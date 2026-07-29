Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

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The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
1h

Agreed and you're doing good work Falken. Keep it up.

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Scarf's avatar
Scarf
3h

kek, I just made, last 38 minutes, a meme

Exploration is not an Investigation.

Thanks for getting that correct.

°Cherishº etc.

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