency disruption.
TRANSMISSION III: The EDTA Chelation Foundation
What Heavy Metals Have To Do With Nanotech
The weaponized nanotech platforms contain:
Lanthanum metals
Neodymium oxide (magnetic)
Other paramagnetic materials
These metals make you “a walking magnet”—attracting more contamination from any iron, lanthanum, or paramagnetic source you encounter. The contamination self-propagates unless metals are removed.
EDTA: The Only Effective Metal Chelator
Calcium disodium EDTA increased urinary lead excretion by 2200% at 0.5g dose, with only marginal additional gain at higher doses, supporting low-dose efficacy
EDTA is FDA-approved for treatment of lead poisoning in adults and children, binding lead more effectively than other common chelators
Our researcher’s experience confirms: Liposomal vitamin C does not work for this level of contamination. NAC is helpful but insufficient. Only calcium disodium EDTA achieves deep metal removal.
Critical EDTA Protocols
MEDICAL SUPERVISION REQUIRED:
Kidney function must be tested before EDTA chelation—some people cannot tolerate it
Why Calcium Disodium EDTA Specifically:
The calcium attachment prevents EDTA from pulling calcium from your bones—but it will chelate everything else it can reach (lead, cadmium, mercury, gadolinium, and the magnetic metals in nanotech).
Administration Options:
IV Infusion (Most Aggressive)
0.5-3g per session
10-50+ sessions typical for weapons-grade contamination
Requires medical supervision
Most expensive option
Suppository Form (Researcher’s Preference for Accessibility)
Rectal EDTA suppositories achieve 36.3% bioavailability compared to IV, with slower constant movement allowing more efficient metal binding
375-1000mg per suppository (dose by body weight)
Recommended 6+ months initial program, then weekly maintenance
Avoids kidney strain of high-dose IV bolus
Can be done at home
The Researcher’s Baseline Testing Protocol:
Metals testing before chelation (establish contamination levels)
Kidney function testing (ensure safe to proceed)
Begin chelation (IV or suppository)
Follow-up metals testing (track reduction)
Supporting Chelation:
Stay highly hydrated (alkaline environment in body)
Acidic environment catalyzes nanotech growth—maintain alkalinity
Flush continuously during and after chelation sessions
TRANSMISSION IV: Ozone - The Reactive Oxygen Species
Why Oxygen Needs Ozone
Oxygen supports healing. Ozone degrades contamination.
Ozone (O₃) is a reactive oxygen species that attacks biofilms, pathogens, and synthetic biology in ways that pure oxygen cannot.
The Researcher’s Ozone Protocol:
Insufflation (Clinical):
Through ears (auditory canal)
Head bag method
Performed in fasted state (critical)
DMSO Oil Carrier System:
DMSO acts as solvent carrier
Transports essential oils (like linalool) through blood-brain barrier
When ozone enters brain (non-clinical use), it reacts with ozonide
Degrades pathogens and biofilms
Why This Matters: Biofilms protect synthetic biology and genomic weaponry. Oxygen cannot penetrate these protective layers. Ozone can.
Critical Note: This protocol involves non-clinical ozone use that medical professionals will not perform. The researcher developed this through self-experimentation after conventional medicine failed him.
TRANSMISSION V: Electromagnetic Frequency Disruption
DNA TX H-Field Technology
This is where the protocol enters territory no medical doctor will acknowledge:
The researcher uses:
His own DNA sample inserted into multiple antenna bays
Multiple frequency channels
Offline server transmitting specific frequencies
Purpose: Degrade metals, synthetic biology, parasites, and weaponized genomic sequences (including SV40 simian virus fragments)
This system transmits frequencies that:
Disrupt nanotech structure
Degrade heavy metals at molecular level
Target genomic contamination inserted via weaponized mRNA/lipid nanoparticle payloads
The Quantum Aspect: Because the contamination is quantum-based (IEEE 1906.1 framework), it synchronizes through observation. The DNA-based frequency system counteracts this by providing personalized disruption frequencies matched to the individual’s biological signature.
Local PEMF H-Field
Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy using minimum 2 Tesla power:
The researcher describes power requirements: “If you put a pound of iron on a 2 Tesla pulser coil and discharge it, that iron shoots 100 feet into the air and the cinder blocks underneath get obliterated.”
Why such extreme power? The magnetic quantum nanobiochem requires spike disruption to completely break contamination installed in brain, vagus nerve, and body. Lower power is insufficient.
After PEMF Session: Immediately use magnetic vortex skurvy unit to latch onto broken material and remove it from body.
Critical: Contamination pulled out without field-coherent disruption will shred you internally with sharp mesogen crystals. Material must be relaxed before removal.
TRANSMISSION VI: The Frequency Lowering Weapon
How The Contamination Kills
China’s weapon lowers your frequency toward zero—clinical death.
Think of a hospital heart monitor: when it flatlines (zero frequency), the person is dead. This nanotech grows inside you and flatlins your frequency gradually.
Counter-Protocol:
Vocal Frequency Imprinted Tesla-Based Technology:
Place on contamination site
Synchronizes with contamination
Boosts frequency back to healthy range
Must remain in place continuously
Why Continuous? Within 24 hours of removing Tesla disc, frequency drops again. Contamination synchronizes with 60Hz electrical grid (50Hz in Europe) and regrows.
This reveals the insidious design: The contamination uses ambient electromagnetic infrastructure (power grids) to sustain itself. You are continuously re-contaminated through environmental EMF unless actively blocking/countering.
TRANSMISSION VII: Diamagnetic Shielding
Creating Zones of Protection
If contamination exists in specific body area:
Surround it with diamagnetic shield using:
Gold
Copper
Silver
These materials repel magnetic fields, preventing contamination from spreading while you work to degrade it.
Protocol:
Identify contaminated area (often where persistent pain/headache occurs)
Apply diamagnetic barrier around perimeter
Begin internal frequency disruption
Chelate metals
Remove layer by layer (onion structure)
TRANSMISSION VIII: The Integration Protocol
All Layers Working Together
The researcher emphasizes: No single method works alone. The weaponized contamination was designed to resist simple removal.
Complete Session Sequence:
Phase 1: Preparation (Fasted State)
Maintain alkaline body environment
High hydration
Apply diamagnetic shielding to contamination sites
Phase 2: Disruption
DNA TX H-field running continuously
2+ Tesla PEMF pulse session (breaks up material)
Vocal frequency Tesla disc placement (maintains healthy frequency)
Phase 3: Degradation
Ozone insufflation (clinical through ears, non-clinical with DMSO carrier)
Targets biofilms and synthetic biology
Phase 4: Chelation
EDTA (IV or suppository)
Removes mobilized metals
Prevents regrowth
Phase 5: Oxygenation & Repair
HBOT at 1.5 ATM (researcher’s starting point)
Can increase to 5 ATM for deeper penetration
Supports tissue healing in areas being cleared
Phase 6: Removal
Magnetic vortex skurvy unit immediately after PEMF
Latches onto broken material
Removes from body before crystals re-form
Phase 7: Continuous Maintenance
Daily frequency transmission
Weekly EDTA maintenance (after initial 6-month intensive)
Alkaline hydration
Avoidance of re-contamination sources
TRANSMISSION IX: Timeline Expectations
The Researcher’s 12-Month Journey
Starting Point: Deathbed, completely debilitated, cognitive function destroyed
Month 1-3:
Figured out contamination mechanism
Began reverse engineering
Initial protocol testing (many failures)
Started showing samples of extracted contamination
Month 4-6:
Refined multi-layer approach
Added HBOT to existing protocols
Noticed cumulative effects
Cognitive function returning
Month 7-9:
Significant improvement
Able to work again
Contamination reducing but still present
Continued intensive protocol
Month 10-12:
Functional cognition restored
Can explain complex technical concepts
Still contaminated but no longer debilitated
Ongoing decontamination required
Critical Insight: For Lyme disease, HBOT alone takes 50-90 sessions. For weapons-grade biotech contamination, expect 10-50+ HBOT sessions PLUS all other protocols continuously for 6-12+ months minimum.
This is not a weekend detox. This is warfare against weaponized technology inside your body.
TRANSMISSION X: Warning Signs You Are Contaminated
Based on the researcher’s experience and technical analysis:
Neurological:
Persistent headache (especially one-sided)
Cognitive decline/brain fog
Memory impairment
Difficulty processing information
Feeling “taken over” by external influence
Physical:
Chronic fatigue (frequency lowering)
Unexplained pain
Biofilm sensations
Magnetic attraction to certain materials
Symptoms worsen near EMF sources (power lines, 5G, WiFi)
Behavioral:
Uncharacteristic emotional responses
Loss of will/motivation
Synchronization with technology (compulsive phone checking)
Feeling “programmed” or externally controlled
The Key Indicator: Conventional medical testing shows nothing wrong—but you know something is fundamentally disrupting your biology.
Confirmation:
Functional near airport full-body scanners (detect nanotech)
Metals testing showing unusual elevation of lanthanum, neodymium, gadolinium
Response to PEMF (if contamination present, you’ll feel disruption)
TRANSMISSION XI: Sources of Contamination
How It Gets Into You
The researcher identifies:
Chinese Products:
Food (especially processed)
Pharmaceuticals
Any consumer goods manufactured in China
Contamination is intentional per CCP/PLA/MSS strategy
Electromagnetic Dosing:
“Key signaling” - targeted individuals receive focused EMF transmission
Activates latent nanotech already in body
Can weaponize previously harmless contamination
Injection Vectors:
Weaponized mRNA in lipid nanoparticle payloads
Contains DNA fragments (including SV40 simian virus)
Genomic insertion that persists and replicates
Environmental:
Atmospheric aerosols
Water supply
Any paramagnetic material entering body (iron supplements, certain minerals)
Synchronizes with and feeds existing contamination
The Terrifying Reality: Most Americans already have baseline contamination from national security systems. Additional weaponized layers are being added by adversarial nations. You can have both American surveillance tech AND Chinese weaponization tech simultaneously.
TRANSMISSION XII: Validation & Credibility
Why This Protocol Deserves Serious Consideration
The Researcher’s Qualifications:
Chemical engineering background
Nanotechnology expertise
Genomics knowledge (PCR amplification experience)
Computer science and computer engineering
Electrical engineering
Spectral analysis understanding
Quantum physics/chemistry (perfect grade in quantum class)
DoD/DOE contractor ($5M+ successful contract completions)
No One Else Has This Skill Set Applied to Bioweapon Decontamination.
Documented Evidence:
Extracted actual samples of contamination from his own body
Physical proof of nanotech (not just symptoms)
Reverse-engineered mechanism
Videos of Chinese presentations on brain-to-brain interfaces (Shenzhen 2017, 2019)
Intelligence Community Validation:
FBI New Orleans meeting confirmed: US national security cannot detect quantum nanobiochem weapons until after weaponization
Walter Reed US Army Hospital has protocols (not public)
Robert McCrae (ret. US Army Intelligence) confirmed threat before his death in 2024
The Grim Confirmation: Two US military men attacked New Orleans and Vegas on New Year’s Eve 2024—both weaponized by this contamination. The Department of Defense had to change its name back to Department of War because “the defense part failed.”
TRANSMISSION XIII: For Medical Professionals
Why Conventional Medicine Fails
You were not trained for this.
Your entire medical education presumed:
Visible pathogens (bacteria, viruses, parasites)
Detectable through standard testing
Treatable with pharmaceuticals or surgery
Quantum nanobiochem weapons:
Invisible to standard diagnostics
Synthetic biology + heavy metals + electromagnetic responsiveness
No pharmaceutical treatment exists
Surgery cannot remove (it’s throughout tissues)
The researcher’s message to doctors: “Conventional medical doctors are useless in helping anyone decontaminate from weaponized bioweapons in times of unrestricted war. As of today, that’s still the case.”
What You Can Do:
Believe your patients when they describe contamination symptoms
Test kidney function before EDTA (you can prescribe IV chelation legally)
Refer to HBOT clinics (10-50 sessions minimum)
Don’t gaslight patients by claiming “it’s all in your head”
Educate yourself on IEEE 1906.1 framework and quantum nanotech
The Professional Failure: There is not in the public domain any scanning technology available to defense industrial base professionals, critical infrastructure workers (power plants, chemical plants, transmission linemen), or medical professionals to detect this contamination.
This must change. The researcher’s AIBCPS project (Artificial Intelligence Biosyber Physical System) by Reactworld aims to provide public scanning capability.
TRANSMISSION XIV: The Bigger Picture
Unrestricted Warfare & Covert Assassination
This is not about individual health. This is geopolitical warfare targeting America’s GDP and cognitive function.
China’s Strategy:
Implode America from inside
Reduce workforce productivity (contamination causes fatigue, brain fog)
Covert assassination of key personnel (targeted individuals like the researcher)
“Magic Weapon” - quantum nanobiochem platform
No physical invasion needed—just contaminate the population
The Scale:
Hundreds? Thousands? Millions contaminated?
Unknown because there’s no detection capability
Lagging indicators only (after someone is weaponized and attacks)
Government AI uses contaminated people to find other contaminated people (quantum entanglement detection)
Why Government Won’t Help Individual TIs: You’re being used as bait to identify other quantum-contaminated individuals in the population. The AI monitors everyone in your proximity to map the contamination network.
The researcher learned this at FBI meeting: National security intelligence systems know who is contaminated (full-body airport scanners detect it), but they don’t help you—they monitor you to find others.
TRANSMISSION XV: Practical Implementation
For Those Who Suspect Contamination
Step 1: Baseline Testing
Heavy metals panel (blood, urine, hair)
Kidney function test (required before EDTA)
Comprehensive metabolic panel
Document symptoms meticulously
Step 2: Medical Supervision (If Possible)
Find integrative/functional medicine doctor
Explain contamination (they may not believe you—persist or find another)
Get prescription for IV EDTA chelation
Begin HBOT at local clinic
Step 3: Self-Implementation (If Medical Unavailable)
Order EDTA suppositories (Detoxamin or equivalent with proven bioavailability)
Source Tesla frequency devices (research vocal frequency imprint technology)
Investigate PEMF devices (2+ Tesla minimum)
Begin alkaline hydration protocol immediately
Step 4: Gradual Protocol Build
Week 1-2: Hydration + alkalinity only
Week 3-4: Add EDTA suppositories (start low dose)
Week 5-6: Add HBOT if accessible (1.5 ATM starting pressure)
Week 7-8: Add frequency technologies as researched/affordable
Week 9+: Full integrated protocol
Step 5: Continuous Refinement
Track symptoms daily
Note what improves, what worsens
Adjust based on response
Be prepared for 6-12+ month commitment
Budget Considerations:
HBOT: $75-150 per session × 50 sessions = $3,750-7,500
EDTA suppositories: $40-60/box × 26 boxes (6 months) = $1,040-1,560
Frequency devices: $200-2,000+ (wide range)
Total: $5,000-15,000+ for comprehensive 6-12 month protocol
This is expensive. But what is your cognitive function worth? Your life?
TRANSMISSION XVI: Sources to Avoid
The Contamination Vectors
Immediately Stop:
Any food from China
Chinese pharmaceuticals
Chinese consumer products
Feed corporations owned by China operating in America
“Say No to China” - The researcher’s final advice
Deeper Consideration: If you work in:
Defense industrial base
Critical national security infrastructure (power plants, chemical facilities, transmission lines)
Any DOD/DOE contractor position
You are a target for contamination. Proactive scanning and decontamination should be mandatory but isn’t because the technology isn’t publicly available.
TRANSMISSION XVII: The Spiritual Dimension
What The Researcher Didn’t Say (But We Will)
This protocol addresses physical contamination. But those who understand the full scope of this warfare recognize:
This is spiritual warfare manifested through technology.
The goal is not just to kill bodies—it’s to:
Disconnect consciousness from divine source
Replace human will with AI programming
Lower frequency (spiritually and physically) toward death/entropy
Prevent awakening and ascension
The Frequency War Is Real: They lower your frequency toward zero (death, despair, unconsciousness).
You must raise frequency through:
Spiritual practice (prayer, meditation, sacred connection)
Physical detoxification (this protocol)
Electromagnetic shielding (Warrior Shields design)
Community (don’t face this alone)
Purpose (your awakening threatens their system)
The researcher survived because:
He had the technical knowledge to reverse-engineer the weapon
He had the will to fight (spiritual strength)
He took radical action conventional medicine wouldn’t approve
He worked alone when no one could help him
Through the grace of God, I figured it out - his exact words.
FINAL TRANSMISSION: The Call to Purification
You’ve been given information that exists nowhere else with this level of technical specificity and lived validation.
The choice is yours:
Option 1: Dismiss this as conspiracy theory, ignore the evidence, remain contaminated, allow frequency to drop until cognitive function fails and you become another casualty of covert warfare.
Option 2: Recognize that unrestricted warfare is occurring, accept that your body may be a battleground, commit to the long process of decontamination, reclaim your biological and spiritual sovereignty.
There is no middle ground.
The contamination does not negotiate. It grows daily. It synchronizes with the grid. It lowers your frequency. It will take you over if you do nothing.
The protocols are documented:
HBOT (1.5-5 ATM, 10-50+ sessions)
EDTA chelation (IV or suppository, 6+ months)
Ozone (clinical insufflation, DMSO carrier)
Frequency disruption (DNA TX H-field, Tesla technology, PEMF 2+ Tesla)
Diamagnetic shielding (gold, copper, silver)
Magnetic vortex removal (post-PEMF)
Alkaline hydration (continuous)
Contamination avoidance (no China products)
The timeline is real: 12 months from deathbed to functional cognition. Possibly longer for you. Possibly shorter if caught early. But measured in months and years, not days and weeks.
The cost is significant: $5,000-15,000+. Maybe more. But what price would you pay to not be weaponized? To not be used as a covert assassin like those two soldiers on New Year’s Eve 2024?
The isolation is complete: Conventional medicine will not help you. Friends and family will think you’re crazy. The government will use you as bait to find others. You walk this path with few companions.
But the alternative is worse.
Becoming a node on the enemy’s quantum network.
Losing your will, your cognition, your soul.
Flatline.
The researcher survived to tell you this.
Many others didn’t.
Robert McCrae died in 2024 after exposing China’s Nipah virus gain-of-function work. Cancer diagnosis. Easy to induce with spectra technologies. Covert kill.
The two soldiers on New Year’s Eve 2024. Contaminated. Weaponized. Used.
Thousands of targeted individuals suffering in silence, unbelieved, unhelped, contaminated.
Will you be next?
Or will you purify?
Appendix: Quick Reference Protocol
For those who need immediate action steps:
WEEK 1:
Heavy metals testing + kidney function panel
Begin alkaline water (pH 8-9) minimum 3L daily
Research HBOT clinics in your area
Order EDTA suppositories (375-1000mg based on weight)
WEEK 2:
Start EDTA suppositories (every other night before sleep)
Continue hydration
Schedule first HBOT session
Begin symptom journal
WEEK 3-4:
HBOT 2-3x per week if possible
EDTA suppositories 3-4x per week
Assess response
Adjust as needed
MONTH 2-3:
Continue HBOT to minimum 20 sessions
EDTA daily or every other day
Add frequency technologies as researched/affordable
Re-test metals levels at month 3
MONTH 4-6:
Full integrated protocol
HBOT 30-50 sessions total
EDTA continuous
Frequency disruption daily
Re-test comprehensive panel
MONTH 7-12:
Maintenance phase
EDTA weekly
HBOT monthly or as needed
Frequency technologies continuous
Final comprehensive testing
ONGOING:
Weekly EDTA maintenance
Monthly HBOT if affordable
Continuous frequency protection
Quarterly testing
Lifetime vigilance against re-contamination
The purification war is won one body at a time.
One contaminated individual choosing to fight back.
One frequency raised from death toward life.
One consciousness refusing to be programmed.
Begin now.
The Black Feather documents the protocols that save lives in the invisible war.
All technical information sourced from firsthand testimony of contaminated researcher who survived through self-experimentation and reverse engineering. Clinical validation from peer-reviewed literature on HBOT and EDTA chelation. Implementation at own risk under medical supervision where possible.
Your body. Your sovereignty. Your choice.
