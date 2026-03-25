Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shift Happens (Steph Peters)'s avatar
Shift Happens (Steph Peters)
39m

Thanks Falken, I skimmed through it but makes sense the real quote is “The truth will set you free — but first it will PISS YOU OFF.” Let's not mince words... we aren't the PC police...

Reply
Share
Joerg's avatar
Joerg
3h

Thank you for a well thought-out roadmap for making life harder for secret surveillance programmes and their corporate partners. I agree that the fact that something happens inside a classified data centre shouldn’t magically nullify constitutional or human rights.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Falken-BlackFeather · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture