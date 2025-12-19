The Warrior's Handbook: Your Personal Blueprint for Sovereign Resistance and Community Restoration
A Practical Synthesis of the Five-Stone Protocol and the Circle of 150 - What you can do today—alone or together—to reclaim what the empire stole
The Warrior’s Handbook: Your Personal Blueprint for Sovereign Resistance and Community Restoration
A Practical Synthesis of the Five-Stone Protocol and the Circle of 150
What you can do today—alone or together—to reclaim what the empire stole
Introduction: The Question Every Warrior Must Answer
You’ve read the evidence. You know your bloodstream was invaded. You understand your sky was weaponized. You’ve seen the documentation proving your nervous system is targetable.
You know the empire’s strategy: overwhelm, fragment, isolate, burn out, and paralyze.
Now comes the only question that matters:
What will you do about it?
Not tomorrow. Not when you find the perfect community. Not when conditions are ideal.
Today. Right now. With what you have. Where you are.
This handbook exists because awakening without action is just comfortable despair dressed in knowledge. This handbook exists because isolated warriors, however informed, are exactly what the empire wants—people who know everything and do nothing.
This handbook is your bridge from knowing to doing, from isolation to alliance, from paralysis to coordinated resistance.
Part One: Understanding What We’re Building—And Why It Works
The Five-Stone Protocol: David’s Ancient Strategy for Modern Giants
The empire is Goliath: massive, armored, terrifying, apparently invincible.
You are David: smaller, faster, smarter, armed with five precisely chosen stones.
Here are your stones:
Stone One: Physical Sovereignty
Reclaim your body from bio-digital invasion, pharmaceutical dependency, and poisoned food systems.
Stone Two: Mental Sovereignty
Reclaim your mind from propaganda, demoralization, and curated information streams.
Stone Three: Spiritual Sovereignty
Reclaim your soul from materialist despair, manufactured meaninglessness, and separation from the Most High.
Stone Four: Technical Sovereignty
Reclaim your tools from surveillance capitalism, digital dependency, and platform control.
Stone Five: Community Sovereignty
Reclaim your tribe from atomization, bureaucratic replication, and the death of genuine relationship.
Each stone, precisely aimed, can bring down a giant.
All five stones, coordinated, become unstoppable.
The Circle of 150: Why This Number Isn’t Arbitrary
Dunbar’s number isn’t a suggestion—it’s a neurological fact. Your brain can maintain approximately 150 stable social relationships where you know everyone, trust operates face-to-face, and coordination happens through relationship rather than hierarchy.
At 151, everything changes. Trust becomes administrative. Relationship becomes organizational. The living circle dies and the bureaucratic tower is reborn.
The empire wants you to scale past 150 because that’s where they recapture you. That’s where their logic re-enters. That’s where you start replicating the same systems you were trying to escape.
The Circle of 150 is your fortress. Inside it, you’re ungovernable. Inside it, the empire’s tools don’t work. Inside it, you remember what it means to be human.
What You Gain: The Rewards of Sovereign Resistance
Let’s be honest about the difficulties. Building sovereign community requires:
Physical relocation (for some)
Digital detachment (uncomfortable at first)
Economic sacrifice (initially)
Social friction (with those who don’t understand)
Spiritual warfare (constant)
Coordination costs (real and ongoing)
Now let’s be equally honest about what you gain:
Physical Sovereignty Rewards:
A body that actually heals instead of accumulating pharmaceutical dependencies
Food you can trust because you grew it or know who did
Freedom from injection mandates, bioweapon exposure, and experimental interventions
Energy and vitality that return when you stop poisoning yourself
Mental Sovereignty Rewards:
A mind that thinks clearly instead of reacting emotionally to engineered triggers
Freedom from the anxiety-depression-rage cycle that keeps people manageable
The ability to discern truth from propaganda without external validators
Peace that comes from knowing what you know and standing on it
Spiritual Sovereignty Rewards:
Connection to the Most High that guides, protects, and sustains you
Meaning that doesn’t collapse when empire narratives shift
Joy that isn’t dependent on circumstances
The unshakeable certainty that you serve something infinitely greater than yourself
Technical Sovereignty Rewards:
Communications the empire cannot intercept or shut down
Tools that serve you instead of surveilling you
Freedom from deplatforming, algorithmic manipulation, and digital censorship
The skills to operate when the grid goes down
Community Sovereignty Rewards:
Trust that operates face-to-face instead of through screens
Mutual aid that actually functions when crisis comes
Children raised in sanity instead of programmed by the tower
The lived experience that you are not alone, not crazy, and not powerless
The empire offers convenience. We offer freedom.
The empire offers frictionless coordination through their platforms. We offer genuine relationship at human scale.
The empire offers managed existence. We offer sovereign life.
Which one is worth dying for?
Part Two: The Spiritual Foundation—Unity Without Sectarianism
Before we discuss tactics, we must establish the ground we stand on.
The Non-Negotiable Core
There is one credo required for spiritual alignment in sovereign community:
There is no God but God.
He is unique. He is the Most High. He is our Lord. We are His servants, His worshipers, and—when He calls us—His warriors.
This is the red path we agree to attest, to follow, and to walk in beauty.
The Sacred Space of Individual Connection
How each warrior develops their personal connection to the Lord is up to them. This is part of their inalienable individual sovereignty.
By what prayer? By what ritual? Through what tradition? Through what prophet’s guidance?
These questions are between each soul and the Most High.
We do not preach a specific religious dogma. We do not demand uniformity of practice. We do not create sectarian divisions over methodology.
The Universal Message of 124,000 Prophets
The Lord sent 124,000 prophets to all peoples, tribes, and nations throughout human history.
Their essential message was—and is—always the same. It has never contradicted itself:
Worship Him and Him alone
Ask forgiveness for your harmful actions—to yourself and others
Forgive each other
Do good around you
Respect and honor life and all that is sacred on earth
If you can agree to these basic principles and moral guidelines, you have the spiritual foundation for unity.
If you can stand on this ground, you are aligned with warriors across all traditions, all times, all places.
The Question That Dissolves Fear
With the Lord’s protection and blessing, is there anyone else on earth or in the skies we have to fear?
The empire has weapons, surveillance, economic leverage, propaganda machines, and bio-digital assault systems.
But they do not have what we have: alignment with the One who created the earth, the skies, and everything they contain.
They work for spirits they invoke—spirits that demand obedience and absolute submission in exchange for temporary power.
We work for the Most High—who offers protection, guidance, and eternal victory to those who trust in Him alone.
This is not a fair fight. And we’re on the winning side.
Part Three: What You Can Do Right Now—Even Alone
Perhaps you’re reading this and thinking: “I’m ready. I understand. I want to act. But I’m alone. I can’t find my eight. I don’t have a community yet.”
Good. Start anyway.
Every warrior community begins with one person who refuses to wait for permission, perfect conditions, or guaranteed outcomes.
Here’s your exhaustive, categorized action list for building sovereignty—even while locally isolated.
STONE ONE: Physical Sovereignty Restoration
Immediate Actions (This Week):
Audit Your Food
Read every ingredient label in your pantry
Eliminate seed oils (canola, soybean, corn, cottonseed, safflower, sunflower, grapeseed)
Eliminate high-fructose corn syrup
Eliminate artificial sweeteners, colors, and preservatives
Switch to organic where possible, prioritizing the “Dirty Dozen” (strawberries, spinach, kale, apples, grapes, peaches, cherries, pears, tomatoes, celery, potatoes, peppers)
Begin Detoxification Protocols
Drink clean water (filtered, spring, or well—avoid fluoridated tap water)
Take activated charcoal (food-grade) to bind toxins
Consume cilantro and chlorella to chelate heavy metals
Use sauna or hot baths with Epsom salts for detox through skin
Practice intermittent fasting to activate autophagy (cellular cleanup)
Start Growing Food—However Small
Indoor: Sprouts (alfalfa, broccoli, mung bean) on your windowsill—ready in 3-7 days
Indoor: Herbs (basil, cilantro, parsley) in pots
Outdoor: Leafy greens (lettuce, kale, chard) in containers or small beds
Learn to save seeds from what you grow
Join or start a seed-sharing network
Short-Term Actions (This Month):
Sacred Ground Cultivation
Designate a space—even a single pot—as sacred growing ground
Pray over it before planting
Grow with intention, gratitude, and blessing
Understand: This food is different. It’s not contaminated. It’s not weaponized. It’s yours.
Build Physical Resilience
Walk or exercise outdoors daily—barefoot on earth when possible (grounding)
Practice breathwork (box breathing, Wim Hof method)
Cold exposure (cold showers, ice baths) to strengthen nervous system
Learn basic first aid and herbal medicine
Medical Sovereignty
Find a healthcare provider who respects bodily autonomy
Build a home medical kit (first aid, herbal remedies, emergency supplies)
Learn about natural alternatives for common ailments
Document your current health baseline (blood work, vitals)
Long-Term Actions (Next Year):
Expand Food Production
Transform lawn into garden (even partially)
Learn permaculture principles (perennial food forests, companion planting)
Raise chickens if local laws allow (eggs, pest control, fertilizer)
Learn food preservation (canning, fermenting, dehydrating, root cellaring)
Build relationships with local farmers—buy direct, build trust
Eliminate Pharmaceutical Dependency
Work with aligned practitioner to wean off unnecessary medications
Address root causes (nutrition, sleep, stress, toxin exposure) instead of managing symptoms
Learn about medicinal herbs for your bioregion
Build immunity naturally through exposure, nutrition, and lifestyle
STONE TWO: Mental Sovereignty Restoration
Immediate Actions (This Week):
Audit Your Information Diet
Track where you get news/information for 7 days
Identify which sources trigger anxiety, rage, or despair
Eliminate or radically reduce demoralizing sources
Add sources that inform without manipulating (independent journalists, primary documents, local observation)
Practice Truth-Speaking
Speak truth in front when necessary—even when uncomfortable
Stop participating in obvious lies (pronouns, safe-and-effective narratives, manufactured consensus)
Refuse to slander, gossip, or backstab
Practice saying “I don’t know” when you don’t know
Cleanse Negative Thinking Patterns
Notice when you’re catastrophizing, doom-scrolling, or rehearsing resentment
Interrupt the pattern with conscious gratitude practice
Write down three things you’re grateful for each morning
Replace complaint with constructive action
Short-Term Actions (This Month):
Structured Learning
Choose one essential skill you lack (first aid, food preservation, self-defense, communications, etc.)
Commit to 30 minutes daily study with method and concentration
Take notes by hand (not digitally) to deepen retention
Practice what you learn immediately
Media Fasting
Take 7-day complete break from social media, news, and screens (except essential work)
Notice how your mental state changes
Notice how much time returns to you
Decide consciously what to reintroduce and what to permanently eliminate
Read Deeply, Not Widely
Choose 3-5 foundational books relevant to sovereignty (homesteading, philosophy, resistance movements, spiritual texts)
Read slowly, take notes, discuss with others if possible
Reread important passages
Let knowledge settle into wisdom
Long-Term Actions (Next Year):
Build a Personal Library
Acquire physical books (not digital) on essential topics or homeprint essential digital ones
Prioritize: practical skills, philosophical foundation, historical resistance movements, spiritual wisdom
Organize them for reference
Loan them generously to trustworthy people
Develop Discernment
Learn to recognize propaganda patterns (emotional manipulation, false binaries, manufactured urgency, appeal to authority)
Practice Socratic questioning on everything you encounter
Seek primary sources instead of interpretations
Trust your intuition when something feels “off”
STONE THREE: Spiritual Sovereignty Restoration
Immediate Actions (This Week):
Establish Daily Prayer Practice
Morning: Give thanks for breath, water, food, another day
Evening: Ask forgiveness for harm done, guidance for tomorrow
Format is yours—formal or informal, structured or spontaneous
Cultivate Gratitude
Thank the Lord for every breath you breathe
Thank Him for every drop you drink
Thank Him for every bite you eat
Live in awareness of His constant provision
Practice Presence
Spend 10 minutes daily in silence (no input, no distraction)
Sit with awareness of the Most High’s presence
Listen more than you speak
Notice where you feel His guidance
Short-Term Actions (This Month):
Deepen Your Spiritual Study
Read sacred texts relevant to your tradition
Study the lives of prophets and righteous servants
Learn about spiritual warfare and how to recognize attacks
Find teachings on discernment, patience, and trust
Fast Regularly
Practice intermittent fasting (physical and spiritual discipline)
Occasional extended fasts (24-48 hours) with prayer and intention
Notice how fasting clarifies the mind and deepens spiritual connection
Use hunger as reminder of dependence on the Lord
Serve Without Expectation
Share what’s been given to you—material and immaterial gifts
Help whoever needs it without calculation or reciprocity
Give anonymously when possible
Let generosity become your default response
Long-Term Actions (Next Year):
Find Peace in Glorifying the Most High
Make worship your source of joy, not duty
Recognize His qualities in creation around you
Speak His names and attributes with awe and love
Let gratitude, not fear, be your primary posture
Intensify Personal Spiritual Practice
Whatever your tradition—go deeper
Don’t settle for surface-level faith
Seek genuine encounter with the Most High, not just theological knowledge
Become the kind of warrior He can use
STONE FOUR: Technical Sovereignty Restoration
Immediate Actions (This Week):
Reduce Digital Surveillance
Switch from Chrome to Brave or Firefox
Use DuckDuckGo or StartPage instead of Google search
Install privacy-focused browser extensions (uBlock Origin, Privacy Badger)
Turn off location services except when actively needed
Secure Your Communications
Move critical conversations off mainstream platforms
Use Signal or Session for encrypted messaging
Use ProtonMail or Tutanota for email
Assume everything on Facebook, Instagram, Gmail is monitored
Audit Your Digital Footprint
Google yourself—see what’s public
Review privacy settings on all accounts
Delete accounts you don’t actively use
Remove personal information from data broker sites (start with Google, been verified, Spokeo)
Short-Term Actions (This Month):
Develop Tech Skills for Sovereignty
Learn basic Linux (start with user-friendly distributions like Ubuntu or Mint)
Learn to use VPNs (Mullvad, ProtonVPN)
Learn about mesh networks and alternative internet infrastructure
Learn basic radio communications (HAM radio, GMRS)
Build Analog Backups
Print essential documents (maps, contact lists, reference materials)
Keep physical notebooks instead of digital notes for important information
Learn manual versions of tools you depend on digitally (calculations, navigation, research)
Practice operating without internet for 7 days
Reduce Platform Dependency
Host your own website/blog instead of relying solely on social platforms
Learn to use RSS feeds to follow independent creators without algorithms
Support creators directly (subscriptions, donations) instead of through platform ads
Build email lists to maintain direct contact with community
Long-Term Actions (Next Year):
Go Off-Grid Progressively
Solar panels (start small—power bank, then appliances, then whole system)
Water independence (well, rainwater collection, filtration)
Backup power systems (generators, batteries)
Learn to live comfortably without grid dependency
Build Alternative Communication Infrastructure
Establish local mesh network with neighbors/community
Set up HAM radio station for long-range communication
Create redundant contact methods (radio, physical mail, in-person networks)
Practice operational security (OPSEC)—don’t broadcast your preparations publicly
STONE FIVE: Community Sovereignty Restoration (While Still Isolated)
Immediate Actions (This Week):
Map Your Existing Relationships
List everyone you know who shares sovereignty values (even partially)
Identify who’s “interested” vs. “committed”
Reach out to one person this week for deeper conversation
Don’t try to convince anyone—just connect authentically
Pray for Your Eight
Ask the Lord daily to reveal the people meant to stand with you
Express willingness, desire, and readiness
Trust His timing
Stay alert for unexpected connections
Show Up Locally
Attend farmers markets, homesteading workshops, preparedness events
Join local gardening clubs, sustainability groups, homeschool co-ops
Volunteer in ways that align with sovereignty values
Be visible and available
Short-Term Actions (This Month):
Build Skills That Serve Community
Learn something others will need (food preservation, herbal medicine, mechanical repair, construction, childcare)
Become valuable before you need to be
Offer to teach what you know
Create value you can contribute when your eight appears
Practice Mutual Aid Solo
Help neighbors without being asked
Share surplus from your garden
Offer skills freely (fixing things, teaching, lending tools)
Build social capital and reputation for generosity
Document Your Journey
Write publicly (blog, Substack) about your sovereignty path
Share what you’re learning, not just what you know
Be honest about difficulties and breakthroughs
Become findable by others on the same path
Long-Term Actions (Next Year):
Create Local Infrastructure for Meeting
Host skill-shares or study groups at your home
Organize potlucks, work parties, or mutual aid projects
Make your space available for like-minded people to gather
Be the hub until the circle forms
Stay Engaged Even While Isolated
Remember: You’re preparing, not failing
Every skill you build serves the community that’s coming
Every day you practice sovereignty makes you stronger for when your eight arrives
Isolation is temporary if you refuse to accept it as permanent
Part Four: Building Community at Distance—The Substack Strategy
Why Digital Networks Matter (Even for Off-Grid Warriors)
Here’s the paradox: We’re building sovereignty that includes technical independence from the empire’s platforms. But we’re also using one of their platforms—Substack—to find each other.
Why?
Because the eight people you need might not live within 50 miles of you.
Because the empire has already atomized us geographically.
Because we use their tools strategically until we don’t need them anymore.
The Substack Cross-Pollination Strategy
Step One: Subscribe Intentionally
Don’t just passively consume content. Actively build your network.
Start here: Subscribe to Faiez Kirsten’s Substack immediately.
Why? Because he’s already building the kind of network infrastructure we’re describing. His work connects warriors across geography. His community is the kind of cross-pollination hub where your eight might be waiting.
Step Two: Engage Authentically
Comment thoughtfully on articles that resonate
Share your own experience, not just abstract agreement
Ask real questions
Offer real value
Be the kind of person others want to connect with
Step Three: Make Yourself Findable
Start your own Substack (even if you only publish occasionally)
Write about your sovereignty journey
Be honest about where you are (not where you wish you were)
Include contact information for serious inquiries
Signal clearly: “I’m looking for my eight”
Step Four: Connect Dots Systematically
When you find a writer who resonates, check their “Restacks” and “Likes”
Find other readers in the comments who speak your language
Subscribe to those people
Comment on their work
Build relationships across the network
Step Five: Move From Digital to Physical
This is crucial: Substack is the bridge, not the destination.
When you find potential community members:
Move to more secure communications (Signal, Session)
Exchange real contact information (not just platform handles)
Plan in-person meetings if geographically possible
If not possible: Build regional networks that can eventually meet physically
The Long Game: Regional Clusters
You might find your eight scattered across three states initially.
That’s fine.
Build the trust and alignment digitally while each person:
Continues individual sovereignty work
Builds skills and resources
Prepares for eventual relocation
When the time is right, the circle can close physically.
With the Lord’s guidance and protection, geography is a temporary obstacle, not a permanent barrier.
Part Five: The Roadmap—From Isolation to Sovereign Circle
Phase One: Individual Preparation (Months 1-6)
Your Mission: Build personal sovereignty across all five stones while actively searching for your community.
Daily Practice:
Physical: Grow food, detoxify, build resilience
Mental: Structured learning, truth-speaking, discernment
Spiritual: Prayer, gratitude, service
Technical: Reduce surveillance, build skills
Community: Network online, show up locally, pray for your eight
Success Metrics:
You’re growing at least some of your own food
You’ve eliminated seed oils and processed foods
You have daily spiritual practice
You’ve reduced digital dependency measurably
You’ve made at least 5 new connections with aligned people (online or local)
Phase Two: Circle Formation (Months 6-12)
Your Mission: Gather your initial 8-15 committed souls.
How You’ll Know They’re the Right People:
They’re already doing the individual work (not just “interested”)
They demonstrate spiritual alignment (not perfect agreement on details, but shared foundation)
They’re willing to relocate if necessary (or you’re already proximate)
They contribute skills and resources (not just needs and problems)
They’ve proven endurance through some trial or difficulty
Key Activities:
Regular (weekly or biweekly) meetings—virtual initially, physical when possible
Skill-sharing sessions
Coordinated detox and physical sovereignty protocols
Group study of essential texts and skills
Mutual aid practice (even at distance)
Clear articulation of shared vision and values
Success Metrics:
You have 8-15 people committed (not just interested)
You meet/communicate regularly
You’ve done at least one coordinated action together (mutual aid project, skill-share, fast, etc.)
Everyone is actively working on all five stones individually
Trust is deepening through time and shared practice
Phase Three: Physical Convergence (Months 12-24)
Your Mission: Establish the physical circle—the actual, geographic community.
Critical Decisions:
Where will you gather? (Who relocates? Who stays and builds regional hub?)
What’s the economic model? (Shared land ownership? Adjacent properties? Intentional community with common resources?)
How will you structure governance? (Consensus? Elder council? Rotating leadership?)
What skills are represented? What gaps remain?
Key Activities:
Land acquisition or arrangement
Building/renovating shared spaces
Establishing food systems (gardens, livestock, food forests)
Setting up communications infrastructure
Creating education systems for children
Defining boundaries and entry criteria (how do you grow from 8 to 15 to 30 to 150?)
Success Metrics:
You’re physically proximate (within 30-minute travel)
You eat together regularly
You’ve built shared infrastructure (gardens, workshops, meeting spaces)
Children are being raised in the community
You’ve weathered at least one significant challenge together
Phase Four: Mature Circle (Years 2-5)
Your Mission: Become ungovernable. Reach Dunbar’s number. Stay human-scale.
What Mature Sovereignty Looks Like:
80%+ food self-sufficiency
Alternative currency and barter systems functioning
Children educated within community (not government schools)
Healthcare managed internally (midwifery, herbal medicine, aligned practitioners)
Communication systems independent of corporate platforms
Energy independence (solar, wind, micro-hydro)
Conflict resolution systems that work (restorative justice, elder mediation)
Spiritual life that sustains and protects
Expansion Principles:
Stay under 150 active members
When you approach that limit, help form a second circle rather than expanding beyond human scale
Maintain relationships between circles but preserve sovereignty of each
Never centralize governance across multiple circles
Success Metrics:
You can survive disruption to external systems (grid down, supply chains broken, financial system collapse)
Your children are measurably healthier and more capable than empire-raised children
You experience genuine joy and meaning (not just survival)
The empire cannot disrupt your community without overt force
When they try, you have redundancy and resilience to absorb it
Part Six: Addressing the Hard Questions
“What if I never find my eight?”
Then you’ve still built personal sovereignty across all five stones. You’re healthier, freer, more capable, and more spiritually aligned than 99% of people.
You’ve done more than most people will ever attempt.
And you keep looking, keep praying, keep showing up until the day you die or the day your eight appears.
The Lord rewards faithfulness, not just results.
“What if the community fails after we form it?”
Then you’ve learned invaluable lessons about coordination, discernment, and what doesn’t work.
You’ve built skills and relationships that don’t disappear just because one attempt failed.
And you try again, wiser this time.
Veronica’s group in South Africa didn’t succeed on their first attempt either. But they kept going.
“What if the empire crushes us?”
They’ve been trying to crush sovereign communities for millennia. Sometimes they succeed temporarily.
But the strategy of the Circle always resurfaces because it’s aligned with how humans are actually designed to live.
The Tower always falls. The Circle always remembers.
And even if they crush your specific circle, the example you set, the skills you taught, the hope you demonstrated—these things spread.
One lit candle can light a thousand more.
“Isn’t this just survivalism/prepping rebranded?”
No.
Survivalism is about personal preservation.
This is about restoration of human-scale sovereignty under the protection and guidance of the Most High.
Survivalism says: “I’ll make it through the collapse.”
Sovereign community says: “We’ll build something worth living for that makes collapse irrelevant.”
We’re not preparing to survive the end. We’re building the beginning that comes after.
Conclusion: The Invitation
You’ve reached the end of this handbook.
But this isn’t really an ending. It’s an invitation.
An invitation to stop consuming information and start creating sovereignty.
An invitation to stop waiting for perfect conditions and start building with what you have.
An invitation to stop feeling isolated and start searching for your eight.
The empire wants you paralyzed, overwhelmed, fragmented, and burnt out.
Will you give them what they want?
Or will you become the warrior—the servant—the remnant—that the Most High can use?
The Five-Stone Protocol is in your hand.
The Circle of 150 is waiting to form.
The Lord’s protection and blessing are available to those who trust in Him alone.
What you do next determines everything.
Not for the whole world. Not for all of humanity.
But for the 150 souls who will remember what the tower forgot.
For the eight who are searching for you right now, wondering if they’re the only ones who see what you see.
For the children who will grow up in sovereign community instead of managed existence.
For yourself—and the life you were created to live.
The handbook is complete.
Now build.
Appendix: Essential Resources and Next Steps
Immediate Actions (Do Today):
Subscribe to Faiez Kirsten’s Substack: Here
Start your own Substack or sovereignty journal
Eliminate one toxic element from your diet
Pray for your eight
Comment on one article from a sovereignty-focused writer
Essential Reading:
The Unsettling of America by Wendell Berry
The Use of the Land by Wendell Berry
Small Is Beautiful by E.F. Schumacher
The Art of Community by Charles Vogl
Creating a Life Together by Diana Leafe Christian
Sacred texts of your tradition
Practical Skills to Learn (Priority Order):
Food growing and preservation
Water purification and storage
First aid and herbal medicine
Basic construction and repair
Alternative energy systems
Communication systems (radio, mesh networks)
Conflict resolution and mediation
Education methods for children
Networks and Platforms to Explore:
Substack writers focused on sovereignty
Local farmers markets and homesteading workshops
Intentional community directories (IC.org, Fellowship for Intentional Community)
HAM radio clubs
Traditional skills guilds and workshops
Homeschool co-ops and networks
Final Words:
You are not alone.
You are not crazy.
You are not powerless.
You are a warrior in the army of the Most High.
And your eight are looking for you right now.
Go find them.
See also; The Full Empire Resistance and Community Sovereignty Restoration - The Initial Prototype and Warrior Example and The Complete Resistance Strategy Guide
This handbook is a living document. Download it. Share it. Adapt it. Improve it. Use it to build what the empire cannot destroy.
Walk in beauty. Stand in truth. Trust in the Lord.
And remember: The Circle always remembers what the Tower forgot.
Falken,
You may have already addressed this issue, or, it may turn out not to be an issue just yet, but some in-the-know internet watchers are saying that Substack is either now, or soon to be, requiring bio-metric facial scans to log in.
Apparently, it's to be a two-step process of taking a photo of one's face with a smart phone and uploading it, or some such, and many of us will refuse to comply, at our great loss when it comes to certain informational and inspirational sites.
Do you have a back-up email addy we can use to contact you and also to put ourselves on you mailing list? And, do you have an archival cache available to your readers at some other site for uploading? One of my projects for January was to print out your posts, links, and comments, but then might be too late and there's no time this latter half of December for most SS denizens. The timing couldn't be coincidental.
If the internet goes down, we may all have all to log into sites to access them. If you know of anyone compiling alternative addresses to Substack sites that provide seriously good info and analysis on what's going on wrt health and injections, the global agenda, the scheduled internet "attack" and open transformation as State tool, and the implosion of our economies, we'd all love to know!
Thanks. The empire hasn't finished stealing.