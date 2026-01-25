Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eddy's avatar
Eddy
2h

An excellent and thorough article. I would like to make some points. It seems we don't face a new situation, it's always been this way, so in that case it's not a resistance thing, it's an alternative thing. First, transforming the consumerist consciousness is needed but its complex behavoural change (especially the urbanites cosmo person). A focus on growth and self reliance is an excellent teacher though. Second on spiritual development. From a Buddhist perspective (my limited knowledge of practice) I would offer that we should not see this as a battle, consciousness is developed at times of hardship....compressed constraint creates dilemmas and decision s with real consequences, fear, insecurity are heightened that leads to heightened understanding of the divine, but spiritual development is not grown to do battle but to live within the new reality....it's a positive focus which is stronger....well that's how I am seeing it. And yes I now think resistance is useless and frankly most people don't think they need saving and we shouldn't bother ourselves persuading.

Reply
Share
Trinity's avatar
Trinity
1hEdited

Thank you dear brother Falken for your kind words! You summed it up better than I could say it :-)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Falken-BlackFeather · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture