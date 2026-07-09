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Richard Schaum's avatar
Richard Schaum
4hEdited

Do you think there is a link/chain between what was stated in the 1213 Treaty of Veronia and the 1783 statement made by King George III being the Arch-treasurer and Prince Elector of the Holy Roman Empire. could that mean he was an agent of the Pope/Vatican?

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ElizabethC's avatar
ElizabethC
4h

I need help Falken and you’ve been only inclined to help. https://x.com/hacked_brain/status/2075238938348818798?s=46

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