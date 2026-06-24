BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - New Age Philosophy Investigation -- Spiritual Discernment Guide

The Tree and Its Fruits: Alan Watts’s LSD Vision, His Life, and a Final Invitation to the Reader

The publicly known LSD experience — a biographical reckoning — the word of Jesus — and the reader’s own judgment

Purpose of this chapter: This closing chapter does three things: it locates and documents Watts’s publicly known LSD ‘mystical’ experience in its verified primary source; it presents a complete biographical summary with particular attention to the formation of his spiritual worldview and to the quality of his personal life; and it closes with a single verse of scripture from the Gospel of Matthew, leaving the reader to draw their own conclusions.

I. The LSD ‘Revelation’: Locating the Primary Source

A. The Popular Account

A story has circulated in Watts-adjacent communities — referenced in the documentary Journey to the Edge of Consciousness and discussed on YouTube and Reddit — that Alan Watts, under the influence of LSD, walked into a church, witnessed a pastor preaching to nuns, and then went to a gas station where he saw that everyone around him was Shiva. The story is frequently cited as an example of spontaneous, chemically induced ‘mystical revelation’ that validated his non-dual metaphysics.

The popular version conflates two separate LSD experiences recorded in different parts of Watts’s autobiography In My Own Way (1972, Pantheon Books), specifically in the chapter titled “The Soul-Searchers.” The verified primary source is as follows.

B. The First LSD Session: Beverly Hills, 1958 — The Church Scene

Watts’s first LSD experiment took place in Beverly Hills at the office of Dr. Keith Ditman, psychiatrist in charge of LSD research at the UCLA Department of Neuropsychiatry. He was accompanied by Edwin Halsey, a scholar of comparative religions. His own account, preserved in the Psychedelic Library’s excerpt of In My Own Way, describes the session in precise detail:

“For me the journey was hilariously beautiful—as if I and all my perceptions had been transformed into a marvelous arabesque or multidimensional maze in which everything became transparent, translucent, and reverberant with double and triple meanings. Every detail of perception became vivid and important… We walked across the street to a white, Spanish-style church, surrounded with olive trees and gleaming in the sun against a sky of absolute, primordial blue, and saw the grass and the plants as inexplicably geometrized in every detail so as to suggest that nothing in nature was disordered. We went back and looked at a volume of Chinese and Japanese sumi, or black-ink paintings, all of which seemed to be perfectly accurate photographs.”

Source: In My Own Way, ‘The Soul-Searchers’ — Psychedelic Library excerpt [1]

Note carefully what this passage does not describe: there is no pastor, no nuns, no preaching, and no Shiva vision during this first session. Watts himself concludes:

“All in all my first experience was aesthetic rather than mystical, and then and there—which is, alas, rather characteristic of me—I made a tape for broadcast saying that I had looked into this phenomenon and found it most interesting, but hardly what I would call mystical.” Source: In My Own Way [1]

Source accuracy note: The popular account of Watts entering a church and seeing a pastor with nuns appears to be a garbled conflation of (a) the Beverly Hills church walk described above, and (b) subsequent sessions. No verified primary source confirms a pastor-and-nuns scene during an LSD session. If this scene exists, it may be from the documentary mentioned, which draws on interviews and not Watts’s own written account. The researcher should treat this specific detail as unconfirmed.

C. The Subsequent Sessions: San Francisco — The Hindu / Shiva Imagery

The sessions that produced genuine ‘mystical’ experiences came later, administered by Drs. Sterling Bunnell and Michael Agron at the Langley-Porter Clinic in San Francisco. Watts’s account of their content is the key document:

“It was thus that Bunnell set me off on a series of experiments which I have recorded in The Joyous Cosmology, and in the course of which I was reluctantly compelled to admit that—at least in my own case—LSD had brought me into an undeniably mystical state of consciousness. But oddly, considering my absorption in Zen at the time, the flavor of these experiences was Hindu rather than Chinese. Somehow the atmosphere of Hindu mythology and imagery slid into them, suggesting at the same time that Hindu philosophy was a local form of a sort of undercover wisdom, inconceivably ancient, which everyone knows in the back of his mind but will not admit.” Source: In My Own Way, ‘The Soul-Searchers’ [1]

This is the verified source of the Hindu / Shiva dimension of Watts’s psychedelic experience. The Hindu mythological imagery — which would include the cosmic dancer Shiva Nataraja, the great destroyer-creator — arose spontaneously and unexpectedly during chemically altered states. Watts himself notes his surprise: he had been expecting Zen (Chinese) imagery and instead received Hindu imagery. His own conclusion about what this meant is important:

“This wisdom was simultaneously holy and disreputable, and therefore necessarily esoteric, and it came in the dress of a totally logical, obvious, and basic common sense.” Source: In My Own Way [1]

D. Watts’s Own Retrospective Assessment of LSD

Crucially, and rarely quoted in popular treatments of Watts and psychedelics, is his own final assessment of what LSD meant and did not mean as an epistemological source:

“My retrospective attitude to LSD is that when one has received the message, one hangs up the phone. I think I have learned from it as much as I can, and, for my own sake, would not be sorry if I could never use it again.” Source: In My Own Way [1]

And, even more pointedly, on the relationship between psychedelic insights and rational assessment:

“When I have received inspirations during an LSD session, I have always reviewed them subsequently in the light of cold sobriety, in which some, but by no means all, of them appear to be nonsense.” Source: In My Own Way [1]

This is Watts at his most epistemologically honest. The man who built an entire alternative theological framework partly on the basis of LSD-induced mystical experiences acknowledged in his autobiography that some of those experiences, reviewed soberly, appeared to be nonsense. He does not tell us which ones. This is a significant admission for the epistemological authority he claimed for direct experience over revealed scripture.[1]

E. Philological Note on the Hindu Imagery

The specific Shiva imagery Watts encountered is not incidental. Watts had been steeped in Hindu mythology from childhood: his father’s friend Samuel Blyth had a house “ablaze with the folk art of Africa, India, and Indochina — inlaid tables, silver canisters… and all sorts of lacquered and marquetry boxes with images, in brilliant color, of Shiva, Krishna, Parvati, and Radha dancing it up amid stylized frameworks of creepers and vines.” (In My Own Way, Amazon excerpt [2])

He had also been reading Vedantic literature since his twenties, and attended D. T. Suzuki’s lectures in 1936. The “Hindu imagery” that “slid into” his LSD experiences was therefore not a revelation arriving from outside his existing mental furniture. It was a reconfiguration of material already deeply embedded in his unconscious from decades of selective reading and study. The question of whether this constitutes a genuine revelation of ultimate reality or a pharmacologically induced amplification of pre-existing conceptual commitments is not answered by the experience itself.

II. How Watts Arrived at His Position: Intellectual Formation

The LSD experience did not arrive in an intellectual vacuum. To understand why it produced Hindu rather than Christian or Islamic imagery, it is necessary to trace the arc of Watts’s intellectual formation — and to note, with some precision, how early he abandoned serious study of the Abrahamic prophetic tradition and what he replaced it with.

A. The Educational Trajectory: Early Departure from Abrahamic Sources

Watts won a scholarship to The King’s School, Canterbury — the oldest boarding school in England, set on the grounds of Canterbury Cathedral. He received an excellent classical and Anglican education. But he himself records that he “always felt that the religion they were practicing was disconnected with the natural universe in which we lived” (Studs Terkel radio interview, WFMT, 1976 [3]). He had “to get out from under the monstrously oppressive God the Father” (In My Own Way, Goodreads [4]).

He botched his Oxford entrance examination by writing in a way judged “presumptuous and capricious” — a phrase that, in retrospect, accurately describes the intellectual posture he would maintain for the rest of his life. Rather than proceeding to university, he entered a world of self-directed, eclectic spiritual reading that was shaped far more by the available Theosophical and Oriental literature of 1930s London than by serious engagement with Biblical scholarship, patristics, or Islamic theology.

B. The Occult and Theosophical Filter

A biography of Watts confirms that his reading in this period included Madame Blavatsky (founder of Theosophy) and Alice Bailey (her successor, who claimed to channel a Tibetan master named Djwhal Khul). The Substack review of In My Own Way by David Michie confirms: “Madame Blavatsky’s voluminous works reveal only the most fragmentary knowledge of Tibetan Buddhism, but she was a masterly creator of metaphy[sics…]” [5]

Bailey and Blavatsky both taught that all world religions were imperfect expressions of a single, esoteric, perennial wisdom — of which their own Theosophical system was the most complete contemporary expression. This framework predisposed Watts against taking any single prophetic tradition seriously as uniquely authoritative, before he had done the scholarly work to evaluate such claims. The Theosophical filter was prior to his Oriental studies, not posterior to them.

C. The Gurdjieff-Ouspensky-Jung Triangle and the ‘Rascal Guru’

Watts also studied under Dimitrije Mitrinović, a Serbian philosopher and ‘rascal guru’ influenced by Gurdjieff, Ouspensky, Freud, Jung, and Adler. This is a precise lineage of figures who shared a common orientation: the inner psychological transformation of the individual as the primary spiritual task, with institutional religion as a secondary, and often obstructive, framework. Gurdjieff in particular was known for deliberately shocking and destabilising his students through paradox, violation of social norms, and the deliberate cultivation of what he called “conscious egoism.”

Watts absorbed from this lineage the conviction that institutional religion was a “fourth-hand” experience — codified, domesticated, and spiritually dead. This conviction shaped his reception of all the primary sources he subsequently read, making it extremely difficult for him to read the Abrahamic prophetic tradition on its own terms rather than as a symptom of spiritual arrested development.

III. Personal Life: A Biographical Summary

The following timeline integrates the biographical details provided in the research prompt with the primary source documentation gathered for this series of chapters. It is presented without editorial embellishment.

Key testimonies from those who knew him

Jean Burden, his lover and the inspiration/editor of Nature, Man and Woman, said: “He was a very difficult man to be in love with. He was a rogue. He drank too much. Women were catnip to him. I finally couldn’t reconcile his moral hypocrisy.” Yet she also called him “one of the most fascinating men I have ever met.” (Wikipedia, sourced via daughter Anne’s account [6])

A seminar participant reported to psychologist Stanley Krippner after Watts’s final European lecture tour: “Alan was drunk most of the time, and both during the seminar and at meals made lewd comments about the women in the group. Some women were flattered, but others were disgusted.” (Stanley Krippner, ‘The Psychedelic Adventures of Alan Watts,’ Saybrook Graduate School paper, 2006 [7])

Britannica’s biography confirms: “In the last years of his life, Watts fell into a deep depression and episodes of heavy drinking. In 1973, after returning from a European lecture tour, Watts died in his sleep in a cabin at Druid Heights…” [8]

His daughter Anne Watts has offered the most fair-minded assessment: “Some people have ‘knocked him off the pedestal’ upon discovering that her father was an alcoholic and a womanizer, but she maintains that ‘the work that he did stands on its own.’” [6]

A note on fairness: Anne Watts is right that a thinker’s personal failures do not automatically invalidate their ideas. The history of philosophy is full of brilliant people who lived badly. What the biographical record can legitimately do is raise a specific question in the context of this series of chapters: Watts consistently presented his framework as a superior alternative to the Abrahamic moral and spiritual tradition, partly on the grounds that that tradition’s model of the ego and its demands for repentance and forgiveness were psychologically harmful and philosophically unnecessary. The question is whether the life he actually lived — the repeated covenant-breaking, the addictions, the depression at the end — confirms or complicates that claim.

IV. The Word of Jesus: By Their Fruits

In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus offers a specific criterion for evaluating teachers and their teachings. It is one of the most practically useful hermeneutical principles in the entire Abrahamic tradition, because it bypasses both rhetorical brilliance and institutional authority and asks a single, verifiable question: what does this way of living actually produce?

✦ Matthew 7:15–20 (ESV) — The Test of True and False Prophets “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will recognize them by their fruits. Are grapes gathered from thornbushes, or figs from thistles? So, every healthy tree bears good fruit, but the diseased tree bears bad fruit. A healthy tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a diseased tree bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Thus you will recognize them by their fruits.”

The verse makes no claim that personal failure in a teacher’s life automatically disqualifies their teaching. Jesus himself is careful: he says “by their fruits you will recognise them” — a statement that requires judgement, not mechanical application. Some fruits take time to ripen; some trees bear mixed fruit; some failure is common to all human lives.

What the principle does assert is that the relationship between teaching and life is not incidental. A teacher who claims that the ego’s dissolution leads to spontaneous compassion and the end of anxiety’s destructive grip — who claims that the Abrahamic call to repentance and covenant-keeping is unnecessary because the awakened person lives in natural harmony with reality — is making a testable claim about what his framework produces in the life of the one who holds it.

The reader is now in possession of all the relevant evidence:

Watts’s philosophical position across eight theological registers, documented in his own words

The Abrahamic counter-testimony in the words of Bible, Qurʺan, and Hadith

The primary source account of his LSD ‘mystical’ experience, including his own admission that some LSD insights, reviewed soberly, appeared to be nonsense

The intellectual formation that predisposed him against the prophetic traditions before he had seriously studied them

The biographical record of three broken marriages, serial adultery, progressive addiction to alcohol and tobacco, depression in his final years, and death from heart failure at 58

V. An Invitation to the Reader

This chapter series has not set out to condemn Alan Watts. He was a man of remarkable gifts: an extraordinary communicator, a genuine polymath, someone who opened the East to millions of Western readers who would never otherwise have encountered it. His intellectual courage in challenging the dominant cultural and religious assumptions of his time was real, and his best writing retains a clarity and beauty that is genuinely rare.

But this series has also aimed to be honest about what his framework is — not a reinterpretation of the Abrahamic prophetic tradition from within, but a systematic replacement of it, built on foundations that deserve the same epistemological scrutiny he applied to revealed scripture: Hindu Vedanta, Zen Buddhism, Taoism, Theosophical perennialism, and the chemical mysticism of LSD. Each of these has its own epistemological vulnerabilities, its own institutional failures, and its own question of whether the teaching and the life cohere.

The Abrahamic prophetic tradition — in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam — makes specific, historically grounded, textually documented claims about God, human identity, sin, revelation, the afterlife, the devil, and how to live. Those claims have been opposed, point by point, in the chapters of this series, through the direct words of Alan Watts and the direct words of the scriptures he sought to replace.

The reader must now decide. The invitation is not to accept anything on authority — neither Watts’s nor the prophetic tradition’s. It is to examine the fruits, weigh the evidence, and ask: which framework, honestly lived and honestly followed, actually delivers what it promises? Which way of understanding reality, human identity, and the good life produces — not in theory, not in brilliant lectures on a houseboat, but in the actual texture of a human existence — the flourishing it claims to offer?

“You will recognize them by their fruits.” — Matthew 7:20

Annotations and Sources

[1] In My Own Way: An Autobiography, 1915-1965, Alan Watts (Pantheon Books, 1972). Chapter: ‘The Soul-Searchers.’ Primary text available at the Psychedelic Library excerpt (psychedelic-library.org/wattsbio.htm). This is the verified primary source for all LSD experiences described in this chapter. Psychedelic Library [2] In My Own Way, Amazon.co.uk and Amazon.com book page, containing the childhood Shiva/Krishna/Parvati description from the Blyth household section. This confirms that Hindu imagery was part of Watts’s childhood visual world before any LSD use. Amazon [3] Alan Watts discusses In My Own Way — Studs Terkel Radio Archive, WFMT Chicago (broadcast 1976). Contains the ‘style of God in church was completely different from the style of God in nature’ quotation. Full audio archived at studsterkel.wfmt.com. WFMT / Studs Terkel [4] In My Own Way — Goodreads reviews. Contains the ‘monstrously oppressive God the Father’ quotation, attributed to the autobiography. Reader comments on the autobiographical account of Watts’s alcoholism and womanising are corroborated here. Goodreads [5] ‘Alan Watts: In My Own Way’ — David Michie, Substack (accessed 2025). Contains the Theosophy / Blavatsky / Alice Bailey paragraph from the autobiography and the full account of his early eclectic spiritual formation, including the Mitrinović connection. David Michie Substack [6] Alan Watts — Wikipedia; sourced from daughter Anne Watts’s statements in The Collected Letters of Alan Watts (2018). Contains Jean Burden’s testimony, Anne Watts’s balanced assessment, and the biographical details on marriages and children. Wikipedia [7] ‘The Psychedelic Adventures of Alan Watts’ — Stanley Krippner, paper presented at Saybrook Graduate School, San Francisco, June 2006; published in Alan Watts: Here and Now (SUNY Press, 2012). Contains the report of Watts’s behaviour during his final European lecture tour. Stanley Krippner [8] ‘Alan Watts’ — Britannica. Contains: ‘In the last years of his life, Watts fell into a deep depression and episodes of heavy drinking.’ Also confirms: heavy smoker, adulterer, self-described neglectful father. Britannica [9] ‘The Last Days of Alan Watts’ — Tim Lott, Substack (2023). Contains eyewitness accounts of the codependent drinking at Druid Heights, including: ‘Alan would pull Jano down and vice versa.’ Rich primary-testimonial source for the last years. Tim Lott / Substack