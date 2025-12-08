Falken-Theater

Falken-Theater

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Faiez Kirsten's avatar
Dr Faiez Kirsten
39m

Brilliant idea brother Falken. For years I have informed of the importance of exiting the Matrix and entering the Authentix https://faiezkirsten.substack.com/p/recording-of-free-webinar-psycho?utm_source=publication-search Authenticity is the highest vibration of which humans are capable. I see the Rainbow Warrior Hive - a network of authentic minds pollinating truth, guiding people out of the Matrix and into the Authentix. Hats off to you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Falken-Soundtheater · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture