What if an album were not just something to listen to — but a ritual to live?

The Unseen Queen, the latest double folk-rock fusion opera from Falken Sound Theater, is more than music. It’s a playbook, a performance score, and a ceremonial invitation.

Across three acts and twenty-two songs, the Unseen Queen unfolds as a soul-journey — guided by the wounded visionary Elian, his counterpart Apany, and the mythic Unseen Queen. It is a story of fracture and longing, of ancestral memory and ecological grief, of rebellion, awakening, and return.

But this is not theater in the conventional sense. The Playbook — released freely under a Creative Commons BY-SA 4.0 license — provides full prologues, monologues, stage directions, and symbolic rites for each track. It’s a living script designed to be reimagined:

🎶 Perform the songs live with your own ensemble

🎭 Restage the dramatic prologues in your community theater

🕊️ Adapt the ritual blueprints for ceremonies, classrooms, or public squares

🌍 Join the global movement toward The People’s Opera

The full double album is available alongside this Sound Theater Playbook, which you can download freely. You can follow along track by track, or even bring it to life yourself.

👉 Download the Playbook here — free & open

👉 Listen to the double album here

If you’re an artist — a singer, dancer, actor, or storyteller — consider covering one of the songs, staging one of the prologues, or joining the upcoming Unseen Queen performance contests. Together, we’ll be weaving a global chorus of grassroots opera.

Because no myth is finished until it’s retold.

No ritual is complete until it’s shared.

And no opera is true until it becomes the people’s voice.

Let the curtain rise not only on the stage —

but in your own city, circle, and spirit.