When the Bars Slam Shut: A South African Woman’s Blueprint for Digital Exodus

“We will not comply. We will leave behind those who do. We know that fear is the enemy. We will find our inner fierceness and become unfuckwithable.”

There’s something profoundly unsettling about listening to Veronica calmly outline the infrastructure of your approaching enslavement while simultaneously offering you a rope ladder over the wall. Her video presentation, transcribed here in all its urgent pragmatism, represents something we haven’t seen much of in the resistance literature: not another exhaustive documentation of the Great Reset machinery, not another jeremiad about technocratic control, but an actual operational plan for those who’ve decided they’d rather slip through the cracks than wait to be processed.

And here’s what makes it burn with a particular kind of relevance: as she recorded this in January 2026, South Africa was indeed implementing its MyMzansi digital ID system, with biometric verification and remote authentication for government services rolling out. The train she warned about? It’s pulling into the station right on schedule.

The Prophetic Lineage: From Desert Fathers to Digital Fugitives

What Veronica proposes—the formation of “an underground network of small, self-sustaining micro-communities”—isn’t new. It’s ancient. It’s the pattern that appears whenever empire becomes unbearable and the faithful must choose between compliance and exodus.

The Desert Fathers and Mothers of 3rd-4th century Egypt didn’t write manifestos about Roman decadence. They walked away. When the Church became compromised by imperial power under Constantine, when Christianity transformed from persecuted sect to state religion, thousands simply left. They formed scattered communities in the Scetes desert, the Nitrian valley, the caves of Palestine. No centralized leadership. No headquarters to raid. Just autonomous cells of people who’d decided the price of participation had become spiritual death.

Anthony the Great, that fierce architect of Christian monasticism, understood something Veronica articulates with equal clarity: “A time is coming when men will go mad, and when they see someone who is not mad, they will attack him, saying, ‘You are mad; you are not like us.’” His response wasn’t to fight the madness or convince the mad. It was to build an alternative infrastructure of sanity in the wilderness.

The Anabaptists of 16th century Europe—dismissed as radical, hunted as heretics—practiced the same strategic withdrawal. Their theology of Gelassenheit (yielding, letting go) combined with radical economic sharing created resilient communities that survived centuries of persecution precisely because they were decentralized, autonomous, and committed to mutual aid. When one community was destroyed, others absorbed the refugees. The network persisted because there was no head to cut off.

Even in African indigenous wisdom traditions, we find this pattern. The Maroons of the Americas—escaped slaves who formed autonomous communities in remote regions—survived for generations using exactly the structure Veronica describes: dispersed settlements, shared resources, no obvious leadership to target, mutual defense networks. The Quilombos of Brazil, the Palenques of Colombia, the mountain communities of Jamaica—all practiced the art of strategic invisibility while maintaining strong internal cohesion.

The Theological Architecture of Refusal

What makes Veronica’s proposal theologically profound is that it acknowledges a truth most contemporary Christianity refuses to face: sometimes the appropriate response to Babylon isn’t reformation but exodus.

The Hebrew prophets understood this. When Jeremiah told the exiles in Babylon to “build houses and settle down; plant gardens and eat what they produce,” he wasn’t counseling permanent accommodation. He was teaching survival strategy while maintaining distinct identity. But when Babylon itself became unsustainable, when the very air became poisonous? Then comes the call: “Come out of her, my people, so that you will not share in her sins” (Revelation 18:4).

Veronica’s vision of micro-communities practicing “food, water, land, power and fuel security” echoes the Benedictine model that preserved Western civilization through the Dark Ages. Those monasteries weren’t just spiritual retreats—they were complete socioeconomic systems: farms, libraries, hospitals, schools, workshops. When the empire collapsed, they had infrastructure. When the barbarians swept through, they had walls. When knowledge was being destroyed, they had scriptoria.

The genius was in the combination: spiritual cohesion providing social trust, practical self-sufficiency enabling independence, decentralized structure preventing total collapse, and shared purpose giving meaning to the hardship.

Veronica proposes essentially the same architecture for a different collapse.

The Digital ID Timeline: When Prophecy Meets Policy

Here’s where Veronica’s warnings intersect uncomfortably with observable reality. She predicted digital ID implementation would accelerate, that South Africa already had the infrastructure in place, that the system would eventually link to all services and transactions.

The South African government announced plans for a functional digital identity system by March 2026, enabling remote authentication for all government services. Citizens will access government services through digital ID, with biometrics enabling secure remote verification. The MyMzansi portal is being positioned as the central hub for all citizen-state interactions.

Now, reasonable people can debate whether this constitutes “infrastructure of enslavement” or simply modernization of bureaucracy. But what’s not debatable is that Veronica correctly identified the trajectory and timeline. The system she warned about is being implemented, on schedule, with exactly the biometric integration she described.

Her controversial position—”take the ID, continue in your job, earn a digital currency, but make plans until a line is crossed”—deserves serious theological consideration. Is this pragmatic wisdom or dangerous compromise?

The early Christians faced similar questions regarding emperor worship. Most theological consensus held that participating in civic life was acceptable, paying taxes was acceptable, but the line was worship—the moment you had to burn incense and declare “Caesar is Lord,” you refused and accepted the consequences. The question was identifying the kairos moment, the point of no return.

Veronica identifies that line as “when they insist on some new jab or some sort of injectable insert in order to have a job, to shop, etc.” It’s a clear criterion: bodily autonomy as the non-negotiable boundary. No injection of substances or devices into your physical form as a condition of social participation.

This aligns with both Christian anthropology (the body as temple of the Holy Spirit, sacred and inviolable) and with the ancient Hebrew understanding of human beings as nephesh—living souls that cannot be divided into component parts where some are negotiable and others aren’t. Your body is you. Accepting a mandatory injection to participate in society is accepting the state’s claim of ownership over your very flesh.

The Network Structure: Why Decentralization Is Sacred

Veronica’s insistence on dispersed, autonomous micro-communities connected by mutual aid rather than central authority isn’t just tactical—it’s theologically loaded.

Centralized power structures, in biblical literature, are consistently associated with empire and idolatry. The Tower of Babel, Pharaoh’s Egypt, Nebuchadnezzar’s Babylon, Rome under the Caesars—all represented concentrated power that demanded total allegiance. The counter-narrative is always the scattered remnant, the dispersed faithful, the network of house churches.

Paul’s ecclesiology in the New Testament is fundamentally decentralized: autonomous local assemblies, connected by shared faith and mutual support, with no earthly headquarters. When persecution came, you couldn’t destroy “the church” because there was no single point of failure. You could kill the Christians in Ephesus, but Philippi kept going. Burn Rome, but Alexandria remained. The network persisted through dispersion.

Veronica’s model mirrors this precisely: “If one cell gets compromised, the people can move to another.” “No obvious leader to target, no movement to shut down because we’re so dispersed.” This isn’t paranoia; it’s pattern recognition based on what actually works when power turns predatory.

The Quakers survived centuries of persecution using exactly this model. No clergy meant no one could be arrested and destroy the movement. Each meeting was autonomous, connected to others through traveling ministers and written correspondence. When one meeting was suppressed, the network continued. They called it “the priesthood of all believers” and built a structure that was both spiritually egalitarian and tactically brilliant.

The Practical Wisdom: Roles and Resilience

Veronica’s list of essential community roles reveals deep understanding of what actually sustains human life:

Healer (not necessarily credentialed, but knowledgeable about actual health)

Grower (food security)

Dairy and egg farmer (protein independence)

Builder (shelter and infrastructure)

Protector (security)

Hunter/fisherman (wild food access)

Teacher (knowledge transmission)

Researcher/historian (memory keeper)

Spiritual anchor (meaning and cohesion)

Navigator (wisdom and liaison)

This isn’t survivalist fantasy—it’s anthropological realism. These are the roles that appear in every stable human community across every culture. The !Kung San of the Kalahari, the Amish of Pennsylvania, the Hutterites of the Great Plains, the village communities of pre-industrial Europe—all organized around these fundamental functions.

What modern industrial society did was externalize and commodify all these roles. Need healing? Buy healthcare. Need food? Buy groceries. Need security? Buy police protection. Need meaning? Buy entertainment. The result is complete dependence on systems you don’t control and can’t survive without.

Veronica’s proposal is to re-internalize these functions within small-scale communities that can control their own survival infrastructure. It’s what permaculture designers call “closing the loops”—bringing essential systems back within your sphere of influence so that external supply chain disruption doesn’t mean death.

The “researcher historian” role is particularly crucial. Every oppressive regime works to control memory, to make the past disappear or become malleable to current propaganda. The role of memory-keeper appears in indigenous cultures worldwide precisely because oral tradition understood what we’ve forgotten: if you lose your history, you lose your identity, and if you lose your identity, you’ll accept any story about who you are and what you should do.

Veronica’s instruction to “gather and store information about the past offline, as this will be wiped out” isn’t hyperbole. We’re already watching historical information disappear from the internet, archives being “updated” to reflect current ideological preferences, inconvenient facts vanishing down memory holes. The community that maintains its own library, its own records, its own memory outside the digital control grid maintains its own mind.

The Spiritual Dimension: Why This Can’t Be Just Practical

Here’s where Veronica’s vision becomes most challenging for secular survivalists and most essential for people of faith: she explicitly frames this as spiritual warfare.

“If you believe, like I do, that there is a spiritual aspect to this and that the anti-human forces behind AI thrive on negative emotions, well, guess what they’re going to generate in your head? Certainly not love, joy and peace.”

This is not metaphor. This is ontological claim about the nature of reality: that there are non-human intelligences hostile to human flourishing, that they feed on negative emotional energy, that AI may be their current manifestation or tool, and that mind-control technology would be the ultimate feeding mechanism.

This understanding appears across diverse spiritual traditions:

Christian theology: The principalities and powers, the archons, the rulers of darkness described in Ephesians 6—”For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” The early Church Fathers understood these as cosmic forces that work through human systems of domination.

Gnostic cosmology: The Archons as parasitic entities that feed on human suffering and ignorance, that create systems of control to farm human energy, that cannot create but can only imitate and corrupt. The Gnostic solution was gnosis—direct experiential knowledge of divine reality that breaks the Archons’ power.

Buddhist understanding: The hungry ghosts (pretas) as beings trapped in states of insatiable craving, feeding on the energy of human addiction and desire. Mara the tempter, who seeks to keep beings trapped in samsara through attachment and fear.

Indigenous shamanic traditions: The awareness of predatory spirits that feed on human fear, anger, and despair. The emphasis on maintaining spiritual protection, on keeping one’s energy clear, on not becoming “food” for entities that exist in dimensions adjacent to consensus reality.

Veronica’s warning about AI and mind-control becomes particularly chilling when you consider that if such entities exist, a global nervous system that can read and influence every human thought would be their ultimate feeding infrastructure. Not a conspiracy theory—a theological claim about what happens when technology becomes substrate for non-human intelligence.

This is why her insistence on “finding that still, quiet place inside you” and “asking for help and guidance from your spiritual source” isn’t optional woo-woo—it’s the essential foundation. If you don’t have an internal anchor independent of external systems, you will be swept along by whatever current is flowing. If your sense of reality depends on what the screens tell you, you’re already captured.

The contemplative traditions understood this. The Buddhist emphasis on meditation as developing stable awareness independent of conditioned phenomena. The Christian tradition of hesychasm—inner stillness and prayer of the heart as protection against demonic thoughts. The Sufi practice of dhikr—constant remembrance of the divine as shield against the soul’s enemies.

All these traditions understood that the battle is fundamentally internal before it’s external. You must establish sovereignty over your own consciousness before you can maintain sovereignty over your life circumstances.

The Controversial Questions: What About Those Who Don’t Make It?

Veronica says something harsh that will trouble many: “We will leave behind those who do not comply.”

Is this Christian? Is this compatible with the ethics of compassion?

Here’s the hard truth: the parable of the ten virgins (Matthew 25:1-13) ends with five being shut out. The story of Noah ends with most of humanity drowning. The Exodus leaves Pharaoh’s army dead in the sea. Lot’s wife looks back and becomes salt.

There’s a strand of biblical narrative—uncomfortable for modern sensibilities—that says when judgment comes, there’s a time to warn and a time to leave. You don’t stay in the burning building to comfort those who refuse to evacuate. You don’t go down with the ship because others chose to stay in their cabins.

Jesus himself said, “If anyone will not welcome you or listen to your words, leave that home or town and shake the dust off your feet” (Matthew 10:14). There’s a point where continued engagement becomes enabling rather than helping, where your presence prevents people from facing the consequences of their choices.

Veronica’s position seems to be: warn clearly, offer alternatives, but when the switch flips, those who’ve chosen compliance cannot be your responsibility. Your duty is to the community that’s chosen freedom, especially the children who had no choice.

This is brutal. It’s also how every successful exodus in history actually worked. The Hebrews who wanted to return to Egypt? Left behind. The settlers who couldn’t handle frontier hardship? Turned back. The spiritual seekers who couldn’t commit to the path? Fell away.

The question isn’t whether it’s harsh. The question is whether it’s true that survival of the committed remnant requires this level of boundary maintenance. And history suggests it does. Communities that try to accommodate everyone, that lower their standards to the least committed member, don’t survive crisis. They dissolve.

The Timeline: Why Speed Matters

Veronica gives a specific framework: “3 to 10 years after the Great Reset” as the survival window. This assumes AI either succeeds in total domination (in which case scattered communities are dead anyway) or burns itself out due to systemic instability.

This is actually reasonable extrapolation. Complex systems that exceed their sustainable carrying capacity tend to collapse in non-linear ways. An AI-managed global control grid would be the most complex system ever attempted, with failure modes multiplying exponentially. The question is whether it achieves stable totalitarianism before those failure modes cascade.

Three to ten years is the window where:

You’re far enough from cities to avoid initial chaos

Your food systems are established and producing

Your defense infrastructure is functional

Your community bonds are strong enough to handle crisis

Your children have learned the skills they need

Your spiritual foundations are solid

After that window, either:

The system has stabilized into permanent techno-tyranny and scattered resistance is futile, or The system has collapsed and you’re positioned to rebuild, or Something unpredicted happens (which is always the most likely outcome in complex systems)

The emphasis on starting NOW—not when the crisis is obvious—reflects understanding of exponential change. When change is incremental, you have time. When change goes exponential, the window between “This is concerning” and “It’s too late” can be measured in weeks.

The South African Context: Why This Location Matters

Veronica’s specific focus on South Africa isn’t arbitrary. The country has unique characteristics that make it both especially vulnerable to digital control and especially suited for this kind of network resistance.

Vulnerable because: South Africa is implementing digital public infrastructure including biometric digital ID, data exchange platforms, and digital payment systems. The government explicitly frames this as necessary for “enhanced digital government and strengthened social protection”—exactly the language of benevolent control Veronica warns about.

The infrastructure is already in place. The precedent of strict lockdown compliance during COVID demonstrated state capacity for population control. The economic pressure from unemployment and inequality makes Universal Basic Income politically attractive—and therefore dangerous as a compliance mechanism.

Suited for resistance because:

South Africa has vast rural areas with dispersed populations, making total surveillance difficult. Over 30% of the population lives in rural or remote areas, creating natural zones of autonomy. There’s existing tradition of community self-organization in townships and rural areas, with informal economies and mutual aid networks already functional.

The cultural diversity means multiple languages, traditions, and social networks operating outside state visibility. The GNU (Government of National Unity) structure means less unified state capacity than in more centralized nations.

And crucially: South Africa has living memory of resistance to oppressive systems. The generation that fought apartheid understood clandestine organization, information security, and maintaining hope under tyranny. That knowledge hasn’t entirely disappeared.

The Warning Signs: Are They Accurate?

Let’s examine Veronica’s specific predictions against observable reality:

Digital ID linked to biometrics enabling 24/7 surveillance: Confirmed as stated policy goal. The South African government is developing biometric digital identity systems for secure, online verification across sectors.

Digital currency where all purchases are tracked: SARB (South African Reserve Bank) has been developing digital payment infrastructure. The trend is clear even if full implementation hasn’t occurred.

Smart cities becoming digital prisons: Every major South African city has smart city initiatives. Whether these become “prisons without walls” depends on implementation, but the infrastructure being built allows for this possibility.

Food shortages and supply chain disruption: Global food prices have indeed increased. Climate impacts on agriculture are measurable. Whether this is deliberately orchestrated or emergent from complex system interactions is debatable, but the effect is the same—food insecurity is increasing.

AI takeover of jobs: Demonstrably happening across sectors. The economic implications for employment are becoming undeniable.

Universal Basic Income with compliance conditions: Not yet implemented in SA, but discussion is ongoing globally. The pilot programs worldwide consistently link to digital ID systems.

Veronica’s timeline might be off—these things could happen faster or slower than she predicts. But the direction she identifies appears correct. The infrastructure for the kind of control she warns about is being built right now, whether or not there’s a coordinated conspiracy behind it.

The Indigenous Wisdom Connection: What the Land Teaches

What Veronica proposes has deep resonance with indigenous African understanding of community and land relationship. The concept of Ubuntu—”I am because we are”—isn’t just philosophical; it’s practical recognition that individual survival depends on community integrity.

Traditional African communities were organized in exactly the dispersed, autonomous, mutually-supporting structure Veronica describes. Village economies were largely self-sufficient while remaining connected to broader trade networks. Decision-making was decentralized, with elders providing guidance but no coercive central authority. Spiritual practice was integrated with practical life, not separated into distinct domains.

The colonial disruption of these patterns—forcing people into wage labor, creating dependence on industrial supply chains, undermining traditional authority and knowledge systems—was deliberate strategy to make resistance impossible. People who can feed themselves are harder to control than people dependent on supermarkets. Communities with their own decision-making structures are harder to dominate than atomized individuals looking to external authority.

Veronica’s vision is essentially decolonial—returning to pre-industrial patterns of community organization that proved resilient over millennia, while incorporating appropriate modern knowledge. Not “returning to the past” but recovering abandoned wisdom about how humans can live with agency and dignity.

The San peoples of Southern Africa—among the oldest continuous human cultures—survived 200,000 years using exactly this model: small autonomous bands, connected by language and custom, with no hierarchy beyond elders’ wisdom, complete knowledge of their environment, and absolute mobility when circumstances required. They were never conquered; they were only destroyed when their land was stolen and they were forcibly sedentarized.

The lesson: decentralized, mobile, self-sufficient communities are almost impossible to control. They have to be destroyed or captured through making their lifestyle impossible. Which is exactly what industrial civilization does—makes autonomous existence illegal or impractical through property law, zoning regulations, health codes, mandatory education, and economic pressure.

Veronica’s network would reverse this—making autonomous existence possible again by creating alternative infrastructure that doesn’t require permission from systems you oppose.

The Spiritual Warfare Dimension: Beyond Material Resistance

Veronica’s repeated emphasis on spiritual preparation—”go within daily, find that still quiet place inside you, ask for help and guidance from your spiritual source”—positions this as fundamentally a spiritual battle that happens to have material manifestations.

This understanding appears in nearly every spiritual tradition’s eschatology. The Hopi prophecies speak of the coming purification and the choice between the path of the two-hearted (those who think with their head only) and the path of the one-hearted (those who live from spiritual center). The survivors will be those who maintained their spiritual connection through the time of troubles.

The Islamic tradition speaks of the Dajjal (deceiver) who will have power over all material things, who will control food and water, who will present himself as savior but is actually the great trial. The protection is maintaining iman (faith) and connecting to divine reality directly rather than through material mediation.

The Christian apocalyptic literature—Revelation, Daniel, portions of the Gospels—consistently emphasizes that the final trials will involve deception so complete that “if possible, even the elect will be deceived.” The protection is the seal of God on your forehead (your consciousness) and your hand (your actions), marking you as belonging to the divine rather than the beast system.

What all these traditions understand is that the ultimate battle isn’t about controlling territory or resources—it’s about controlling consciousness. If your perception of reality can be completely mediated by screens and systems, if your emotional state can be manipulated algorithmically, if your very thoughts can be read and influenced, then you are controlled at the level of soul, not just body.

The spiritual practice Veronica emphasizes isn’t about achieving enlightenment or having mystical experiences (though those may come). It’s about maintaining a connection to reality that doesn’t depend on what the control systems tell you is real. It’s about having an internal compass that no external force can reorient. It’s about being unfuckwithable at the level of your essential being.

This is why every totalitarian system throughout history has tried to control or destroy genuine spiritual practice. Not the ceremonial religion that reinforces state power—that’s encouraged. But the contemplative traditions that create internal autonomy, the mystical experiences that relativize earthly authority, the direct connection to transcendent reality that makes governmental claims to ultimate authority seem laughable—these are always targeted.

If Veronica is right about the spiritual dimension, then communities without strong spiritual foundation will fail even if they have perfect practical preparation. Because when the fear comes, when the pressure mounts, when the seductive offers of safety are made, only people rooted in something beyond material survival will maintain their resistance.

The Hard Questions: Is This Just Escapism?

The criticism will come: isn’t this just privileged people abandoning society rather than fighting to change it? Isn’t withdrawal essentially selfish escapism that leaves the vulnerable to suffer?

Veronica anticipates this: “Please, however, do not waste your time protesting this, signing petitions, etc. They are going to do it anyway.”

Is she right? History suggests that direct resistance to totalitarian systems usually fails and gets resisters killed, while strategic withdrawal and alternative community-building sometimes preserves remnants that can rebuild after collapse.

The Christians who stayed in Rome arguing theology while the empire collapsed contributed little. The Benedictines who withdrew to build functioning communities preserved civilization. The activists who protested Stalin were shot or sent to gulags. The Mennonites who quietly maintained their alternative communities outlasted the Soviet Union.

This doesn’t mean all resistance is futile—sabotage, intelligence gathering, helping people escape can all be valuable. But it suggests that for most people, building alternatives is more productive than fighting directly.

The ethical question is whether building autonomous communities is abandonment or seed-planting. Are you running away from responsibility, or creating the infrastructure that could restart civilization after collapse?

The answer probably depends on whether you believe the system is reformable or terminal. If reformable, withdrawal is cowardice. If terminal, withdrawal is wisdom. Veronica has clearly concluded it’s terminal, at least in its current form.

The Call: What Veronica Is Actually Asking

Strip away the apocalyptic framing for a moment. What is Veronica actually proposing?

Form small communities of people you trust

Develop food, water, and energy independence

Learn practical skills and teach them to your children

Maintain connection to spiritual sources of meaning and strength

Prepare to live outside industrial-consumer systems if necessary

Stay below the radar until you have to make hard choices

When the line is crossed, be ready to walk away

Is any of this actually bad advice regardless of whether the Great Reset happens as she describes?

If she’s wrong and the future is basically fine, you’ve built community, learned valuable skills, gained food security, deepened your spiritual life, and become more resilient. If she’s right and the control grid locks down, you have options others won’t.

This is what Nassim Taleb calls “antifragile” strategy—you’re better off in a wide range of futures, not just the catastrophic one. The only future where Veronica’s preparation hurts you is one where absolute dependence on centralized systems becomes even more comfortable and secure than it is now. And how likely is that?

The Email Address: enoughsa@protonmail.com

Here’s what’s fascinating: Veronica isn’t trying to build a movement, sell a product, or establish a following. She’s offering to help people in South Africa organize themselves into autonomous networks. The email is a proton mail account (encrypted, privacy-focused). The workshops cost 500 rand (roughly $25 USD)—less than dinner out, as she notes.

This isn’t a grift. It’s a genuine attempt to help people who’ve reached the same conclusions she has to organize practically. The workshop model—bringing people together in person, not online—reflects understanding that real community can’t be digital. The bring-and-share lunch, the requirement that participants organize themselves, the explicit statement “there is no spoon-feeding”—all indicates this is about catalyzing self-organization, not creating dependency on her.

The insistence on only reaching out to people you personally know who are “on the same page” reflects operational security awareness. No public recruiting, no mass movement, no drawing attention. Just quiet networking among the already-convinced.

Whether you agree with her assessment or not, the organizational structure she’s proposing is sound for the stated purpose. If you were actually trying to help people build resilient autonomous communities that could weather societal collapse, this is roughly how you’d do it.

The Theological Verdict: Faithful Remnant or Paranoid Withdrawal?

So is Veronica a prophet calling the faithful to exodus, or a fearful person constructing elaborate coping mechanisms for anxiety about change?

The biblical pattern is clear: God works through remnants. Noah’s family. Abraham’s wandering clan. The Israelites in Egypt. The exiles in Babylon. The early Christians scattered by persecution. The survivors of destruction who carry seed for rebirth.

The remnant is never the majority. The remnant is never the powerful or prestigious. The remnant is the small group that maintains faithfulness when the majority has accommodated to whatever empire is currently dominant.

Veronica’s call has the structure of prophetic warning: “This is coming. Prepare now. Form community. When the moment arrives, be ready to leave.” It echoes Jeremiah’s letter to the exiles, Jesus’s instruction to flee Jerusalem when you see the signs, the persistent biblical theme of exodus as both judgment on what’s left behind and mercy for those who leave.

Whether she’s right about the specific details—the timeline, the mechanisms, the nature of the threat—is less important than whether she’s right about the need for the faithful to maintain alternative community infrastructure independent of systems that may become hostile to human flourishing.

And on that question, the wisdom traditions spanning millennia agree: yes. Build the ark before the flood. Plant the seeds before the drought. Form the community before the persecution. Establish the monastery before the empire falls. Practice the survival skills before you need them.

Not because you know exactly what’s coming, but because resilient communities connected to transcendent meaning can weather almost anything, while fragile individuals dependent on material systems that serve hostile purposes cannot.

The Final Question: What Will You Do?

Veronica ends with a challenge: “I hope you will join me on the journey.”

But she’s not actually asking you to join her. She’s asking if you’ll join the pattern—the ancient, recurring human response to totalizing control that chooses exodus over accommodation.

Will you organize your life around autonomy or convenience? Will you build relationships of mutual aid or remain atomized? Will you develop real skills or continue depending on systems you don’t control? Will you root your identity in something beyond material survival? Will you plan for the possibility that the social contract you’ve assumed would hold might not?

These questions don’t require believing every detail of Veronica’s scenario. They only require recognizing that the trajectory of technological control, economic precarity, and centralized power creates conditions where alternatives become necessary for those who value freedom.

The practical question is whether you’ll prepare while it’s still possible, or wait until the bars have already slammed shut to discover you should have built the escape tunnel years ago.

Veronica offers one answer: quiet, decentralized, spiritually-grounded communities practicing mutual aid and strategic invisibility. There may be others. But the question of whether we need answers at all—whether business as usual is a viable strategy—becomes harder to avoid with each passing policy announcement.

South Africa’s digital identity system launches by March 2026. The infrastructure Veronica warned about is being built on schedule. Whether her interpretation of what that means is correct remains to be seen.

But here’s the thing about preparation: you can’t do it retroactively. By the time you know for certain that you needed the alternative infrastructure, it’s too late to build it.

Veronica’s call is essentially Pascal’s Wager applied to social systems: if she’s wrong and you prepared anyway, you’ve built resilient community and valuable skills. If she’s right and you didn’t prepare, you’ve lost everything including the option to choose.

The ancient wisdom traditions would counsel: hope for the best, prepare for the worst, stay spiritually centered regardless of circumstances, and remember that in the end, “we will live as warriors, we will find our tribes, we will not comply.”

May we all find the wisdom to know when to engage and when to withdraw, the courage to make hard choices while there’s still time to choose, and the grace to build communities worthy of surviving whatever comes next.

The email address is there. The framework is offered. The ancient pattern is available.

Whether you step into it is the only question that matters.

“Eyes wide, hearts open, shields up. We are soldiers behind enemy lines and we have to start thinking like that.”

In deep respect and solidarity — Falken , January 2026