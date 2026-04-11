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Garfield's avatar
Garfield
1hEdited

Ted Gunderson (1928-2011) filed an affidavit in April 2021 on the subject of the gang-stalking practices on targeted individuals by a network of wealthy and corporate elite.

Affidavit here: https://targetedindividualsresources.com/newspaper-articles/ted-gunderson-affidavit

Mr. Gunderson, a retired (1979) FBI agent and private investigator, died of cancer July 31, 2011, because of either bladder cancer or kidney failure brought on by cancer. A theory persists that he had been systematically poisoned with arsenic over several years which caused the bladder cancer. Was he killed because he got too close to the truth?

He had devoted his life to helping those least able to fend for themselves and get out their stories of satanic ritual abuse and government-sponsored secret operations including mind control (MK-Ultra), child abduction, sexual abuse of children, sexual enslavement, human trafficking, auctioning of children and the use of kidnapped children for secret experimentation and ritual murder.

Gunderson woke me up, about 25 years ago. Initially I struggled with his reveals. Now, I believe and see Gunderson was essentially over the target. He was way ahead of everyone else. When/If everything is finally exposed, Ted deserves a posthumous Medal of Freedom.

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GUILLOTINE DEPOT's avatar
GUILLOTINE DEPOT
1h

Mad scientists rule our world, and they suck-ass on so many levels. I hate them all with a passion, and I hope and pray and dream that they all die long miserable painful deaths in their own vomit piss and shit. Fucking lunatics.

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