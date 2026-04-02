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[Verse 1] Lanterns glow in twilight chambers Echoes hum through marble dust Shadow dance compose the wages Fate is drawn Whisper now the silent thing [Verse 2] Turn the key and watch the turning Wheels within the hidden hall Fractured mirrors slowly learning Patterns etched upon the wall Marionettes on strings of silver March around the spiral floor Curtains rise as visions shiver Timeless masks forevermore [Chorus] Crimson rivers shape the scheme Whisper now the silent thing [Verse 3] Turn the key and watch the turning Wheels within the hidden hall Fractured mirrors slowly learning Patterns etched upon the wall [Bridge] Turn, turn the world around Turn, turn, hear the sound [Chorus] Turn the key and watch the turning Wheels within the hidden hall Fractured mirrors slowly learning Patterns etched upon the wall [Outro] Marionettes on strings of silver March around the spiral floor Curtains rise as visions shiver Timeless masks forevermore Crimson rivers shape the scheme Whisper now the silent thing Turn the key and watch the turning Wheels within the hidden hall Fractured mirrors slowly learning Patterns etched upon the wall Turn, turn, whirling 'round Turn, turn, hear the sound