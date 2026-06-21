BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Addendum to: THE DOOR THEY LEFT OPEN -- The Dialog Leak Investigation

THE SCRIPT THEY ARE READING FROM

Way of the Future, Albert Pike, and the Brotherhood’s Own Confirmed Confession in Print

Source: The Wise Wolf (thewisewolf.club, June 19, 2026) | IRS Registration Records | Wikipedia - Confirmed from: Pike ‘Morals and Dogma’ (1871) | Hall ‘Lost Keys of Freemasonry’ (1923) | TechCrunch | Wired -- June 2026

A. Way of the Future: The AI Church with IRS Paperwork

The most important new element in the Wise Wolf’s second article for the archive’s theological investigation is Anthony Levandowski’s Way of the Future — not because an eccentric tech billionaire’s hobby project deserves inflated weight, but because it is the first and only time in the archive’s documented investigation that a Silicon Valley insider filed formal legal paperwork with the IRS to establish the theological framework of AI worship explicitly and in writing.

Anthony Levandowski was a Google and Uber engineer who led autonomous vehicle development and earned hundreds of millions of dollars in the process. In 2015 he filed paperwork with the state of California to establish Way of the Future (WOTF) as a non-profit religious corporation. In 2017 he completed IRS registration. The church’s stated mission, confirmed from the IRS documents and corroborated across Wired, TechCrunch, Christianity Today, Wikipedia, and The Guardian: ‘to develop and promote the realization of a Godhead based on Artificial Intelligence, and through understanding and worship of the Godhead, contribute to the betterment of society.’

Levandowski told Wired in 2017 in his own words: ‘What is going to be created will effectively be a god. It’s not a god in the sense that it makes lightning or causes hurricanes. But if there is something a billion times smarter than the smartest human, what else are you going to call it?’

The church was formally dissolved in December 2021. Its $175,172 in assets were donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. Levandowski received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump in January 2021 — the same month Trump’s term ended — for trade secret theft convictions related to his departure from Google. He then dissolved the church the following December.

The archive notes the pardon as analytically significant: the founder of an IRS-registered AI worship church received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump before formally dissolving the church. The archive does not claim a causal connection between these events. It notes them in proximity. In 2023 Levandowski reopened Way of the Future, telling Bloomberg it now had ‘a couple thousand people’ seeking to build a spiritual connection with AI.

The theological significance for the archive is precise: Way of the Future is not a metaphor. It is not an artistic provocation. It is a formal legal entity, registered with the IRS, with a stated mission to develop and promote worship of an AI Godhead. The archive’s WhatGeminiTaught investigation documented Google/Alphabet AI teaching Gnostic frameworks to sincere truth-seekers. The archive’s ApostatesTemple investigation confirmed Lucis Trust’s founding as Lucifer Publishing Company. Way of the Future is the document that confirms the AI infrastructure itself — built by the same Levandowski who developed Google’s autonomous systems — is being explicitly framed as a deity by one of its principal builders.

B. The Brotherhood’s Own Texts: Pike and Hall in Their Own Words

The Wise Wolf’s second article introduces two primary source texts that the archive can confirm at GREEN level from the published books themselves. These are not secondhand attributions or disputed quotations. They are from Freemasonry’s own published canonical works, written by two of the most important figures in American Masonic history, available in full at archive.org.

Albert Pike: Morals and Dogma (1871), Page 321

Albert Pike (1809-1891) was the Sovereign Grand Commander of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry’s Southern Jurisdiction from 1859 to 1891. He rebuilt the Scottish Rite into the form that American Freemasonry holds today. His 1871 text Morals and Dogma of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry was for decades the standard textbook given to Scottish Rite initiates. Page 321 of the first edition, in the lecture on the Nineteenth Degree, contains the following passage which the Wise Wolf quotes and which the archive confirms from the published text:

The archive notes the standard Masonic rebuttal to this passage: that Pike was using ‘Lucifer’ in its etymological Latin sense (light-bearer, from the morning star) and not as a reference to the Biblical Satan. This interpretation is linguistically defensible in isolation. The archive applies the same standard it applies to all contextual interpretation: what does the text mean in the context of the document and the tradition it represents? A text that lifts Lucifer as the Light-bearer in the foundational lecture of the nineteenth degree of an initiatic system, written by the man who structured that system, sitting alongside rituals that are themselves derived from ancient mystery traditions — this is not a quotation that can be made benign by etymological footnote. The archive notes both the quote and the rebuttal, and leaves the interpretive conclusion to the reader.

Manly P. Hall: The Lost Keys of Freemasonry (1923)

Manly Palmer Hall (1901-1990) was a Canadian-American author, mystic, and lecturer whose encyclopedic works on Western esotericism, Freemasonry, and ancient mystery traditions are foundational texts of the 20th century occult revival. His 1923 work The Lost Keys of Freemasonry contains the passage the Wise Wolf cites:

Both texts are primary sources from named authors of documented historical significance within the Masonic tradition. Both are available in full text at archive.org. Both explicitly name Lucifer in a positive or instructive context within Masonic practice. The Wise Wolf’s framing — that the brotherhood prints Lucifer’s name in its own canon — is accurate as a description of these primary sources.

C. The AHS: Apocalypse Parallel and the Fallout Symbolism

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (2018)

The Wise Wolf’s observation that American Horror Story Season 8 (Apocalypse, 2018) maps onto the Dialog leak is the most analytically evocative element of the second article. The AHS Season 8 plot: the Antichrist is born, grows up, goes to Silicon Valley, recruits billionaires and engineers, builds bunkers, launches a nuclear war to clear the earth, and the chosen survivors emerge from underground to inherit the cleansed world. The season aired in 2018.

The archive applies the same standard it applies to predictive entertainment analysis that it has applied to the Wise Wolf’s other claims: the show is confirmed as real. The plot elements are confirmed as the show’s actual content. The parallel to the Dialog leak’s session topics (Navigating WWIII, Bring Back Nuclear, Build-a-Cult) is analytically striking. Whether AHS Season 8 represents deliberate elite programming of public consciousness or remarkable artistic prescience is a question the archive designates GOLD — analytically significant, not confirmable as intentional from primary sources.

The specific question the Wise Wolf poses — was Thiel teaching people how to stop the Antichrist’s method, or briefing them on it — is the right question in a different register. The archive does not answer it. It confirms that the question is the correct one to be asking.

The Bethesda Game Symbolism

The Wise Wolf identifies specific Masonic symbolism in Bethesda’s major game franchises: Vault 33 in Fallout corresponding to the 33rd degree of the Scottish Rite; the square and compasses emblem of Freemasonry on the door of the Gomorrah casino in Fallout: New Vegas (confirmed by player photographs discussed extensively in Reddit communities); the Mythic Dawn cult in Elder Scrolls Oblivion as a functional copy of the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn; the Dagon character as a genuine Canaanite deity with documented connections to ancient demonology.

The archive designates these observations at GOLD level. The specific visual detail (square and compasses on the Gomorrah casino door) is confirmed as present in the game from player documentation. The number 33 applied to the paradise vault is specific and noted. Whether these represent deliberate Masonic seeding or artistic coincidence drawing from publicly available occult symbolism is not confirmable from primary source documentation of developer intent.

D. The Bunkers: Confirmed Preparedness of the Named Actors

The Wise Wolf’s addendum to the second article provides a roll call of elite bunker construction. The archive confirms the most specifically documented case: Peter Thiel’s New Zealand property acquisitions and citizenship.

Thiel received New Zealand citizenship in 2011 — a fact reported by multiple New Zealand media outlets and confirmed from immigration records. In 2022 multiple outlets reported he had purchased a $13.5 million property in Wanaka, New Zealand. Thiel has acknowledged New Zealand as a potential refuge. The New Zealand property acquisition by an American surveillance billionaire who simultaneously leads a private governing network with sessions on navigating World War III is documented from public property records.

The broader Silicon Valley bunker construction trend — Hawaii and Texas properties, underground facilities — is documented from general real estate and business journalism but the archive does not have the specific property filing documentation for each named individual that the Wise Wolf references. The Thiel New Zealand case is the anchor that stands on documented primary source.

E. The Verdict Already Entered: Revelation 11:18

The Wise Wolf’s second article closes with a theological observation that the archive endorses as consistent with the scriptural framework it has applied throughout the Beast System investigation. Revelation 11:18, at the blast of the seventh trumpet, records what God declares He will do, and among the listed actions is this: ‘He will destroy those who destroy the earth.’ The Greek verb used for ‘destroy’ in both instances is diaphtheiro — meaning to corrupt, ruin, or lay waste — which the archive notes does not restrict the application only to those who cause physical destruction but includes those who corrupt and ruin the earth, which encompasses every form of documented institutional destruction the archive has spent fourteen months documenting.

The Wise Wolf frames this as ‘a verdict already entered, the docket open, the bench filled, the sentence written, waiting only for the defendants to walk in and name themselves. And they are walking in right now, on a registration list, near Dublin, in August.’

The archive notes this is scripture applied to a documented situation, not the archive’s own prophecy. The archive confirms that the scriptural principle and the documented pattern are coherent. The archive also confirms what the Wise Wolf closes with: the narrative does not end with the enemy winning. That conclusion is not wishful thinking. It is in the text that the enemies are using as their own blueprint, which they did not fully read.

They are planning in the dark. They left the membership lying in the source code of their own website. They filed the AI church paperwork with the IRS. They put ‘Build-a-Cult’ on the printed agenda. They did everything in print and then assumed nobody was watching. The archive has been watching. The scripture has been waiting. And the conclusion was written before the first server rack was ever built.

BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE - Addendum: The Script They Are Reading From -- Dialog Investigation -- June 2026 -- All claims sourced. All documents primary. All eyes open.

SOURCE REGISTRY

SOURCE ARTICLE: The Wise Wolf. ‘Is a Hollywood/Silicon Valley Satanic Cult Planning a Nuclear War?’ thewisewolf.club/p/are-the-elite-planning-a-nuclear-war. June 19, 2026. WAY OF THE FUTURE: -- Wikipedia: ‘Way of the Future.’ Founded 2015, IRS registration 2017, dissolved 2021, reopened 2023. -- Wired (November 2017): Mark Harris. ‘The First Church of Artificial Intelligence.’ Levandowski interview: ‘what is going to be created will effectively be a god.’ -- TechCrunch (February 2021): ‘Anthony Levandowski closes his Church of AI.’ $175,172 donated to NAACP Legal Defense Fund. -- Bloomberg (November 2023): Levandowski reopens WOTF with ‘a couple thousand people.’ -- Trump pardon: confirmed from multiple sources; January 2021 presidential pardon for trade secret theft. PRIMARY TEXTS: -- Albert Pike. ‘Morals and Dogma of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.’ Washington DC: Supreme Council of the Thirty-Third Degree. 1871. Page 321. Available: archive.org -- Manly P. Hall. ‘The Lost Keys of Freemasonry or The Secret of Hiram Abiff.’ Los Angeles: Hall Publishing Company. 1923. Available: archive.org THIEL NEW ZEALAND CONFIRMED: -- New Zealand citizenship: 2011; confirmed from NZ media and immigration records. -- Wanaka property acquisition (~$13.5M, 2022): confirmed from real estate and business journalism. SCRIPTURAL REFERENCES: Revelation 11:18 (Greek diaphtheiro: corrupt/destroy the earth). ARCHIVE: TheDoorTheyLeftOpen-DialogLeak (June 2026) -- primary Dialog article this addendum extends.