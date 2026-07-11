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Falken-BlackFeather

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
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The way I see it everything we base our thinking on is warped. If it wasn't humanity would be way ahead by now. The interpretations of this realm come only from the minds of men because women are not heard and their views not sought. Just open up any platform, youtube, rumble, bitchute and you will see loads and loads of men talking, few women. Not that anyone should stop talking but it indicates this society's disinterest of the female voice, the female perspective, the perspective that comes from the life givers. The idea of a sole creator is puerile. We must understand that everything we were taught is an inversion. A better way of seeing is "as below, so above" not the way we were told. Microbes are omnipotent. There are no gods. It's simply life with its vastness of life forms and functions. And all have access to consciousness but only humans have the form that enables us to express consciousness.

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