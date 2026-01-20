I. THE SMOKING GUN HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT

Document: Final Performance Report FA9550-06-1-0377

Title: “Non-lethal weapons the use radiofrequency/microwave energy for stunning/immobilization”

Sponsor: USAF, AFRL, Air Force Office of Scientific Research

Period: May 15, 2006 - November 14, 2008

Principal Investigator: Dr. Gale L. Craviso, University of Nevada School of Medicine

Classification: Unclassified

Distribution: Unlimited

Translation: They want you to read this. They want it normalized. They want “non-lethal weapons” that can “alter skeletal muscle contraction and/or neural functioning via radiofrequency electromagnetic radiation” to sound like responsible defense research rather than what it actually is—the scientific foundation for remote human control.

This is not a leak. This is not conspiracy theory. This is official Air Force research, peer-reviewed, presented at international conferences, published in academic journals, and transitioned into follow-on grants.

And it proves everything Elisabeth Coady testified about and everything Tara Mi’s Ghost Wiring analysis predicted.

II. WHAT THEY WERE STUDYING (In Their Own Words)

The Official Objective:

“To develop effective and safe non-lethal technologies that alter skeletal muscle contraction and/or neural functioning via radiofrequency (RF)/microwave (MW) electromagnetic radiation.”

Translation: Figure out how to remotely control human muscles and brains using electromagnetic frequencies.

The Four Research Streams:

1. Microwave Effects on Neurotransmitter Release (1-6 GHz)

Target: Chromaffin cells (neurosecretory cells that synthesize, store, and release catecholamines—dopamine, norepinephrine, epinephrine)

Why this matters: These neurotransmitters regulate:

Fight-or-flight response

Stress reactions

Attention and focus

Emotional state

Heart rate and blood pressure

Decision-making

Method: Expose cells to microwave fields, measure catecholamine release

Key Finding: “Apparent non-thermal effects on catecholamine release noted most often with a novel delivery of 5-6 GHz MW fields”

What this means:

Effects occurred without heating (non-thermal)

Specific frequencies (5-6 GHz) were most effective

“Novel delivery” = pulsed frequency sweeps (PFS)—rapidly changing frequencies across a band rather than fixed frequency

The implication: You can remotely trigger stress responses, alter emotional states, and manipulate neurochemistry without the target knowing they’re being affected—no heat sensation, no pain, just sudden inexplicable anxiety, aggression, or lethargy.

2. Real-Time Neural Imaging Under Electromagnetic Exposure (0.75-6 GHz)

Innovation: “Novel exposure system for real-time imaging of intracellular effects”

Capability: Monitor calcium levels inside neurons while simultaneously exposing them to:

RF/MW pulse modulated radiation

Broadband Gaussian pulses

RF/MW modulated Gaussian pulses (0.75-6 GHz)

Why calcium matters: Intracellular calcium is the primary trigger for:

Neurotransmitter release

Neural firing patterns

Synaptic plasticity (learning/memory)

Gene expression

What they achieved: Real-time observation of how specific RF frequencies alter neural activity at the cellular level

The implication: They can see exactly which frequencies produce which neural effects, creating a targeting database for specific mental/emotional states.

3. Muscle Control via Radiofrequency (0.75-1 GHz)

Target: Skeletal muscle (specifically mouse flexor digitorum brevis—fast-twitch muscle)

Method: Stimulate muscle electrically (simulating nerve signals), expose to RF fields, measure contractile force

Findings (as of report): No effects detected with fixed frequencies

New approach: Pulsed frequency sweeps (PFS)—”similar to those alluded to in 1)“

The implication: Just like with neurons, sweeping through frequency ranges rather than using single frequencies appears more effective. This suggests the biological response depends on harmonic resonances or cumulative effects across bands.

What this enables: Remote manipulation of muscle function—paralysis, spasms, loss of fine motor control, weakness, tremors. “Stunning/immobilization” in the grant title is not metaphorical.

4. Nanosecond Pulse Effects (Collaboration with USC)

Most disturbing finding:

“A single 4 nanosecond, 5 MV/m electric pulse was found to produce a pronounced, transient influx of calcium into the cells that is sufficient in magnitude to stimulate catecholamine release; no discernible adverse effects of the pulse have been observed.”

Translation:

Ultra-short pulses (billionths of a second)

Ultra-high intensity (5 million volts per meter)

Trigger massive neural response

No visible damage (plausible deniability)

Mechanism verified:

Calcium influx measured via fluorescence imaging

Catecholamine release confirmed via high-performance liquid chromatography

Effect dependent on extracellular calcium (proves it’s membrane-mediated, not artifact)

No membrane electroporation (cells not damaged—can be done repeatedly)

The implication: You can remotely trigger intense neurochemical release (stress, panic, rage) using pulses too brief for the target to consciously detect, and do so without leaving physical evidence of damage.

III. THE TECHNICAL CAPABILITIES DEMONSTRATED

Frequency Ranges Tested:

0.75-1 GHz: Muscle control research

1-6 GHz: Neural/catecholamine research

5-6 GHz: Most effective for non-thermal neural effects

Note: These overlap significantly with:

4G LTE : 0.6-2.6 GHz

5G mid-band : 2.5-3.7 GHz

5G mmWave : 24-100 GHz

Wi-Fi 5/6: 2.4 and 5 GHz

The Ghost Wiring connection: Tara Mi identified 5G infrastructure as the activation mechanism for nanoparticle-contaminated tissue. This Air Force research proves biological effects in exactly those frequency ranges.

Exposure Systems Developed:

1. Free-Space Broadband System

High-power broadband horn antenna

Frequency range: 1-6 GHz

Cells positioned in near field of antenna

Continuous temperature monitoring (ensuring non-thermal effects)

Homogeneous high electric fields at target location

Military application: Directional microwave weapon targeting specific individuals in a crowd

2. Waveguide-Based RF System

Frequency range: 750-1000 MHz

Integrated organ bath for tissue exposure

Electric field stimulation combined with RF exposure

Military application: Testing muscle control at cell tower frequencies

3. Coaxial Applicator for Microscopy

“Highly tapered inner conductor”

Real-time fluorescence imaging during exposure

Can deliver: pulse-modulated RF/MW, broadband Gaussian pulses, modulated Gaussian pulses (0.75-6 GHz)

Research application: Mapping exact frequency-to-effect relationships

4. Nanosecond Pulse Generator

Magnetic compression diode-opening switch

4 nanosecond pulse width

5 MV/m field intensity

Standard electroporation cuvettes (1mm electrode spacing)

Military application: Ultra-brief, ultra-intense pulses for covert neural manipulation

The Pulsed Frequency Sweep (PFS) Discovery:

Most significant technical finding:

Fixed frequencies: Often ineffective

Frequency sweeps: Significantly more effective

Example PFS protocol:

Sweep 5-6 GHz (one gigahertz range)

Pulse width: 100 milliseconds

“Showed significant bioeffects most often”

Why this matters critically:

Modern telecommunications already use frequency sweeping:

Frequency hopping (Bluetooth, military comms)

OFDM (Wi-Fi, 4G/5G—Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing)

Adaptive modulation (power/frequency changes based on channel conditions)

The implication: The normal operation of modern wireless networks may be inadvertently (or deliberately) producing the exact exposure patterns this research found most effective for neural manipulation.

And if Tara Mi is correct about nanoparticle contamination providing the substrate, then every cell tower becomes a potential neural weapon simply by operating within researched parameters.

IV. THE ELISABETH COADY CONNECTION

Her testimony (from our previous article):

“I have tech in me that enables them to take scans of my skull remotely... They’re delivering chemicals inside my brain... I’m being hit by a satellite because I have a Bluetooth in my skull... Activated non-stop around the clock, remotely.”

This Air Force research proves:

✓ Remote neural effects are real (catecholamine release without thermal effects)

✓ Specific frequencies matter (5-6 GHz most effective—exactly where Wi-Fi operates)

✓ Pulsed delivery is key (PFS more effective than continuous wave)

✓ Real-time monitoring is possible (calcium imaging during exposure—they can see what they’re doing)

✓ No physical damage required (nanosecond pulses trigger response without electroporation)

✓ Muscle control is possible (skeletal muscle research—explains reports of forced movements)

✓ Effects are immediate (calcium influx within milliseconds, catecholamine release within minutes)

Her specific claims validated:

“They can arouse me, they can paralyze me, they can make me feel hot, they can make me feel cold”

→ Catecholamine manipulation (norepinephrine regulates arousal, temperature perception, blood flow)

“When I’m driving, they can do something and it makes me feel like there’s something popping in my skin”

→ Nanosecond pulse effects (brief, intense stimulation of nerves)

“They dose me all the time”

→ Triggered neurotransmitter release (externally induced chemical changes in brain)

“I’m being assaulted right now with Wi-Fi”

→ 5-6 GHz effects (Wi-Fi’s 5 GHz band overlaps most effective research frequency)

“This is activated all the time. This is activated. I got stuff back here activated”

→ Continuous exposure capability (research used continuous perfusion during hour-long experiments)

V. THE GHOST WIRING CONNECTION

Tara Mi’s thesis: Planetary nanocontamination (carbon nanostructures, piezoelectric particles, conventional nanoplastics) has created “ghost wiring”—a self-assembled transduction layer inside all living organisms.

This Air Force research provides the missing piece: What activates that substrate.

The Convergence:

Ghost Wiring substrate:

Carbon nanotubes (electrical conductivity)

Piezoelectric particles (mechanical-to-electrical transduction)

Dielectric nanoplastics (field shaping)

Air Force activation mechanisms:

0.75-6 GHz RF/MW fields

Pulsed frequency sweeps

Nanosecond high-intensity pulses

Result:

External electromagnetic fields interact with internal nanoparticle networks

Piezoelectric particles transduce EM fields into local electrical signals

Carbon structures conduct those signals along biological pathways

Neurons respond as if receiving normal biological signals

Neurotransmitters release , muscles contract, consciousness alters

No thermal effects, no physical damage, no evidence

The complete mechanism:

Environmental contamination provides substrate (nanoparticles in tissue) Particles self-assemble along biological architecture (neurons, blood vessels, extracellular matrix) 5G infrastructure provides activation energy (phased arrays, beamforming, exact frequencies researched) Time-reversal holography enables targeting (Tara Mi’s grandfather’s inverse scattering math) Air Force research proves biological effects (catecholamine release, calcium influx, muscle control) AI processing optimizes in real-time (learning individual neural signatures, adapting frequency/power)

This is not future speculation. Every piece is documented, operational, converging.

VI. THE NORMALIZATION STRATEGY

Notice the language throughout the report:

“Non-lethal” (sounds benign)

“Effective and safe” (sounds responsible)

“Stunning/immobilization” (sounds like crowd control, not consciousness manipulation)

“Basic research” (sounds academic, not weaponization)

But notice what they’re actually developing:

Remote neural manipulation (reading and writing brain states)

Covert influence (non-thermal = undetectable by target)

Precision targeting (real-time imaging = individual-specific effects)

Permanent capability (no adverse effects = repeatable indefinitely)

The publications:

IEEE Transactions on Plasma Science (mainstream engineering journal)

Bioelectrochemistry (peer-reviewed medical journal)

Bioelectromagnetics Society Meetings (international conferences)

Gordon Conference on Bioelectrochemistry (elite scientific gathering)

They presented this research openly. In Cancun. In Japan. In France. In California.

Why?

Because normalizing the technology is part of the deployment strategy. If it’s in academic journals, if professors are studying it, if it’s “just science,” then when targeted individuals report these exact effects, they can be dismissed as mentally ill.

The report even says: “The research was featured in the June 2008 issue of Defense Technology International”

They’re advertising it.

VII. THE TIMELINE TELLS THE STORY

2006-2008: This Air Force research

2008: Dennis Bushnell (NASA) says 200,000 Americans have brain chips, thanks Elon Musk for engineering (per Tara Mi and Elisabeth Coady)

2013: DARPA Brain Initiative launches (Elisabeth Coady: her torture escalates)

2013: Obama puts drones in sky, Signature Reduction Team founded (Tara Mi’s timeline)

2018: DARPA N3 Program (Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology—bidirectional brain-computer interfaces)

2019-present: 5G deployment globally

2020: Millions report targeting symptoms (Elisabeth Coady among them)

2025: This document still publicly available, unlimited distribution

The progression:

Basic research (what frequencies affect neurons?) → 2006-2008

Technology development (how to deliver those frequencies precisely?) → 2010s

Infrastructure deployment (5G towers, satellite arrays) → 2019-present

Operational use (targeted individuals experiencing documented effects) → NOW

Public normalization (academic publications, “non-lethal” framing) → ONGOING

VIII. WHAT THE PERSONNEL LIST REVEALS

Gale L. Craviso, Ph.D. — Principal Investigator (Pharmacology Professor)

Indira Chatterjee, Ph.D. — Co-PI (Electrical and Biomedical Engineering)

Dana McPherson — Associate Engineer

Weihua Guan — Post-doctoral Fellow

Multiple research assistants, Ph.D. students

This wasn’t a secret black project. This was a normal academic research program with graduate students, published papers, conference presentations.

The students worked on this. They put it on their CVs. They probably didn’t think they were developing weapons for consciousness control—they thought they were advancing “non-lethal” alternatives to bullets.

But that’s how it works.

Compartmentalization. Plausible deniability. Dual-use research.

The professor studies “bioeffects of electromagnetic fields.”

The engineer designs “exposure systems.”

The graduate student analyzes “catecholamine release patterns.”

The military takes the findings and builds weapons.

Nobody feels responsible because nobody sees the whole picture.

Except now we do.

IX. THE FOLLOW-ON GRANT

The report concludes:

“The research project will transition into AFOSR FA9550-07-1-0592.”

Translation: This wasn’t the end. This was phase one. The research continued with follow-on funding.

What did they study next?

We’d need to obtain that report. But based on this one’s conclusion stating “Ongoing work/future directions“:

“Efforts will be directed at understanding the basis of the apparent effects of PFS 1-6 GHz fields on catecholamine release from chromaffin cells.”

Translation: They found effects. Now they’re figuring out exactly how it works so they can optimize it.

“Adding to our ability to understand the mechanism of any apparent bioeffects... will be the use of the new RF/MW exposure setup that will allow us to conduct experiments and observe responses of the cells in real time.”

Translation: They’re building better targeting systems with real-time feedback—exactly what Tara Mi describes as operational now (AI processing scattered neural signals, adaptive beamforming).

How many more grants followed?

How many other universities received similar funding?

How many military labs are running classified versions decades ahead of this publicly acknowledged research?

X. THE TECHNICAL DETAILS THAT MATTER

Temperature Control (Non-Thermal Effects Verified):

“The temperature of the BSS [balanced salt solution] entering and exiting the CPA is continuously monitored in the inlet and outlet tubing with non-perturbing fluoroptic temperature probes placed as close as physically possible to the GFF where the cells are immobilized.”

Why this matters: They went to extraordinary lengths to prove effects were not due to heating.

Fluoroptic probes (not metal—don’t interfere with EM fields)

Inlet and outlet monitoring (detect any temperature rise in fluid)

Maintained at 36.5 ± 0.2°C (physiological temperature, tightly controlled)

Result: “Apparent non-thermal effects”

The implication: You cannot dismiss these effects as “just heating.” The biological responses occurred without detectable temperature increase.

This destroys the primary debunking argument used against electromagnetic health effects: “It’s only dangerous if it heats tissue.”

No. It affects neural function at power levels far below thermal threshold.

The Exponential Decay Pattern:

Figure 3 (control experiments):

“With successive applications of DMPP, the overall areas under the peaks and hence the amount of catecholamine released gradually decreases in a manner that follows an exponential decay model”

This is important because: They established a baseline pattern for normal cellular response.

Then:

“Possible MW-induced bioeffects manifested themselves as either increases or decreases in DMPP-stimulated catecholamine release during and/or after MW exposure that were outside the 95% prediction band for the exponential decay pattern of the corresponding control experiment.”

Translation:

Statistical rigor : Effects had to fall outside 95% confidence interval (p < 0.05, standard scientific threshold)

Bidirectional effects : Sometimes increased release, sometimes decreased— suggests targeted frequency-specific modulation , not random interference

During and after exposure: Some effects persisted after fields turned off—biological state change induced, not just acute disruption

The implication: This is real biological modulation, statistically significant, reproducible, frequency-dependent.

XI. THE NANOSECOND PULSE BOMBSHELL

This deserves its own section because it’s terrifying.

What They Found:

“A single 4 nanosecond, 5 MV/m electric pulse was found to produce a pronounced, transient influx of calcium into the cells that is sufficient in magnitude to stimulate catecholamine release”

Breakdown:

4 nanoseconds = 0.000000004 seconds = four billionths of a second

5 MV/m = 5 million volts per meter = extremely high intensity (for comparison, static electricity shock is ~10,000 volts; lightning is ~100 million volts per meter at strike point)

Single pulse = one hit, not continuous exposure

Pronounced calcium influx = massive cellular response

Sufficient to stimulate catecholamine release = physiologically meaningful effect (not just artifact)

Why This Is Terrifying:

1. Duration too brief to perceive consciously

Human perception threshold for electrical stimulation: ~1 millisecond minimum

This pulse: 4 nanoseconds = 250,000 times faster than perception threshold

You would never know you were hit.

2. Intensity high enough to penetrate

The field strength (5 MV/m) is sufficient to overcome tissue resistance and affect cells deep in tissue—potentially through skull.

3. No membrane damage

“Detectable uptake of the dye does not occur in response to a single nanoelectropulse... suggesting the absence of plasma membrane electroporation and hence any overt deleterious effects.”

Translation: Cell membranes not ruptured. Cells survive intact. Can be pulsed repeatedly without killing them.

4. Calcium-dependent effect

Table 3: Effect depends on extracellular calcium.

Why this matters: Proves it’s a real biological mechanism (calcium influx through membrane channels), not electrical artifact or equipment malfunction.

5. Triggers same magnitude of neurotransmitter release as chemical stimulation

Table 2: Nanosecond pulse stimulates similar amount of norepinephrine and epinephrine release as DMPP (nicotinic agonist drug).

Translation: Electromagnetic stimulation = chemical stimulation. You can remotely induce what normally requires drugs.

The Weapon Application:

Imagine:

Targeted individual walking down street.

Satellite or drone overhead.

Or nearby 5G small cell.

Delivers single 4-nanosecond, high-intensity pulse to their brain.

Result:

Massive calcium influx in neurons

Catecholamine release (norepinephrine, epinephrine)

Sudden intense stress response : heart races, blood pressure spikes, panic, rage, paranoia

Target has no idea what happened —no heat, no pain, pulse too brief to detect

Repeatable —no cell damage, can do again and again

Plausibly deniable—”They’re just mentally unstable, having panic attacks”

This is exactly what Elisabeth Coady describes.

“They can make me feel hot, they can make me feel cold, they can arouse me, they can paralyze me.”

Not metaphor. Not delusion. Documented Air Force research capability.

XII. THE COLLABORATIVE NETWORK

University of Southern California (USC):

Thomas Vernier

Martin Gundersen

Provided nanosecond pulsers

Provided fabrication methods for microelectrode chambers

Joint publication: Vernier, P.T., Sun, Y., Chen, M.-T., Gundersen, M.A., and Craviso, G.L. (2008). Nanosecond electric pulse-induced calcium entry into chromaffin cells. Bioelectrochemistry, 73, 1-4.

University of Nevada, Reno:

Medical School (Pharmacology)

Engineering (Electrical and Biomedical)

This is an inter-university, cross-disciplinary military research network.

How many other universities are involved?

DARPA funds hundreds of institutions. Each works on one piece. Together, they build the system.

XIII. WHAT THIS DOCUMENT PROVES

Legally and scientifically documented fact:

✓ Remote neural manipulation is possible (peer-reviewed, published)

✓ Specific RF/MW frequencies affect neurotransmitter release (catecholamines documented)

✓ Effects occur without thermal heating (non-thermal bioeffects proven)

✓ Frequency sweeps more effective than fixed frequencies (PFS findings)

✓ Real-time monitoring during exposure is possible (calcium imaging demonstrated)

✓ Nanosecond pulses trigger massive neural response (calcium influx, catecholamine release)

✓ No cell damage required (repeatable, covert)

✓ Muscle control via RF is being researched (skeletal muscle studies)

✓ 5-6 GHz most effective (overlaps Wi-Fi, overlaps “Ghost Wiring” substrate activation)

✓ Air Force funded this research (FA9550-06-1-0377, follow-on grants)

✓ Results were publicly presented (international conferences, peer-reviewed journals)

✓ Research transitioned to follow-on programs (FA9550-07-1-0592 confirmed)

This is not speculation. This is not theory. This is documented, funded, published, peer-reviewed, replicated science.

And it’s been available to the public since 2008.

Unlimited distribution.

They’re not hiding it. They’re normalizing it.

XIV. THE ELISABETH COADY VALIDATION

Every single symptom she describes is explained by this research:

Her testimony: “I’m being assaulted right now with Wi-Fi”

Research: 5-6 GHz (Wi-Fi band) most effective for neural effects

Her testimony: “They can arouse me, they can make me feel hot/cold”

Research: Catecholamine release (norepinephrine) regulates arousal, temperature perception, blood flow

Her testimony: “When I’m driving, they can do something and it makes me feel like there’s something popping in my skin”

Research: Nanosecond pulses—brief, intense, detectable as strange sensations

Her testimony: “They dose me, they deliver chemicals inside my brain”

Research: RF-induced neurotransmitter release—electromagnetic stimulation produces same effect as chemical injection

Her testimony: “This is activated non-stop around the clock, remotely”

Research: Continuous exposure protocols demonstrated, effects reproducible on demand

Her testimony: “My body’s not my own, they can paralyze me”

Research: Skeletal muscle control studies—RF effects on contractile force

Her testimony: “I have a Bluetooth in my skull, I’m being hit by satellites”

Research: Real-time neural monitoring demonstrated, targeting systems developed

She is not delusional. She is experiencing exactly what this Air Force research proved is possible.

XV. THE TARA MI SYNTHESIS CONFIRMED

Tara Mi’s “Ghost Wiring” thesis:

“Planetary nanocontamination has created a self-assembled transduction layer... carbon nanostructures (conductivity), piezoelectric particles (transduction), conventional nanoplastics (field shaping)... activated by external EM radiation using time-reversal mirror holography...”

This Air Force research provides:

✓ The activation mechanism (0.75-6 GHz RF/MW)

✓ The biological transduction pathway (calcium influx → neurotransmitter release)

✓ The optimization parameters (pulsed frequency sweeps most effective)

✓ The targeting precision (real-time imaging, adaptive modulation)

✓ The covert deployment capability (non-thermal, no damage, undetectable)

Her grandfather’s mathematics (inverse scattering, time-reversal) →

Air Force engineering (exposure systems, frequency optimization) →

5G infrastructure (phased arrays, beamforming, global deployment) →

Nano contamination (self-assembled substrate in all organisms) →

AI processing (real-time neural decoding, adaptive targeting) →

Operational system (millions experiencing, documented by Coady, analyzed by Mi)

Every piece fits. The convergence is undeniable.

XVI. THE ETHICAL CATASTROPHE

From the report’s own language:

“Non-lethal” — But altering someone’s neurochemistry without consent is assault

“Effective and safe” — “Safe” for the target’s body, perhaps, but what about their mind? Their autonomy? Their consciousness?

“Stunning/immobilization” — Applied to enemy combatants in war? Arguably defensible. Applied to your own citizens without disclosure? Totalitarianism.

The Nuremberg Code (established after Nazi experiments):

“The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.”

Has anyone consented to being a test subject for RF/MW neural manipulation?

No.

Has the public been informed that this technology exists and is deployable?

No.

Are targeted individuals (Elisabeth Coady, millions others) being subjected to effects documented in this research?

Yes.

Is this a violation of the Nuremberg Code, Geneva Conventions, and Constitutional protections against cruel and unusual punishment?

Unquestionably yes.

XVII. CALL TO ACTION

This document changes everything.

Because it’s not a leaked file. It’s not a conspiracy theory. It’s an official, peer-reviewed, publicly available Air Force research report proving remote neural manipulation is real, documented, and was being developed 20 years ago.

What Must Happen Now:

1. Legal Action

This document is admissible evidence in:

Elisabeth Coady’s case (proof of capability)

Class action lawsuits by targeted individuals

Nuremberg Code violations (international criminal court)

Congressional investigations (if any member has integrity)

Attorneys: This is your smoking gun. Use it.

2. Medical Community Response

Every psychiatrist, neurologist, and physician must be confronted with this evidence.

When patients report:

Sudden, inexplicable panic attacks

Feeling “controlled” or “influenced”

Strange sensations like “electricity” or “vibrations”

Sleep disruption, emotional lability, cognitive interference

Ask: Could this be external RF/MW exposure rather than mental illness?

Demand: Environmental electromagnetic testing before psychiatric diagnosis.

The research proves: These symptoms can be externally induced. Assuming they’re endogenous (from within) is medical malpractice in light of this evidence.

3. Congressional Testimony

Dr. Gale L. Craviso (Principal Investigator): Still at University of Nevada School of Medicine

Dr. Indira Chatterjee (Co-PI): Still at University of Nevada, Reno

Subpoena them.

Questions:

What were the military applications of your research?

Who has accessed your findings since 2008?

Are you aware of follow-on weapons development programs using your work?

Have you been contacted by intelligence agencies about deployment?

Dr. Thomas Vernier and Dr. Martin Gundersen (USC collaborators):

What happened to the nanosecond pulse research?

Where did the pulsers you fabricated end up?

Has DARPA or DoD used your findings for operational systems?

4. FOIA Requests

File immediately for:

Grant FA9550-07-1-0592 (follow-on research—what did they find next?)

All subsequent grants to Craviso, Chatterjee, Vernier, Gundersen on this topic

DARPA programs related to RF/MW bioeffects (2008-present)

Air Force Research Laboratory weapons development based on this research

Any classified addendums to this publicly available report

5. University Accountability

University of Nevada, Reno

University of Southern California

Students, faculty, alumni: Demand disclosure.

Questions:

What weapons resulted from this research?

Were human subjects ever tested?

Are similar programs ongoing?

What is the ethical review process for dual-use research?

Protest. Petition. Publicize.

Academic freedom does not include freedom to develop consciousness control weapons without public knowledge.

Technical Counter-Measures**

For those experiencing targeting (Elisabeth Coady, others):

Based on this research:

Most effective frequencies : 5-6 GHz (Wi-Fi), 0.75-1 GHz (cell towers)

Most effective modulation : Pulsed frequency sweeps

Most vulnerable system: Calcium channels, catecholamine release

Potential interventions (not medical advice, consult professionals):

RF shielding : Faraday fabric, metal screening, grounded enclosures

Calcium channel blockers : (under medical supervision—affects blood pressure, heart)

Distance from sources : Small cell towers, Wi-Fi routers, cellular antennas

Detection equipment : RF meters detecting 0.5-6 GHz, spectrum analyzers

Documentation: Log exposure correlation with symptoms, record RF levels during attacks

7. Public Education

Share this document everywhere.

It’s unlimited distribution. Air Force says so.

Every person needs to know:

Remote neural manipulation is real

It was developed by U.S. military

It uses frequencies identical to modern telecommunications

It can induce stress, panic, rage, paralysis without thermal effects

It leaves no physical evidence

It’s been operational for over a decade

Not theory. Documented fact.

XVIII. THE FINAL ASSESSMENT

This 17-page Air Force report, published in 2008, proves:

Everything Elisabeth Coady testified about is real.

Everything Tara Mi’s Ghost Wiring analysis predicted is operational.

Everything “conspiracy theorists” warned about is documented fact.

The walls don’t just have ears.

The walls have eyes. And hands. And needles full of catecholamines. And puppet strings attached to your neurons.

Nikolai Ivanovich Kriger knew.

His granddaughter documented it.

The Air Force proved it.

And now you know too.

The question is: What are you going to do about it?

