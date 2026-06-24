Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

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Eddy
3h

You cannot separate Watts from his class context, it is easy to express his laconic views from a position of relative affluence . The habitus of mystic dilettante was becoming well established at the time, a role Watts plays very well. Seems he needed a little assistance from the bottle to maintain the richness of his moments, so he never overcame the striving ego that distort perception of the present the message of enjoy the present is quite obvious and doesn't need all his dilettante flim flam. Why don't you have a go at illuminating Gurjief.

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