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Miss Parker
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Not to be defeatist, but a big question hangs over the idea of sovereign communities like a Damocles sword, if one lives in a US state in which huge data centers and space-tech related mega sites with their out-sized need for resources are arrogated to big corporations and oligarchs and also where huge fires, winds, and floods seem to conveniently occur to depopulate certain areas, and, last but not least, ones in which deliberate panopticon surveillance and identification of compliant vs. dissendent individuals and groups is being implemented:

Just how reasonable is it to believe modest land tracts privately procured, and even approved Community Land Trusts, won't be, in effect, taken via eminent domain or engineered disaster in corporate/ secret handshake legal theater courts?

The idea that providing State-favored commercial products or services to avoid being forcibly assimilated or exterminated makes sense, but markets are volatile and global sympathies unrelenting these days.

Some of us would love to start or join independent communities, but urban areas inflict constant surveillance and EMF and other toxic exposure, and countryside acreage is being gobbled up by big State/ Global concerns.

Also, is the gender-specific Brotherhood merely about a Muslim foundational belief, and is anointing spiritual leaders essential to the Covenant scheme of sovereign communtity? Those of us who love God but who won't bow before other people may not be welcome in the communities you describe.

Your series is unparalleled in its genius depth and detail, its hope and heart, and is a most grand opus. And, yet, while meaning no wholesale critique here, am only connecting the dots of the Beast System agenda which seems to be proceeding along like a machine.

It's a machine of soulless efficiency, which some of us would defy in thought and knowing, at the least. Of course, building toward positive potential of individual and community sovereignty with constructive and not necessarily hostile action sounds ideal.

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