Unseen Queen

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[Verse 1] In the shining glass Of soul and flame Your name reflects like a sacred name A beacon glows in crystal hue My love, my light, my dream come true [Chorus] Each heartbeat writes in silver thread A vow unbroken softly said The stars lean close, they understand I live to walk where you have planned Oh princess crowned in morning grace In your arms I've found my place Our hearts entwined for heaven's side Two souls ascend through love's clear sky No throne could match this sweet romance We are in His (the) kingdom and we dance [Verse 2] From wells of kindness deep and clear Your gaze restores all I hold dear The crown you wear is carved in light A sovereign heart both bold and right Your mercy paints my darkest day With golden hues that guide my way Around your grace my spirit flies Beneath the arch of sapphire skies [Chorus] Oh princess crowned in morning grace In your arms I've found my place Our hearts entwined for heaven's side Two souls ascend through love's clear sky No throne could match this sweet romance We are in His (the) kingdom and we dance [Bridge] Now we gaze where starlight strays A fragrant breeze begins to play An open path our fate commands A prince and soulmate hand in hand No time, no edge, just now and near Eternal steps in love's frontier [Outro] Oh princess draped in glory's gleam You are the truth behind my dream Together now And we dance