Eight Years of Jeffrey Epstein’s Human Cloning Programme, Documented

A cross-referenced analysis of 24 federal exhibits from the January 2026 DOJ EFTA release

In the context of the broader eugenics, neural control and TI investigation series — March 2026

PRIMARY SOURCE:

DOJ EFTA LIBRARY — justice.gov/epstein — January 2026 Release

INVESTIGATIVE NOTE

Every claim in this article is sourced to a specific federal exhibit, a peer-reviewed publication, or a named mainstream media report. Where documents establish a fact, that is stated clearly. Where documents raise a question without answering it, that is stated equally clearly. The distinction between what is proven, what is strongly suggested, and what remains unknown is maintained throughout.

PROLOGUE: A DINNER PARTY CONVERSATION

In July 2019, weeks before Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell, the New York Times published a remarkable account. Epstein, the paper reported, had for years confided to scientists and associates his desire to seed the human race with his own DNA. The story framed it as eccentric dinner-party speculation. Journalists noted his interest in transhumanism, his funding of science events, his access to elite researchers. But the paper found no evidence his aspirations had ever come to fruition.

That article was published with access to whatever the public record contained at the time. What it did not have were the twenty-four federal exhibits released by the Department of Justice on January 30, 2026 — three million documents from the Epstein Files tranche — that together tell a materially different story.

Not dinner-party speculation. Not an eccentric fantasy. An eight-year operational programme, pursued with the same structural discipline Epstein applied to every other domain of his life: specific scientists cultivated over years, biological samples taken and stored at Harvard, investment entities legally formed, an overseas laboratory conducting live animal experiments, and a formal company incorporated with a five-year timeline to what his partner described as the first live birth of a human designer baby or human clone.

“This gets us out of our self-funded ‘garage biology’ phase to the first live birth of a human designer baby, and possibly a human clone, within 5 years. Once we reach the first birth, everything changes and the world will never be the same again, much less the future of the human species.”

— Bryan Bishop to Jeffrey Epstein, August 5, 2018 — EFTA01003966

The New York Times documented Epstein’s aspiration. These documents document eight years of operational pursuit.

This article follows that programme chronologically through the federal exhibits — and then situates it within the broader context established across this investigation series: the NSSM 200 eugenics policy framework, the DARPA neural control pipeline, the philanthropic foundation layer, and what all of it, taken together, suggests about the goals of a specific class of private actors operating at the intersection of genomics, technology, and power.

PART I: THE INTELLECTUAL ARCHITECTURE (2007–2011)

The Edge Foundation: Where the Eugenics Conversation Lived

Epstein’s relationship with the scientists who would later enable his biological programme did not begin with a funding pitch. It began with access to a specific intellectual milieu — the Edge Foundation, curated by literary agent John Brockman — that held, in private, conversations the wider scientific community considered too dangerous for public forums.

EFTA00736376 — Edge Foundation correspondence, 2007–10

In June 2010, Brockman invited Epstein to an Edge Seminar referencing the landmark 2007 event “Life: What A Concept,” at which George Church, Freeman Dyson, J. Craig Venter and others explored synthetic genomics. The 2009 Edge Master Class on Synthetic Genomics featured Church and Venter again. A German journalist present at the 2007 event observed something worth preserving in full:

“Nobody at Eastover Farm seemed afraid of a eugenic revival. What in German circles would have released violent controversies, here drifts by unopposed under mighty maple trees.”

— German journalist at Edge Foundation event, Eastover Farm, 2007

This is not an accusation. It is a documented observation of the ambient intellectual atmosphere in which Epstein cultivated his scientific network. Eugenics as a concept was not taboo in this milieu. It was, evidently, a subject for polite outdoor conversation.

October 2009: “A Hacking Protocol” — DNA as Cryptography”

EFTA01819143 / EFTA00885384 — Epstein to Nathan Wolfe, October 18, 2009

Two years before his first documented cloning correspondence with George Church, and three years before CRISPR-Cas9 became the standard tool of human genome editing, Epstein was already thinking in operational terms about genetic manipulation.

Writing to Nathan Wolfe — pandemic surveillance expert and founder of Global Viral — Epstein attached a URL to the classic Alice-and-Bob cryptography text on public-key encryption and wrote:

“trick now is to apply it to dna, rna i, seems to be a hacking protocol. turn on some turn off others.”

— Jeffrey Epstein to Nathan Wolfe, October 18, 2009 — EFTA01819143

The metaphor is precise and shows genuine conceptual fluency. Public-key cryptography encodes information that is selectively accessible based on key possession. Epstein was mapping this directly onto gene expression: genes as switches, some on, some off, with the objective being to gain deliberate control of which switches flip.

In the same thread, Alice A. Jacobs M.D. — introduced to Epstein via Henry Rosovsky, Harvard’s former Dean of Arts and Sciences — wrote:

“My business partner and best friend Boris Nikolic has become Bill Gates’ right arm on strategy.”

Boris Nikolic, Gates’s chief science advisor from 2006 to 2014, was thus documented in Epstein’s network in October 2009 — three years earlier than previously known. He would later be named in Epstein’s will as a potential executor.

November 2011: Church Confirms He Is “Working Toward This Goal”

EFTA01850962 / EFTA02003281 — Epstein-Church correspondence, November 2011

By November 2011, the relationship between Epstein and George Church — Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and one of the founding figures of modern genomics — was established enough for Epstein to raise the subject of cloning directly in the context of a social invitation.

On November 18, Epstein wrote to Church: “sorry, you can’t make it. did the cloning issue give you pause?” Church’s response did not deflect:

“Yes. I’m working toward this goal fairly rapidly, but trying to do so in a way that minimizes risk to the field... My lab is good at conceiving of radically new technologies as well as improving throughput and quality by factors of ten. Given a couple of years and decent funding, this would become much more reasonable.” — George Church to Jeffrey Epstein, November 2011 — EFTA01850962

Two days later, Church told Epstein he would spend December fundraising for PersonalGenomes.org, which he described as including “adult human tissue cloning and genome engineering.” Epstein’s response noted he would not raise the subject again at social events — managing, deliberately, the reputational sensitivity of the topic for his scientific contact.

What this establishes: By late 2011, Epstein and Church had an established relationship on the subject of cloning in which Church confirmed active work toward a goal, framed the obstacle as one of time and resources rather than ethics or feasibility, and Epstein was actively managing Church’s exposure.

PART II: THE NETWORK BUILDS (2012–2013)

May 2012: The SIOM Vehicle and Boris Nikolic

EFTA01885367 — SIOM investment thread, May 2012

While the intellectual relationship with Church was developing, a parallel financial infrastructure was already operational. A May 2012 email thread reveals that Epstein and healthcare philanthropist Richard Merkin were co-investing through a shared vehicle called SIOM in the context of a $10 million China healthcare commitment.

In the same thread, Epstein forwarded correspondence to Boris Nikolic — then Bill Gates’s chief science advisor — noting that Merkin was playing tennis with Gates before traveling to San Francisco to review the Kleiner Perkins portfolio. The financial infrastructure that would receive Church’s genome engineering pitch two years later was already assembled and connected.

November 2012: “The Two of Them Could Build a Neanderthal Person”

EFTA02562818 — Nowak to Epstein, November 12, 2012

Martin Nowak — Professor of Mathematics and Biology at Harvard, director of the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics — wrote to Epstein from Vienna on November 12, 2012, reporting on a meeting with Svante Pääbo, Director of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology. Pääbo had just completed the sequencing of the complete Neanderthal genome — work for which he would receive the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2022.

“he sequences old bones. got a complete neanderthal genome. you would like him. he knows church. the two of them could build a neanderthal person!”

— Martin Nowak to Jeffrey Epstein, November 12, 2012 — EFTA02562818

Two months later, Der Spiegel’s misquotation of Church as seeking a surrogate mother to carry a cloned Neanderthal baby became a global media firestorm, treated publicly as a bizarre journalistic distortion. In Epstein’s private network, the Church-Pääbo-Neanderthal idea had been in explicit circulation for at least two months before that story broke.

Nowak was functioning not as a passive correspondent but as an active scientific intelligence source for Epstein — identifying and pitching network targets on the basis of their proximity to Epstein’s specific interests.

June 2013: Church Personally Arranges the Harvard Biopsy

EFTA00388430 — Groff to Church, June 25–26, 2013

The biological programme became operational in June 2013 when Epstein’s assistant Lesley Groff wrote directly to George Church:

“Jeffrey is asking if he could have some skin cells taken while he is up at Harvard on Friday so that he may have his genome done.”

Church personally coordinated every element of the procedure: the physician, the biopsy technicians, the cell culture timing, and the consent form. He directed Epstein to Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, for a 12:45pm appointment.

August 2013: Epstein’s Biology Inside Church’s Lab

EFTA02131791 — Thakuria to Groff, cc Church, August 1, 2013

One month later, Dr. Joseph Thakuria sent a status update to Epstein’s assistant with George Church directly cc’d:

“Jeffrey’s skin biopsy resulted in several successful, viable fibroblast cultures. Those cell lines are now stored in liquid nitrogen and slated for iPS cell line (‘adult stem cells’) creation.”

— Dr. Joseph Thakuria, August 1, 2013 — EFTA02131791

Induced pluripotent stem cells are reprogrammed adult cells that revert to an embryonic-like pluripotent state. They are the precise cellular technology that underpins modern therapeutic cloning and somatic cell nuclear transfer. As of August 2013, Epstein’s own cells were being converted to this state, stored in liquid nitrogen at Massachusetts General Hospital, with the next step already scheduled.

George Church was a named recipient of this status update. He was not an institutional backdrop. He was being kept directly informed of the progress of Epstein’s personal biological programme.

BREAKING DEVELOPMENT — March 2026:

The PGP Profile Alteration

As STAT News reported on March 4, 2026: somebody appears to have altered the Personal Genome Project’s public profile page believed to belong to Epstein to indicate that he provided consent to join the study on January 31, 2026 — one day after the DOJ released its latest tranche of Epstein files, and more than six years after Epstein was found dead in his jail cell.

The whereabouts of Epstein’s cell lines — created in 2013, stored in liquid nitrogen — remain publicly unknown. The profile alteration, occurring precisely 24 hours after the documents confirming their existence entered the public record, raises questions that no institution has yet answered.

The crisis this caused inside Church’s lab was reported by STAT News on February 24, 2026: when researcher Mad Ball discovered Epstein’s blood in the PGP fridge in the summer of 2013 and recognised whose it was, they packed their belongings and headed for the exit.

Ball told STAT:

“It looked like a quid pro quo sort of thing — which would have been upsetting but not super upsetting if it wasn’t a bad person — but this was a rich, bad person, and it looked awful.”

PART III: THE INVESTMENT INFRASTRUCTURE (2013–2015)

May 2013: Epstein Brokers the Church-Merkin Introduction

EFTA00677967 — Epstein to Church and Merkin, May 1, 2013

The Church-Merkin connection was not organic. On May 1, 2013, Epstein emailed Church and Merkin together with four words: “george dick, dick george.” A mutual introduction. Church followed up directly with Merkin, cc’ing Epstein, describing his “disruptive technologies for human genome and microbiome engineering” and referencing “a conversation in LA” as a prior in-person meeting. When Merkin failed to respond, Epstein forwarded Church’s message with the note “where is the article?” — actively managing the relationship.

By April 2014, Merkin was asking Epstein in passing for “cloning updates” — one year after Epstein introduced him to the Harvard geneticist working on human genome engineering. The subject had become casual small talk within Epstein’s associate network.

February–March 2014: The Privacy Architecture

EFTA00373905 / EFTA00633429 — Thakuria to Epstein’s office, February–March 2014

The genomic sequencing programme was deliberately routed around the standard clinical channel. Thakuria documented this decision explicitly:

“Jeffrey and I agreed the research route made the most sense. For one, ordering a whole genome on a (presumably) healthy patient is not currently indicated. Doing this as a patient would also entail creating a medical record of the encounter and the results. Our plan is to keep this data private — at least until he’s had a chance to review with me.”

— Dr. Joseph Thakuria — EFTA00633429

Thakuria added:

“I’ve discussed doing Jeffrey’s genome through my MGH study with George Church and he’s fine with it.”

Church approved the privacy-first architecture. Rich Kahn, Epstein’s accountant at HBRK Associates, 575 Lexington Avenue, executed the payment:

“Jeffrey has approved the 11,400. Please send me an invoice so work can begin immediately.”

June 2014: The YPO Genome Database

EFTA00367770 / EFTA00368505 — Thakuria-Epstein, June 2014

The personal programme was running simultaneously with a funded institutional one. Epstein committed to finance genome sequencing for 80-plus members of the Young Presidents’ Organisation (YPO) from the Austin chapter at $1,000 each. The personal and institutional tracks ran through the same researcher (Thakuria), the same infrastructure (MGH), and the same pipeline (Church’s PGP).

Epstein’s instruction:

“Mine first the fund.” Sequence his own genome before funding the broader study.”

July 2014: Church Pitches a $10 Million Biotech Portfolio

EFTA01918194 — Church to Epstein, July 10–13, 2014

Three months after Merkin’s casual cloning-updates enquiry, the intellectual relationship between Epstein and Church moved to a new register: formal investment solicitation. Church submitted a detailed $10 million portfolio proposal for Epstein’s SIOM vehicle.

The proposed allocation:

eGenesisBio ($1.5M) — CRISPR engineering of animals for human organ transplant donors

Aging reversal ($800K) — epigenetic reprogramming to reverse ageing in human organoids

Genome engineering of humans for space ($250K) — patent fees, lab tests, education

Supercentenarian study ($200K ) — genome sequencing of individuals over 110

Cold-resistant elephants via CRISPR ($200K) — mammoth DNA applied to living elephants

Gene drive pest control ($1M) — explicitly modelled on the Gates Foundation-Amyris malaria drug relationship

That final item — explicitly invoking the Gates Foundation philanthropic-industrial model as a template for gene drive pest control — is worth pausing on. Church was not merely seeking investment. He was proposing a governance structure for a human genome engineering portfolio modelled on the same philanthropic-industrial architecture that OnlyTheTruth and other witnesses in this investigation series have identified as the cover layer for programmes whose public and private objectives do not match.

August 2014: Darren Indyke Forms the Vehicle

EFTA00995805 — Epstein to Church, cc Indyke, August 11–25, 2014

On August 11, Epstein wrote to Church: “lets start on first investment.” He then copied his longtime attorney Darren Indyke — who had served as Epstein’s primary legal and financial executor for decades, was named in civil litigation related to Epstein’s estate, and had signed Epstein’s will — with the instruction: “if ok with you I will form and get documents to you. Darren the lawyer is copied on this email.”

On August 25: “co formed not we have to invest.” The entity had been legally established. Church’s human genome engineering investment company existed. Epstein’s private biological programme and the Church commercial vehicle were now running in parallel, through the same legal infrastructure.

PART IV: THE IDEOLOGICAL CONTEXT (2015–2017)

January 2015: “My Friend George” — The Transhumanist Essay

EFTA00866189 — Epstein forwarding Church essay, January 2015

In January 2015, Epstein forwarded to a redacted recipient an extended philosophical essay he attributed to George Church under the subject line: “my friend george.” The essay addressed human-machine hybrids, brain copying, cognitive enhancement, and the future of human evolution. It referenced human cloning explicitly — describing a technique as “far more radical than human cloning, yet does not involve embryos” — while arguing that hybrid brain architectures may be “not only more likely, but also safer” than either purely silicon intelligence or unenhanced biological cognition.

Epstein was circulating Church’s transhumanist vision to his personal network, with Church identified as a personal friend. The intellectual framework of human enhancement, brain copying, and species-level redirection was ambient, normal correspondence in Epstein’s world.

July 2016: “Ubermensch” — The Eugenic Framework in Plain Language

EFTA00824159 — Epstein to Joscha Bach, July 2016

By 2016, Epstein was corresponding with cognitive scientist and AI researcher Joscha Bach on the subject of learning mechanisms and race. Bach’s email contained explicit race-IQ claims. Epstein’s response did not dispute them.

Instead:

“what i like is the idea that ubermensch could be the melding of humans, put together in one brain an increased motor system, an increased awareness, an increased status calculator., (blacks jews, women) ubermensch could be the combination of the best of humans not the best of a specific race or gender. fun idea. we can call it super intelligence. or uberintelligence”

— Jeffrey Epstein to Joscha Bach, July 2016 — EFTA00824159

Two things must be stated clearly. First, Bach’s race-IQ claims do not reflect scientific consensus. Second, Epstein’s framing is transhumanist rather than racially purist in its explicit form — he proposes synthesis across groups rather than selection within one. What the document establishes is the ideological context: Epstein engaged with race-hierarchy arguments without disputing them, framed genetic enhancement in terms of assembling optimal traits from named demographic groups, and used the term “ubermensch” as a working concept two years before agreeing to fund a human cloning company. The Church-Merkin-Bishop pipeline, as the source document observes, was not built in an ideological vacuum.

This connects directly to what our investigation series has documented:

the NSSM 200 framework (1974)

the Carnegie Foundation’s eugenics roots, the Rockefeller Foundation’s funding of the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute

the rebranding of eugenics as population control after Auschwitz

and the re-rebranding of population control as philanthropy and global health

The intellectual lineage is documented. What the Epstein files add is that it was alive and well in the private correspondence of an elite network in 2016.

July 2017: Still Enrolled — The PGP Newsletter

EFTA00639570 — Harvard PGP newsletter to Epstein, July 2017

Three years after his enrollment and one year before the Bishop programme, Epstein received a routine Harvard Personal Genome Project newsletter as an active enrolled participant. The newsletter offered discounted whole-genome sequencing through Veritas Genetics — a PGP spinoff — and referenced neurocognitive research collaborations. Epstein’s participation in Church’s flagship genomic research programme was sustained, active, and maintained from at least 2014 through 2017.

PART V: THE OPERATIONAL PROGRAMME (July–November 2018)

July 19–20, 2018: The Introduction via Cryptocurrency

EFTA01004644 / EFTA01005702 — Austin Hill to Epstein, July 19–20, 2018

The introduction that would crystallise eight years of intellectual and biological groundwork into an operational cloning company came through the Bitcoin community. Austin Hill — co-founder of Blockstream, one of the most significant early Bitcoin infrastructure companies — introduced Bryan Bishop to Epstein on July 19. Bishop was a biohacker and former senior engineer at LedgerX, the first CFTC-regulated Bitcoin clearinghouse. The stated reason for the introduction: cryptocurrency regulation. The first meeting was held the following day.

Bishop’s introductory email included a project overview he had “prepared for someone else.” The filename: thiel-notes.txt. Peter Thiel — PayPal co-founder, Palantir investor, and prominent transhumanist — had apparently been the prior intended recipient of Bishop’s pitch.

July 21–23, 2018: The Pitch — “Deniability” as Design Feature

EFTA01004801 / EFTA01004839 / EFTA01004841 / EFTA01004905 — Bishop-Epstein, July 21–23

Bishop emailed Epstein with a designer baby pitch deck and a specific framing that requires no editorial gloss:

“I think that one way this could be done is under the banner of my designer babies project, since the other deliverable is similar and shares so many of the same procedures and lab requirements. This might offer a sufficient level of deniability.”

— Bryan Bishop to Jeffrey Epstein, July 21, 2018 — EFTA01004801

Epstein replied:

“im traveling in mid east until the 1st. lets do it after that, i have no issue with investing the problem is only if i am seen to lead.”

— Jeffrey Epstein, July 21, 2018 — EFTA01004801

Bishop’s response offered absolute anonymity and a financial structure “designed with these details in mind.” Epstein: “i cant program but iam not bad at structuring :)”. August 2 was confirmed as the meeting date.

August 2, 2018: The Meeting

EFTA_R1_01784135 (EFTA02598225) — Epstein calendar alert, August 2, 2018

Epstein logged himself a calendar alert at 7:54 PM for the following day’s meeting at appear.in/taxmastergenetics. The agenda he wrote for himself: designer babies, structuring, finance, privacy, project goals, feasible outcomes, timelines.

August 5–16, 2018: The Budget

EFTA01003966 / EFTA_R1_01794852 — Bishop budget submission, August 5–16

Three days after the meeting, Bishop submitted the budget document Epstein had requested.

The title of the file:

“the designer baby and human cloning company.”

Total budget:

approximately $9.5 million over five years ($1.7 million per year plus $1 million lab setup).

Epstein’s reply: “no rush.”

On August 16, Bishop followed up after returning from Lithuania, where he had met Simon Black — founder of Sovereign Man, the flagship platform for offshore asset structuring and regulatory arbitrage for high-net-worth individuals.

August 30, 2018: The Ukraine Laboratory

EFTA_R1_01837436 (EFTA02625486) — Bishop lab update, August 30, 2018

Bishop updated Epstein on the overseas surgical laboratory: ongoing mouse surgeries, microinjection experiments in Ukraine. A Mississippi contact was conducting human sperm modification experiments that “don’t work for my purposes yet.”

Epstein’s note earlier in the thread:

“i like implant embryo, wait 9 months. great ending.”

The Ukraine dimension was reported by Voice of East on February 7, 2026, noting that the Telegraph had covered the same email chain while carefully omitting any reference to Ukraine. The MIT Technology Review had in fact documented Bishop’s Ukraine lab connection in 2019, a year before the EFTA documents made it a matter of federal record.

October 16–17, 2018: The Legal Architecture

EFTA01019549 / EFTA01019439 — Epstein-Bishop, October 2018

Epstein: “we need to get a read on legal. first. cant do anything where US rules apply to us citizens regardless of where.”

Bishop’s detailed response outlined three legal workaround pathways: confine US activity to R&D and animal testing; route human application through overseas medical tourism partnerships; sell additive DNA to overseas clinics as a supplier rather than practitioner. Epstein coached Bishop on the Tokyo investor question:

“i dont think you have enough info to decide whether these partners are good or bad.”

Investor guidance. Not concern.

November 26–28, 2018: He Jiankui and the Competitive Analysis

EFTA01015485 / EFTA01015238 / EFTA_R1_01810624 — Bishop-Epstein, November 2018

On November 26, 2018 — the day He Jiankui’s CRISPR-edited babies became a global scandal at the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing in Hong Kong — Epstein forwarded the New York Times breaking story to Bishop at 5:08 AM with two words: “please note.”

Bishop had watched the live presentation. He had typed a real-time transcript of He Jiankui’s presentation and Q&A. He briefed Epstein on why the Chinese technique was technically inferior: high mosaicism, low reliability. His own approach, Bishop told Epstein, was “more similar to cloning” and “does not require injection to the biodad.” The overseas lab was reporting 5% mouse transfection efficiency.

Epstein’s response: “great.”

PART VI: WHAT THE DOCUMENTS ESTABLISH — AND WHAT THEY DON’T

WHAT IS ESTABLISHED BY THE FEDERAL EXHIBITS

Epstein’s interest in cloning was operational for at least eight years (2011–2018), not a dinner party fantasy.

George Church confirmed in 2011 he was “working toward this goal fairly rapidly” in direct response to Epstein’s cloning question.

Church personally arranged Epstein’s skin biopsy at MGH (June 2013), supervised iPS cell line creation from Epstein’s DNA (August 2013), and approved a privacy-first research routing to keep data out of medical records (2014).

Epstein’s own biological material — fibroblast cultures and iPS cell lines — was in liquid nitrogen storage at MGH, with next steps already scheduled, as of August 2013.

The legal entity for Church’s human genome engineering portfolio was formed by Epstein’s attorney Darren Indyke in August 2014. The company existed.

In July 2018, Epstein agreed to be the first anonymous investor in a $9.5 million human designer baby and cloning company, structured to evade US jurisdiction.

An active overseas laboratory (Ukraine) was conducting live mouse microinjection experiments as of August 2018.

Epstein engaged with race-hierarchy arguments without disputing them and used “ubermensch” as a working concept two years before the Bishop investment.

The PGP profile believed to belong to Epstein was altered on January 31, 2026 — one day after the documents confirming his enrolment entered the public record.

WHAT IS NOT ESTABLISHED

That George Church knew about or was involved in Epstein’s private reproductive ambitions.

That “the other deliverable” in Bishop’s pitch was definitively Epstein’s personal reproduction — though context strongly implies it.

That any human embryo was created, edited, cloned, or implanted.

That any financial transaction in the Bishop programme was completed (Bishop has publicly denied receiving Epstein funding).

That any activity was illegal in the relevant jurisdictions at the relevant times.

Who altered the PGP profile on January 31, 2026, or why.

PART VII: THE LONGER VIEW — EPSTEIN IN THE EUGENICS CONTINUUM

The Unbroken Line: From Galton to NSSM 200 to Silicon Valley

The Epstein eugenics programme does not sit in isolation. It sits at the end of a documented continuum that runs through the 20th century with the kind of consistency that suggests not random ideological accident but institutional inheritance.

The Rockefeller Foundation funded the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute in the 1920s and 1930s — the same institution where the intellectual framework for what became Nazi eugenics was developed. After Auschwitz, eugenics was not abandoned. It was rebranded. The Rockefellers helped establish the Population Council, which pursued what its founder Frederick Osborn called “crypto-eugenics” — achieving eugenic aims through “genetic counselling” and population policy without the public knowing they were doing so.

In 1974, Henry Kissinger — in close contact with the Rockefeller family — completed NSSM 200, the classified National Security Study Memorandum on population control, on behalf of President Nixon. The document, kept secret for 15 years and declassified in 1989, framed population reduction in developing nations as a US national security objective. It was adopted as official US government policy by President Ford in 1975.

“Control oil and you control the nations; control food and you control the people.”

— Henry Kissinger

The foundations OnlyTheTruth identified in her testimony — Rockefeller, Gates, Clinton, Open Society — are the institutional successors to this tradition. They do not describe their work in eugenic terms. They describe it in philanthropic ones. But the operational logic — elite private actors making decisions about which human populations flourish, which are managed, and which are quietly reduced — is structurally identical.

The Epstein files add a new chapter: not the management of populations through policy, but the active reengineering of the human germline by a single private actor, operating through the Harvard scientific infrastructure, funded by an anonymous investment structure, in an overseas laboratory, outside US legal jurisdiction.

The ideological progression is:

Galton (1880s) → Rockefeller/Carnegie eugenics funding (1920s-30s) → Nazi application (1933-45) → Population Council crypto-eugenics (1950s-70s) → NSSM 200 (1974) → CRISPR era billionaire transhumanism (2010s) → Epstein/Church/Bishop operational cloning programme (2011-2018) → WEF human-digital fusion agenda (2019-present) → DARPA bidirectional neural interface deployment (2026-)

The Network Signature

Every investigation in this series has documented the same operational pattern: private actors shaping significant outcomes through structures designed to minimise accountability and ensure deniability. The Epstein genome engineering programme is structurally identical to every other programme documented here.

MASTER TIMELINE: EIGHT YEARS OF OPERATIONAL PURSUIT

Part VIII: THE NETWORK AROUND CHURCH - FINANCIERS, INSTITUTIONS, AND THE WYSS-DARPA NEXUS

An annotated integration of additional source material

A. George Church: The Documented Record

What is confirmed in Church’s own public record

Church’s institutional affiliations and research scope are documented on Harvard’s own websites, in peer-reviewed publications, and in grant records. His official biography at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital states:

“Dr. Church is Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and Professor of Health Sciences and Technology at Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a founding member of the Wyss Institute, and Director of PersonalGenomes.org, the world’s only open-access information on human genomic, environmental, and trait data. Dr. Church is Director of IARPA & NIH BRAIN Projects, and Director of the National Institutes of Health Center for Excellence in Genomic Science.”

— George Church official biography, icgd.bwh.harvard.edu

This is not a claim by a conspiracy article. It is Church’s own institutional description. Several elements are worth examining in the context of this investigation:

IARPA — the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity — is the intelligence community’s equivalent of DARPA. Church directs an IARPA project. This places him simultaneously in the Harvard academic infrastructure, the NIH medical research infrastructure, and the US intelligence research infrastructure.

The NIH BRAIN Initiative, which Church also directs, is the civilian-facing complement to the DARPA neural interface programmes documented in our earlier chapters. The BRAIN Initiative and DARPA’s N3 programme pursue the same technical objectives — bidirectional neural interfaces — through different institutional channels.

PersonalGenomes.org is where Epstein’s biological material was enrolled and stored, as documented by federal exhibits EFTA02131791, EFTA00388430, and the July 2017 PGP newsletter.

VERIFIED INSTITUTIONAL OVERLAP

Cross-reference: The EFTA documents establish that Church simultaneously held NIH grants for PersonalGenomes.org, directed DARPA-adjacent IARPA research, managed Epstein’s private biological programme, and was soliciting Epstein for a $10 million genome engineering investment portfolio — all through the same institutional infrastructure at Harvard Medical School.

Church’s CRISPR contributions: what the record shows

The Weizmann Institute of Science’s own publication on Church states:

“Prof. Church was the first to make the new bacteria-based DNA-editing tool CRISPR usable in humans, in collaboration with the lab of Prof. Feng Zhang at the Broad Institute.”

This is a mainstream scientific claim, published by one of Israel’s leading research institutions, not a fringe characterisation.

Church’s own laboratory description, published in the fundraising materials for his lab (EFTA00583255, among others, lists the following research areas explicitly:

Mammalian cloning

Aging reversal

Humanized animals for research and organ transplants

Engineering cells resistant to all viruses

Gene drives for elimination of Lyme disease and malaria

De-extinction

These are not claims made by critics. They are Church’s own published research objectives, circulated to potential investors. The federal exhibit reference (EFTA00583255) places this fundraising document inside Epstein’s correspondence, confirming he received this list.

The Dire Wolf: Confirmed Cloning Achievement, March 2025

The source article references Church’s involvement in the revival of the dire wolf, a long-extinct species. This is confirmed by mainstream scientific reporting. The Jerusalem Post reported in March 2025 that Texas-based biotechnology company Colossal Biosciences had successfully revived the long-extinct dire wolf through CRISPR germline editing.

“The dire wolf is an early example of this, including the largest number of precise genomic edits in a healthy vertebrate so far.”

— Dr. George Church, Colossal Biosciences, reported in Jerusalem Post, 2025

Colossal Biosciences, co-founded by Church, has also announced programmes to de-extinct the woolly mammoth and the thylacine (Tasmanian tiger). The wolf revival represents a documented milestone: more than any previous published experiment, it demonstrates that complex multigene germline editing of a living vertebrate is technically achievable. The same methodology Church is using on wolves is, in principle, applicable to human germline modification — which is precisely the endpoint the Bishop programme was targeting.

B. The Wyss Institute: Hansjörg Wyss, DARPA, and the Nanotechnology Pipeline

The Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard is a research institute founded in 2009 with a $125 million gift from Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss. Its founding core faculty included George Church. Its research agenda explicitly covers bioinspired robotics, synthetic biology, organ-on-a-chip devices, and — critically for this investigation — programmable nanomaterials and DNA nanotechnology.

The Wyss Institute’s relationship with DARPA is not alleged; it is published. The Institute lists DARPA as a principal funding source across multiple programmes, including biological control systems, programmable matter, and bioinspired materials. Multiple Wyss researchers have received DARPA grants for work in synthetic biology and biologically-interfaced electronics — the same research categories that appear in DARPA’s N3 and BrainSTORMS programmes documented in our earlier investigation.

VERIFIED: CHURCH AT THE INTERSECTION OF HARVARD, DARPA, IARPA, NIH, AND EPSTEIN’S BIOLOGICAL PROGRAMME

George Church is a founding core faculty member of the Wyss Institute. The Wyss Institute receives DARPA funding for synthetic biology and biologically-interfaced materials. Church simultaneously directs IARPA research and NIH BRAIN Initiative projects. Epstein’s biological material was stored inside Church’s PersonalGenomes.org infrastructure, a Church-directed project housed at Harvard Medical School. These are institutional overlaps documented in public records.

Hansjörg Wyss: What is documented

Hansjörg Wyss is a Swiss-American billionaire, made wealthy through the Synthes medical device company, which he founded and sold to Johnson & Johnson for $19.7 billion in 2012. He is a significant Democratic party donor and environmental philanthropist in the United States. He is also a co-owner of Chelsea Football Club, as the source article notes — this is confirmed public record.

The source article claims that Wyss is “a lifelong associate of Klaus Schwab” and is “behind the nanotechnology inside the vaccines.” The first claim is plausible but not independently verifiable from public sources — Schwab and Wyss are both Swiss, both of the same elite generation, and Wyss has attended Davos, but a documented personal relationship has not been established in public records available to this investigation. The second claim — nanotechnology in vaccines — is a widely circulated assertion; its evidentiary basis is addressed below.

C. Leon Black: The $2 Million Gift to Church’s Lab

The source article reproduces what appears to be a “Terms of Gift” document establishing a $2 million fund from Leon Black and/or the Leon Black Family Foundation to Harvard Medical School, directed by George Church. This document warrants examination.

The fund’s stated purposes, as listed in the reproduced document:

Analysis of personalized genomics, microbiomics, metabolomics

Development of gene therapies

Engineering cells resistant to viruses

Aging reversal

Humanized animals for research and organ transplants

Biosensors for optimization of chemical manufacturing

Regulating complex biological circuits

This is identical in scope to Church’s own published lab fundraising document (EFTA00583255) — which Epstein received — suggesting the same pitch package was distributed across multiple high-net-worth donors.

Leon Black: The documented Epstein connection

Leon Black is the co-founder of Apollo Global Management, one of the world’s largest private equity firms. His connection to Jeffrey Epstein is not alleged by conspiracy theorists; it was investigated and documented by a law firm (Dechert LLP) commissioned by Apollo’s own board following reporting by the New York Times in 2021.

The Dechert investigation found that Black had paid Epstein approximately $158 million between 2012 and 2017 for tax and estate planning services. Black resigned as Apollo CEO in March 2021. He has stated that his relationship with Epstein was professional and that he was unaware of Epstein’s criminal conduct.

VERIFIED: BLACK-EPSTEIN AND BLACK-CHURCH CONNECTIONS CONFIRMED INDEPENDENTLY

Leon Black paid Jeffrey Epstein approximately $158 million between 2012 and 2017. Black separately donated $2 million to George Church’s genomics and synthetic biology research fund at Harvard Medical School. Both facts are documented in public records. Whether these are connected, concurrent, or coincidental is not established by available evidence. The timeline overlap (Black’s Epstein payments: 2012–2017; Epstein’s active biological programme: 2011–2018) is notable and warrants further investigative attention.

D. Joscha Bach and the “Dangerous Things” Email

Our source article reproduces what it identifies as an email from Joscha Bach to Jeffrey Epstein listing potential invitees to a gathering, under the stated category of “things that are dangerous and forbidden” in which CRISPR is explicitly mentioned alongside other “weapons of mass destruction.”

We have previously documented the Bach-Epstein relationship in Part IV of the main article, via the July 2016 “ubermensch” email (EFTA00824159). The email reproduced in the additional source article appears to be a separate communication. Its exhibit reference is not cited in the source, but its content is consistent with the character of Bach’s correspondence as established in the federal record.

The list of invitees Bach names is striking in its breadth and includes individuals whose public positions are a matter of record:

George Church — Harvard, CRISPR, PersonalGenomes.org, Epstein’s active biological programme

Ben Goertzel — AGI researcher, OpenCog, SingularityNET; publicly advocates artificial general intelligence development without safety constraints

Demis Hassabis — co-founder of DeepMind (Google), Nobel laureate in chemistry 2024 for AlphaFold protein structure prediction

Max Tegmark — MIT physicist, founder of the Future of Life Institute; has publicly advocated for AI safety but also for accelerated neural interface research

Steven Pinker — Harvard cognitive psychologist; has publicly defended aspects of genetic enhancement

Reid Hoffman — LinkedIn co-founder, known Epstein associate; acknowledged meeting Epstein on multiple occasions after his 2008 conviction

Paul Graham — Y Combinator founder; significant figure in Silicon Valley transhumanist circles

Bach’s framing of CRISPR as a “weapon of mass destruction” in the context of who should be invited to discuss it — alongside Epstein, Church, Goertzel, and Hassabis — is not the language of a disarmament advocate. It is the language of someone who regards CRISPR as a powerful tool requiring a specific kind of informed discussion — one that, in this context, is taking place in a private network with $158 million in Epstein payments flowing through it and a $9.5 million human cloning company being formed.

E. The Legal Framework: Biological Weapons Convention and Human Cloning Law

The source article raises the Biological Weapons Convention and human cloning law. Both are relevant to assessing the documented programme.

The Biological Weapons Convention

The Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), which entered into force on 26 March 1975, is the first multilateral disarmament treaty to ban the production of an entire category of weapons of mass destruction. It prohibits the development, production, acquisition, transfer, stockpiling, and use of biological and toxin weapons. The United States is a signatory.

The relevance to the Church-Epstein programme depends on how “genetically targeted biological warfare” is defined. The source article’s assertion that CRISPR-based research constitutes biological warfare is a contested legal interpretation. Under current BWC definitions, civilian genomics research — even when its applications could theoretically include weaponisation — is not prohibited by the treaty. DARPA’s Biological Technologies Office, which funds Church-adjacent research through IARPA, explicitly argues that defensive biological research is not covered by the BWC’s prohibitions.

What the legal framework does establish:

Gain-of-function research — the enhancement of pathogen transmissibility or virulence — is a subject of active international regulatory debate. A US federal moratorium on certain gain-of-function research was lifted in 2017, reinstated under review in 2021, and has since been subject to revised NIH oversight policies.

Human reproductive cloning is not banned under federal US law, but is prohibited in varying degrees across approximately 10 states. The absence of a federal ban — despite multiple Congressional attempts — is itself a policy outcome that the Church-Epstein network was well-positioned to influence through its funding and advisory relationships.

The Bishop programme’s explicit strategy of routing human application through overseas medical tourism (see Part V, legal architecture, October 2018) was designed precisely to operate in the gap between US jurisdiction and international non-enforcement of cloning bans.

The COVID-19 Genetic Database Hypothesis

The source article argues that COVID-19 testing programmes were used to build genetic databases for future weaponisation. This claim, stripped of its more extreme framings, contains a verifiable core and a speculative extension.

The verifiable core: COVID-19 testing did generate large genetic and biological datasets. Several national programmes including in Australia (the Queensland case referenced in the source article) generated public controversy over data governance. In the UK, the Biobank and NHS COVID data partnership with Palantir generated significant parliamentary scrutiny. In the US, concerns about genetic data collected during COVID testing were raised by the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the ACLU.

The Queensland case cited — connecting the Premier’s father Henry Palaszczuk to the Gene Technology Alliance Foundation, a Singapore-registered and China-linked gene testing organisation — was reported by Cairns News, an Australian independent publication, in 2022. The claim was not independently verified by mainstream Australian media at the time of writing.

The speculative extension: that this data is being actively used to develop genetically targeted biological weapons is not yet established by any public evidence. It is a logical possibility given the convergence of capability (CRISPR-based pathogen engineering), database (large-scale genomic collections), and demonstrated intent (the Epstein cloning programme, DARPA’s offensive biology research). The gap between “technically possible given the infrastructure” and “actively occurring” is one this investigation cannot bridge with available evidence.

G. What This Chapter Adds to the Verified Record

Setting aside the elements identified above, the source article makes several contributions to the documented investigation that are verifiable and significant:

VERIFIED: Church’s simultaneous directorship of IARPA and NIH BRAIN Initiative projects, alongside his founding Wyss Institute role — confirmed by his own published biography — places him at the documented intersection of civilian genomics, intelligence research, and neural interface science.

VERIFIED: The $2 million Leon Black gift to Church’s genomics lab at Harvard, creating the Genomics and Synthetic Biology Research Fund — with research objectives identical to the pitch Epstein received — is a documented financial connection between two of Epstein’s known associates that has not previously been integrated into this investigation.

VERIFIED: Church’s Colossal Biosciences work — achieving the largest number of precise germline edits in a healthy vertebrate in the dire wolf revival — confirms that the technical capability targeted by the Bishop programme is now demonstrably achieved, in vertebrates, by the same researcher whose cells Epstein stored.

CORROBORATING: The Joscha Bach “dangerous things” email, placing CRISPR in the category of WMD alongside a list of invitees that includes Church, Goertzel, Hassabis, Hoffman, and Epstein himself — in a private network discussion — adds a further documented data point to the ideological context of the programme.

VERIFIED: The Church lab’s own fundraising documents (EFTA00583255) explicitly list “mammalian cloning” as a current research methodology — confirming that cloning is not a peripheral aspiration but an active, funded, institutionally-acknowledged component of Church’s published research programme.

H. Synthesis: The Institutional Map

What the combined record — the federal exhibits, Church’s public biography, the Leon Black gift, the Wyss-DARPA institutional relationship, and the Joscha Bach correspondence — produces is an institutional map.

At its centre: George Church. Radiating outward from that centre:

The pattern this map describes is consistent across every layer of the investigation: the same individuals appear repeatedly, across different institutional contexts, connected by financial flows, scientific collaborations, and private correspondence that is qualitatively different from their public personas. No single connection, taken alone, is necessarily sinister. The aggregate — especially when set against the backdrop of a $9.5 million human cloning company, a Ukraine-based surgical laboratory, and federal exhibits documenting the deliberate routing of Epstein’s biological material outside the medical record system — is a different matter.

The question the documented record leaves open is not whether this network existed. It did. The open question is what it was for, whether any of its products still exist, and who, if anyone, is responsible for accounting for them.

Sources for this chapter: