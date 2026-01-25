Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Spaulding's avatar
David Spaulding
3h

Excellent article Falken!! I've been a huge fan of CDS for the past 5 years, and a student of Dr. Kalcker for the past 4 years. It's the Tiger tank in my cupboard.

I wonder why Substack won't let me restack it?!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Falken-BlackFeather · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture