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E. Coady's avatar
E. Coady
7h

Reading and got to ‘The surveillance state is real. The real-time thought-reading state, at the time of its planification was and still not is — and the gap between shouldn’t be dismissed’ … and I’m not sure I’m reading this wrong but yes real-time mindreading is happening now. Instant. Once your speech and thought are collected over time the body of ‘evoked potentials’ compiles into a data of recognizable brainwaves or signatures and the quantum computers recognize them instantly. Feedback through radiowaves or electrical pulses to body and the ‘body area network’ instant. Human Operators send verification through semiotics — signs in the material world. Frankly, it’s the most intimate, profound experience. This is partly why Musk refers to ‘Jesus-like powers.’ You are literally being ‘touched from above,’ sometimes in intimate ways. You become aware of perpetual surveillance, which I can only describe as a feeling of being possessed. I have often wondered if exorcism might liberate.

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Susan Harley's avatar
Susan Harley
5h

You are uncovering more depth into this important subject of the changes underway. Especially the parts about our nervous systems in constructed environments , obvious but still thought provoking . Thank you .

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