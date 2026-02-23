Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nicholas's avatar
Nicholas
1h

Wow this is a plethora of solid information re. Thank you 🙏

Reply
Share
Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
33m

Thank you for all you do. We all have to be compensated financially. Each and every perpetrator's salary must be frozen to compensate us

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Falken-BlackFeather · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture