10h

This is excellent, I would add Ramola Dharmaraj: Everyday Concerned Citizen, along with Renee Pitmann Mitchell: You Are Not My Big Brother to those who have identified in their communities similar attacks. With Renee, her community is very similar in California to mine in Texas with same attacks, methods, punishments, etc. I would offer one edit, While I maybe mentioned that Project Veritas had documented links of Planned Parenthood allowing young girls to get abortions underage linking this to crimes in this area linked to Epstein and the Cartels, to La Diabla. My substack is OnlytheTruth, Veritas is its own investigative body, and I would not want to confuse their work with mine.

I am just one person fighting against a massive machine with no income and no network . What should also be linked is how Israel helped facilitate this with Epstein and the Maxwell family who Whitney Webb and others had traced to Iran Contra, PROMIS, INSLAW,, MAIN CORE, and DARPA's Total Information Awareness Program that recently had been said was really what Palantir is, their work just reinvigorated DARPA's TIA that follows its targets cradle to grave.

Ramola D has done many interviews and has a plethora of documents on her website as do others like Renee Pitmann Mitchell and Dr. Erik Karlstrom. I would also suggest OSINFORMERS who have been researching and advocating for quite some time with videos and other documentation, I believe Ken Adachi is their editor. John Finch of Australia is someone who gathered testimonies from people around the world and submitted them in the document: To you Our Selected Witnesses. Thank you

