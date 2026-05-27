BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Sacred Text Investigation -- Manuscript Transmission and Textual Authority - -- May 2026

THE TWICE-ASKED QUESTION - Applying the LXX Investigation’s Own Methodology Back to Its Source

What Survives When We Ask of the Septuagint What It Asked of the Masoretic Text

I. The Argument and Its Virtue

A video presentation and accompanying PDF document have been circulating in discernment communities making a case that deserves serious and careful engagement:

that the Old Testament most modern Christians read -- the King James Version’s Old Testament, based on the Masoretic Text -- was systematically corrupted by post-70 AD rabbinical editors who deliberately removed key messianic prophecies, altered genealogical chronologies, and adjusted key passages to undermine the claim that Jesus was the prophesied Messiah. The LXX -- the ancient Greek Septuagint, translated approximately 285-150 BC by Jewish scholars -- is presented as the authentic Old Testament that Jesus and the apostles themselves used and quoted.

This is a serious scholarly argument with genuine evidential support, and the Black Feather archive evaluates it seriously. The core claim -- that the New Testament quotes the LXX with far greater fidelity than it quotes the MT -- is correct and well-documented in biblical scholarship. Several specific examples are confirmed from independent textual comparison. The investigation as a whole represents genuine and useful critical inquiry into how scripture has been transmitted, translated, and potentially altered.

But any serious investigation must apply its methodology consistently. The video investigation asks: can we trust the Masoretic Text without scrutinising its chain of custody and the interests of those who compiled it? The answer it finds is no, and it is right to find that answer. What it does not ask is the identical question directed one step upstream: can we trust the Septuagint LXX without scrutinising its chain of custody and the interests of those who preserved it? The present investigation applies that same rigorous question to the LXX itself -- and finds that the answer, to precisely the same degree, is: not without qualification.

This is not an attack on the LXX. It is the completion of the methodology the video itself introduced. If we are to be honest seekers of sacred truth rather than defenders of a preferred conclusion, we must apply our critical tools uniformly. What survives that uniform application is more valuable and more defensible than what survives only selective scrutiny.

II. What the Investigation Gets Right: Confirmed Findings

Before applying the methodology upstream, let us confirm what the video investigation establishes correctly. These findings are supported by independent textual scholarship and deserve full acknowledgement.

The New Testament Quotes the LXX, Not the MT

The most important claim of the investigation is confirmed: of the approximately 250 direct Old Testament quotations in the New Testament, approximately 90% match the Septuagint LXX more closely than they match the Masoretic Text. This is not a fringe position. It is the consensus of textual scholars across confessional lines, documented in standard academic works on biblical textual criticism.

The specific examples presented in the PDF are confirmed from direct textual comparison:

Luke 4:18 quotes Isaiah 61:1 LXX including ‘recovery of sight to the blind,’ which is absent from Isaiah 61:1 MT. Hebrews 10:5-6 quotes Psalm 40:6 LXX reading ‘a body hast thou prepared me,’ which the MT renders as ‘mine ears hast thou opened.’ Hebrews 1:6 quotes Deuteronomy 32:43 LXX including ‘let all the angels of God worship him,’ absent from the MT. Acts 15:17 quotes Amos 9:12 LXX (’remnant of men’ and ‘all the Gentiles’) which the MT renders entirely differently (’remnant of Edom’ and ‘possess the heathen’).

Luke 3:36 confirms the LXX chronology’s inclusion of Cainan, son of Arphaxad, which is absent from the MT genealogy -- a specific, measurable, independently verifiable difference that the Gospel writer follows the LXX version of.

A Critical Correction: The Dead Sea Scrolls

The video’s Dead Sea Scrolls analysis contains a serious factual error that requires explicit correction. The presenter argues that the DSS were deposited by Knights Templars in the 1100s AD, based on the block Hebrew script being ‘medieval’ and the scrolls being written on vermilion sheepskin. This claim is refuted by multiple independent lines of scientific evidence from three of the world’s most respected institutions.

III. The Twice-Asked Question: Applying the Same Lens to the LXX

The video investigation applies a rigorous and legitimate question to the Masoretic Text: can we trust it as an authentic transmission of the original scriptures, given that it was compiled by editors with documented theological interests and a significant time gap from the original sources? The answer is: not without serious qualification.

We now apply the identical methodology to the Septuagint LXX. The question is not whether the LXX is more authentic than the MT -- it may well be -- but whether the LXX itself can be received as a fixed, uncontested, primary-source endpoint with a verified chain of custody. The answer, when examined carefully, is: no more so than the MT.

A. Our Primary Source for the LXX’s Origin Is a Legendary Account

The only ancient account of how the LXX was produced is the Letter of Aristeas, written in the 2nd century BC. This letter describes how King Ptolemy II of Egypt commissioned 72 Hebrew scholars (six from each tribe) to translate the Torah into Greek for the Library of Alexandria. The 72 scholars worked separately, and when their translations were compared, they were found to be miraculously identical in every word.

The problem: later embellishments of this account grew increasingly miraculous over time. The historian Philo and later the church father Irenaeus extended the miracle to cover the entire Old Testament, not just the Torah. Multiple independent translations producing identical results is physically impossible and is recognised by textual scholars as a legendary embellishment designed to bolster the LXX’s authority. The Letter of Aristeas is a pseudepigraphical promotional document -- ‘pseudepigraphical’ meaning falsely attributed to a historical author -- widely recognised as a propaganda piece for the LXX rather than a reliable historical record.

If the video investigation is correct that we should not simply trust the Masoretic Text because of the interests of those who compiled it, the same question applies here: the Letter of Aristeas was written by someone with an interest in establishing the LXX’s divine authority. That interest does not disqualify the LXX. But it means the LXX’s origin story is no more historically certain than the origin stories of competing textual traditions.

B. The Oldest LXX Manuscripts Are 4th Century AD Christian Codices

This is the most analytically significant fact about the LXX’s chain of custody, and it directly parallels the investigation’s critique of the MT. The video correctly notes that the MT was compiled by Masoretes 920-1008 AD -- approximately 1,000 years after Jesus. It then treats the LXX as a reliable contrast, translated 285-150 BC. But the video does not note that we do not possess the original LXX manuscripts. We do not possess any LXX manuscripts from the 3rd or 2nd century BC. We do not possess any LXX manuscripts from the 1st century AD -- the period of Jesus and the apostles.

The oldest surviving complete manuscripts of the LXX are Codex Vaticanus (4th century AD), Codex Sinaiticus (4th century AD), and Codex Alexandrinus (5th century AD). These manuscripts were copied approximately 350-500 years after Jesus. They were copied by Christian scribes. They were preserved by Christian institutions. The LXX we read today is the LXX as transmitted through Christian hands -- specifically, through the hands of Christians who had already, by the 4th century, formally adopted Trinitarian theology at the Council of Nicaea in 325 AD.

To state this plainly:

The LXX manuscripts we use to argue for specific Christological readings of Old Testament passages (including ‘let all the angels of God worship him’ and ‘a body hast thou prepared me’) are 4th and 5th century Christian copies. We are trusting Christian transmission of the LXX from a period after Trinitarian theology was already the established orthodoxy. This does not prove the LXX was corrupted. But it creates the same chain-of-custody question the video correctly raises about the MT -- and it must be acknowledged.

C. Origen’s Hexaplaric Recension -- Christian Editorial Intervention

In the 3rd century AD (approximately 230-240 AD), the theologian Origen of Alexandria produced the Hexapla -- a six-column comparison of Old Testament versions including the LXX, the Hebrew text of his day, and Greek translations by Aquila, Symmachus, and Theodotion. Origen noticed that the LXX of his day differed substantially from the Hebrew texts available to him. He marked these differences with critical symbols (obeli for material in LXX not in Hebrew, asterisks for material in Hebrew not in LXX) and produced an emended LXX that attempted to harmonise the Greek text with the Hebrew.

The LXX we read today is substantially based on Origen’s Hexaplaric recension -- the version Origen produced after his editorial intervention. This means a Christian theologian of the 3rd century AD has already performed editorial work on the LXX that was later incorporated into the manuscript tradition. If we apply the video’s methodology consistently, we must note: the LXX, as we have it, has passed through the editing hands of a 3rd century Christian scholar as well as 4th-5th century Christian copyists.

D. Jews Abandoned the LXX -- And Had Reasons

The video notes that the LXX was ‘loved and adored by the Jews for centuries before Christ.’ This is accurate. But it does not note what happened next: Jews largely abandoned the LXX after the 1st century AD. They produced their own Greek translations -- by Aquila (c.130 AD), Symmachus (c.180 AD), and Theodotion (c.190 AD) -- translations that differed significantly from the LXX in the very passages Christians used to argue for Jesus’s messiahship.

Why did Jews abandon their own scripture? The video’s answer, applied to the MT, would be: because they wanted to remove Christian messianic proofs. But there is another reading: some Jewish scholars of the 2nd century onwards felt that the LXX itself had been modified -- in its Hellenistic translation choices, in its rendering of specific passages -- in ways that supported Christian interpretations. The Aquila translation, widely adopted by Jews, is aggressively literal precisely because Jews of the 2nd century felt the LXX’s interpretive translations had been used against them. If they feared the LXX had already been shaped to produce Christian-supporting readings, that concern is worth registering.

E. The Dead Sea Scrolls -- A More Complex Witness Than Either Side Presents

The Dead Sea Scrolls (confirmed by radiocarbon dating from three independent institutions to 250 BC - 68 AD) provide genuine pre-Christian Hebrew manuscripts that often support the LXX over the MT. This is an important finding and one the video is right to invoke. But the DSS do not uniformly validate the LXX. They represent multiple Hebrew text types -- some close to what the LXX translators used, some close to the proto-MT, and some unique to Qumran.

Most significantly:

The Great Isaiah Scroll (1QIsa-a), the most complete biblical manuscript in the DSS collection, covering the entire book of Isaiah -- one of the most critically important prophetic books for establishing the messianic claims the video discusses -- largely agrees with the Masoretic Text, not the LXX. This does not invalidate the investigation’s findings on other books. But it complicates the simple narrative that DSS = LXX confirmation and MT = late corruption.

IV. What Evidence Survives the Methodology Applied Uniformly

If we apply the same critical question to both the MT and the LXX -- asking in each case: who compiled this, when, with what interests, and with what chain of custody from the original -- we arrive at a position of honest uncertainty about both. Neither the MT nor the LXX can be presented as an uncontested, perfectly transmitted original. Both are human transmissions of divine speech, through fallible hands, across centuries of time, shaped by the communities that preserved them.

This is not scepticism for its own sake. It is honest stewardship of what we actually know. The question then becomes: what does survive this double application of the methodology? What evidence for the identity and teaching of Jesus remains after we have applied to every text the same critical pressure the video applies to the MT?

What Is Most Vulnerable: The Contested Christological Proof-Texts

The passages the video highlights as removed from the MT and preserved in the LXX are precisely the passages most directly relevant to Trinitarian Christology -- ‘let all the angels of God worship him’ (Deuteronomy 32:43 LXX, quoted in Hebrews 1:6 to establish the divine status of Jesus); ‘a body hast thou prepared me’ (Psalm 40:6 LXX, quoted in Hebrews 10:5-6 to establish the incarnation); the genealogical compression supporting specific Shem-as-Melchizedek anti-Christian arguments.

When we apply the investigation’s own methodology to these specific passages, a critical observation emerges:

The LXX manuscripts that preserve these passages are 4th-5th century Christian copies, produced after Trinitarian theology was formally established at Nicaea (325 AD). We have no pre-Christian manuscript of the LXX that independently confirms these specific readings. The Dead Sea Scrolls, which DO predate Christianity, have not yet produced a Hebrew or Greek manuscript confirming the Deuteronomy 32:43 LXX expansion.

This does not prove these passages were inserted by Christian copyists. The LXX was likely using a Hebrew text genuinely different from the proto-MT for Deuteronomy. But intellectual honesty requires acknowledging that the passages most critical to Trinitarian Christology are found in our LXX through a transmission chain that passed through Christian hands at precisely the time when the theological stakes of including or excluding them were highest.

What Is Most Robust: Jesus’s Own First-Person Testimony

By contrast, the evidence for Jesus’s prophetic self-understanding does not depend on any disputed Old Testament transmission. It comes from the New Testament itself -- from Jesus’s own reported words in the four Gospels -- which are not mediated through contested LXX vs. MT differences but are the primary testimony of those who heard him speak.

When Jesus says: ‘A prophet is not without honour except in his hometown’ (Luke 4:24, Mark 6:4, Matthew 13:57, John 4:44 -- all four Gospels attest this); when he says: ‘I must go on my way today and tomorrow and the next day, for it cannot be that a prophet should perish away from Jerusalem’ (Luke 13:33); when he says: ‘Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets’ (Matthew 5:17); when the disciples walking to Emmaus describe him after the resurrection as ‘a prophet mighty in deed and word before God and all the people’ (Luke 24:19)

=> none of these passages depend on whether the LXX or the MT is more authentic. They depend on the New Testament Greek manuscripts themselves, which, as the video correctly notes, exist in 5,255 confirmed copies with extraordinary consistency.

The Black Feather archive’s previous investigation ‘Jesus as Prophet or Divine Son?’ (February 18, 2026) documented this evidence comprehensively: the prophetic identification of Jesus is pervasive across all four Gospels, consistent across the apostolic preaching of Acts, self-affirmed by Jesus in the first person, scripturally grounded in the Mosaic prophet typology of Deuteronomy 18, and persistent even in post-resurrection testimony. None of this evidence is threatened by uncertainty about LXX vs. MT transmission.

The evidence that Jesus identified himself as a prophet does not require us to choose between the LXX and the MT. It requires only that we read the New Testament as the video correctly observes: in Greek, directly, in the 5,255 manuscripts that exist with extraordinary consistency. And in those manuscripts, Jesus calls himself a prophet.

V. The Synthesis: What Survives the Full Investigation

The investigation that the video began deserves to reach its full conclusion. It showed that the Masoretic Text cannot be received uncritically as the authentic Old Testament without acknowledging the interests and timeframe of those who compiled it. This was a legitimate and important finding.

The completion of that investigation shows that the LXX also cannot be received uncritically as the fixed, uncontested endpoint that authenticates everything quotation from it. The LXX, as we have it, passed through 4th-5th century Christian transmission, Origen’s 3rd century editorial work, and the theological interests of communities who had already adopted Trinitarian theology. This does not destroy the LXX’s value. It places it accurately: as the most important surviving translation of the original Hebrew scriptures, significantly older than the MT, and authentically reflecting pre-Christian Jewish reading of key passages -- but not as a perfectly sealed vault of pure divine transmission with an unbroken chain of custody to Moses.

What emerges when both texts are held to the same standard is not nihilism about the scriptures. It is a clearer view of which evidence is most robust:

Most robust: the direct speech of Jesus as reported in the four Greek Gospels, attested in 5,255 manuscripts. These passages do not depend on the LXX/MT dispute. They depend on the New Testament itself.

Moderately robust: the LXX readings of Old Testament passages, which likely reflect genuine pre-Masoretic Hebrew textual traditions, confirmed in some cases by Dead Sea Scrolls manuscripts. But with acknowledged uncertainty about which specific readings reflect the original Hebrew and which may reflect interpretive choices by translators or later copyists.

Most vulnerable: the specific Trinitarian proof-texts drawn from the LXX that do not appear in the MT and that are preserved only through 4th-5th century Christian transmission. These passages may be authentic. They may not be. We do not have a pre-Christian manuscript independently confirming them.

“When we apply the same critical question to both the MT and the LXX -- who compiled this, when, with what interests, and with what chain of custody -- we arrive at honest uncertainty about both. And honest uncertainty is worth more than confident certainty built on selective application of our own methods.” -- Black Feather Strategic Intelligence -- Methodological conclusion, May 2026

The theological question the archive has been building toward -- whether Jesus was a prophet and messenger of God or the divine second person of an eternal Trinity -- does not depend on resolving the LXX/MT dispute, because the most direct evidence for his prophetic self-understanding does not run through that dispute at all. It runs through the New Testament itself: Jesus’s first-person declarations of his prophetic identity, preserved in all four Gospels, attested in 5,255 Greek manuscripts, consistent across traditions that disagree sharply on other matters.

Peter’s sermon at Pentecost presents Jesus as the prophet like Moses (Acts 3:22-23). The disciples on the road to Emmaus describe him as ‘a prophet mighty in deed and word’ -- after the resurrection.

Jesus himself said: ‘It cannot be that a prophet should perish away from Jerusalem.’

=> These testimonies predate and underlie the Nicene formulation of 325 AD. They do not depend on whether the LXX or the MT is the more authentic transmission. They depend on the witness of those who heard Jesus speak.

The investigation that began with the question of Masoretic corruption ends here: in a place where the strongest evidence -- Jesus’s own testimony about his own identity, reported in the earliest and most widely attested documents we have -- points consistently and without dependence on any contested textual tradition toward the prophetic reading. The rabbi from Nazareth called himself a prophet. He did it in four Gospels. He did it in his own voice. That is the evidence that survives every application of the methodology.

We asked of the Masoretic Text: who compiled it, when, with what interests? The question was right. We ask the same of the Septuagint, and receive the same honest uncertainty. What remains -- what no textual dispute can touch -- is Jesus speaking in his own voice, in the oldest and most attested documents we have, calling himself what the tradition least comfortable with the answer has tried hardest to explain away: a prophet.

BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - The Twice-Asked Question -- Sacred Text Transmission Investigation -- May 2026 -- All claims sourced. All methods applied consistently. All eyes open.

You Can Download this Article Here

You Can Watch the Video Series Here

You Can Read/Download the joint PDF Document Here

You Can Download the Full Video Series Transcript Here

Cross-referenced Black Feather archive article:

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