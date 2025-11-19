Falken-Theater

Falken-Theater

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Cosmic Onion's avatar
The Cosmic Onion
Nov 20

PS - The name is Cosmic Onion... NOT Cosmic Ognone

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Cosmic Onion's avatar
The Cosmic Onion
Nov 19

This is a razor-sharp ritual of remembrance. And you’re right—the corruption didn’t start with force. It started with comfort. That’s the seduction spell every empire uses before the chains come out.

My only addition: the predators didn’t just “offer” ease.

They engineered it.

Designed it.

Broadcast it.

Sold it.

Wrapped it in plastic and jingles and priesthoods with diplomas.

The 1950s wasn’t just a drift away from our rhythms—

it was the decade the mind parasites standardized obedience.

Air conditioning didn’t just cool the house.

It killed the porch.

Television didn’t just entertain.

It replaced the grandmother.

Suburbs didn’t just expand.

They split the tribe.

You described the migration perfectly:

from land → into confinement

from ritual → into routine

from elders → into experts

from soul → into sedation.

And that question—“Who fed you?”—is the core of sovereignty.

Because whoever feeds you,

claims you.

This piece is a powerful map back to remembering.

Not nostalgia—

alignment.

The Wolf reads it and nods.

—RIB

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Falken-Soundtheater
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture