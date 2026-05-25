Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

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Scarf
3h

Shared on Minds. Didn't do the normal workout.

°Cherishº is the new love, be well.

Blow more kisses

*May God nod to ward thine & mine!*

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