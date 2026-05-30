Falken-BlackFeather

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Joshua Conroy's avatar
Joshua Conroy
6h

That's a precise report in response to all the evidence you have gathered and heard and witnessed yourself brother and obviously using other TIs and professionals your work and the time and effort you put into everything you write up is very important to how the otherside works in tandem with there programs and how much they are very much designed and programmed themselves as satanic cults and how there programs are designed to make you think your the one with the problems and then they try and force there thoughts through the magnetic field of signalling there own voices and thought's through your ears onto paper or txt to try and make you think those are your own thoughts when in all reality the only thoughts you should be thinking about are those of what I'm writing now not police informants or agents thoughts so I think I'm just about free as my brain isn't getting overridden with disgusting behaviour and thoughts transmitted from one agent or agents onto me or using chat AI which is a good thing as my mental health and wellness will hopefully be back to normal hopefully but these writings you put together are all true and correct and if you've lived with these satanic police informants you no exactly 💯 how they operate and how unruly and unjustified and disturbed and corrupt they can be and how someone of there level as being law enforcement can really act against a targeted individual it's disgusting behaviour and actually really worrying how these agents live a double life I guess I can only imagine what they would be like in person if they can subject there Targeted individuals the way they do they're fucking ruthless in there attacks and a majority of the time act like children and try and play mind games with you to a point where you have to think these dirty corrupt pigs should really be locked up and put in a mental ward for there obsurb behaviour they're the most stupidest dumbest delinquent satanic evilest cult you could ever imagine ever existed on our planet it just shows you a reflection of these others working behind a hi tech computer or supercomputer are actually a embarassment to the world and the police force and fuck knows how they keep it a secret about what they're really doing 24-7 365 days a year to torture someone for absolutely no reason whatsoever and especially if your only a regular human to them for them to brain hack your brain for them to try and find something on you when in all reality it's just an excuse for them to target someone they don't like because they don't like hearing the truth it's just a control mechanism and power control to try and control you with there words and voices transmitted signals through the smart dust chips that are in bedded in our bodies through there own brains and absolute no regards to anyone else whatsoever that they'll try there best to frame you into the most unruly and satanic behaviour ever that goes to show you how these others operate and orchestrate there hits on normal innocent people to turn you into someone your not as they're the ones with the mental problem it's hard to believe any human can act out the way they do and think it's normal to try and make you think the way they do and make you act against your own will with there mind control and manipulative thoughts and use there no touch torture program on innocent people for there own gradavication and how they work in a team around the clock and how other police departments are behind the scenes knowing what these agents are trying to achieve absolutely disgusting behaviour by all police that no and so called mates working together with them behind the scenes aswell it's hard to believe that such humans exist and such programs are scripted who could imagine such police informants and employees even exist in new Zealand and Australia and how they've actually brainwashed themselves into thinking what they're doing is normal they're a bunch of control freaks with murder on there mind and rape and pedophilla and man made skitoprenica to make you into them they're fucking hypocrites and delinquents with a mind that has been brainwashed through other means of channels they should be in no way

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Joshua Conroy's avatar
Joshua Conroy
6h

Or from be in contact with us normal humans I guess I'm the lucky one really as I no how other true targeted individuals can be treated and obviously don't know what to do to get out of it I was just lucky to escape the onslaught with my own game in our playing them and outwitting them and these so called cowards are trained informants go figure they're dumb as fuck and there mental game is ridiculous I mean who the fuck do they think they are treating someone like they did with me for no apparent reason I mean I don't even know what I did wrong all I can say is I broke a window at corrective services and then made a decision not to do the respect and reconnect program ordered by the judge who is just as bad as these police informants they're all a dirty corrupt cult of unimaginable behaviour I only stood up for my own rights and freedom to make my own choices back in 2019-2020 before I illegally got injected at my own house by scott dewar a police informant staying with me well they met there match and because I figured out what they had done with the first injection and then a second one done in 2021 at the Picton chemist in new Zealand and how they had framed me in both countries only made me more determined to crack there own code once I clicked on what they were upto and trying to make me do now all they do is still talk shit obviously and try and make you think they're on your side now by joking around and taking the piss as it's abit hard to record in real time now what they're actually thinking and making you hear through a transmitted signal from there super computer into there micro smart dust chips and then onto you me via satellite dishes I'm sure these chips weren't designed for what these other police informants have orchestrated and planned anyway it's been pretty peaceful the last 24 hours even though all it takes is for me to vocalise a sound of thought to transmit straight away onto them to get a relayed reaction or vice versa

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