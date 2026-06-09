Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

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Joerg
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Nice article, Falken-BlackFeather, thank you. They're suddenly springing-up in "Australia" also.

I see these data centres as the processing power for our "digital prisons,” not just neutral infrastructure to enable faster tweets, or a more stable internet. I also question the usual justification of a US - China “AI arms race” and note that the two countries have actively shared tens of thousands of AI research papers. From that perspective, invoking a supposed arms race looks like a weak excuse. The real issue is that secrecy around these facilities is fundamentally hostile to freedom, because it hides from communities the very machinery that is intended to be used to monitor, surveil, score and control them.

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