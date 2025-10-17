Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

1. The Shadow of the Cross and the Sword

I remember.

My people remember.

They came riding under banners of light,

with Bibles in their left hand

and blades in their right.

They said they came to save us.

They said they came to bring us the word of God.

But their God spoke only one language —

the language of conquest.

They said, “Bow, and be saved.”

And when we did not bow,

they taught us what salvation meant —

in fire, in chains, in blood.

They called our prayers pagan,

our songs demonic,

our earth unholy.

But it was not the earth that drank the blood —

it was theirs.

2. The Nation of the Holy Invaders

They built their new world

upon our old bones.

They called it the Promised Land.

They said it was given to them

by divine right.

A right to rule.

A right to erase.

A right to rename everything they touched.

They took our rivers and gave them new names.

They took our children and gave them new tongues.

They took our stories and buried them under stone.

And when the work was done,

they raised their flag

and called themselves free.

Free — but from what?

From conscience?

From memory?

From the Great Spirit who sees all?

3. The Old Evil Wearing a New Mask

Now, centuries later,

I watch as the same serpent

circles back to swallow its own tail.

They speak again of purity.

Of borders.

Of belonging.

They say the land must be protected

from those who were here before it had a name.

They call them strangers, invaders, illegals —

but who was the first illegal here,

if not the one who came with sword and scripture?

The hunters of ICE —

armed with badges and blind faith —

walk the streets like the scalp-takers of old,

dragging families from their homes,

tearing children from their mothers

as if history had never spoken.

And they call it law.

And they call it order.

And they call it American.

4. The Mirror Cracks

You see, brothers,

this is the medicine wheel of history turning.

The storm that began in the conquest

now returns from within.

The same blade that was raised to divide

now cuts the hand that holds it.

The same poison poured into our rivers

now flows in their veins.

The empire has eaten too much of its own shadow.

It cannot tell hunger from holiness.

It cannot tell greed from grace.

Its economy trembles under mountains of debt.

Its politics rot from corruption and deceit.

Its people choke on hate,

mistaking fear for patriotism,

and cruelty for strength.

And yet they still kneel before the same golden calf —

profit, progress, power.

5. The False Prophets of White Light

Beware the priests who wear the flag as a robe.

Beware the pastors who sell salvation

at the price of obedience.

They call it faith —

but their god is carved from money,

their heaven fenced with barbed wire.

They have made racism their religion,

and called it righteousness.

They have made domination their destiny,

and called it divine order.

They pray to a mirror.

And they mistake their reflection

for the face of the Creator.

6. The Great Forgetting

They have forgotten

that the Great Spirit does not bless nations —

He blesses hearts.

He does not crown empires —

He crowns compassion.

He does not walk with those

who raise temples of pride and greed,

but with those who kneel humbly

upon the sacred ground of truth.

Once, long ago,

they thought they could steal heaven

by owning the earth.

Now they discover that the earth

is reclaiming what was stolen —

and heaven does not answer to them anymore.

7. The Warning

The storm is rising from within.

It does not come from enemies abroad.

It comes from forgotten prayers,

from broken promises,

from the silence of those

who know the truth

and are too afraid to speak it.

The Great Spirit is patient —

but not blind.

He lets the wheel turn

so that those who sowed injustice

will taste its harvest.

I see the clouds gathering.

I hear the thunder behind their cities of glass.

They think it is weather.

It is judgment.

Not of punishment —

but of balance.

8. The Only Path Back

There is still a path home.

There always is.

It begins with remembering.

It begins with listening.

It begins when the proud step down

and the humble rise to speak.

It begins when men stop praying for victory

and start praying for wisdom.

The elders taught us:

He who seeks power is unfit to lead.

For true leadership is a burden, not a prize.

It is service, not status.

It is giving, not taking.

If the American nation wishes to survive,

it must unlearn its own myth.

It must remember that freedom

is not the right to rule over others,

but the duty to protect them.

9. The Call of the Great Spirit

The Great Spirit does not speak through empires.

He whispers through wind,

through rivers,

through the cry of a newborn

and the silence of a dying man.

He says:

“Remember, you were dust and you will return to dust.

What you take without giving,

will be taken from you.

What you build without love,

will fall upon you.”

10. The Man with the Black Feather Speaks

I am not here to curse your nation.

I am here to remind it

of what it has forgotten.

You cannot build a future

upon a foundation of denial.

You cannot heal

by repeating the disease.

Your true greatness

will not be found in your armies,

nor your markets,

nor your machines —

but in your courage

to face your reflection

and to say:

“We have done wrong.

And we will walk another way.”

When that day comes,

I will stand upon the hill again,

raise my feather to the dawn,

and say:

“The storm has passed.

The wheel has turned.

The children have come home.”

