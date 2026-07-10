BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Theological & Historical Investigation — Dedicated to Richard Schaum — July 2026

THE TWO CROWNS: The Biblical Covenant of Sacred Kingship, the Roman Catholic Investiture

and the Khalifah Islamic Prophetic Tradition of Leadership

Deuteronomy 17 | 1 Samuel 16 | 2 Samuel 12 | Psalm 72 | Matthew 20 | Romans 13 | Quran 2:30 | Quran 38:26 | Hadith of Abu Bakr | Dictatus Papae (1075) | Gregory VII Deposition of Henry IV (1076) | King John’s Charter of Submission (1213) | Unam Sanctam (1302) — July 2026

DEDICATED TO RICHARD SCHAUM — A READER WHOSE QUESTIONS DEEPEN THE INVESTIGATION

PART ONE: RICHARD’S CONTRIBUTION — THE 1213 CHARTER CONFIRMED

I. The 1213 Charter of Submission: What the Primary Sources Confirm

The ‘Treaty of Veronia’ that Richard identified is the popular alternative history name for what historians call the 1213 Concession or Submission Charter — one of the most extraordinary documents in English legal history, confirmed from the British Library’s own manuscript collection (Cotton Charter VIII 24) and from multiple primary source archives. Its significance for the archive’s papal authorization chain is direct: it is Unam Sanctam’s doctrine applied in practice, 89 years before Boniface VIII formally declared universal papal sovereignty in 1302.

The historical sequence: Pope Innocent III placed England under interdict in 1208 (no church services, no sacraments for the entire population). He excommunicated King John in 1209. Under the threat of releasing John’s subjects from their oaths of fealty — the same weapon Gregory VII had used against Henry IV in 1076 — John capitulated. On May 15, 1213, he met papal representatives at Dover. On October 3, he performed the formal liege homage at St Paul’s Cathedral with the golden seal. England and Ireland were surrendered to the papacy and received back as a feudal fief, obligated to pay 1,000 marks annually. The last recorded payment was a token £1,000 from Edward III in 1333. Payments then ended, and the formal relationship was terminated by Henry VIII’s Act of Supremacy in 1534.

For Richard’s specific question about George III (1783): the 1213 submission is in the chain leading to Unam Sanctam (1302) and to the colonial conquest bulls. But the Protestant Reformation’s break with Rome (1534) is also confirmed from primary sources — and Henry VIII’s Act of Supremacy explicitly terminated England’s papal vassal status. George III’s ‘Arch-Treasurer and Prince Elector’ title in the 1783 Treaty derives from his Hanoverian electorship in the Holy Roman Empire, not from a papal relationship. The chain is confirmed to 1534. The specific George III-Vatican agent claim is not confirmed from primary sources.

PART TWO: THE BIBLICAL COVENANT MODEL OF KINGSHIP

II. The Constitutional Law of the King — Deuteronomy 17

The biblical framework for kingship is not found primarily in the coronation rituals themselves but in the constitutional law that precedes and governs them. Deuteronomy 17:14-20 is the Torah’s foundational statement on what a king may and may not be — written before Israel had a king, addressing what kingship should look like when the time came. It is the most important single text for understanding the biblical model, because it reveals the model’s essential structure: God as the source of authority, the covenant law as the limit of power, and the people as the community the king serves.

The archive reads these verses as the most precise available statement of the biblical model’s essential structure.

Five prohibitions define what the king must NOT do: multiply military power (horses), multiply foreign alliances (wives), accumulate personal wealth (gold and silver), consider himself above his people, or deviate from the covenant law. Each prohibition addresses a specific mechanism of power concentration that the king might be tempted to deploy. Together they define kingship not as the exercise of sovereign power but as the stewardship of covenant responsibility.

Most remarkably: the king must personally copy the Torah himself and read it every day of his life. This is not a ceremonial act. It is a constitutional requirement: the law is not the king’s instrument. The king is the law’s servant. The covenant stands above the king; the king is measured by the covenant, not the other way around.

This constitutional limitation does not exist in the papal investiture model. The Pope, under Unam Sanctam (1302), is ‘judged by God alone’ — there is no human institution above the Pope, no law to which the Pope is personally accountable in the way Deuteronomy 17 makes the king personally accountable. The replacement of the covenant law as the king’s master with the papal institution as the king’s master is the substitution that defines the two models.

III. The Anointing of David — Authority Flows Directly from God

The Anointing at Bethlehem (1 Samuel 16)

The anointing of David establishes the biblical model’s most fundamental structural principle: God chooses, the prophet communicates, and the anointed receives the Spirit directly. Samuel does not grant David authority from himself — he communicates God’s choice. The authority flows: God → Prophet (as communicator) → King. The prophet is not an intermediary institution standing between God and the king. He is a human channel temporarily serving a divine communication. Once the communication is made, the channel recedes.

This is categorically different from the papal investiture model. When Pope Leo III crowned Charlemagne in 800 CE — the translatio imperii the archive documented in Rome Never Ended — the Pope was not communicating God’s choice of Charlemagne. He was asserting his own institutional authority to make Charlemagne emperor. The implied claim: the Pope’s crowning IS the source of imperial legitimacy, not the conduit for God’s preexisting choice. The institution replaces the prophetic channel.

The Coronation of Solomon (1 Kings 1)

Solomon’s coronation at Gihon establishes the pattern: the priest (Zadok) anoints with the oil from the sacred tent — oil that represents God’s consecration, not the priest’s authority. The people acclaim. But neither Zadok’s anointing nor the people’s acclamation is the source of Solomon’s kingship. Both are responses to God’s choice. When Solomon subsequently dreams at Gibeon and God appears directly to him (’Ask for whatever you want me to give you’ — 1 Kings 3:5), the relationship is confirmed as direct: God and Solomon, without any institutional intermediary.

IV. The Prophetic Check — Nathan and the Rebuke That Confirms the Model

The most revealing test of any authority system is not how it operates when the king is righteous but how it responds when the king fails. The biblical covenant model’s response to David’s sin with Bathsheba and the murder of Uriah (2 Samuel 11-12) is the archive’s primary evidence for the model’s most distinctive feature: the prophetic check outside institutional hierarchy.

Three things about Nathan’s rebuke define the biblical model’s essential structure:

First: Nathan approaches David directly. There is no institutional process — no council, no ecclesiastical hierarchy, no appeal through channels. He walks into the king’s presence and speaks.

Second: Nathan’s authority to rebuke the king comes from God alone. He is not the high priest. He is not head of any institution. He is a prophet — a person whose authority derives from the direct communication of God’s word. No human institution appointed him to rebuke David. God sent him.

Third: David cannot dismiss the rebuke without dismissing God’s authority. The biblical model has a structural vulnerability that the papal model eliminates: anyone whom God sends can speak truth to power, regardless of institutional standing. This makes the system inherently resistant to total institutional capture => you can capture the priesthood but you cannot capture God’s power to raise up a prophet from outside it.

In the biblical model, the prophet stands outside and above the royal institutional hierarchy — sent by God directly, speaking God’s word without institutional permission, able to approach the king as Nathan approached David: ‘You are the man.’ In the papal model, the Pope stands above the royal institutional hierarchy — appointed by the papal election system, speaking institutional authority, able to approach kings as Gregory VII approached Henry IV: ‘I deprive you of the government of the whole kingdom.’ Both claim to speak from divine authority. The difference is: the prophet’s claim requires no institutional position. The Pope’s claim requires the institution.

V. The Psalms of Covenant Kingship — Obligations Without Exemption

Psalm 72 — The King’s Covenant Responsibility

Psalm 72 is the archive’s primary text for the covenant obligations of kingship — what the king owes the people under God’s covenant. The obligations are not to the institution that crowned him. They are to the people he was anointed to serve, under the authority of the God who chose him. The afflicted, the needy, the oppressed — these are the people whose welfare defines whether the king has fulfilled his covenant. No amount of ceremonial correctness compensates for failure on these terms.

Psalm 2 — The Messianic King and the Warning to Rulers

The ‘adoption language’ of Psalm 2 (’You are my son; today I have begotten you’) is the theological statement that the papal model most directly inverts. In the biblical model, the king’s special relationship with God is one of direct covenant adoption — God claims the king as son, not through any institutional process, but through direct divine declaration. When the Pope claims to be the mediator of this relationship — when Unam Sanctam declares that all human creatures must pass through the Roman Pontiff to reach God — the direct covenant relationship of Psalm 2 is replaced by institutional requirement.

PART THREE: THE KHALIFAH ISLAMIC PROPHETIC TRADITION

VI. Khalifah — Stewardship, Not Sovereignty

The Quranic concept of khalifah is the Islamic framework’s foundational contribution to this investigation. The word means ‘vicegerent,’ ‘steward,’ or ‘successive authority’ — the human being entrusted with God’s creation as a trust, responsible for maintaining justice within it. Crucially, Quran 2:30 does not describe a human institution claiming to appoint khalifas. God himself places this stewardship — and the accountability runs directly from the khalifah to God, without any institutional intermediary claiming the space between them.

The archive reads Quran 38:26 alongside 2 Samuel 12 (Nathan’s rebuke of David) with a specific observation: the same king, the same failure (following personal desire over divine justice), addressed by two different traditions — and in both cases the accountability runs directly to God. The Quran addresses David directly: ‘do not follow your own desire.’ The Torah sends Nathan directly to David: ‘You are the man.’ In neither case does an institutional intermediary stand in the space between the king and divine accountability.

VII. The Conditional Covenant of Islamic Leadership

Abu Bakr’s First Khutbah — The Charter of Conditional Authority

Abu Bakr’s first khutbah is the Islamic tradition’s clearest single statement of the covenant model of leadership. The archive reads it against the 1213 Charter of Submission — two models of authority stated with equal clarity in opposite directions. John’s charter: ‘receiving back these kingdoms from God and the Roman Church and holding them as a feudatory vassal.’ Abu Bakr’s charter: ‘If I disobey God and His Messenger, you owe me no obedience.’ One leader receives authority from an institution and owes fealty upward. The other receives authority from God and owes justice downward.

The conditional structure of Abu Bakr’s khutbah is the Islamic model’s most important contribution to political theology: the community’s obligation to obey the leader is conditional on the leader’s faithfulness to divine justice. The covenant is triangular — God, leader, community — and the leader’s side of the triangle is measured by justice to the community, not by faithfulness to an institution.

The Prophetic Tradition on Justice and Power

The archive places this hadith alongside Nathan’s approach to David (2 Samuel 12). Both statements — from the Hebrew prophetic tradition and the Islamic prophetic tradition — define the check on power as individual prophetic speech derived from divine authority, not from institutional hierarchy. The person who speaks truth to an unjust ruler does not need the Pope’s permission, the Church’s authorization, or any institution’s sanction. They need, in both traditions, only the authorization of God’s truth itself.

PART FOUR: THE PAPAL INVESTITURE MODEL — AUTHORITY THROUGH INSTITUTION

VIII. The Dictatus Papae (1075) — The Papal Model Stated Explicitly

The theoretical foundation of the papal investiture model was stated with remarkable explicitness in the Dictatus Papae of 1075 — a document included in Pope Gregory VII’s own register, listing 27 propositions about papal authority. Whatever its exact origin (Gregory wrote it or it reflects his views, as scholars debate), the propositions define the model precisely:

The archive reads claims 12 and 27 as the operational statements of the model’s inversion of the biblical covenant. Claim 12: the Pope can depose emperors. Claim 27: the Pope can release subjects from their oaths of fealty. Both of these powers, in the biblical model, belong to God alone — exercised through the prophetic tradition. In the biblical model, the community’s obligation to an unjust king is measured by God’s covenant law. In the papal model, the community’s obligation is released by the Pope’s institutional decision.

The substitution is precise: God’s authority to judge kings → replaced by the Pope’s institutional authority to judge kings. The prophetic tradition that could approach the king directly from outside institutional hierarchy → replaced by the papal institution that approaches the king from above institutional hierarchy. In both cases the king is judged. But in one case the judgment derives from God’s word spoken through a prophet who requires no institutional position. In the other case the judgment derives from an institution claiming to represent God — a claim that, as the archive has now documented from the Donation of Constantine’s confirmed forgery, was itself built on a proved fictional foundation.

IX. Gregory VII and the Walk to Canossa (1076-1077) — The Inversion Made Visible

The theoretical framework of the Dictatus Papae became visible in human form in January 1077, at the castle of Canossa in northern Italy. The Holy Roman Emperor, Henry IV, the most powerful secular ruler in Western Europe, stood barefoot in the snow for three days outside the castle wall where Pope Gregory VII was staying — begging the Pope to lift his excommunication.

The archive reads the Walk to Canossa against Nathan’s approach to David. In both cases, a man approaches a powerful ruler to deliver a message of divine judgment. In both cases, the powerful ruler is brought low. But the structural difference is total:

Nathan’s approach: a prophet with no institutional position walks into a king’s presence, on God’s authority alone, and says ‘You are the man.’ The judgment is God’s. The prophet is expendable — his authority is not his own but God’s through him. After the judgment is delivered, Nathan recedes. David’s response is personal contrition before God (Psalm 51 — ‘Against you, you only, have I sinned’).

Henry’s submission at Canossa: the Holy Roman Emperor walks toward an institution, barefoot in the snow, begging the institution’s representative to reverse an institutional decision. The judgment is the Pope’s — delivered not by prophetic inspiration but by the Dictatus Papae’s claim 12. The institution is not expendable; its authority is institutional, not personal. After the submission is received, the institution retains its position. Henry’s response is political negotiation — he buys time by submitting.

When Nathan rebuked David and David said ‘I have sinned against the LORD’ (2 Samuel 12:13), the repentance was vertical — between David and God. When Henry IV stood at Canossa and the Pope lifted the excommunication, the reconciliation was horizontal — between the king and the institutional hierarchy. The covenant model places the vertical relationship (king to God) above all else. The papal model inserts the institution into that vertical relationship and makes the relationship institutional rather than covenantal.

X. The 1213 Charter — The Papal Model at Its Most Extreme

If the Walk to Canossa (1077) was the papal model made visible in human form, the 1213 Charter of Submission was the papal model made visible in institutional form. John of England did not merely submit to papal judgment and then return to his throne — as Henry IV had done at Canossa. He formally surrendered the kingdoms of England and Ireland to the papacy and received them back as a feudal vassal. The covenant that Deuteronomy 17 describes between God, king, and people was replaced by a feudal contract between king and Pope.

The language of the Charter makes the inversion explicit: ‘receiving back these kingdoms from God and the Roman Church and holding them as a feudatory vassal.’ The formulation ‘God and the Roman Church’ is the theological claim of the papal model in its most compressed form: the Roman Church is placed alongside God as the joint grantor of the king’s authority. The covenant between God and king, which the biblical model describes as direct, is now mediated by the institution — which places itself between God and the king as co-grantor of the grant.

The archive notes: in the biblical model, Samuel anoints David from a horn of oil filled by God’s instruction. Samuel is not a co-grantor. He is a communicator. The source is God; the oil is God’s anointing. In the 1213 Charter, the Roman Church is explicitly named alongside God as the source of the kingdoms. The institution has become co-sovereign with God — exactly the inversion the New Testament explicitly rejects.

PART FIVE: THE ESSENTIAL THEOLOGICAL DIFFERENCES

XI. Seven Structural Differences Between the Two Models

XII. The New Testament’s Own Verdict

The archive notes that the New Testament never describes the authority of early Christian communities as institutional in the manner the papal model requires. The apostolic letters describe authority derived from service, from truth, from the Spirit — not from institutional appointment.

XIII. Why the Distinction Matters for Understanding the Beast-System

The archive’s eleven-month investigation has been tracing an institutional lineage: from Roman imperial authority through papal theological mandate through colonial conquest through financial architecture to the contemporary surveillance and control state. This article adds the theological-historical layer that was missing from that investigation: the SUBSTITUTION that makes the lineage possible.

The biblical covenant model of kingship has a built-in resistance to total institutional capture: the prophetic tradition. Because God can send a Nathan to confront a David from outside any institutional hierarchy, because ‘the best jihad is a word of truth spoken before an unjust ruler,’ because Abu Bakr explicitly made obedience conditional on faithfulness to divine justice — the covenant model contains a mechanism that no human institution can fully control. The prophetic voice can arise anywhere, from anyone, on God’s authority alone.

The papal investiture model’s achievement was to absorb this prophetic check into an institution. By claiming that the Pope mediates between God and all human creatures — including kings — the model eliminated the direct prophetic challenge to power and replaced it with institutional management. The prophet who would have said ‘You are the man’ to a medieval king now had to get the Pope’s permission. The king who would have been accountable to God’s covenant law was now accountable to an institutional hierarchy that claimed to be God’s representative. The direct line between the human soul and its Creator was replaced by an institutional toll gate.

This is what the archive’s entire investigation has been documenting in successive historical forms: the toll gate takes different shapes in each era (papal mediation, colonial charter, central bank, index fund proxy voting) but serves the same architectural function — inserting an institution between the human being and the direct relationship (with God, with land, with the products of one’s own labor, with one’s own savings) that constitutes sovereign life.

Richard’s question about the 1213 Charter found the most explicit documented instance of this toll gate in operation: a king literally surrendering his kingdom to an institutional intermediary and receiving it back as a vassal. The covenant model of Deuteronomy 17 and 1 Samuel 16 was replaced by the contract model of Cotton Charter VIII 24. The anointing oil of Samuel was replaced by the golden seal of the papal legate. And the king who was supposed to read God’s law every day of his life, not consider himself above his people, and not accumulate horses or gold — instead paid 1,000 marks annually to Rome for the privilege of ruling the people God had entrusted to him.

BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - The Two Crowns — July 2026 — Dedicated to Richard Schaum — Nathan said ‘You are the man.’ Abu Bakr said ‘If I disobey God, you owe me no obedience.’ These are the Two Crowns. Choose which one you serve.

PRIMARY SOURCE REGISTRY

THE 1213 CHARTER — CONFIRMED: -- British Library Manuscripts Blog: bl.uk (Cotton Charter VIII 24, July 9, 2015) -- informerarchives.com/sources/charter-of-1213.pdf (primary text with scholarly notes) -- home.hiwaay.net/~becraft/1213Concession.html (Concession of May 15, 1213) -- Innocent III’s confirming Bull (April 21, 1214): Cotton Charter VIII 24, British Library PAPAL PRIMARY SOURCES: -- Dictatus Papae (1075): fordham.edu/halsall/source/greg7-dictpap.asp (Fordham Medieval Sourcebook) also: history.hanover.edu/courses/excerpts/211inv.html (Hanover College) -- Gregory VII, First Deposition of Henry IV (Feb 22, 1076): Yale Avalon Project: avalon.law.yale.edu/medieval/inv04.asp -- Unam Sanctam (1302): fordham.edu/halsall/source/b8-unam.html -- Dum Diversas (1452): doctrineofdiscovery.org/dum-diversas/ -- Inter Caetera (1493): papalencyclicals.net/alex06/alex06inter.htm BIBLICAL SOURCES (NIV / ESV noted where applicable): -- Deuteronomy 17:14-20 | 1 Samuel 16:1-13 | 2 Samuel 12:1-9 -- 1 Kings 1:39-40; 3:5-9 | Psalm 2; 72 | Isaiah 55:1-3; 1:23 -- Matthew 20:25-28 | Romans 13:1 | 1 Peter 2:9 | 1 Timothy 2:5 ISLAMIC SOURCES: -- Quran 2:30; 4:58-59; 9:31; 38:26; 7:179 -- Abu Bakr’s First Khutbah (632 CE): Ibn Hisham, Sirah al-Nabawiyyah; al-Tabari, Tarikh al-Rusul wa’l-Muluk (History of Prophets and Kings) -- ‘The best of your rulers...’ Sahih Muslim, Book of Leadership, Hadith 1855 -- ‘The best jihad is a word of truth...’ Abu Dawud Hadith 4344; Ibn Majah ARCHIVE COMPANION INVESTIGATIONS: -- UnamSanctam1302-MissingLink | RomeNeverEnded | TheEnclosureOfEverything -- ForHimselfHisHeirsAndSuccessors-MilestoneEdition | OnOurOwnAuthority

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