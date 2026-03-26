BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Beast System Series — TI Legal Counter-Action Manual

THE LEGAL COUNTER-ACTION BLUEPRINT: A Step-by-Step Manual for Targeted Individuals to Pursue Institutional Accountability

A complete procedural manual translating the seven demands of the Black Feather Neuroweapons Case Study investigation into concrete, actionable legal steps. For every TI who has been dismissed, ignored, or institutionalised for reporting experiences the academic literature confirms and the technical record explains. The Constitution has not been repealed. Use it.

2026 | Based on: Black Feather Neuroweapons TI Investigation (2026). Legal frameworks: US Constitution (First, Fourth, Fifth Amendments); Privacy Act 1974 (5 U.S.C. § 552a); Freedom of Information Act (5 U.S.C. § 552); Federal Tort Claims Act (28 U.S.C. § 1346); Illinois BIPA (740 ILCS 14); Whistleblower Protection Act (5 U.S.C. § 2302); 42 U.S.C. § 1983 (Civil Rights). This manual does not constitute legal advice. Consult a qualified attorney for your specific situation.

CRITICAL PREFACE — READ THIS BEFORE TAKING ANY ACTION

This manual exists because the Black Feather investigative series has established, on the basis of confirmed primary sources, that the experiences reported by Targeted Individuals are consistent with documented technology, documented institutional authority, and documented historical precedent for domestic deployment against American civilians. The academic record confirms the symptom pattern. The patent record confirms the capability. The DARPA funding record confirms the investment. The CIA’s own regulatory documents confirm the legal authority.

=> That evidence base is what makes legal action viable. Without it, a TI complaint is easily dismissed as the expression of a psychiatric condition. With it, a TI complaint is a documented grievance grounded in peer-reviewed science, primary source government documentation, and constitutional law.

The difference between those two situations is the difference between being ignored and being legally dangerous to the institutions you are addressing.

This manual proceeds from that evidence base. Every legal step recommended here is grounded in specific confirmed findings from the Black Feather investigation series. The goal is not to win every action. The goal is to build a documented public record that makes the institutional cost of continued concealment exceed the institutional cost of accountability — exactly as the Swiss banking precedent established in the context of financial fraud.

SAFETY WARNING

Legal action against intelligence community programmes can trigger retaliation. Document everything before filing anything. Send copies to trusted individuals who are not part of your immediate household. Use secure communications. If you are already experiencing targeting, be aware that filing formal legal complaints may escalate the intensity of the programme before it creates accountability pressure. Proceed with full awareness of this risk. The legal actions recommended here are designed to create institutional pressure over time, not to produce immediate relief.

MASTER TIMELINE: THE FOUR-PHASE LEGAL STRATEGY

The seven demands require different legal vehicles and different timelines. This master timeline organises them into a coherent four-phase strategy in which each phase builds the evidentiary and procedural foundation for the next.

PHASE 1 Months 1–3

=> Document and Prepare

Systematic documentation of all experiences. Medical and biochemical testing. Evidence preservation. Organisation and networking with other TIs. No formal filings yet — this phase builds the foundation everything else depends on.

PHASE 2 Months 3–6

=> Administrative Filings

Privacy Act access requests to all relevant agencies. FOIA requests for programme documentation. Formal complaints to Inspector General offices and the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB). Congressional correspondence. No litigation yet.

PHASE 3 Months 6–18

=> Regulatory and Civil Actions

Complaints to mental health regulatory bodies. State law actions (BIPA in Illinois; California constitutional claims). Civil rights complaints. Congressional hearing request escalation. Media and civil society engagement.

PHASE 4 Months 18+

=> Federal Litigation and Commission Advocacy

Federal constitutional litigation if administrative remedies exhausted without adequate response. Organised campaign for new Presidential Bioethics Commission. Class action coordination with civil liberties organisations. International human rights body submissions.

PHASE 1 — DOCUMENTATION AND PREPARATION: THE FOUNDATION OF EVERYTHING

Why Documentation Comes First

Every legal action in this manual depends on one thing above all others:

a documented record. Without documentation, your experiences are your word against the institutional denial. With documentation, they are evidence. The quality and consistency of your documentation will determine whether civil liberties organisations take your case, whether courts find standing, whether journalists cover your story, and whether congressional offices take your complaint seriously.

Begin documenting before you do anything else. The documentation protocol below is designed to produce a record that is legally credible, internally consistent, and capable of withstanding the scrutiny of a federal court.

1A THE DAILY INCIDENT LOG

What to Record

Date, time, and precise location of every incident

Description of the experience in neutral, factual language. Avoid interpretive language in the log itself. Not ‘they attacked me with a directed energy weapon’ but ‘I experienced sharp pain in the left temple at 14:32, lasting approximately 90 seconds.’ The factual description is more credible and more legally useful.

Any witnesses present, including names and contact information if obtainable

Any physical evidence: photographs of skin reactions, screenshots of device anomalies, audio recordings of anomalous sounds

Your physical and psychological state before, during, and after the incident

Any communications you received or sent around the time of the incident

Any strangers who approached you, vehicles that followed you, or unusual behaviour in your environment

How to Preserve It

Use a dedicated physical notebook with dated, sequential entries. Sign and date each entry. Never leave blank pages between entries (prevents later insertion claims).

Photograph each page of the physical notebook after writing it and store the images in a cloud service not connected to your primary devices

Email a weekly summary of the log to a trusted person outside your household, creating a time-stamped external record

If you have a notary available, having selected pages notarised creates an authenticated record

LEGAL SIGNIFICANCE

=> A consistent, dated, witnessed daily log is primary evidence in any subsequent proceeding. Courts, regulatory bodies, and congressional offices all respond to documented patterns over time far more seriously than to a single dramatic complaint. The Sheridan et al. (2020) peer-reviewed study used exactly this kind of testimonial data to establish the clinical coherence of the TI experience. Your documented log contributes to that scientific record and to any legal proceeding you initiate.

1B MEDICAL AND BIOCHEMICAL DOCUMENTATION

The Jian Liang case established that physical evidence of TI targeting is obtainable through STANDARD FORENSIC MEDICAL TESTING. Her heavy metals screen returned metals inconsistent with normal human biology. The research author’s VA physical returned elevated iron. These are measurable, reproducible physical findings. Obtain them.

Tests to Request

Heavy metals panel (blood and urine): Request this from your primary care physician as a routine toxicology screen. Ask specifically for a comprehensive heavy metals panel including titanium, barium, strontium, chromium, and rare earth metals in addition to the standard lead/mercury/arsenic panel. Foreign nanoparticles from DARPA BrainSTORMS (magnetoelectric nanoparticles, sub-50nm) would appear as anomalous heavy metal readings.

Full blood count with differential: Elevated iron levels were noted in the research author’s VA physical. Unusual white blood cell profiles may indicate chronic electromagnetic stress responses.

Frequency emission scanning: Consumer-grade RF spectrum analysers (available online, $100–$500) can detect radio frequency emissions from the body. Jian Liang used this method and detected signals in classified frequency bands. Scan at multiple body points and record both the frequency signatures and their geographic distribution on your body.

Neurological assessment: Request a full neurological examination including cognitive function tests, especially if you are experiencing memory disruption, forced thought intrusion, or involuntary body movements. Document the baseline now for comparison with future assessments.

Ophthalmological examination: Document visual field and retinal health as a baseline. Visual cortex injection symptoms may produce measurable retinal stress responses over time.

How to Handle the Results

Obtain copies of all test results in writing. Never accept ‘normal’ as a verbal response without seeing the actual values. ‘Normal’ on a standard clinical screen may still show anomalous values for specific rare metals that are not flagged as clinically abnormal because there are no standard clinical thresholds for foreign nanoparticle indicators.

Store copies with your legal representative , a trusted family member, and in a secure cloud service

If results show anomalous values, request a specialist referral. A toxicologist is the appropriate specialist for heavy metals anomalies.

Consider a forensic laboratory analysis (separate from a clinical laboratory) if you believe standard clinical labs may be connected to the targeting programme. Independent forensic labs include those certified under ISO 17025 and accredited by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA).

1C NETWORKING AND ORGANISATIONAL PREPARATION

Individual TI complaints are processed individually. Coordinated complaints from multiple documented individuals describing consistent, specific experiences are processed as a pattern — and patterns trigger institutional responses that individual complaints do not.

Connect with other TIs through documented, credible networks. Prioritise networks that maintain rigorous documentation standards and operate on the basis of verified evidence rather than speculation.

Do not share your complete documentation publicly before filing. Once your evidence is public, it can be pre-emptively addressed by institutional responses. File first, then publicise.

Identify at least two TIs in your state or jurisdiction who are willing to file coordinated complaints. Parallel filings from multiple independent complainants with consistent documented experiences carry significantly more weight than a single filing.

Contact civil liberties organisations before you file: The ACLU National Security Project, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and the Center for Constitutional Rights all accept submissions from individuals who believe they have been subjected to unconstitutional surveillance. Send a concise, factual summary of your documented case with supporting test results and a reference to the Black Feather investigation series as the institutional evidence base.

PHASE 2 — ADMINISTRATIVE FILINGS: BUILDING THE OFFICIAL RECORD

Why Administrative Filings Come Before Litigation

Courts generally require that plaintiffs exhaust available administrative remedies before filing federal lawsuits. More importantly, administrative filings create a documented record of institutional non-response — which is itself powerful evidence. When you file a Privacy Act request and it is denied, the denial is evidence. When you file an Inspector General complaint and receive no response, the silence is evidence. The administrative record you build in Phase 2 is the foundation on which Phase 3 and Phase 4 rest.

2A PRIVACY ACT ACCESS REQUESTS — DEMAND 1 & 4

The Privacy Act of 1974 (5 U.S.C. § 552a) requires federal agencies to allow individuals to access records maintained about them. File with every agency that could plausibly hold records about you.

Where to File

Central Intelligence Agency — CIA FOIA/Privacy Act Coordinator, Washington, DC 20505

National Security Agency — NSA FOIA/Privacy Act Office, 9800 Savage Road, Fort Meade, MD 20755

Federal Bureau of Investigation — FBI Record/Information Dissemination Section, 170 Marcel Drive, Winchester, VA 22602

Department of Homeland Security — DHS Privacy Office, 245 Murray Lane SW, Washington, DC 20528

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency — DARPA FOIA Officer, 675 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA 22203

Department of Defense — DoD FOIA Requester Service Center, Office of the Secretary, 1155 Defense Pentagon, Washington, DC 20301

What to Request

Your Privacy Act request should ask for the following in precise language:

All records, files, databases, or data sets maintained by [agency name] that contain any information about me, including but not limited to: surveillance records, targeting records, biometric data, neural activity data, communications content or metadata, and any records connecting me to any programme involving directed energy technology, neural interface technology, or non-lethal weapons

All records connecting me to any watch list, targeting list, or research programme of any kind

All records of any authorisation, warrant, order, or programme approval relating to surveillance of me

The identity of any contractor or private entity that has accessed records about me

EXPECTED RESPONSE AND HOW TO USE IT

Agencies will respond in one of three ways:

they acknowledge holding records and provide them (rare but not impossible) they acknowledge holding records but withhold them under Privacy Act exemptions for national security (common — this response confirms records exist) they state that no records about you exist (this response, if false, constitutes a federal violation; it creates a contradiction if records later emerge)

All three responses are useful. Response (2) creates an administrative record for judicial review. Response (3) creates a false statement record. Keep copies of every response, every letter, and every envelope with its postmark.

2B FOIA REQUESTS — DEMAND 4

The Freedom of Information Act (5 U.S.C. § 552) allows any person to request federal agency records. Unlike Privacy Act requests, FOIA requests are not limited to records about yourself — you can request programme documentation, policy documents, and contract records.

What to Request via FOIA

All records relating to any programme involving the domestic deployment of directed energy technology, neural interface technology, or non-lethal weapons against US civilians, including but not limited to any programme under the authority of CIA AR 2-2, DARPA N3, DARPA NESD, DARPA BrainSTORMS, or DARPA MOANA

All records relating to the definition of ‘monitoring device’ as used in CIA AR 2-2 Annex B (the definition is currently redacted in the publicly released version)

All contracts between any intelligence community agency and Amazon Web Services relating to the storage of biometric or neural data

All records of the December 2019 Pentagon memorandum on commercial DNA testing risks and any follow-up actions taken

All records of any programme involving the use of patented technology described in US Patent 6,011,991 for operational purposes

FOIA Tips for Maximum Effect

Claim news media requester status if you are contributing to published investigative reporting: this reduces fees and may qualify you for expedited processing

Request a fee waiver on public interest grounds: state that disclosure ‘is in the public interest, likely to contribute significantly to public understanding of the operations of the federal government, and is not primarily in the commercial interest of the requester’ — this is the statutory language (5 U.S.C. § 552(a)(4)(A)(iii))

Request a Vaughn index with any denial: this requires the agency to list each withheld document by category and specify the exemption claimed, creating a roadmap for judicial review

File simultaneously with multiple agencies: parallel FOIA requests on the same subject to different agencies sometimes produce partial disclosures from one agency that another withholds

2C INSPECTOR GENERAL COMPLAINTS — DEMANDS 1 & 5

Every major federal agency has an Inspector General whose mandate includes investigating allegations of misconduct, illegal activity, and programme abuse. IG complaints are free, can be filed by any person, and create an official record of the allegation that the IG is required to respond to. They do not require legal representation.

Where to File

CIA Office of the Inspector General: cia.gov/about/inspector-general — Allegations of illegal CIA domestic activity including non-consensual use of surveillance or experimental technology

NSA/CSS Inspector General: You can submit a complaint through the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act (ICWPA) channel, managed by the Office of the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG)

DoD Inspector General: dodig.mil/Hotline — Allegations of illegal DARPA or DoD programme activity against civilians, including non-consensual research

FBI Office of the Professional Responsibility / OIG: oig.justice.gov — Allegations of FBI misconduct including unauthorised surveillance, evidence planting, and targeting programme participation

HHS Office of the Inspector General: oig.hhs.gov — Allegations of non-consensual human subjects research in violation of the Common Rule (45 C.F.R. Part 46), which governs federally funded research on human subjects

THE HHS OIG IS THE MOST IMPORTANT FILING FOR TIs

The Department of Health and Human Services has regulatory authority over federally funded human subjects research. The Common Rule (45 C.F.R. Part 46) requires informed consent for research on human subjects. If TIs are being used as research subjects without consent — which the testimonial corpus, the academic literature, and the Transcript 3 ‘beta test’ framing all suggest — this is a direct violation of federal research ethics law.

The HHS OIG has both the authority and the mandate to investigate this.

=> A well-documented HHS OIG complaint, citing the Sheridan et al. (2020) and Sarteschi (2018) peer-reviewed studies as evidence of a consistent research subject profile, is one of the strongest administrative actions available to TIs.

2D PRIVACY AND CIVIL LIBERTIES OVERSIGHT BOARD (PCLOB) — DEMANDS 1 & 4

The Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board is an independent federal body established under 42 U.S.C. § 2000ee with a specific mandate to review executive branch actions in the field of national security and their impact on civil liberties. The PCLOB has previously investigated the NSA’s Section 702 programme and produced public reports that led to policy reforms.

File a formal submission to the PCLOB describing your experiences, your documentation, and the relevant Black Feather institutional findings

Reference the FISC April 2017 classified opinion (confirmed in Black Feather Coady Testimony Analysis Section IX) which found an institutional ‘lack of candour’ in NSA domestic surveillance disclosures to the court — this is directly relevant to the PCLOB’s mandate

Reference CIA AR 2-2’s domestic monitoring device provision with its redacted definition as a specific civil liberties concern requiring the PCLOB’s attention

The PCLOB can be contacted at: pclob.gov/contact. Submissions are treated as formal records.

2E CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENCE — DEMAND 1

Every TI has two US Senators and one House Representative. These are your elected representatives. They have constituent service obligations. They have oversight authority over intelligence community programmes. And they respond or at least should respond to organised, documented constituent pressure in a way that no other institution does.

What to Send

A concise cover letter (one page maximum) stating your name, address, the fact that you are a constituent, and a single clear request: that the [Senator/Representative] introduce or support legislation for a formal congressional investigation into domestic deployment of neuroweapons and directed energy technology against US civilians

A one-page summary of your documented experiences, in factual language, with medical test results attached if available

A one-page reference sheet citing: Sheridan et al. (2020), Sarteschi (2018), CIA AR 2-2 (ACLU FOIA 2015), FISC April 2017 opinion, Patent 6,011,991, and the December 2019 Pentagon DNA memo. These are primary sources. They are not conspiracy theory. They are peer-reviewed science and government documents.

A copy of the Black Feather Neuroweapons TI Investigation article as a supplementary reference

Targeting Strategy

Priority targets: Members of the Senate and House Intelligence Committees, which have direct oversight over CIA and NSA programmes. Committee membership lists are public on congress.gov.

Secondary targets: Members of the Senate and House Judiciary Committees, which oversee the FBI and DOJ

Your own representatives: They have a specific obligation to respond to constituent correspondence. A failure to respond is itself a documented institutional non-response.

File the same correspondence with a minimum of five different offices. A single complaint is easy to ignore. Five parallel complaints generating five separate response obligations are harder to ignore.

Send by certified mail with return receipt. This creates a documented record of delivery and obliges the office to respond.

PHASE 3 — REGULATORY AND CIVIL ACTIONS

Expanding the Front

3A MENTAL HEALTH REGULATORY COMPLAINTS — DEMAND 3

The standard clinical dismissal of TI presentations as psychotic delusion is not supported by the peer-reviewed literature. Sheridan et al. (2020) and Sarteschi (2018) are published in peer-reviewed journals with documented methodologies. Mental health regulatory bodies have a professional obligation to respond to peer-reviewed findings that challenge standard clinical practice. They have not done so. Formal complaints change that.

Where to File

The American Psychiatric Association (APA): apa.org — A formal petition requesting that the APA issue guidance to member practitioners on the Sheridan et al. (2020) and Sarteschi (2018) findings and update clinical practice guidelines for presentations consistent with the TI phenomenological profile

The American Psychological Association: apa.org — Same petition

State medical licensing boards: If you have been dismissed or involuntarily committed by a specific clinician without clinical justification, that clinician’s state medical licensing board can receive a formal complaint. Involuntary commitment without documented clinical basis is a civil rights violation and a licensing matter.

The Joint Commission (accredits hospitals and healthcare organisations): jointcommission.org — If a hospital dismissed your presentation without appropriate clinical evaluation, a Joint Commission complaint creates an accreditation-level record

THE LEGAL ARGUMENT FOR CLINICAL REFORM

=> The standard of care in psychiatry is defined by published clinical evidence. When peer-reviewed studies (Sheridan 2020, Sarteschi 2018) establish that a specific symptom profile has a consistent phenomenological structure across millions of people and that clinical dismissal of this profile contributes to documented lethal violence (28 people killed in four documented cases), continuing to apply the dismissal protocol without re-evaluation constitutes a departure from the standard of care. This is both an ethical violation and a potential basis for professional liability. The APA has both the authority and the obligation to respond.

3B STATE LAW ACTIONS AGAINST AMAZON AND CONTRACTORS — DEMANDS 1 & 4

As documented in Black Feather’s Amazon Accountability Strategy article, state law provides the most immediately viable legal mechanism against the commercial infrastructure of the targeting programme. The federal state secrets doctrine does not apply in state court commercial litigation, and statutory damages frameworks make these cases economically viable.

Illinois BIPA (Biometric Information Privacy Act) — 740 ILCS 14

Illinois’ BIPA requires informed written consent before collecting, storing, or using biometric identifiers. It provides a private right of action with statutory damages of $1,000 per negligent violation and $5,000 per intentional violation. Facebook paid $650 million in a BIPA settlement in 2021.

If you are an Illinois resident and believe biometric data (including neural activity data, voice patterns, or other biometric identifiers) has been collected from you without consent, you have a direct statutory cause of action

Contact a plaintiff’s attorney who handles BIPA class actions. These firms take cases on contingency when the statutory damages make the economics viable. Search: ‘BIPA class action attorney [city]’

The BIPA claim targets Amazon Web Services as the infrastructure provider storing your data, and any contractor operating the collection technology

California Constitutional Privacy Claim (Article I, Section 1)

California’s constitutional right to privacy is one of the strongest in the country and has been interpreted to provide a private cause of action against both government and private actors. If you are a California resident, you may have an independent state constitutional claim.

California residents experiencing non-consensual biometric collection should consult a California civil rights attorney about an Article I, Section 1 privacy claim against the collecting entities

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA, Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.100) also provides privacy rights with private enforcement for data collected without consent

3C CIVIL RIGHTS COMPLAINTS — DEMANDS 1 & 6

42 U.S.C. § 1983 provides a private cause of action against any person who, acting under colour of state or federal law, deprives another of rights secured by the Constitution or federal law. This is the foundational civil rights statute.

If state or local law enforcement participated in your targeting (vehicular stalking involving police cars, coordination with local authorities), a § 1983 claim is available against those local actors without the federal state secrets obstacle

File a formal complaint with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice: justice.gov/crt. The DOJ Civil Rights Division investigates patterns of civil rights violations by law enforcement and government actors.

File a complaint with the Office for Civil Rights of the Department of Health and Human Services if your targeting includes medical or research-related activity: this office enforces protections for human research subjects

If you are a federal employee or contractor who has experienced retaliation for reporting TI-related concerns, the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) enforces the Whistleblower Protection Act (5 U.S.C. § 2302). File at osc.gov.

3D MEDIA AND CIVIL SOCIETY ENGAGEMENT

Legal proceedings without public attention are easier to bury. Public attention without legal proceedings is easier to dismiss. The two must proceed in coordination. The following is the media engagement strategy:

The Black Feather investigation series provides the evidentiary foundation that transforms your individual testimony from an anecdotal claim into a documented pattern. When speaking to journalists, lead with the institutional evidence: Sheridan et al. (2020), Sarteschi (2018), Patent 6,011,991, DARPA N3, CIA AR 2-2. These are verifiable primary sources that any journalist can independently confirm.

Target investigative journalists at outlets with demonstrated willingness to investigate intelligence community abuses: The Intercept, ProPublica, The Guardian’s national security desk, Democracy Now. These outlets have existing relationships with FOIA litigation infrastructure and sources within the intelligence community.

Submit to the Freedom of the Press Foundation’s SecureDrop if you have sensitive documentation you wish to submit anonymously: freedom.press/tools/securedrop

Document any retaliation you experience following media contact. Retaliation against persons who speak to the press about government misconduct may constitute a First Amendment violation and a separate cause of action.

PHASE 4 — FEDERAL LITIGATION AND COMMISSION ADVOCACY

The Long Game: Constitutional Litigation and Systemic Reform

4A FOURTH AMENDMENT LITIGATION — DEMANDS 1 & 4

The Fourth Amendment prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures. The Supreme Court’s ruling in Carpenter v. United States (2018) established that continuous, pervasive collection of data that reveals the details of a person’s life constitutes a search requiring a warrant. Biometric and neural activity data is more intimate than cell-site location data, which Carpenter protected. A well-pleaded Fourth Amendment complaint establishing concrete injury has a viable path to judicial review.

What You Need Before Filing

An attorney: Federal constitutional litigation requires legal representation. Contact the ACLU National Security Project (aclu.org/national-security), the Electronic Frontier Foundation (eff.org), or the Center for Constitutional Rights (ccrjustice.org) with your documented case. These organisations take cases on merit and at no cost to the plaintiff when the constitutional issue is significant.

Exhausted administrative remedies: Your Phase 2 Privacy Act and FOIA filings must be complete, with denials in hand, before a federal court will generally hear a constitutional challenge

Specific injury: Under Clapper v. Amnesty International (2013), you must demonstrate ‘certainly impending’ injury, not merely plausible injury. Your documented incident log, medical test results, and the pattern of experiences over time establish this specificity.

Carpenter framing: Your complaint should explicitly argue the Carpenter framework: that the continuous, comprehensive, non-consensual collection of biometric and neural data is categorically more intrusive than the cell-site data Carpenter protected, and therefore requires a warrant that was never obtained.

4B BIVENS CLAIMS AGAINST INDIVIDUAL OFFICIALS — DEMAND 5

Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents (1971) established that individuals can sue federal officials personally for constitutional violations. The Supreme Court has limited this theory in national security contexts (Ziglar v. Abbasi, 2017), but has not eliminated it. If specific officials can be identified as having authorised or participated in your targeting, personal liability claims retain viability — particularly in circuits that have not fully foreclosed Bivens in surveillance contexts.

Identity of officials matters: If your Privacy Act and FOIA requests produce any records identifying officials connected to your case, those officials are potential Bivens defendants

Conspiracy claims: If you can establish that multiple officials acted in coordination to deprive you of constitutional rights, 42 U.S.C. § 1985 (conspiracy to interfere with civil rights) may provide an additional avenue

Bivens is a difficult theory: Do not pursue Bivens claims without experienced federal civil rights counsel. It is listed here as an available tool, not a recommended first step.

4C INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS SUBMISSIONS — ALL DEMANDS

If domestic remedies are exhausted without adequate response, international human rights mechanisms become available. The United States is a signatory to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which prohibits arbitrary interference with privacy (Article 17), torture and cruel treatment (Article 7), and freedom from non-consensual medical or scientific experimentation (Article 7, explicitly).

Where to File Internationally

UN Human Rights Committee: The ICCPR’s enforcement body. Individual complaints can be filed if domestic remedies are exhausted. The Optional Protocol to the ICCPR allows individual complaints, though the US has not ratified it — a submission remains significant as a documented public record and creates international attention.

UN Special Rapporteur on Torture: The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture has previously investigated state use of directed energy weapons. A formal submission describing the documented TI programme, supported by the Sheridan and Sarteschi peer-reviewed findings and the confirmed technical infrastructure, falls squarely within the Rapporteur’s mandate. Submit at ohchr.org/en/special-procedures

UN Special Rapporteur on Privacy: Joseph Cannataci, the first-ever UN Special Rapporteur on the right to privacy, investigated mass surveillance programmes. His office receives individual submissions at ohchr.org

Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR): For victims in the Americas. The IACHR can receive petitions alleging violations of the American Declaration of the Rights and Duties of Man. The US is subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction even without ratifying the American Convention.

4D THE NEW PRESIDENTIAL BIOETHICS COMMISSION CAMPAIGN — DEMAND 7

The 2011 Presidential Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues received sworn testimony from dozens of TI claimants and produced a report that did not investigate those claims. A new commission with binding authority and subpoena power requires either a presidential executive order or congressional legislation. Both require organised political pressure. Here is how to build it.

The Legislative Route

Draft legislation: The Congressional Research Service can assist any Member of Congress in drafting legislation. A bill establishing a new Presidential Bioethics Commission with subpoena power, mandatory reporting timelines, and conflict-of-interest provisions can be introduced by any House or Senate member. Your congressional correspondence (Phase 2E) should explicitly request that your representatives introduce or co-sponsor such legislation.

Model legislation exists: The Church Committee (1975–1976) established the precedent for a congressional body with subpoena power investigating intelligence community abuses. The legislation that created it is the template. A new TI-focused commission can be modelled directly on the Church Committee enabling legislation.

Congressional sponsors: Members with a track record of intelligence community oversight are the priority targets for co-sponsorship requests: Senators and Representatives who have previously voted for FISA reform, supported the Church Committee historical record, or criticised NSA mass surveillance.

The Executive Route

A presidential executive order can establish a bioethics commission without congressional action. Lobby the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) with a formal petition requesting an executive order establishing a bioethics commission with binding authority over human research programmes

Build public support: A public petition with documented signatories creates political visibility. Coordinate with civil liberties organisations to amplify.

The commission’s independence is its critical feature: any new commission must be explicitly prohibited from including members with institutional affiliations connected to CIA, NSA, DARPA, or their contractor networks. This provision must be written into the enabling legislation or executive order, not left to administrative discretion.

SPECIAL SECTION — PROTECTING YOURSELF WHILE PURSUING LEGAL ACTION

The Retaliation Risk Is Real

Karen Melton-Stewart, a former NSA analyst who identified herself as a TI and went public with her claims, was subsequently charged with criminal offences. The pattern of legal persecution following public disclosure is documented across the TI corpus. The legal actions in this manual are designed to be pursued with full awareness of this risk. These protections are not optional. They are essential.

Digital Security

Use Signal for all sensitive communications: signal.org. Signal is end-to-end encrypted and cannot be accessed by third parties, including intelligence agencies, without physical access to your device.

Use ProtonMail for sensitive email: protonmail.com. End-to-end encrypted email based in Switzerland.

Use Tor Browser for sensitive web browsing: torproject.org. Routes your internet traffic through multiple encrypted relays.

Keep your primary filing documentation on a device that is not connected to the internet. Use a separate air-gapped computer or use offline-only encrypted storage (VeraCrypt: veracrypt.fr) for your most sensitive documents.

Do not use your primary smartphone for sensitive communications. Consider a secondary device purchased with cash for legal correspondence.

Legal Protection Before Filing

Consult an attorney before filing anything: Even a single consultation with a civil liberties attorney gives you attorney-client privilege over your communications about your legal strategy.

Do not post about your legal actions on social media before filing: Once filed, your complaint is public record. Before filing, it is intelligence. Protect it.

Inform a trusted third party of every filing before you make it: If retaliation follows a specific filing, the timing correlation is itself evidence.

If you are currently experiencing acute targeting, do not travel alone to file documents. Bring a witness. Document the filing trip in your daily log.

If You Are Targeted with Criminal Allegations

Contact the National Lawyers Guild immediately: nlg.org. The Guild provides emergency legal representation for individuals facing politically motivated prosecution.

Contact the Government Accountability Project (whistleblower.org), which defends individuals facing retaliation for disclosing government misconduct

Document all interactions with law enforcement in writing, with timestamps, as soon as they occur

Do not speak to law enforcement without an attorney present. This is an absolute rule. Anything you say will be used against you. Your silence cannot be.

The Constitution Has Not Been Repealed

What is being done to targeted individuals is illegal under existing law. The Fourth Amendment prohibits it. The Privacy Act limits it. The Common Rule governing human research subjects forbids it without consent. The Federal Tort Claims Act provides a remedy for it. The civil rights statutes enforce it. International human rights law condemns it.

=> None of these laws require new legislation. They require application. They require citizens who know their rights, document their experiences, and use the legal tools that already exist. That is what this manual provides.

The Swiss banking precedent did not require new law. It required the institutional cost of concealment to be made to exceed the institutional cost of accountability. That calculation is changed by documentation, organisation, simultaneous filing, media attention, congressional pressure, and the willingness of enough people to use the tools that are already there.

The academic evidence is on your side. The technical record is on your side. The constitutional framework is on your side. The peer-reviewed literature is on your side. The only thing that is not on your side is the institutional inertia that has kept this programme invisible for decades. That inertia is not invulnerable. It is expensive to maintain. This manual is designed to make it more expensive.

“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated.”

— Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution — still in force

LEGAL FRAMEWORKS CITED: US Constitution (First, Fourth, Fifth Amendments); Privacy Act of 1974 (5 U.S.C. § 552a); Freedom of Information Act (5 U.S.C. § 552); Federal Tort Claims Act (28 U.S.C. §§ 1346, 2671–2680); Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (740 ILCS 14/1 et seq.); California Constitution Article I Section 1; California Consumer Privacy Act (Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.100); 42 U.S.C. § 1983 (Civil Rights); 42 U.S.C. § 1985 (Conspiracy); Whistleblower Protection Act (5 U.S.C. § 2302); Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act (50 U.S.C. § 3033); Common Rule for Human Subjects Research (45 C.F.R. Part 46); International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), Articles 7 and 17. KEY PRECEDENTS: Carpenter v. United States, 585 U.S. 296 (2018); Clapper v. Amnesty International, 568 U.S. 398 (2013); Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents, 403 U.S. 388 (1971); Ziglar v. Abbasi, 582 U.S. 120 (2017). INSTITUTIONAL EVIDENCE BASE: Black Feather Neuroweapons TI Investigation (2026); CIA AR 2-2 and Annexes A/B (ACLU FOIA 2015); FISC Memorandum Opinion April 26, 2017 (declassified); Sheridan L., James D., Roth J. (2020) Int J Environ Res Public Health V.17(7); Sarteschi C. (2018) Violence and Gender; US Patent 6,011,991 (2000); DARPA N3/NESD/BrainSTORMS programme documentation; Pentagon DNA memo (December 2019). CIVIL LIBERTIES RESOURCES: ACLU National Security Project: aclu.org/national-security | Electronic Frontier Foundation: eff.org | Center for Constitutional Rights: ccrjustice.org | National Lawyers Guild: nlg.org | Government Accountability Project: whistleblower.org | Freedom of the Press Foundation SecureDrop: freedom.press | UN Special Rapporteur on Torture: ohchr.org/en/special-procedures | IACHR: oas.org/en/iachr. THIS DOCUMENT IS INFORMATIONAL ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE LEGAL ADVICE. Individual legal situations vary. Consult a qualified attorney licensed in your jurisdiction before initiating any legal action.

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