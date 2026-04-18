Unseen Queen

[Verse 1]
In the shining glass
Of soul and flame
Your name reflects like a sacred name
A beacon glows in crystal hue
My love, my light, my dream come true
[Chorus]
Each heartbeat writes in silver thread
A vow unbroken softly said
The stars lean close, they understand
I live to walk where you have planned
Oh princess crowned in morning grace
In your arms I've found my place
Our hearts entwined for heaven's side
Two souls ascend through love's clear sky
No throne could match this sweet romance
We are in His (the) kingdom and we dance
[Verse 2]
From wells of kindness deep and clear
Your gaze restores all I hold dear
The crown you wear is carved in light
A sovereign heart both bold and right
Your mercy paints my darkest day
With golden hues that guide my way
Around your grace my spirit flies
Beneath the arch of sapphire skies
[Chorus]
Oh princess crowned in morning grace
In your arms I've found my place
Our hearts entwined for heaven's side
Two souls ascend through love's clear sky
No throne could match this sweet romance
We are in His (the) kingdom and we dance
[Bridge]
Now we gaze where starlight strays
A fragrant breeze begins to play
An open path our fate commands
A prince and soulmate hand in hand
No time, no edge, just now and near
Eternal steps in love's frontier
[Outro]
Oh princess draped in glory's gleam
You are the truth behind my dream
Together now
And we dance
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.