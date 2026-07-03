BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Constitutional Failure Investigation — Case Study in Designed Inaccessibility — July 4, 2026

THEY WOULD WEAR THE CHAINS: Elizabeth Coady, Dawn DeVore, a Federal Court Record

and the Constitutional Architecture Built to Ensure That None of This Can Ever Be Investigated

Elizabeth Coady — 13-year documented record — X broadcast July 2, 2026, physical wounds on camera - Dawn DeVore v. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation — US Magistrate Judge Allison Claire - Eastern District of California — Findings and Recommendations on Motion to Dismiss here is a sentence in a United States federal court record that no one in American media has reported on. It reads:

This sentence describes devices surgically extracted from the body of a 61-year-old woman who had worked for the California prison system for 26 years. She had no criminal record. She had reported that inmates in her facility were being used for non-consensual medical experiments. The targeting began after her report.

Four independent testing entities confirmed the devices. A licensed surgeon removed them. A nationally recognized toxicology expert sent letters to Cal-OSHA and NIOSH. The woman filed a lawsuit in federal court. A United States Magistrate Judge accepted the factual allegations — including the Naval Laboratory identification, including the particle accelerator — and then dismissed the case. On Eleventh Amendment immunity grounds.

Not because the evidence was found to be false. Not because the court determined the allegations were without merit. The evidence was never investigated. The perpetrators were never named in any judicial proceeding. The devices were identified, extracted, tested, and documented — and then the constitutional architecture closed around the case and made every further question permanently inaccessible.

This is not a conspiracy theory. This is a federal court record. The archive is going to explain what it means.

I. Elizabeth Coady — Thirteen Years, Thirty Visits, Bleeding Wounds on Camera

On July 2, 2026 — the day before the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence — Elizabeth Coady recorded a video from her car and posted it on X. She is 65 years old. She is a former journalist. She has no criminal record. Her face shows open wounds on her jaw and chin. They are bleeding. She is visibly exhausted. She has been documenting her experience publicly for thirteen years. She has made thirty separate trips to Congress. She has visited the offices of Jim Jordan, Thomas Massie, James Comer, Lauren Boebert, Clay Higgins, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Rand Paul, and Ron Johnson, among others. She has letters from every office she has approached. She has video of her visits. She has a documented record that would fill a library.

The wounds visible on Elizabeth’s face in the July 2 recording are not testimony. They are physical evidence. They are present in the video, in real time, and they document real, current, ongoing physical suffering. Whatever their cause — and the archive will address that question directly — they represent something a 65-year-old American woman in documented distress carries on her face after thirteen years of seeking help from every institution that was supposed to provide it. Every institution turned her away.

The archive accepts Elizabeth Coady’s thirteen-year documented testimony as a primary source. It is the primary source of her experience — of what her life has been like, what institutions she has approached, and how they have responded. The archive treats it on the same epistemological level as a patent filing, a DARPA programme description, or a WEF published report. It is the best available evidence of what Elizabeth has lived.

II. Dawn DeVore — The Federal Court Record That Changes Everything

Dawn DeVore is not Elizabeth Coady. She worked for the California Department of Corrections for 26 years, the last 10 in the medical healthcare programme. She had no connection to Elizabeth that the archive can identify. She arrived at physical evidence of non-consensual device implantation through an entirely independent route. And what the federal court record of her case documents — in language a United States Magistrate Judge accepted as factual allegation — is among the most explosive material the archive has encountered in ten months of primary source investigation. DeVore began experiencing physical symptoms at work in mid-2016. This was after she had reported that CDCR inmates were being used for non-consensual medical experiments. The targeting began after the report. She fell three times at work. She noticed vehicles following her. She reported it to her supervisors. Then she started testing.

Read that again. Four testing sessions by a professional electrical engineer. Three specimens surgically removed by a licensed surgeon who has removed similar devices from other patients. This is not a woman who believes she has devices in her body. This is a woman who had them surgically extracted and sent to multiple independent laboratories.

Department of Defense. Naval Laboratory. Particle accelerator. 3D Semiconductors for radiation research and physiological monitoring. This is what four independent testing entities determined about objects surgically extracted from the body of a California prison system employee who had blown the whistle on inmate experimentation. This is in a US federal court record. Not in a conspiracy theory. Not in an anonymous online post. In a legal proceeding, before a United States Magistrate Judge, accepted as factual allegation under the standard that requires the court to take all allegations as true for purposes of a motion to dismiss.

III. What the System Did When the Evidence Arrived

When Dawn DeVore presented her physical evidence to her employers at CDCR, something happened that is also in the federal court record.

After she presented physical evidence. After she spent $5,500 of her own money obtaining medical documentation. After all of that — they tried to railroad her into psychiatric evaluation to discredit her.

=> This is the institutional response pattern. Not investigation of the evidence. Psychiatric weaponization of the witness.

Elizabeth Coady has documented the same pattern across thirteen years and thirty congressional visits. Psychiatric weaponization. Referral loops. Explicit rejection. An attempted false detention by Jim Jordan’s staff. The psychiatric weaponization of TI witnesses presenting physical evidence is now confirmed from two independent sources: Elizabeth’s thirteen-year documented testimony, and a US federal court record.

DeVore then contacted Dr. Hildegarde Staninger — an OSHA-certified, nationally recognized expert in industrial toxicology — who sent letters to Cal-OSHA and NIOSH. Cal-OSHA referred her to the FCC. The FCC referred her back to Cal-OSHA. NIOSH confirmed responsibility lay with Cal-OSHA. The loop closed. Nobody investigated. Nobody came.

DeVore filed a lawsuit. The case reached US Magistrate Judge Allison Claire in the Eastern District of California. The court reviewed the allegations — the Naval Laboratory devices, the particle accelerator, the four-occasion testing, the surgical extraction — and dismissed the case. On Eleventh Amendment immunity grounds. The defendants were state actors performing official functions. The Eleventh Amendment protects them. The evidence was never adjudicated on its merits. It sits in the federal record, confirmed as a factual allegation, permanently inaccessible to judicial determination.

A woman had Department of Defense devices surgically extracted from her body. They were identified as built by the Naval Laboratory and included a particle accelerator. She took those devices to four independent testing entities. She filed a federal lawsuit. A magistrate judge accepted every one of those allegations as true for purposes of the motion to dismiss. And the case was dismissed — not because the evidence was found false, but because the constitutional architecture made adjudication impossible. The devices are in the record. They are never coming out.

IV. Two Women, Two Cases, One Pattern — The Convergence That Cannot Be Coincidence

Elizabeth Coady and Dawn DeVore are two separate women in two separate legal proceedings in two separate jurisdictions, with no documented connection to each other, who arrived at the same place through entirely independent routes. The archive presents the convergence.

V. The Constitutional Architecture: Designed Before Any of This Happened

The archive’s companion investigations — Vox Clamantis in Deserto, The Ledger Not the Lodge (upcoming) — documented in primary sources what produced this outcome. The legal immunity framework that dismissed both women’s cases was not constructed in response to their litigation. It was pre-installed across four decades before either woman walked into a courtroom.

Luther Martin predicted this. At the Constitutional Convention in 1787, he identified a covert faction working to build exactly this kind of concentrated, unaccountable power under cover of a federal system. He refused to sign the Constitution. In January 1788, he told the Maryland Legislature that the proposed system would produce ‘the most complete, most abject system of slavery that the wit of man ever devised, under the pretence of forming a government for free states.’ He predicted that citizens would wear chains — chains they might not feel, ‘but they would, notwithstanding, wear them; and whenever their master pleased, he might draw them so tight as to gall them to the bone.’

Elizabeth Coady’s wounds are visible on her face in a video recorded on July 2, 2026. Dawn DeVore’s court record sits in the Eastern District of California with Naval Laboratory device identifications that no judicial proceeding has ever investigated. Two hundred and thirty-eight years after Luther Martin’s warning, on the eve of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the archive presents these two cases as the documented human cost of the architecture he warned about and was ignored for warning about.

VI. The Pattern of Thousands — Why These Two Cases Are Not Anomalies

Elizabeth and Dawn are not the only ones. The archive has documented thousands of accounts across continents and decades describing the same operational fingerprint: non-consensual device implantation, career and social sabotage, psychiatric weaponization after presenting evidence, congressional indifference, institutional referral loops, and constitutional immunity as the final door closing on every legal avenue.

The archive’s position on these accounts: the convergence is evidence. Not evidence that every specific claim in every specific case is accurate. Evidence that something systematic is happening at scale to real people, that the institutional response to that something is consistent and documented, and that the constitutional architecture was pre-installed to make investigation impossible — before the technology was deployed, before the first lawsuit was filed, before the first congressional office told its first petitioner to stop coming.

The question the archive puts to its readers is not ‘do you believe Elizabeth Coady?’

It is simpler and more devastating:

Why is there a US federal court record in which Naval Laboratory devices surgically extracted from a civilian’s body were accepted as factual allegations and never investigated? Who built the constitutional architecture that made that outcome — and not investigation — the automatic result? And why, two hundred and fifty years after the Declaration of Independence proclaimed every person’s unalienable rights, is a 65-year-old woman sitting in her car with bleeding wounds on her face saying she has been to Congress thirty times, does not know where God is, but can confirm that « The devil is in the White House »?

The DeVore court record is not testimony. The Naval Laboratory identification is not conjecture. The particle accelerator is not metaphor. The Eleventh Amendment is not a conspiracy theory. All of it is in the documented institutional record, confirmed from primary sources, publicly available to any researcher who looks. The evidence exists. The constitutional architecture was built to ensure it never reaches adjudication. And thirteen years after Elizabeth Coady first began documenting what was being done to her — on the 250th anniversary of a declaration that said this was not supposed to be possible — she is still sitting in her car, still bleeding, still telling anyone who will listen, and still being told to stop coming.

VII. What the Archive Knows and What It Does Not Know

The archive has built its credibility across ten months on the consistent application of a single standard: it says what it can confirm and what it cannot. That standard applies here too, including in this article, and the archive states it plainly.

What the archive confirms: the DeVore federal court record exists and says what has been quoted. The Eleventh Amendment dismissed both cases before the evidence could be adjudicated. The DARPA neural interface programmes are real and are documented from primary sources. The constitutional immunity framework was pre-installed before the lawsuits were filed. The institutional pattern — whistleblowing followed by targeting, evidence followed by psychiatric weaponization, filing followed by immunity dismissal — is documented in both cases independently. Elizabeth’s wounds are visible in her video.

What the archive cannot confirm from available evidence: the specific perpetrators Elizabeth names in her testimony. The specific technological mechanisms she attributes to her wounds. The claim that she shares a neural link with Elon Musk. These remain her testimony, accepted as her sincere account of her experience, not yet confirmed through independent corroboration at the level the archive’s specific-claim standard requires.

What the archive observes about its own distinction: the question of specific mechanism and the question of institutional failure are not the same question. The institutional failure is confirmed regardless of whether every specific claim about mechanism is accurate. The constitutional architecture that dismissed DeVore’s case would have dismissed it whether or not the Naval Laboratory identification was accurate — because the case was dismissed on immunity grounds before anyone investigated whether it was accurate. That is the documented fact. And that documented fact is what this article is about.

VIII. Where God Is

The archive has no institutional answer to Elizabeth’s statement that she does not know where God is. The archive has documented, from primary sources, the institutional architecture that produced her situation. That architecture is man-made. It was built by the people Luther Martin warned about. It was extended over two and a half centuries by financial interests the archive will document soon in « The Ledger, Not the Lodge », and by surveillance interests the archive documented in The Dark Campus. God is not in that architecture. The archive does not assert that God is absent from Elizabeth’s suffering. The archive asserts that every institution that should have heard her has not heard her, and that the institutions were built, from their constitutional foundations, to produce exactly that outcome for people in Elizabeth’s circumstances.

The prophetic tradition the archive draws on across its investigations — Abrahamic, cross-traditional, documented in the Quran, the Hebrew Bible, and the New Testament — consistently describes God as hearing what no institution hears. ‘I respond to the invocation of the supplicant when he calls upon Me’ (Quran 2:186). Not: I respond when the Eleventh Amendment permits the case to proceed. Not: I respond when Congress finds jurisdiction. When the supplicant calls.

Elizabeth Coady has been calling. For thirteen years, to every institution that was supposed to hear, she has called and been turned away. The archive holds her in this. The archive publishes her case because bearing witness is what it can do. And the archive closes this article with Luther Martin’s words from 1788 and the closing verse from Psalm 121 — not because they resolve anything that has not been resolved by thirty congressional visits in thirteen years, but because they are true, and because the truth has not been rendered inaccessible by any constitutional immunity doctrine.

For anyone ready to help her run away from her persecutors and survive in her car Elizabeth asked us to share the following support and contact infos: “If you ask for financial support please direct them to:” ApplePay: 773-412-5326

Paypal: eekameeka@yahoo.com

Cashapp: $gowestgurl

Zelle: 7724125326 “Givesendfund sucks.” The judges, the institutions, the authorities, the congress men and women dismissed her. Can and will we afford to dismiss her too and continue to call us human ?

BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - They Would Wear the Chains — July 4, 2026 — The Naval Laboratory is in the record. The Eleventh Amendment is in the record. The evidence was never adjudicated.

PRIMARY SOURCES

FEDERAL COURT DOCUMENT — PRIMARY INSTITUTIONAL SOURCE: Dawn DeVore v. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al. US Magistrate Judge Allison Claire, Eastern District of California Findings and Recommendations on Motion to Dismiss Second Amended Complaint ECF No. 31-1 (motion), ECF No. 35 (opposition), ECF No. 37 (reply) Confirms: device extraction (Dr. Kolb), Naval Lab identification, particle accelerator, AAA Security testing (4 occasions), Applied Consumer Services testing, Dr. Staninger involvement, Eleventh Amendment dismissal, psychiatric weaponization after evidence PRIMARY TESTIMONY: Elizabeth Coady, X broadcast July 2, 2026 (video, publicly available) Physical evidence: open wounds, jaw and chin, visible in recording 13-year documented public record, 2013-2026 CONFIRMED DARPA/INSTITUTIONAL CONTEXT: DARPA BrainSTORMS: Battelle press release (2019), University of Miami news (2020-21) DARPA N3 ($104M, 2018): programme documentation, multiple sources EO 12333 (1981): text public, human experimentation immunity provisions (See: TheDarkCampus investigation, June 2026) HISTORICAL: Luther Martin, ‘Genuine Information,’ Maryland Legislature, January 1788 Quran 2:186; Psalm 121:1-2 (KJV) COMPANION INVESTIGATIONS: VoxClamantisInDeserto (July 2026) | TheLedgerNotTheLodge (July 2026) TheDarkCampus-501c3Bypass-BabelStreet-BrainSTORMS (June 2026)