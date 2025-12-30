The Theological Necessity of REMNANT TRIBAL ORGANIZATION
The Biblical Pattern: Remnant Always Organizes Tribally
The Theological Necessity of Remnant Tribal Organization
Introduction: Between Liberation and Consummation
Throughout salvation history, there are distinct periods in the relationship between God and His people:
Slavery/Bondage (Egypt, Babylon, under empire)
Liberation (Exodus, return from exile, spiritual awakening)
Remnant Period (organized community awaiting fuller manifestation of God’s Kingdom)
Kingdom Established (entering Promised Land, Davidic Kingdom, Christ’s return)
We currently live in stage 3: the Remnant Period.
Christians await Christ’s second coming to establish His millennial Kingdom. Muslims await the Mahdi and return of Isa (Jesus). Jews await Messiah to restore David’s Kingdom.
The theological question is: How should the remnant organize while waiting?
This article argues that tribal confederation under divine covenant is not merely one option among many—it is the theologically necessary structure for the remnant period.
The Biblical Pattern: Remnant Always Organizes Tribally
Exodus to Promised Land (40 years)
After liberation from Egypt, before entering Promised Land:
Structure: Tribal confederation
Leadership: Moses (prophet), then Joshua
Government: Elders of tribes
Law: Divine covenant (Sinai)
Judges Period (300-400 years)
After conquest, before monarchy:
Structure: Tribal confederation
Leadership: Judges (raised as needed)
Government: Tribal elders
Law: Torah
God’s declaration: “The LORD shall reign for ever and ever” (Exodus 15:18)
Exile and Return (586-430 BCE)
After Babylonian exile, before Messiah:
Structure: Tribal/family organization
Leadership: High priest, scribes, elders
Government: Sanhedrin (council)
Law: Torah
No king: Awaiting promised Messiah
Early Church (33-present CE)
After Pentecost, before Christ’s return:
Structure: City/household-based communities
Leadership: Elders/overseers (plural, not singular)
Government: Consensus (Acts 15)
Law: New Covenant (internalized divine law)
No earthly king: “Our citizenship is in heaven” (Philippians 3:20)
The pattern is absolute: Between liberation and Kingdom establishment, the remnant organizes tribally, not as kingdom or empire.
Why Tribal Organization Is Theologically Necessary
Reason 1: Only God Is King in the Remnant Period
1 Samuel 8:7: “For they have not rejected thee, but they have rejected me, that I should not reign over them.”
When Israel demanded a human king, God declared this was rejection of His kingship.
Theological principle: Human kingship is, at best, a concession to human demand (1 Samuel 8:9: “howbeit yet protest solemnly unto them, and shew them the manner of the king that shall reign over them”).
In the remnant period:
The King (Christ/Messiah) has not yet come to establish His Kingdom
Therefore, any claim to establish “the Kingdom” now is premature and presumptuous
The remnant cannot establish the Kingdom—only the King can do that
Therefore, remnant must organize in pre-Kingdom structures (tribes) while awaiting the King
Practical implications:
❌ Not appropriate: Attempt to create earthly kingdom/caliphate claiming to be God’s Kingdom
❌ Not appropriate: Centralized religious-political authority claiming to rule in God’s stead
❌ Not appropriate: Hierarchical structure with human king/pope/caliph as supreme authority
✅ Appropriate: Covenant communities recognizing God alone as King
✅ Appropriate: Local autonomy under divine law
✅ Appropriate: Federation for mutual aid, not centralized control
Reason 2: The Remnant Must Resist Empire Without Becoming Empire
Revelation 13: The Beast (empire) demands worship and total allegiance
Revelation 18: “Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins” (v.4)
The remnant’s call:
Resist absorption into Babylon/empire
But not by creating counter-empire (which becomes new Babylon)
Historical warning:
Crusader kingdoms: Attempted to establish “Christian empire” → became oppressive, murderous, ultimately failed
Islamic caliphates: After Rashidun period, became imperial dynasties → oppression, eventually conquered
Theocratic states: Geneva under Calvin, Puritan New England, etc. → Religious tyranny in God’s name
The problem: Centralized religious-political authority, even when claiming to serve God, inevitably:
Concentrates power in human hands
Creates opportunity for corruption
Enforces uniformity through coercion
Becomes the very thing it opposed
The solution: Tribal confederation
Power remains distributed
Local autonomy prevents total tyranny
Covenant, not coercion, maintains unity
Resists empire without becoming empire
Reason 3: The Kingdom Must Be Received, Not Built
Daniel 2:44: “And in the days of these kings shall the God of heaven set up a kingdom, which shall never be destroyed”
Key phrase: “God of heaven shall set up” —not “God’s people shall build”
Matthew 6:10: “Thy kingdom come” —not “we will build your kingdom”
Theological principle: The Kingdom is divine gift, not human achievement
Implications for remnant organization:
If we cannot build the Kingdom (only God can), then our task is to:
Prepare for it (John the Baptist: “Prepare ye the way of the Lord”)
Witness to it (”The kingdom of God is at hand”)
Organize communities that can receive it when it comes
But not presume to establish it prematurely
Tribal organization fits this theology:
Makes no claim to be the Kingdom
Preserves covenant faithfulness while awaiting the King
Can easily transition to Kingdom authority when King arrives (tribes simply come under His rule)
Appropriate humility for the waiting period
Kingdom-pretender structures violate this theology:
Claim to represent Kingdom now
Create hierarchies claiming divine authority
Cannot easily submit to true King (too invested in their own authority)
Presumption, not humility
Reason 4: The Remnant Must Preserve Covenant Faithfulness, Not Enforce Uniformity
Romans 14:5: “One man esteemeth one day above another: another esteemeth every day alike. Let every man be fully persuaded in his own mind.”
1 Corinthians 12:12-27: Body of Christ has many members, different functions, all necessary
Galatians 5:1: “Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.”
Theological principle: Unity in essentials, liberty in non-essentials, charity in all things
The remnant must:
Maintain core covenant faithfulness (non-negotiable)
Allow liberty in application and expression (flexible)
Avoid coercive uniformity (which creates hypocrisy and rebellion)
Tribal organization allows this:
Each tribe/community maintains core covenant
But has freedom in cultural expression, worship style, specific applications
Unity through shared covenant, not imposed uniformity
Reflects diversity within the body of Christ
Centralized authority structures tend toward:
Enforced uniformity in non-essentials
Confusing cultural preferences with divine commands
Excommunicating or persecuting those who differ
Creating division in the name of unity
Reason 5: The Remnant Must Be Resilient to Persecution
Matthew 10:16: “Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.”
Matthew 10:23: “But when they persecute you in this city, flee ye into another”
Church history: Persecution has been constant reality for God’s people under empire
Theological necessity: Remnant organization must be:
Dispersed (not concentrated in one place/structure easily destroyed)
Decentralized (no single point of failure)
Mobile (can flee persecution, relocate, adapt)
Hidden (not requiring public visibility to function)
Tribal confederation provides:
Multiple autonomous communities (destroying one doesn’t destroy all)
No headquarters to raid or leadership to behead
Flexibility to go underground when necessary
Survival through distribution and resilience
Centralized structures are vulnerable:
Take out the pope/patriarch/caliph, structure collapses
Raid headquarters, seize documents, destroy organization
Infiltrate leadership, corrupt entire system
Single point of failure
Historical evidence:
Early Church: Persecuted for 300 years, survived because of distributed structure
When it became centralized (post-Constantine), it became corruptible and political
Waldensians, Anabaptists, other persecuted groups: Survived through decentralization
Reason 6: The Remnant Must Model Kingdom Values, Not Worldly Power
Matthew 20:25-26: “Ye know that the princes of the Gentiles exercise dominion over them, and they that are great exercise authority upon them. But it shall not be so among you: but whosoever will be great among you, let him be your minister”
John 18:36: “Jesus answered, My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight”
Theological principle: God’s Kingdom operates by different values than worldly kingdoms:
Worldly Kingdoms - God’s Kingdom
Power over others - Service to others
Hierarchical control - Mutual submission
Coercion - Persuasion
Centralization - Distribution
Glory to rulers - Glory to God
Building monuments - Building character
The remnant must model Kingdom values NOW:
Even though Kingdom hasn’t fully come
As witness to what it will be like
Embodying the future in the present
Tribal organization allows this:
Leadership as service (elders serve community)
Mutual submission (consensus decision-making)
Voluntary covenant (not coercion)
Distributed power (no domination)
Glory to God (no human monuments or personality cults)
Centralized religious-political structures tend toward:
Hierarchical control (pope, patriarch, caliph ruling over masses)
Coercive enforcement (inquisitions, religious police)
Personality cults (around religious leaders)
Monuments to human glory (cathedrals, palaces, mosques as displays of power)
Worldly kingdom values in religious dress
Reason 7: The Remnant Must Maintain Priesthood of All Believers
1 Peter 2:9: “But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people”
Revelation 1:6: “And hath made us kings and priests unto God”
Exodus 19:6: (Promise to Israel) “And ye shall be unto me a kingdom of priests”
Theological principle: Under New Covenant (and as ideal in Old), all believers have:
Direct access to God (no human mediator except Christ)
Priestly function (offering spiritual sacrifices, interceding)
Royal identity (children of the King)
This is flattened hierarchy, not pyramidal:
Traditional Hierarchy: Priesthood of All Believers:
Pope/Caliph ═══ CHRIST ═══
/ \ |||||||||||
Bishops All Believers
/ \ (direct access)
Priests
/ \
Laity
Tribal organization preserves this:
Elders are first among equals, not lords over the flock
All members participate in governance (consensus)
No priestly class mediating between people and God
Horizontal relationships under vertical headship (Christ)
Centralized structures create:
Priestly/clerical class with special access to God
Laity dependent on clergy for spiritual services
Hierarchical chain of command
Pyramid structure with elite at top, masses at bottom
Islamic Theological Parallel
The Quran and Islamic tradition provide parallel theology:
No Khalifat Without the Mahdi
Hadith tradition: True Khalifat ended with Rashidun period (632-661 CE). What followed was “kingship” (mulk), not true Khalifat.
The prophecy: True Khalifat will return with the Mahdi
Implication: Current period is waiting period. Muslims should:
Maintain ummah (community) through smaller autonomous units
Live under Sharia as best possible in non-ideal conditions
Not claim to establish final Khalifat (only Mahdi can do that)
Resist tyranny (including Muslim tyrants) without creating new tyranny
This parallels Christian theology: Don’t try to build Kingdom/Khalifat now; maintain covenant community until divine leader establishes it.
Consultation (Shura) Mandated
Quran 42:38: “And those who have responded to their lord and established prayer and whose affair is [determined by] consultation among themselves”
Quran 3:159: “Consult them in the matter”
Theological principle: Authority comes from below (community consultation), not from above (imposed ruler)
Tribal organization implements this:
Decisions by shura (consultation/consensus)
Leaders must consult, cannot decree arbitrarily
Community retains power to remove unjust leaders
Centralized caliphate violated this:
Umayyads and Abbasids ruled by dynastic succession, not shura
No genuine consultation with community
Violated Quranic mandate
Fitrah (Natural State) and Freedom
Quran 30:30: “So direct your face toward the religion, inclining to truth. [Adhere to] the fitrah of Allah upon which He has created [all] people. No change should there be in the creation of Allah.”
Fitrah: Natural human state as created by Allah—includes:
Innate knowledge of God
Moral sense
Freedom of will
Dignity
Theological principle: Humans created free, with dignity. Political organization should respect fitrah, not violate it.
Tribal organization respects fitrah:
Voluntary covenant (respects free will)
Local autonomy (allows natural human-scale community)
Protection of dignity (justice accessible to all)
Tyranny violates fitrah:
Coerced submission
Inhuman scale (imperial gigantism)
Dignity crushed by power
Jewish Theological Perspective
Though not our primary focus, Jewish tradition also provides relevant theology:
Kingship as Concession, Not Ideal
Talmudic interpretation of 1 Samuel 8: The request for a king was sin, but God permitted it
Ideal: God as King, Torah as law, community self-governance through elders
Historical pattern: Whenever Israel had human kings, eventual corruption and disaster
Messianic hope: Messiah will establish true Kingdom; until then, maintain Torah observance in community
Diaspora organization: For 2,000 years (70 CE - 1948 CE), Jews lived without kingdom or centralized authority:
Organized in kehillot (local communities)
Rabbis as teachers, not rulers
Halakha (Jewish law) maintained through distributed rabbinic tradition
Survived persecution through decentralization
This is remnant tribal organization: Maintain covenant community without centralized political power, awaiting Messiah to establish Kingdom.
Synthesis: Why Tribal Organization Is Theologically Necessary
Across Biblical, Islamic, and Jewish traditions, consistent theology emerges:
1. The King/Mahdi/Messiah has not yet come to establish final Kingdom → Therefore, claiming to establish it now is presumption
2. The remnant must resist empire without becoming empire → Tribal confederation resists through distribution, not through counter-imperialism
3. The Kingdom must be received as divine gift, not built by human effort → Tribal organization maintains humility appropriate to waiting period
4. Unity in essentials with liberty in non-essentials → Tribal structure allows diversity within covenant
5. Resilience to persecution requires decentralization → Multiple autonomous tribes survive what centralized structure cannot
6. Must model Kingdom values (service, mutual submission) not worldly power → Tribal eldership models servant leadership
7. Maintain priesthood of all believers / direct access to God → Tribal structure prevents clergy/laity division
The conclusion is inescapable: Tribal confederation under divine covenant is not merely one option—it is the theologically necessary structure for the remnant period.
Objections Addressed
Objection 1: “But we need strong centralized leadership to resist empire effectively”
Response: History proves otherwise.
Decentralized early Church survived 300 years of persecution
Centralized Christendom became corrupt and persecuted true believers
Iroquois Confederacy (decentralized) survived longer than most European states
Swiss Confederation (decentralized) maintained independence when centralized kingdoms fell
Centralization creates:
Single point of failure
Concentration of power leading to corruption
Attractive target for empire to co-opt or destroy
Decentralization creates:
Multiple points of resistance
Distribution of power preventing corruption
Hydra effect (cut off one head, others remain)
Objection 2: “Tribal organization worked in small ancient societies, but can’t scale to modern world”
Response: The evidence contradicts this.
Historical examples that scaled:
Early Islamic federation: Grew from Arabian tribes to multi-continental empire while maintaining federal structure (until it was centralized and declined)
Iroquois Confederacy: Functioned with thousands of members across vast territory
Swiss Confederation: Works today (on paper) with 8.7 million people, four languages, diverse cultures ( upcoming article will explain how it has been corrupted and undermined by the empire)
Modern examples:
Internet: Decentralized network connecting billions, more resilient than centralized networks
Bitcoin/Cryptocurrency: Distributed ledger technology shows decentralization scales
Open-source software: Linux, Wikipedia, etc.—massive projects with distributed governance
The principle: Fractal structure scales indefinitely. Same pattern at every level:
Household (10-20)
Local tribe (50-150)
Regional confederation (thousands)
Continental network (millions)
Each level maintains same pattern: autonomous units in covenant relationship
Objection 3: “Without central authority, there’s no way to maintain doctrinal purity or deal with heresy”
Response: Central authority historically created as much heresy as it prevented, and enforced “orthodoxy” through violence.
Historical record:
Inquisitions: Centralized church authority tortured and killed thousands, many of whom were actually faithful believers
Crusades against “heretics”: Albigensian Crusade, etc.—centralized power massacring entire regions
Denominational splits: Despite (or because of) centralized authority, Christianity fragmented into thousands of denominations
Alternative model (tribal):
Covenant defines essentials: Core beliefs clearly articulated
Local communities enforce standards: Through membership requirements, discipline
Inter-tribal fellowship: Based on shared covenant; tribes recognize each other as faithful
Heretical tribes isolated: Other tribes refuse fellowship, but no coercive power to kill or persecute
Truth proved over time: Faithful tribes flourish, heretical ones either reform or collapse
This is exactly how early Church functioned:
Councils were consultative, not coercive
Excommunication was fellowship withdrawal, not violence
True doctrine preserved through Holy Spirit working in distributed communities
Purity through covenant faithfulness, not through violence
Objection 4: “This sounds like anarchism, which is chaos”
Response: Covenant-based tribal confederation is not anarchism (absence of authority).
Anarchism says: No authority, no law, absolute individual autonomy
Covenant tribalism says:
God is authority (divine law binding all)
Local authority exists (elders, tribal councils)
Federal authority exists (confederation for specific limited purposes)
BUT: No centralized human sovereignty claiming absolute power
This is not chaos—it’s distributed order:
Clear law (divine covenant)
Clear governance structures (tribal councils, confederation)
Clear accountability (elders accountable to community, community accountable to God)
Order without tyranny
Biblical precedent: Judges period was not anarchy
Clear law (Torah)
Clear governance (tribal elders)
Clear authority (God as King, judges when needed)
Described as period of faithfulness when covenant honored
Objection 5: “This is just Romanticism about pre-modern societies; we can’t go backward”
Response: This is not about going backward—it’s about applying timeless principles to current context.
We’re not advocating:
Rejecting technology (use it wisely)
Returning to hunter-gatherer lifestyle (maintain modern knowledge)
Ignoring medical advances (preserve and use)
Discarding written communication (essential for distributed network)
We’re advocating:
Timeless organizational principles (covenant, subsidiarity, decentralization)
Appropriate scale (human-sized communities, not imperial gigantism)
Divine authority (God’s law, not human tyranny)
These principles applied with modern tools and knowledge
Example: Amish are often mocked as “primitive,” but:
Lower rates of mental illness, addiction, suicide than mainstream society
Strong families and communities
Economic self-sufficiency
They’ve preserved what matters while selectively adopting technology
We’re not advocating becoming Amish, but learning from their success in maintaining community while others have lost it.
Objection 6: “The Bible/Quran also shows examples of centralized kingdoms that were blessed”
Response: True, but with important caveats:
Biblical kingdoms blessed when:
King honored covenant (David, Solomon initially, Josiah, Hezekiah)
King recognized God as ultimate King
Law remained God’s law, not king’s whim
Biblical kingdoms cursed when:
King violated covenant (most kings of Israel and Judah)
King claimed absolute power
King imposed tyranny
The pattern: Even when God permitted kingdom, it was:
Concession to human demand, not divine ideal (1 Samuel 8)
Came with warnings (all fulfilled)
Only worked when king stayed under covenant
Eventually failed (both kingdoms conquered, temple destroyed)
And critically: We’re in post-Kingdom period now. Christ came as King, was rejected, ascended, will return. Until His return, remnant doesn’t establish kingdom—we wait.
Conclusion: The Theological Case Is Complete
From every angle—Biblical, Islamic, Jewish—the theology converges:
The remnant period requires tribal organization because:
Only God is King (premature kingdom-building is presumption)
Must resist empire without becoming empire
Kingdom must be received, not built
Must preserve covenant without enforcing uniformity
Must be resilient to persecution
Must model Kingdom values, not worldly power
Must maintain direct access to God for all believers
History confirms what theology requires: Covenant-based tribal confederation is the proven, documented, theologically necessary structure for God’s people in the waiting period between liberation and Kingdom establishment.
Next article: Having established the theological necessity, we turn to practical implementation: How do modern communities organize tribally without repeating historical mistakes?