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[Verse 1] They got a plan, better listen to the facts "Own nothing, be happy" while they watch our backs The elite crew at the top calls every shot While we struggle down here with the little that we got They label us "the useless ones" in their sick game 90% of humanity, they want us tamed Digital takeover, no space left to breathe No jobs, no resources, just chains to deceive Machines replacing humans, work becomes rare Big corps making billions without workers there Tech giants speaking facts - our jobs will fade While the rich get richer from the mess they made [Chorus] They call us useless, but we won't bow down The elite's playing god while we stand our ground They're the 1, we're the 0 in their twisted game But we're rising up, won't accept the shame No more silence, no more lies Time to open up our eyes They call us useless, but we're strong Been fighting back all along [Verse 2] Schools reject learning, screens keep us chained Rich cats shield their kids from the tech they gained Propaganda flowing, QR codes in place Step out of line once, they'll put you in your place Accounts get frozen, credit disappears Question anything, they'll feed upon your fears Truth-tellers silenced, stations shut down quick Medical voices crushed, making people sick Laws controlling speech, what we dare to say Foreign powers taking all our rights away Movement restricted by their green deceit Ownership reserved for the ruling elite [Bridge] The truth hits hard - if you ain't in their club You're worthless in their eyes, just peasants to snub Basic income keeps us drugged up and weak While they count their cash in towers so sleek Natural cures banned, alternatives denied Big money profits while the truth stays inside Real medicine blocked, treatments pushed away While they count their gold, we're led astray [Verse 3] The powerful few have left us all behind Living separate lives while they mess with our minds Building up their walls as they lock us down Pushing their agenda all across the town "Earth's overcrowded" - that's what they preach Their solution? Keep everything out of reach Rules and restrictions to keep us controlled But we see through their lies, watch their plan unfold We're breaking their system, fighting their schemes United together, we're stronger than they deemed The masses are rising, this ain't the end The "useless ones" united, that's the message we send [Outro] They call us useless, but we won't bow down The elite's playing god while we stand our ground They're the 1, we're the 0 in their twisted game But we're rising, they can't put out this flame