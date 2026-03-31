[Verse 1]
They got a plan, better listen to the facts
"Own nothing, be happy" while they watch our backs
The elite crew at the top calls every shot
While we struggle down here with the little that we got
They label us "the useless ones" in their sick game
90% of humanity, they want us tamed
Digital takeover, no space left to breathe
No jobs, no resources, just chains to deceive
Machines replacing humans, work becomes rare
Big corps making billions without workers there
Tech giants speaking facts - our jobs will fade
While the rich get richer from the mess they made
[Chorus]
They call us useless, but we won't bow down
The elite's playing god while we stand our ground
They're the 1, we're the 0 in their twisted game
But we're rising up, won't accept the shame
No more silence, no more lies
Time to open up our eyes
They call us useless, but we're strong
Been fighting back all along
[Verse 2]
Schools reject learning, screens keep us chained
Rich cats shield their kids from the tech they gained
Propaganda flowing, QR codes in place
Step out of line once, they'll put you in your place
Accounts get frozen, credit disappears
Question anything, they'll feed upon your fears
Truth-tellers silenced, stations shut down quick
Medical voices crushed, making people sick
Laws controlling speech, what we dare to say
Foreign powers taking all our rights away
Movement restricted by their green deceit
Ownership reserved for the ruling elite
[Bridge]
The truth hits hard - if you ain't in their club
You're worthless in their eyes, just peasants to snub
Basic income keeps us drugged up and weak
While they count their cash in towers so sleek
Natural cures banned, alternatives denied
Big money profits while the truth stays inside
Real medicine blocked, treatments pushed away
While they count their gold, we're led astray
[Verse 3]
The powerful few have left us all behind
Living separate lives while they mess with our minds
Building up their walls as they lock us down
Pushing their agenda all across the town
"Earth's overcrowded" - that's what they preach
Their solution? Keep everything out of reach
Rules and restrictions to keep us controlled
But we see through their lies, watch their plan unfold
We're breaking their system, fighting their schemes
United together, we're stronger than they deemed
The masses are rising, this ain't the end
The "useless ones" united, that's the message we send
[Outro]
They call us useless, but we won't bow down
The elite's playing god while we stand our ground
They're the 1, we're the 0 in their twisted game
But we're rising, they can't put out this flame
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.