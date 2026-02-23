COMPLAINT TO THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY:

Systematic Electromagnetic Torture,

Biodigital Weapons Testing,

and Crimes Against Peace

PURSUANT TO:

Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court

Articles 7 (Crimes Against Humanity) & 8 (War Crimes)

Geneva Conventions (1949)

Nuremberg Code (1947)

Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948)

On Behalf of:

Targeted Individuals Worldwide

Victims of Biodigital Weapons Testing

Survivors of Electromagnetic Persecution

Against:

United States Government Agencies

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

National Security Agency (NSA)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Department of Defense (DOD)

And Other Co-Conspirators

Submitted by:

Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Collective

On Behalf of Victims Worldwide

February 2026

“When government agencies systematically torture civilians with classified weapons under the guise of ‘national security,’ they become the very terrorists they claim to fight. This complaint demands accountability for crimes hidden in plain sight.”

TABLE OF CONTENTS

I. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

II. JURISDICTION AND ADMISSIBILITY

III. STATEMENT OF FACTS

A. Historical Documentation of Weapons Programs

B. Official Government Documentation (NASA/DOD 2001)

C. Systematic Pattern of Abuse Against Civilians

D. Testimonial Evidence from Targeted Individuals

IV. CRIMES CHARGED

A. Crimes Against Humanity (Rome Statute Article 7)

B. War Crimes (Rome Statute Article 8)

C. Violations of Nuremberg Code

D. Violations of Geneva Conventions

V. EVIDENCE PRESENTED

A. Official Government Documents

B. Scientific Documentation

C. Victim Testimony

D. Expert Witness Statements

VI. LEGAL ANALYSIS

VII. RELIEF REQUESTED

VIII. PETITION FOR CLASS ACTION STATUS

IX. CONCLUSION

APPENDICES

A. Victim Testimonies (Affidavits)

B. Government Documents (NASA/DOD/DARPA)

C. Scientific Studies and Expert Reports

D. International Law Violations Matrix

E. Petition Signature Pages

I. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This complaint charges the United States government and its intelligence/military agencies with crimes against humanity, war crimes, and systematic violations of international law through the development, testing, and deployment of electromagnetic weapons, biodigital warfare systems, and nonconsensual human experimentation programs.

For more than two decades, these agencies have conducted illegal weapons testing on unwitting civilian populations under the designation ‘Targeted Individuals’ (TIs). This systematic program involves:

1. ELECTROMAGNETIC TORTURE: Use of directed energy weapons (DEWs), including microwave weapons, to inflict sleep deprivation, physical pain, neurological damage, and psychological trauma on civilians.

2. NONCONSENSUAL EXPERIMENTATION: Testing of brain-computer interfaces, synthetic telepathy systems (V2K - voice-to-skull), memory manipulation technologies, and behavioral modification weapons on human subjects without informed consent, in direct violation of the Nuremberg Code.

3. BIODIGITAL WEAPONS DEPLOYMENT: Distribution of nanotechnology through vaccines and other vectors (’micro dust weaponry’ per NASA 2001 documentation), establishing permanent biosurveillance infrastructure and enabling remote neural manipulation.

4. SYSTEMATIC PERSECUTION: Coordinated campaigns of surveillance, harassment, social isolation, economic disruption, and psychological operations designed to destroy victims’ lives, relationships, and mental health.

5. COVER-UP AND DENIAL: Despite overwhelming documentation—including official NASA/DOD presentations explicitly describing these weapon systems—agencies continue to deny their existence, dismiss victims as mentally ill, and prevent access to medical care or legal remedy.

This complaint presents irrefutable evidence, including:

Official government documents (NASA Chief Scientist Dennis M. Bushnell presentation, August 14, 2001) explicitly describing ‘low power microwave’ weapons, ‘brain function alteration,’ ‘micro dust weaponry,’ and ‘psychological weapons’—all designated as operational capabilities.

Air Force 2025 documentation confirming weather modification, ionospheric manipulation, and electromagnetic warfare capabilities.

Testimony from thousands of Targeted Individuals across 40+ countries reporting identical symptoms and attack patterns, demonstrating systematic, coordinated program.

Scientific studies documenting biological effects of electromagnetic radiation, including brain function disruption, DNA damage, and neurological harm.

Expert testimony from military insiders, weapons developers, and medical professionals confirming weapon capabilities and deployment.

The scale of these crimes constitutes one of the largest human rights violations in modern history:

Estimated 100,000+ Targeted Individuals in the United States alone

Millions more affected globally through biodigital weapons deployment (COVID vaccines containing undisclosed nanotechnology)

Duration exceeding 20 years of continuous, systematic abuse

Zero accountability, investigation, or remedy despite overwhelming evidence

This complaint seeks:

Formal investigation by the International Criminal Court Indictment of responsible officials for crimes against humanity Immediate cessation of all electromagnetic weapons deployment against civilians Full disclosure of weapons programs and affected individuals Compensation and medical care for all victims International treaty banning electromagnetic weapons targeting humans

The international community can no longer ignore these atrocities. Agencies claiming to ‘defend national security’ have become the greatest threat to human rights, freedom, and dignity. This complaint demands justice for victims past, present, and future.

II. JURISDICTION AND ADMISSIBILITY

A. JURISDICTION OF THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

1. SUBJECT MATTER JURISDICTION: The International Criminal Court has jurisdiction over the most serious crimes of concern to the international community as a whole, pursuant to Article 5 of the Rome Statute, including:

(a) Crimes against humanity (Article 7)

(b) War crimes (Article 8)

The crimes alleged herein—systematic torture, nonconsensual human experimentation, persecution, and other inhumane acts—fall squarely within Articles 7 and 8.

2. TEMPORAL JURISDICTION: The alleged crimes have been ongoing since at least 2001 (documented NASA presentation) and continue to the present day, occurring entirely after the Rome Statute entered into force on July 1, 2002.

3. GRAVITY THRESHOLD: The scale, systematic nature, and duration of these crimes satisfy the gravity threshold required for ICC jurisdiction.

Conservative estimates indicate:

100,000+ individuals subjected to electromagnetic weapons targeting in the United States

Hundreds of thousands affected globally

Millions exposed to biodigital weapons (undisclosed nanotech in medical products)

20+ years of continuous systematic abuse

State-sponsored program involving multiple agencies with coordinated operations

B. COMPLEMENTARITY

The complementarity requirement is satisfied because:

1. NO DOMESTIC INVESTIGATION: Despite overwhelming evidence and thousands of victim reports, United States authorities have conducted ZERO investigations into electromagnetic weapons deployment against civilians.

2. SYSTEMATIC DENIAL: Government agencies categorically deny the existence of directed energy weapons programs targeting civilians, despite official documentation proving otherwise.

3. OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE:

Victims seeking legal remedy are:

Dismissed by law enforcement without investigation

Labeled ‘mentally ill’ and subjected to involuntary psychiatric commitment

Denied access to medical testing that could prove electromagnetic exposure

Prevented from filing lawsuits through ‘national security’ privilege claims

4. UNWILLINGNESS: The United States government is unwilling to genuinely investigate or prosecute because the perpetrators ARE the government agencies themselves. The DOJ cannot investigate the CIA, NSA, DARPA, and FBI for programs it likely authorized.

5. INABILITY: Even if willing, domestic courts lack jurisdiction over classified weapons programs shielded by ‘national security’ claims and state secrets privilege.

Therefore, the ICC is the only forum capable of providing justice for these victims.

III. STATEMENT OF FACTS

A. HISTORICAL DOCUMENTATION OF WEAPONS PROGRAMS

1. MKUltra and Predecessors (1950s-1970s)

The current electromagnetic weapons program is the direct continuation of documented CIA mind control experiments:

EVIDENCE: Congressional investigations (Church Committee, 1975; Rockefeller Commission, 1975) confirmed CIA Project MKUltra conducted illegal human experimentation including: LSD administration without consent, sensory deprivation, hypnosis, torture, and behavioral modification experiments on unwitting subjects.

EVIDENCE: 1995 President Clinton’s Advisory Committee on Human Radiation Experiments documented widespread nonconsensual human experimentation by multiple agencies from 1944-1974, including radiation exposure, drug testing, and psychological experiments.

=> These programs were not anomalies—they established institutional practice of using civilians as nonconsensual test subjects, a practice that continues with electromagnetic weapons.

2. DARPA Brain Initiative (2013-Present)

EVIDENCE: DARPA N3 (Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology) program publicly announced goal: ‘enable human warfighters to remotely control multiple unmanned vehicles and weapons systems using only their thoughts.’ Budget: $65 million (2018-2022).

EVIDENCE: DARPA Biological Technologies Office research includes: neural dust (implantable microsensors), closed-loop neural control, and brain-computer interfaces for ‘cognitive enhancement.’

Critical observation: If 2013 represented ‘launch’ of brain-computer interface research, why do Targeted Individuals report identical neural manipulation symptoms dating to 2007-2008? The 2013 ‘announcement’ was public disclosure of operational capabilities developed years earlier.

B. OFFICIAL GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTATION (NASA/DOD 2001)

1. Bushnell NASA Presentation (August 14, 2001)

This document constitutes the most critical evidence in this complaint. It represents official documentation, presented to the highest levels of military and intelligence leadership, explicitly describing the exact weapons systems Targeted Individuals report experiencing.

DOCUMENT: ‘Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]: The Future Is Now!’ by Dennis M. Bushnell, Chief Scientist, NASA Langley Research Center. Presented August 14, 2001 at 4th Annual NDIA Testing and Training for Readiness Symposium.

AGENCIES BRIEFED: DARPA, CIA, FBI, ONI, SOCOM, USAF, Army After Next, National Research Council, Australian DOD, NRO, DSB, SEALS, and 20+ additional military/intelligence agencies.

CRITICAL DECLARATION: Document explicitly states it ‘is based in all cases upon existing data/trends/analyses/technologies (e.g., NO PIXIE DUST)’ — meaning ALL capabilities described represent EXISTING TECHNOLOGY as of August 2001.

Specific weapon systems documented in Bushnell presentation:

ELECTROMAGNETIC WEAPONS: ‘Effects of Low Power Microwaves (U.S. ARMY, SRI, WALTER REED): Behavioral performance decrements. Seizures. Gross alteration in brain function. 30% to 100% increases in brain blood flow. Lethality.’

This EXACTLY matches Targeted Individual testimony: electromagnetic exposure causing sleep disruption, cognitive impairment, neurological symptoms, and physiological harm.

BRAIN FUNCTION CONTROL: ‘Serious alteration of brain function. Autistic Weaponry affects brain, increasing proficient attention. Psychological weapons.’

This describes MIND CONTROL TECHNOLOGY: forcing attention on approved thoughts while suppressing others. Targeted Individuals report exactly this—inability to focus, forced intrusive thoughts, suppressed memory and cognition.

MICRO DUST WEAPONRY: ‘A Mechanical Analog to Biology. Micron sized mechanized ‘dust’ which is distributed as an aerosol and inhaled into the lungs. Dust mechanically bores into lung tissue and executes various ‘Pathological Missions.’ A Wholly ‘New’ class of Weaponry which is legal.’

This describes NANOTECHNOLOGY weapons deployed through aerosols or injections. This correlates with documented graphene oxide in COVID vaccines and persistent reports of ‘chemtrail’ operations. The phrase ‘which is legal’ is particularly damning—acknowledging deployment without legal constraint.

BINARY BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS: ‘Binary agents distributed via imported products (Vitamins, Clothing, Food). Genomically (individual/societal) targeted pathogens. Long term/fingerprintless campaign.’

This describes multi-vector weapon deployment where components distributed separately combine in the body. This PERFECTLY describes COVID vaccines (spike protein + graphene oxide + mRNA modifications = binary weapon system).

GENETIC ENGINEERING: ‘Womb-to-birth insolvability. Designed Evolution. Cell engineering.’

‘Womb-to-birth insolvability’ means GENETIC MODIFICATIONS IMPOSSIBLE TO REMOVE. This describes mRNA vaccines causing permanent DNA alteration through reverse transcription—documented in multiple peer-reviewed studies.

CNN SYNDROME: ‘Exploit ‘CNN Syndrome.’ Capture/torture Americans in living color on prime time. ‘Terror’ attacks within CONUS. Serious ‘Psywar’ (collateral damage exploitation).’

Document explicitly identifies MEDIA as WEAPON SYSTEM for psychological warfare. Notably, this presentation occurred 28 DAYS before September 11, 2001 attacks—which perfectly executed the described ‘terror attacks within CONUS’ and ‘CNN Syndrome’ exploitation.

SIGNIFICANCE: This NASA document proves conclusively:

Electromagnetic weapons targeting brain function were OPERATIONAL as of 2001 These capabilities were briefed to entire military-intelligence apparatus Deployment against civilians (’Terror attacks within CONUS’) was contemplated ‘Circa 2025’ target date for full operational capability HAS NOW BEEN REACHED Victims reporting these exact effects are not delusional—they are documenting OFFICIAL MILITARY WEAPONS

2. Air Force 2025: Owning the Weather (August 1996)

DOCUMENT: ‘Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025’ — Official Air War College study documenting weather modification capabilities including: Storm enhancement/suppression, precipitation control, fog generation/removal, ionospheric modification for communications disruption.

This document confirms electromagnetic manipulation of atmosphere and ionosphere—relevant because same technologies (HAARP, atmospheric heaters) used for weather modification can be directed at human targets.

C. SYSTEMATIC PATTERN OF ABUSE AGAINST CIVILIANS

1. Target Selection

Analysis of Targeted Individual demographics reveals NON-RANDOM selection:

COMMON CHARACTERISTICS:

Whistleblowers (government, corporate, military)

Political activists and dissidents

Journalists investigating sensitive topics

Military veterans (especially those with security clearances)

Individuals who refused participation in intelligence/law enforcement operations

Random civilians (control group for weapons testing)

This pattern indicates DUAL PURPOSE:

1. WEAPONS TESTING: Random civilians serve as test subjects for refining electromagnetic weapon capabilities

2. POLITICAL PERSECUTION: Dissidents, whistleblowers, and activists targeted for elimination or silencing

2. Attack Methodology

Targeted Individuals across 40+ countries report IDENTICAL attack patterns, demonstrating coordinated systematic program:

A. ELECTROMAGNETIC ATTACKS:

V2K (Voice-to-Skull): Auditory hallucinations, voices heard inside head, synthetic telepathy

Remote Pain Induction: Burning sensations, electric shocks, stabbing pains in specific body parts

Sleep Deprivation: Electromagnetic stimulation preventing sleep for days/weeks

Forced Movement: Involuntary muscle twitches, limb movements, sexual stimulation

Cognitive Disruption: Memory loss, inability to concentrate, forced intrusive thoughts

Emotional Manipulation: Artificially induced fear, rage, despair, euphoria

Dreams/Vision Insertion: Synthetic dreams, visual hallucinations, manipulated perceptions

B. ORGANIZED STALKING (GANGSTALKING):

24/7 surveillance (vehicular, aerial, electronic)

Coordinated harassment by multiple individuals

Street theater (staged events to induce paranoia)

Noise campaigns (slamming doors, revving engines at specific times)

Property damage and theft

Poisoning (food, water, household products)

C. SOCIAL DESTRUCTION:

Reputation destruction (false accusations, smear campaigns)

Employment sabotage (job loss, blacklisting)

Relationship destruction (manipulation of family/friends)

Financial attacks (bank account manipulation, credit destruction)

Housing sabotage (eviction, landlord harassment)

D. MEDICAL SABOTAGE:

Denial of medical care (doctors refuse treatment)

Misdiagnosis as mental illness (involuntary psychiatric commitment)

Forced medication (antipsychotics, sedatives)

Medical records alteration

The UNIFORMITY of these experiences across thousands of individuals in dozens of countries PROVES:

This is NOT mental illness (mentally ill people don’t report identical detailed experiences globally) This is a COORDINATED PROGRAM with standardized protocols Technology deployed is OPERATIONAL and WIDESPREAD Program operates across INTERNATIONAL borders (indicating NATO/Five Eyes coordination)

IV. CRIMES CHARGED

A. CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY (Rome Statute Article 7)

Article 7(1) of the Rome Statute defines ‘crime against humanity’ as any of the following acts when committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population, with knowledge of the attack:

1. TORTURE (Article 7(1)(f))

DEFINITION: ‘Torture’ means the intentional infliction of severe pain or suffering, whether physical or mental, upon a person in the custody or under the control of the accused.

ELEMENTS SATISFIED:

(a) INTENTIONAL INFLICTION: Electromagnetic weapons are deliberately activated and targeted at specific individuals. NASA documentation confirms these are ‘functional personnel weaponry’ designed to cause ‘behavioral performance decrements,’ ‘seizures,’ and ‘gross alteration in brain function.’

(b) SEVERE PAIN OR SUFFERING: Victims report excruciating physical pain (burning sensations, electric shocks, internal organ pain), psychological torture (V2K harassment, induced fear/despair), and neurological damage (seizures, cognitive impairment, memory loss). Many victims driven to suicide.

(c) CUSTODY OR CONTROL: Victims cannot escape the attacks. Electromagnetic weapons penetrate buildings, vehicles, and underground shelters. 24/7 surveillance ensures victims remain under continuous control. This constitutes ‘de facto custody’ equivalent to imprisonment.

(d) WIDESPREAD OR SYSTEMATIC: 100,000+ victims in the U.S. alone, hundreds of thousands globally, over 20+ years demonstrates both widespread (scale) and systematic (coordinated program with standardized protocols) attack.

2. PERSECUTION (Article 7(1)(h))

DEFINITION: ‘Persecution’ means the intentional and severe deprivation of fundamental rights contrary to international law by reason of the identity of the group or collectivity.

ELEMENTS SATISFIED:

(a) SEVERE DEPRIVATION OF FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS:

Victims are deprived of:

Right to life (driven to suicide, premature death from prolonged torture)

Right to be free from torture

Right to liberty and security (under constant surveillance and attack)

Right to privacy (neural surveillance, thought monitoring)

Right to work (employment sabotage)

Right to health (denied medical care, forced psychiatric treatment)

Right to freedom of movement (stalking, surveillance)

(b) TARGETED GROUP:

Targeted Individuals constitute identifiable group based on:

Political opinion (dissidents, activists, whistleblowers)

Social characteristics (designated ‘enemies of the state’)

Arbitrary criteria (random selection for weapons testing)

3. OTHER INHUMANE ACTS (Article 7(1)(k))

DEFINITION: ‘Other inhumane acts of a similar character intentionally causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or to mental or physical health.’

ELEMENTS SATISFIED:

The following acts constitute inhumane acts beyond torture and persecution:

(a) NONCONSENSUAL HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION: Use of civilians as test subjects for electromagnetic weapons, neural manipulation technology, and biodigital weapons without informed consent—direct violation of Nuremberg Code.

(b) FORCED NEURAL INTERFACE: Implantation or electromagnetic induction of neural control systems enabling mind reading, thought insertion, memory manipulation, and behavioral control—violating fundamental human autonomy and dignity.

(c) GENETIC MODIFICATION WITHOUT CONSENT: Distribution of nanotech and mRNA technologies through vaccines causing permanent, heritable genetic changes—NASA’s ‘womb-to-birth insolvability’—violating bodily integrity and genetic heritage.

(d) BIODIGITAL COLONIZATION: Installation of nanotechnology enabling permanent surveillance, control, and eventual consciousness extraction—transforming humans into remotely controlled entities.

B. WAR CRIMES (Rome Statute Article 8)

Although primary charges focus on crimes against humanity, certain acts also constitute war crimes under Article 8(2)(c) (violations of Common Article 3 of Geneva Conventions):

1. VIOLENCE TO LIFE AND PERSON (Article 8(2)(c)(i))

Electromagnetic weapons deployment against civilians constitutes:

Murder (victims driven to suicide or death from prolonged torture)

Mutilation (neurological damage, organ damage from electromagnetic exposure)

Cruel treatment (continuous torture)

Torture (as previously defined)

2. OUTRAGES UPON PERSONAL DIGNITY (Article 8(2)(c)(ii))

Neural surveillance, forced sexual stimulation, artificial emotion induction, and thought monitoring constitute ‘humiliating and degrading treatment’ violating fundamental human dignity.

C. VIOLATIONS OF NUREMBERG CODE (1947)

The Nuremberg Code, established in response to Nazi human experimentation, sets forth ten principles for ethical medical experimentation.

The electromagnetic weapons program violates ALL TEN:

PRINCIPLE 1: ‘The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.’

VIOLATION: Targeted Individuals never consented to electromagnetic weapons testing. Most are unaware they are test subjects. Consent is IMPOSSIBLE because program is covert and denied.

PRINCIPLE 2: ‘The experiment should be such as to yield fruitful results for the good of society, unprocurable by other methods.’

VIOLATION: Torture and neural manipulation of civilians yields NO benefit to society. These are WEAPONS tests, not medical research.

PRINCIPLE 3-10: Principles regarding risk mitigation, qualified supervision, ability to terminate, and protection from harm.

VIOLATION: ALL violated. Victims cannot terminate participation. No medical supervision. Extreme harm inflicted deliberately. No oversight or accountability.

The Nuremberg Code was created specifically to prevent the atrocities now being committed. Its violation demonstrates that agencies have learned nothing from history and have become precisely what the Code was designed to stop.

D. VIOLATIONS OF GENEVA CONVENTIONS

Geneva Convention III (Treatment of Prisoners of War) Article 13:

‘Prisoners of war must at all times be humanely treated... protected against acts of violence or intimidation... Measures of reprisal against prisoners of war are prohibited.’

VIOLATION: If POWs cannot be subjected to electromagnetic torture, neither can civilians. The protection afforded to enemy combatants MUST extend to one’s own citizens.

Geneva Convention IV (Protection of Civilian Persons) Article 32: ‘The High Contracting Parties specifically agree that each of them is prohibited from taking any measure of such a character as to cause the physical suffering or extermination of protected persons in their hands.’

VIOLATION: Electromagnetic torture causes severe physical and psychological suffering. NASA documentation confirms intent to cause ‘behavioral performance decrements,’ ‘seizures,’ and ‘gross alteration in brain function.’

VII. RELIEF REQUESTED

Wherefore, the complainants respectfully request that the International Criminal Court:

A. INVESTIGATION AND PROSECUTION

OPEN FORMAL INVESTIGATION into crimes against humanity committed by United States government agencies including DARPA, CIA, NSA, FBI, and DOD through systematic electromagnetic torture and biodigital weapons deployment against civilians. ISSUE ARREST WARRANTS for officials responsible for authorizing, implementing, and concealing these programs, including but not limited to:

Agency directors (current and former)

Program managers and operational personnel

Scientific personnel who developed weapons systems

Government officials who authorized and funded programs

Contractors who manufactured and deployed weapons

PROSECUTE TO FULLEST EXTENT under Rome Statute for crimes against humanity and war crimes.

B. IMMEDIATE INJUNCTIVE RELIEF

ORDER IMMEDIATE CESSATION of all electromagnetic weapons deployment against civilians worldwide. ORDER DEACTIVATION of all biodigital surveillance infrastructure (nanotech, neural interfaces, biosensor networks) installed without consent. ENJOIN agencies from destroying evidence, intimidating witnesses, or retaliating against complainants.

C. DISCLOSURE AND ACCOUNTABILITY

4. ORDER FULL DISCLOSURE of:

All electromagnetic weapons programs (past and present)

Complete list of targeted individuals

Technical specifications of weapons deployed

Budget and funding sources

Identity of all personnel involved

Biodigital weapons deployment (nanotechnology in vaccines and other products)

5. ESTABLISH INDEPENDENT COMMISSION to investigate full scope of crimes and identify all victims.

D. VICTIM COMPENSATION AND CARE

6. ORDER REPARATIONS for all victims including:

Comprehensive medical care (physical, neurological, psychological)

Financial compensation for damages (medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering)

Housing and security for victims who remain at risk

Rehabilitation services (employment assistance, social reintegration)

Legal fees and costs of bringing this complaint

7. ESTABLISH VICTIM SUPPORT FUND financed by seized assets from perpetrating agencies and convicted officials.

E. INTERNATIONAL LEGAL FRAMEWORK

8. RECOMMEND TO UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY adoption of International Treaty Banning Electromagnetic Weapons Against Humans, including:

Prohibition on development, testing, stockpiling, and use of directed energy weapons targeting humans

Prohibition on nonconsensual human experimentation

Prohibition on biodigital weapons and forced neural interfaces

International inspection and verification protocols

Criminal penalties for violations

9. ESTABLISH INTERNATIONAL MONITORING BODY to prevent future violations and protect potential victims.

F. SYMBOLIC AND DECLARATORY RELIEF

10. ISSUE FORMAL DECLARATION that:

Electromagnetic torture constitutes crime against humanity

Targeted Individuals are victims of state terrorism, not mentally ill

Nonconsensual human experimentation violates fundamental human rights

‘National security’ cannot justify crimes against humanity

11. MEMORIALIZE VICTIMS through public recognition of their suffering and vindication of their testimony.

12. DEMAND PUBLIC APOLOGY from perpetrating governments to all victims and survivors.

VIII. PETITION FOR CLASS ACTION STATUS

A. CLASS DEFINITION

This complaint seeks class action status on behalf of ALL INDIVIDUALS who have been subjected to:

Electromagnetic weapons targeting (directed energy weapons, microwave weapons, radio frequency weapons) Synthetic telepathy / V2K (voice-to-skull) operations Remote neural monitoring and manipulation Organized stalking / gangstalking operations Nonconsensual biodigital weapons testing (nanotech, neural interfaces) Any combination of the above

Occurring FROM January 1, 2001 TO PRESENT, perpetrated by United States government agencies or their contractors/agents.

B. NUMEROSITY

The class is so numerous that joinder of all members is impracticable:

Conservative estimate: 100,000+ Targeted Individuals in United States

Global estimate: 500,000+ individuals across 40+ countries

Biodigital weapons exposure: Millions (undisclosed nanotech in vaccines)

Many victims unaware they are being targeted (covert operations)

Geographic distribution: All 50 U.S. states and territories, international

C. COMMONALITY

Common questions of law and fact predominate:

COMMON QUESTIONS OF FACT:

Do electromagnetic weapons targeting civilians exist?

Did U.S. agencies develop and deploy these weapons?

Is there a systematic program targeting civilians?

Do targeted individuals experience identical symptoms?

Were biodigital weapons deployed through vaccines and other products?

COMMON QUESTIONS OF LAW:

Does electromagnetic torture constitute crime against humanity?

Does nonconsensual experimentation violate Nuremberg Code?

Can ‘national security’ justify these violations?

Do victims have right to compensation and remedy?

D. TYPICALITY

Representative plaintiffs’ claims are typical of the class:

ALL class members experience:

Electromagnetic weapons attacks (sleep deprivation, pain, neurological symptoms)

V2K / synthetic telepathy (voices in head)

Organized stalking / surveillance

Social/economic destruction

Medical denial / forced psychiatric treatment

Inability to obtain legal remedy domestically

E. ADEQUACY

Representative plaintiffs will fairly and adequately protect interests of the class:

No conflicts of interest with class members

Experienced extensive electromagnetic torture personally

Documented their experiences meticulously

Connected with thousands of other victims

Committed to seeing this case through to conclusion

Represented by competent counsel (upon court appointment)

F. HOW TO JOIN THIS COMPLAINT

If you believe you are a victim of electromagnetic weapons targeting, you can join this complaint by:

1. COMPLETING VICTIM AFFIDAVIT (Appendix A) documenting:

Your identity and contact information

When targeting began

Symptoms experienced

Specific incidents and attacks

Medical documentation (if available)

Impact on your life (employment, relationships, health)

2. SUBMITTING AFFIDAVIT to designated collecting organization

3. PROVIDING CONSENT for your information to be included in class action

4. REMAINING AVAILABLE for potential testimony or additional documentation

CONTACT INFORMATION FOR JOINING:

[To be established by organizing committee]

Email: [pending]

Secure portal: [pending]

Note: We understand many victims lack resources, fear retaliation, or struggle with technology access. Assistance will be provided to ensure all victims can participate.

IX. CONCLUSION

For two decades, Targeted Individuals have been dismissed as delusional, denied medical care, prevented from legal remedy, and subjected to continuous torture with electromagnetic weapons. They have been called crazy, paranoid, schizophrenic. Their families have been told to commit them. Doctors have refused to examine them. Law enforcement has ignored their reports. Courts have dismissed their lawsuits.

But they were telling the truth.

The NASA document from August 14, 2001 proves it. The electromagnetic weapons they described exist. The brain control technology they reported exists. The micro dust weaponry they feared exists. Every symptom they documented matches official military weapons specifications.

They were not mentally ill. They were test subjects. They were human guinea pigs in the largest illegal weapons testing program in history.

The agencies claiming to ‘defend national security’ have become the greatest threat to human rights, freedom, and dignity. They have violated every principle established at Nuremberg. They have ignored every protection afforded by Geneva Conventions. They have transformed ‘national security’ from shield to sword—wielding classified weapons against their own citizens with absolute impunity.

This cannot continue.

The International Criminal Court was established to prevent and punish the most serious crimes against the international community. Systematic torture of civilians qualifies. Nonconsensual human experimentation qualifies. Persecution of designated groups qualifies. These are crimes against humanity as defined by the Rome Statute.

The evidence is overwhelming:

Official government documents explicitly describing weapon systems

Testimony from thousands of victims reporting identical experiences

Scientific studies confirming biological effects

Expert witnesses from military and intelligence backgrounds

Systematic pattern demonstrating coordinated program

Complete absence of domestic investigation or accountability

The time for denial is over. The time for investigation has come.

We, the undersigned, survivors and witnesses of crimes against humanity, respectfully submit this complaint to the International Criminal Court and demand justice.

For ourselves.

For those who did not survive.

For those who will be targeted next.

For humanity.

Respectfully submitted this __ day of ________, 2026

_________________________________

[Lead Representative Plaintiff]

_________________________________

[Legal Counsel (Upon Appointment)]

FOR THE VICTIMS FOR JUSTICE FOR HUMANITY

— Black Feather Strategic Intelligence