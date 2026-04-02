[Verse 1]
Lanterns glow in twilight chambers
Echoes hum through marble dust
Shadow dance compose the wages
Fate is drawn
Whisper now the silent thing
[Verse 2]
Turn the key and watch the turning
Wheels within the hidden hall
Fractured mirrors slowly learning
Patterns etched upon the wall
Marionettes on strings of silver
March around the spiral floor
Curtains rise as visions shiver
Timeless masks forevermore
[Chorus]
Crimson rivers shape the scheme
Whisper now the silent thing
[Verse 3]
Turn the key and watch the turning
Wheels within the hidden hall
Fractured mirrors slowly learning
Patterns etched upon the wall
[Bridge]
Turn, turn the world around
Turn, turn, hear the sound
[Chorus]
Turn the key and watch the turning
Wheels within the hidden hall
Fractured mirrors slowly learning
Patterns etched upon the wall
[Outro]
Marionettes on strings of silver
March around the spiral floor
Curtains rise as visions shiver
Timeless masks forevermore
Crimson rivers shape the scheme
Whisper now the silent thing
Turn the key and watch the turning
Wheels within the hidden hall
Fractured mirrors slowly learning
Patterns etched upon the wall
Turn, turn, whirling 'round
Turn, turn, hear the sound
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.