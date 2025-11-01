“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.” — Psalm 23:1

“Walk in beauty, not because you own it, but because you belong to it.” — Teaching of the Dine (Navajo)

I. The Two Roads

There are two roads in the world of spirit.

One glitters; the other glows.

One promises power; the other offers peace.

One sings your name; the other whispers His.

The ancients called them many things — the left and right hand, the path of shadow and the path of light, the way of man and the way of the Great Spirit.

But the wise have always known this: the one that asks for worship will lead you astray, and the one that teaches you to kneel will lead you home.

The modern artist walks a crowded road. He lives in the noise of a world addicted to mirrors — each reflection brighter, emptier, more frantic than the last.

He competes for eyes, hearts, clicks, and crowns, until he forgets the single truth every ancient artist once knew:

Art was never meant to shout; it was meant to listen.

II. The Shepherd and the Artist

When David sang, “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want,” he was not declaring ownership — he was confessing release.

He had ceased to hunger for the world because he had remembered Who had made the world.

This is the secret the modern mind has lost — and the humble artist still guards:

To create without wanting is not poverty. It is freedom.

The artist walking the Red Path does not paint to be praised.

He paints because he has seen.

He writes because he has heard.

He sings because the wind in the pines still speaks to him — and he knows Whose breath it carries.

As the Lakota holy man Black Elk once said:

“All things are our relatives; what we do to everything, we do to ourselves.

All is really one.”

And in that sacred oneness, the artist finds his balance again — not as master of creation, but as servant of it.

III. The Lie of Lack

The Black Path begins with a whisper: “You are missing something.”

It is the serpent’s oldest refrain. It haunted the Garden, it haunts the market, it haunts the artist’s heart.

“You could be more admired.

You could be more seen.

You could be more divine.”

And so, man reaches for what he cannot grasp, and in that grasping loses what he already had.

He creates not out of gratitude but out of greed, not from abundance but from absence.

He paints to fill a void that can never be filled — because he has exiled the only Presence that could fill it.

“For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” — Mark 8:36

The artist on the Black Path hungers forever.

The artist on the Red Path hungers never — for he knows the feast is already laid before him.

IV. The Silence Before Creation

The sacred artist does not begin his work with a sketch — he begins with silence.

He sits in the hush between heartbeats and listens for the still small voice.

That silence is his cathedral; that pause is his prayer.

Traditional elders say:

“Before you speak to the Great Spirit, wash your heart with silence.”

It is there, in the quiet, that true inspiration — in-spiriting — descends.

The breath of the Creator stirs again within the creature.

And when he finally paints, sings, or writes, it is not him who performs — it is the Great Spirit breathing through his hands.

This is why the art of the ancestors never flattered the self — it disappeared in the act of devotion.

A sand painting was not made to last; it was made to heal.

A chant was not made to sell; it was made to restore balance.

A carving was not made to be displayed; it was made to honor the invisible Presence.

V. The Market of Mirages

Modern culture is a bazaar of vanities — a great noise where silence is sold as content and beauty is auctioned by the algorithm.

The artist who enters that marketplace with pure intention must walk carefully, for the air there is enchanted.

It whispers: “You are the brand.”

It promises followers instead of disciples, applause instead of peace.

And yet the artist of the Red Path does not curse the market — he simply refuses to be consumed by it.

He knows what the Great Spirit once said to another artist, through the prophet Isaiah:

“I am the Lord: that is my name:

and my glory will I not give to another,

neither my praise to graven images.” — Isaiah 42:8

Every self that seeks to own the light becomes its own idol.

Every soul that returns the light to the Source becomes its vessel.

VI. The Fruit of Stillness

The artist of the Red Path does not fear obscurity, for he knows that unseen things grow deepest.

He understands that true mastery begins with humility — not technique.

He lives as the psalmist did:

“Be still, and know that I am God.” — Psalm 46:10

His art bears fruit only when the roots remain hidden.

Each word or color becomes an offering, not a performance.

Each work is not a product, but a prayer remembered.

When he finishes a work, he does not say, “Look what I made,”

but rather, “Thank You for letting me see.”

VII. The Circle Closes

The Red Path is not a religion — it is remembrance.

It remembers what man was before he invented pride.

It remembers Who gave him the voice to sing, the hand to draw, the thought to imagine.

It remembers that every true creation bows before its Creator.

When the artist walks in beauty, he becomes again what he was always meant to be — a bridge, not an idol.

He no longer paints to prove; he paints to praise.

He no longer sings to be heard; he sings to harmonize.

And when he finally lays down his brush, pen, or instrument, the Great Spirit smiles —

for another wandering child has found the way home.

🕊 Closing Prayer

Great Spirit,

Let me walk the Red Path with steady heart.

Let my art remember You, not me. When the world calls me to noise,

teach me to listen. When they ask me to want,

teach me to give thanks. For the earth is already full of Your beauty,

and my task is not to create it —

but to see it,

and to share the light that You have shown me.

