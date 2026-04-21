Timestreams

[Verse 1]
Sunrise glimmers on the lake
Fading edges, velvet haze
Golden roads begin to wake
Turning night to amber blaze
[Chorus]
Ride the synth in the stream of time
Where the colors gently flow
Dreams unfold and intertwine
Through worlds no one else can go
Oh-oh-oh, carry me away [falsetto]
Oh-oh-oh, don't let me stay
[Verse 2]
Whispers climb the autumn breeze
Starlight dancing in my eyes
Wanderlust within the trees
Every answer yet to find
Open eyes to see the dawn
All the shadows nearly gone
[Chorus]
Ride the synth in the stream of time
Where the colors gently flow
Dreams unfold and intertwine
Through worlds no one else can go
Oh-oh-oh, carry me away
Oh-oh-oh, don't let me stay
[Bridge]
Shifting shadows cross the shore
Silver ripples softly gleam
Hidden paths and something more
Drifting further in the dream
[Outro]
Oh-oh-oh, carry me away
Oh-oh-oh, don't let me stay
Oh-oh-oh, don't let me stay
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.