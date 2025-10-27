The Same Old Game

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [Intro] [Verse 1] They bring democracy through bomber’s reign, Freedom wrapped in a golden chain. Selling peace through a missile’s glow, Preaching love with an overthrow. [Chorus] Welcome to the modern crusade, Where false prophets lead the war parade. Liberation has its price— Paid with somebody else’s life. [Verse 2] Between the lies and alibis, Between the truth and empire’s eyes, They paint their targets dressed as aid, While sovereign wealth just fades away. [Verse 3] NGOs with puppet strings, Corporate wolves with angel wings. Loans that bind, resources drained— A gilded cage they can’t escape. [Chorus] [Verse 2] (extended) Some wage war with steel and flame, Some with debt in the dollar’s name. Empire wears its silk disguise, While ancient wisdom slowly dies. Whips are now PDF files, Shackles stacked in credit piles. They call it progress, call it aid, While nations drown in debts they’ve made. Export culture, erase the past, Till nothing sacred’s left to last. Change their clothes, change their name— But play the same old game.

A Soundtrack for the Age of Hypocrisy

“The Same Old Game” is a protest hymn wrapped in poetry, a lament disguised as a manifesto. It looks the modern world in the eye and refuses to blink. In an age where propaganda is polished into policy and exploitation is sold as progress, this song breaks through the noise like a siren of truth.

From its first verse, the tone is unmistakably sardonic:

“They bring democracy through bomber’s reign,

Freedom wrapped in a golden chain.”

The contrast between “democracy” and “bomber’s reign” sets the stage for what follows — a dissection of the moral doublespeak that has come to define our global order. Here, freedom is not a right, but a brand; peace not a state, but a product; and war, as ever, the business that sustains it all.

The chorus drives this message home with biting irony:

“Welcome to the modern crusade,

Where false prophets lead the war parade.

Liberation has its price—

Paid with somebody else’s life.”

These lines echo the timeless tragedy of empire — a cycle of conquest and justification, of “saving” others while enslaving them anew. It’s a devastatingly accurate portrayal of how the rhetoric of morality is weaponized to disguise economic and political domination.

Through the following verses, the lyrics shift from global critique to forensic precision:

“Between the lies and alibis,

Between the truth and empire’s eyes,

They paint their targets dressed as aid,

While sovereign wealth just fades away.”

Here, the language sharpens into a scalpel — slicing open the façade of humanitarianism to expose the machinery beneath: debt, dependency, and deceit. The mention of “NGOs with puppet strings” and “corporate wolves with angel wings” paints a familiar image of how good intentions are commodified and manipulated to sustain global hierarchies.

Then the lyrics evolve from the metaphorical to the brutally real:

“Whips are now PDF files,

Shackles stacked in credit piles.

They call it progress, call it aid,

While nations drown in debts they’ve made.”

These lines crystallize the song’s thesis — that modern oppression doesn’t need guns or chains; it hides behind spreadsheets, trade agreements, and financial institutions. Colonialism has gone digital. The old empire never died; it just rebranded.

The final verse ties the narrative together with haunting finality:

“Export culture, erase the past,

Till nothing sacred’s left to last.

Change their clothes, change their name—

But play the same old game.”

It’s both an accusation and a prophecy. The “game” is as old as history — the relentless drive to dominate, to reshape others in one’s own image, to replace meaning with markets.

What makes this song compelling is not just its critique but its courage. It dares to say what most art now avoids: that progress without conscience is regression, and that moral blindness in the name of “advancement” is the oldest trick in the empire’s playbook.

Listening to “The Same Old Game” is like looking into a mirror held up to civilization — uncomfortably honest, darkly poetic, and utterly necessary. It reminds us that the world doesn’t change by slogans or revolutions alone, but by the awakening of individual conscience.

Because as long as we accept the same lies in new packaging, we are — all of us — still playing the same old game.

You can listen to the song by watching the corresponding music video here.

(The song writing process as well as all seperate stems of its final version will be shared underneath soon for personal study (replay, training, record, remix and production sessions). Stay tuned.)