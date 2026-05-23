Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

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Chris's avatar
Chris
1d

Critics say it may or is proven to feed nano micro replicating tech so whatever cleaning it's doing is countered by very specific building later..any solid convincing evidence against this theory? What are items to avoid intake of that do feed replicators tech in your opinion? Also what are 1 or 2 primary suspects in calamari clots and are they related to largest tech item spotted seems ,those large phosphorescent wormy looking things ,more prevalent in 2021-24 about 7 RBC wide and off the slide usually long( how could they not clot at that preliminary size even at vein junctures before maybe tangling, solidifying seems..)

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Judy Huffman's avatar
Judy Huffman
1d

Thank you for all your excellent, meticulously written articles! I have a library of them

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