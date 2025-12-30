The Theological Necessity of Remnant Tribal Organization

Introduction: Between Liberation and Consummation

Throughout salvation history, there are distinct periods in the relationship between God and His people:

Slavery/Bondage (Egypt, Babylon, under empire) Liberation (Exodus, return from exile, spiritual awakening) Remnant Period (organized community awaiting fuller manifestation of God’s Kingdom) Kingdom Established (entering Promised Land, Davidic Kingdom, Christ’s return)

We currently live in stage 3: the Remnant Period.

Christians await Christ’s second coming to establish His millennial Kingdom. Muslims await the Mahdi and return of Isa (Jesus). Jews await Messiah to restore David’s Kingdom.

The theological question is: How should the remnant organize while waiting?

This article argues that tribal confederation under divine covenant is not merely one option among many—it is the theologically necessary structure for the remnant period.

The Biblical Pattern: Remnant Always Organizes Tribally

Exodus to Promised Land (40 years)

After liberation from Egypt, before entering Promised Land:

Structure: Tribal confederation

Leadership: Moses (prophet), then Joshua

Government: Elders of tribes

Law: Divine covenant (Sinai)

Judges Period (300-400 years)

After conquest, before monarchy:

Structure: Tribal confederation

Leadership: Judges (raised as needed)

Government: Tribal elders

Law: Torah

God’s declaration: “The LORD shall reign for ever and ever” (Exodus 15:18)

Exile and Return (586-430 BCE)

After Babylonian exile, before Messiah:

Structure: Tribal/family organization

Leadership: High priest, scribes, elders

Government: Sanhedrin (council)

Law: Torah

No king: Awaiting promised Messiah

Early Church (33-present CE)

After Pentecost, before Christ’s return:

Structure: City/household-based communities

Leadership: Elders/overseers (plural, not singular)

Government: Consensus (Acts 15)

Law: New Covenant (internalized divine law)

No earthly king: “Our citizenship is in heaven” (Philippians 3:20)

The pattern is absolute: Between liberation and Kingdom establishment, the remnant organizes tribally, not as kingdom or empire.

Why Tribal Organization Is Theologically Necessary

Reason 1: Only God Is King in the Remnant Period

1 Samuel 8:7: “For they have not rejected thee, but they have rejected me, that I should not reign over them.”

When Israel demanded a human king, God declared this was rejection of His kingship.

Theological principle: Human kingship is, at best, a concession to human demand (1 Samuel 8:9: “howbeit yet protest solemnly unto them, and shew them the manner of the king that shall reign over them”).

In the remnant period:

The King (Christ/Messiah) has not yet come to establish His Kingdom

Therefore, any claim to establish “the Kingdom” now is premature and presumptuous

The remnant cannot establish the Kingdom—only the King can do that

Therefore, remnant must organize in pre-Kingdom structures (tribes) while awaiting the King

Practical implications:

❌ Not appropriate: Attempt to create earthly kingdom/caliphate claiming to be God’s Kingdom

❌ Not appropriate: Centralized religious-political authority claiming to rule in God’s stead

❌ Not appropriate: Hierarchical structure with human king/pope/caliph as supreme authority

✅ Appropriate: Covenant communities recognizing God alone as King

✅ Appropriate: Local autonomy under divine law

✅ Appropriate: Federation for mutual aid, not centralized control

Reason 2: The Remnant Must Resist Empire Without Becoming Empire

Revelation 13: The Beast (empire) demands worship and total allegiance

Revelation 18: “Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins” (v.4)

The remnant’s call:

Resist absorption into Babylon/empire

But not by creating counter-empire (which becomes new Babylon)

Historical warning:

Crusader kingdoms: Attempted to establish “Christian empire” → became oppressive, murderous, ultimately failed

Islamic caliphates: After Rashidun period, became imperial dynasties → oppression, eventually conquered

Theocratic states: Geneva under Calvin, Puritan New England, etc. → Religious tyranny in God’s name

The problem: Centralized religious-political authority, even when claiming to serve God, inevitably:

Concentrates power in human hands

Creates opportunity for corruption

Enforces uniformity through coercion

Becomes the very thing it opposed

The solution: Tribal confederation

Power remains distributed

Local autonomy prevents total tyranny

Covenant, not coercion, maintains unity

Resists empire without becoming empire

Reason 3: The Kingdom Must Be Received, Not Built

Daniel 2:44: “And in the days of these kings shall the God of heaven set up a kingdom, which shall never be destroyed”

Key phrase: “God of heaven shall set up” —not “God’s people shall build”

Matthew 6:10: “Thy kingdom come” —not “we will build your kingdom”

Theological principle: The Kingdom is divine gift, not human achievement

Implications for remnant organization:

If we cannot build the Kingdom (only God can), then our task is to:

Prepare for it (John the Baptist: “Prepare ye the way of the Lord”)

Witness to it (”The kingdom of God is at hand”)

Organize communities that can receive it when it comes

But not presume to establish it prematurely

Tribal organization fits this theology:

Makes no claim to be the Kingdom

Preserves covenant faithfulness while awaiting the King

Can easily transition to Kingdom authority when King arrives (tribes simply come under His rule)

Appropriate humility for the waiting period

Kingdom-pretender structures violate this theology:

Claim to represent Kingdom now

Create hierarchies claiming divine authority

Cannot easily submit to true King (too invested in their own authority)

Presumption, not humility

Reason 4: The Remnant Must Preserve Covenant Faithfulness, Not Enforce Uniformity

Romans 14:5: “One man esteemeth one day above another: another esteemeth every day alike. Let every man be fully persuaded in his own mind.”

1 Corinthians 12:12-27: Body of Christ has many members, different functions, all necessary

Galatians 5:1: “Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.”

Theological principle: Unity in essentials, liberty in non-essentials, charity in all things

The remnant must:

Maintain core covenant faithfulness (non-negotiable)

Allow liberty in application and expression (flexible)

Avoid coercive uniformity (which creates hypocrisy and rebellion)

Tribal organization allows this:

Each tribe/community maintains core covenant

But has freedom in cultural expression, worship style, specific applications

Unity through shared covenant, not imposed uniformity

Reflects diversity within the body of Christ

Centralized authority structures tend toward:

Enforced uniformity in non-essentials

Confusing cultural preferences with divine commands

Excommunicating or persecuting those who differ

Creating division in the name of unity

Reason 5: The Remnant Must Be Resilient to Persecution

Matthew 10:16: “Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.”

Matthew 10:23: “But when they persecute you in this city, flee ye into another”

Church history: Persecution has been constant reality for God’s people under empire

Theological necessity: Remnant organization must be:

Dispersed (not concentrated in one place/structure easily destroyed)

Decentralized (no single point of failure)

Mobile (can flee persecution, relocate, adapt)

Hidden (not requiring public visibility to function)

Tribal confederation provides:

Multiple autonomous communities (destroying one doesn’t destroy all)

No headquarters to raid or leadership to behead

Flexibility to go underground when necessary

Survival through distribution and resilience

Centralized structures are vulnerable:

Take out the pope/patriarch/caliph, structure collapses

Raid headquarters, seize documents, destroy organization

Infiltrate leadership, corrupt entire system

Single point of failure

Historical evidence:

Early Church: Persecuted for 300 years, survived because of distributed structure

When it became centralized (post-Constantine), it became corruptible and political

Waldensians, Anabaptists, other persecuted groups: Survived through decentralization

Reason 6: The Remnant Must Model Kingdom Values, Not Worldly Power

Matthew 20:25-26: “Ye know that the princes of the Gentiles exercise dominion over them, and they that are great exercise authority upon them. But it shall not be so among you: but whosoever will be great among you, let him be your minister”

John 18:36: “Jesus answered, My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight”

Theological principle: God’s Kingdom operates by different values than worldly kingdoms:

Worldly Kingdoms - God’s Kingdom

Power over others - Service to others

Hierarchical control - Mutual submission

Coercion - Persuasion

Centralization - Distribution

Glory to rulers - Glory to God

Building monuments - Building character

The remnant must model Kingdom values NOW:

Even though Kingdom hasn’t fully come

As witness to what it will be like

Embodying the future in the present

Tribal organization allows this:

Leadership as service (elders serve community)

Mutual submission (consensus decision-making)

Voluntary covenant (not coercion)

Distributed power (no domination)

Glory to God (no human monuments or personality cults)

Centralized religious-political structures tend toward:

Hierarchical control (pope, patriarch, caliph ruling over masses)

Coercive enforcement (inquisitions, religious police)

Personality cults (around religious leaders)

Monuments to human glory (cathedrals, palaces, mosques as displays of power)

Worldly kingdom values in religious dress

Reason 7: The Remnant Must Maintain Priesthood of All Believers

1 Peter 2:9: “But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people”

Revelation 1:6: “And hath made us kings and priests unto God”

Exodus 19:6: (Promise to Israel) “And ye shall be unto me a kingdom of priests”

Theological principle: Under New Covenant (and as ideal in Old), all believers have:

Direct access to God (no human mediator except Christ)

Priestly function (offering spiritual sacrifices, interceding)

Royal identity (children of the King)

This is flattened hierarchy, not pyramidal:

Traditional Hierarchy: Priesthood of All Believers: Pope/Caliph ═══ CHRIST ═══ / \ ||||||||||| Bishops All Believers / \ (direct access) Priests / \ Laity

Tribal organization preserves this:

Elders are first among equals, not lords over the flock

All members participate in governance (consensus)

No priestly class mediating between people and God

Horizontal relationships under vertical headship (Christ)

Centralized structures create:

Priestly/clerical class with special access to God

Laity dependent on clergy for spiritual services

Hierarchical chain of command

Pyramid structure with elite at top, masses at bottom

Islamic Theological Parallel

The Quran and Islamic tradition provide parallel theology:

No Khalifat Without the Mahdi

Hadith tradition: True Khalifat ended with Rashidun period (632-661 CE). What followed was “kingship” (mulk), not true Khalifat.

The prophecy: True Khalifat will return with the Mahdi

Implication: Current period is waiting period. Muslims should:

Maintain ummah (community) through smaller autonomous units

Live under Sharia as best possible in non-ideal conditions

Not claim to establish final Khalifat (only Mahdi can do that)

Resist tyranny (including Muslim tyrants) without creating new tyranny

This parallels Christian theology: Don’t try to build Kingdom/Khalifat now; maintain covenant community until divine leader establishes it.

Consultation (Shura) Mandated

Quran 42:38: “And those who have responded to their lord and established prayer and whose affair is [determined by] consultation among themselves”

Quran 3:159: “Consult them in the matter”

Theological principle: Authority comes from below (community consultation), not from above (imposed ruler)

Tribal organization implements this:

Decisions by shura (consultation/consensus)

Leaders must consult, cannot decree arbitrarily

Community retains power to remove unjust leaders

Centralized caliphate violated this:

Umayyads and Abbasids ruled by dynastic succession, not shura

No genuine consultation with community

Violated Quranic mandate

Fitrah (Natural State) and Freedom

Quran 30:30: “So direct your face toward the religion, inclining to truth. [Adhere to] the fitrah of Allah upon which He has created [all] people. No change should there be in the creation of Allah.”

Fitrah: Natural human state as created by Allah—includes:

Innate knowledge of God

Moral sense

Freedom of will

Dignity

Theological principle: Humans created free, with dignity. Political organization should respect fitrah, not violate it.

Tribal organization respects fitrah:

Voluntary covenant (respects free will)

Local autonomy (allows natural human-scale community)

Protection of dignity (justice accessible to all)

Tyranny violates fitrah:

Coerced submission

Inhuman scale (imperial gigantism)

Dignity crushed by power

Jewish Theological Perspective

Though not our primary focus, Jewish tradition also provides relevant theology:

Kingship as Concession, Not Ideal

Talmudic interpretation of 1 Samuel 8: The request for a king was sin, but God permitted it

Ideal: God as King, Torah as law, community self-governance through elders

Historical pattern: Whenever Israel had human kings, eventual corruption and disaster

Messianic hope: Messiah will establish true Kingdom; until then, maintain Torah observance in community

Diaspora organization: For 2,000 years (70 CE - 1948 CE), Jews lived without kingdom or centralized authority:

Organized in kehillot (local communities)

Rabbis as teachers, not rulers

Halakha (Jewish law) maintained through distributed rabbinic tradition

Survived persecution through decentralization

This is remnant tribal organization: Maintain covenant community without centralized political power, awaiting Messiah to establish Kingdom.

Synthesis: Why Tribal Organization Is Theologically Necessary

Across Biblical, Islamic, and Jewish traditions, consistent theology emerges:

1. The King/Mahdi/Messiah has not yet come to establish final Kingdom → Therefore, claiming to establish it now is presumption

2. The remnant must resist empire without becoming empire → Tribal confederation resists through distribution, not through counter-imperialism

3. The Kingdom must be received as divine gift, not built by human effort → Tribal organization maintains humility appropriate to waiting period

4. Unity in essentials with liberty in non-essentials → Tribal structure allows diversity within covenant

5. Resilience to persecution requires decentralization → Multiple autonomous tribes survive what centralized structure cannot

6. Must model Kingdom values (service, mutual submission) not worldly power → Tribal eldership models servant leadership

7. Maintain priesthood of all believers / direct access to God → Tribal structure prevents clergy/laity division

The conclusion is inescapable: Tribal confederation under divine covenant is not merely one option—it is the theologically necessary structure for the remnant period.

Objections Addressed

Objection 1: “But we need strong centralized leadership to resist empire effectively”

Response: History proves otherwise.

Decentralized early Church survived 300 years of persecution

Centralized Christendom became corrupt and persecuted true believers

Iroquois Confederacy (decentralized) survived longer than most European states

Swiss Confederation (decentralized) maintained independence when centralized kingdoms fell

Centralization creates:

Single point of failure

Concentration of power leading to corruption

Attractive target for empire to co-opt or destroy

Decentralization creates:

Multiple points of resistance

Distribution of power preventing corruption

Hydra effect (cut off one head, others remain)

Objection 2: “Tribal organization worked in small ancient societies, but can’t scale to modern world”

Response: The evidence contradicts this.

Historical examples that scaled:

Early Islamic federation: Grew from Arabian tribes to multi-continental empire while maintaining federal structure (until it was centralized and declined)

Iroquois Confederacy: Functioned with thousands of members across vast territory

Swiss Confederation: Works today (on paper) with 8.7 million people, four languages, diverse cultures ( upcoming article will explain how it has been corrupted and undermined by the empire)

Modern examples:

Internet: Decentralized network connecting billions, more resilient than centralized networks

Bitcoin/Cryptocurrency: Distributed ledger technology shows decentralization scales

Open-source software: Linux, Wikipedia, etc.—massive projects with distributed governance

The principle: Fractal structure scales indefinitely. Same pattern at every level:

Household (10-20)

Local tribe (50-150)

Regional confederation (thousands)

Continental network (millions)

Each level maintains same pattern: autonomous units in covenant relationship

Objection 3: “Without central authority, there’s no way to maintain doctrinal purity or deal with heresy”

Response: Central authority historically created as much heresy as it prevented, and enforced “orthodoxy” through violence.

Historical record:

Inquisitions: Centralized church authority tortured and killed thousands, many of whom were actually faithful believers

Crusades against “heretics”: Albigensian Crusade, etc.—centralized power massacring entire regions

Denominational splits: Despite (or because of) centralized authority, Christianity fragmented into thousands of denominations

Alternative model (tribal):

Covenant defines essentials: Core beliefs clearly articulated

Local communities enforce standards: Through membership requirements, discipline

Inter-tribal fellowship: Based on shared covenant; tribes recognize each other as faithful

Heretical tribes isolated: Other tribes refuse fellowship, but no coercive power to kill or persecute

Truth proved over time: Faithful tribes flourish, heretical ones either reform or collapse

This is exactly how early Church functioned:

Councils were consultative, not coercive

Excommunication was fellowship withdrawal, not violence

True doctrine preserved through Holy Spirit working in distributed communities

Purity through covenant faithfulness, not through violence

Objection 4: “This sounds like anarchism, which is chaos”

Response: Covenant-based tribal confederation is not anarchism (absence of authority).

Anarchism says: No authority, no law, absolute individual autonomy

Covenant tribalism says:

God is authority (divine law binding all)

Local authority exists (elders, tribal councils)

Federal authority exists (confederation for specific limited purposes)

BUT: No centralized human sovereignty claiming absolute power

This is not chaos—it’s distributed order:

Clear law (divine covenant)

Clear governance structures (tribal councils, confederation)

Clear accountability (elders accountable to community, community accountable to God)

Order without tyranny

Biblical precedent: Judges period was not anarchy

Clear law (Torah)

Clear governance (tribal elders)

Clear authority (God as King, judges when needed)

Described as period of faithfulness when covenant honored

Objection 5: “This is just Romanticism about pre-modern societies; we can’t go backward”

Response: This is not about going backward—it’s about applying timeless principles to current context.

We’re not advocating:

Rejecting technology (use it wisely)

Returning to hunter-gatherer lifestyle (maintain modern knowledge)

Ignoring medical advances (preserve and use)

Discarding written communication (essential for distributed network)

We’re advocating:

Timeless organizational principles (covenant, subsidiarity, decentralization)

Appropriate scale (human-sized communities, not imperial gigantism)

Divine authority (God’s law, not human tyranny)

These principles applied with modern tools and knowledge

Example: Amish are often mocked as “primitive,” but:

Lower rates of mental illness, addiction, suicide than mainstream society

Strong families and communities

Economic self-sufficiency

They’ve preserved what matters while selectively adopting technology

We’re not advocating becoming Amish, but learning from their success in maintaining community while others have lost it.

Objection 6: “The Bible/Quran also shows examples of centralized kingdoms that were blessed”

Response: True, but with important caveats:

Biblical kingdoms blessed when:

King honored covenant (David, Solomon initially, Josiah, Hezekiah)

King recognized God as ultimate King

Law remained God’s law, not king’s whim

Biblical kingdoms cursed when:

King violated covenant (most kings of Israel and Judah)

King claimed absolute power

King imposed tyranny

The pattern: Even when God permitted kingdom, it was:

Concession to human demand, not divine ideal (1 Samuel 8)

Came with warnings (all fulfilled)

Only worked when king stayed under covenant

Eventually failed (both kingdoms conquered, temple destroyed)

And critically: We’re in post-Kingdom period now. Christ came as King, was rejected, ascended, will return. Until His return, remnant doesn’t establish kingdom—we wait.

Conclusion: The Theological Case Is Complete

From every angle—Biblical, Islamic, Jewish—the theology converges:

The remnant period requires tribal organization because:

Only God is King (premature kingdom-building is presumption) Must resist empire without becoming empire Kingdom must be received, not built Must preserve covenant without enforcing uniformity Must be resilient to persecution Must model Kingdom values, not worldly power Must maintain direct access to God for all believers

History confirms what theology requires: Covenant-based tribal confederation is the proven, documented, theologically necessary structure for God’s people in the waiting period between liberation and Kingdom establishment.

Next article: Having established the theological necessity, we turn to practical implementation: How do modern communities organize tribally without repeating historical mistakes?