Timestreams

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[Verse 1] Sunrise glimmers on the lake Fading edges, velvet haze Golden roads begin to wake Turning night to amber blaze [Chorus] Ride the synth in the stream of time Where the colors gently flow Dreams unfold and intertwine Through worlds no one else can go Oh-oh-oh, carry me away [falsetto] Oh-oh-oh, don't let me stay [Verse 2] Whispers climb the autumn breeze Starlight dancing in my eyes Wanderlust within the trees Every answer yet to find Open eyes to see the dawn All the shadows nearly gone [Chorus] Ride the synth in the stream of time Where the colors gently flow Dreams unfold and intertwine Through worlds no one else can go Oh-oh-oh, carry me away Oh-oh-oh, don't let me stay [Bridge] Shifting shadows cross the shore Silver ripples softly gleam Hidden paths and something more Drifting further in the dream [Outro] Oh-oh-oh, carry me away Oh-oh-oh, don't let me stay Oh-oh-oh, don't let me stay