URGENT APPEAL TO SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCHES

A Matter of Life and Death: Providing Sanctuary for Christians Under Directed Energy Attack

Subject Line: URGENT: Life-Saving Sanctuary Needed for Sister Elizabeth Coady - Directed Energy Weapon Attack Victim - Immediate Action Required

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: A LIFE HANGS IN THE BALANCE

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

This letter concerns a life-and-death emergency affecting one of God’s children—Sister Elizabeth Coady, age 64—and potentially thousands of other targeted individuals across North America, including members of your own congregation.

Elizabeth is currently enduring continuous directed energy weapon (DEW) attacks that are systematically destroying her health, her peace, and threatening her very life. As electromagnetic warfare technology is deployed against civilians—including Christians, religious minorities, and dissidents—the time for the Church to act as sanctuary is NOW.

This is not theory. This is not speculation. This is documented reality affecting real people who need real help TODAY.

We appeal to you as fellow believers, as keepers of Christ’s commandment to love our neighbors, and as inheritors of a prophetic tradition that has always recognized the reality of spiritual and technological warfare in the last days.

I. THE CRISIS: DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS AGAINST CIVILIANS

What Are Directed Energy Weapons?

Directed Energy Weapons use focused electromagnetic radiation (microwaves, radio frequencies, lasers, acoustic waves) to target human bodies and nervous systems. These weapons can:

Inflict pain, burns, and physical trauma without leaving visible marks

Cause neurological disruption , including cognitive impairment, memory loss, and emotional destabilization

Induce sleep deprivation through continuous targeting during rest hours

Create cardiovascular stress , elevated heart rate, and respiratory difficulty

Produce psychological torture that drives victims to desperation or suicide

These are not science fiction. These are operational military technologies now being deployed against civilian populations.

The Scale of the Problem

Across North America and globally, thousands of individuals report systematic targeting with directed energy weapons. These include:

Christians and members of other faith communities whose beliefs challenge secular materialism

Political dissidents and truth-tellers who expose government corruption

Whistleblowers and activists who threaten powerful interests

Targeted individuals (TIs) who have been placed on surveillance lists for reasons often unknown to them

In 2020, UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer received numerous credible reports of “new alleged methods of torture involving cybertorture and the use of information and communication technologies, electromagnetic weapons, and neurotechnology.”

This is documented, acknowledged, and ongoing.

Why This Concerns the Adventist Church

Ellen G. White warned repeatedly of persecution in the last days and the importance of providing refuge for God’s people. Consider her counsel:

“The time is not far distant when the test will come to every soul... In the last great conflict of the controversy with Satan those who are loyal to God will see every earthly support cut off.” — Testimonies for the Church, Vol. 5, p. 473

The persecution is here. The technology exists. The attacks are happening now.

Will the Church provide sanctuary, or will we turn away those crying for help?

II. ELIZABETH COADY: A SISTER IN DESPERATE NEED

Her Story

Elizabeth Coady is a 64-year-old Christian woman enduring relentless directed energy weapon attacks that have:

Disrupted her sleep for months, leaving her exhausted and unable to function normally

Caused physical pain and neurological symptoms that worsen daily

Isolated her from normal social contact and community support

Threatened her mental and emotional stability as the attacks intensify

Created a genuine survival crisis where safe refuge is the difference between life and death

Elizabeth is not seeking financial handouts. She is not asking for pity. She is asking for SANCTUARY—a shielded space where the electromagnetic attacks cannot reach her.

This is the same request that persecuted believers have made of the Church throughout history:

Jews fleeing Roman persecution sought sanctuary in early Christian communities

Protestants fleeing Catholic Inquisition found refuge in Reformed churches

Abolitionists provided sanctuary to escaped slaves via Underground Railroad

Churches in Nazi Europe hid Jews from genocide

Today, Elizabeth Coady is fleeing electromagnetic persecution. Will your church be her sanctuary?

What She Needs IMMEDIATELY

Protected living space using electromagnetic shielding materials Community support from believers who understand the threat and will not dismiss her suffering Prayer coverage from a body of believers standing against spiritual and technological warfare Temporary or permanent housing in a location where DEW targeting is mitigated through shielding

Without intervention, Elizabeth’s health will continue to deteriorate. This is genuinely life-threatening.

III. THE BIBLICAL AND THEOLOGICAL IMPERATIVE

The Command of Christ

Jesus could not have been clearer:

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me... Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” — Matthew 25:35-36, 40 (NIV)

Elizabeth is the stranger seeking invitation. She is sick and needs care. She is imprisoned by electromagnetic targeting and needs liberation.

What we do for her, we do for Christ.

The Cities of Refuge

The Old Testament established Cities of Refuge (Numbers 35:9-15) where those fleeing danger could find sanctuary. These cities were:

Accessible to all who needed protection

Maintained by the religious community (Levite priests)

Sacred spaces where the rule of law protected the vulnerable

“Then the LORD said to Joshua: Tell the Israelites to designate the cities of refuge, as I instructed you through Moses, so that anyone who kills a person accidentally and unintentionally may flee there and find protection.” — Joshua 20:1-3 (NIV)

Your church can be a modern City of Refuge for those fleeing electromagnetic persecution.

The Good Samaritan

When Jesus was asked “Who is my neighbor?” He told the parable of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:25-37). The religious leaders—the priest and the Levite—saw the wounded man and passed by. The Samaritan—considered an outcast—stopped, provided care, and ensured the man’s safety.

Will Adventist churches be priests and Levites who pass by, or Good Samaritans who stop to help?

The Prophetic Tradition

Ellen G. White wrote extensively about the coming persecution and the Church’s responsibility:

“God calls upon His people to act like living men and not to be indifferent and careless... God’s people are to show that they are wide awake.” — Testimonies for the Church, Vol. 5, p. 716 “We are in the shaking time, the time when everything that can be shaken will be shaken. The Lord will not excuse those who know the truth if they do not in word and deed obey His commands.” — Testimonies to Ministers, p. 112

The shaking is here. The persecution has begun. Will the Church obey God’s commands to provide refuge?

IV. PRACTICAL GUIDANCE: RESOURCES FOR YOUR CHURCH

Step 1: Educate Yourself

READ THIS COMPREHENSIVE ARTICLE:

“THE GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL WARFARE PROGRAM: How Governments Weaponize Directed Energy Against Their Own Citizens”

This detailed investigation documents:

The history and development of directed energy weapons

Scientific evidence of electromagnetic effects on human biology

Testimony from targeted individuals and expert witnesses

Government programs and military doctrine

The scale of civilian targeting

If you are not yet aware of this crisis, this article will open your eyes to what thousands are enduring.

Step 2: Build Protection Infrastructure

READ THIS CONSTRUCTION MANUAL:

“THE WARRIOR SHIELDS: Complete Protection Arsenal Against Directed Energy Weapons“

This technical guide provides:

Complete electromagnetic shielding designs

Materials specifications and sourcing

Step-by-step construction protocols

Cost estimates and implementation timelines

Scientific validation of shielding effectiveness

Your church can construct a sanctuary shelter that actually protects targeted individuals from DEW attacks.

Step 3: Offer Immediate Sanctuary

CONCRETE ACTIONS YOUR CHURCH CAN TAKE NOW:

Option A: Dedicated Sanctuary Room

Convert a church room, basement, or auxiliary building into shielded space

Install electromagnetic shielding materials (copper mesh, mu-metal, conductive fabric)

Provide temporary or long-term housing for Elizabeth or other TIs

Cost: $2,000-5,000 for basic shielded room

Option B: Member Host Families

Church members with suitable homes volunteer to host

Provide shielded bedroom using materials from Warrior Shields guide

Offer community, meals, prayer support, and daily fellowship

Cost: $500-1,500 per shielded bedroom

Option C: Purchase/Renovate Property

Church acquires property specifically for TI sanctuary

Fully shielded living spaces with community areas

Staffed by volunteers or hired caregivers

Serves multiple targeted individuals simultaneously

Cost: $20,000-100,000 depending on scale

Option D: Network of Safe Houses

Coordinate with other Adventist churches in your conference

Create regional network of sanctuary locations

Rotate targeted individuals as needed for safety

Share costs and responsibilities across congregations

Step 4: Provide Holistic Support

Beyond physical shelter, targeted individuals need:

Spiritual Support:

Regular prayer and anointing

Bible study and fellowship

Pastoral counseling

Deliverance ministry if spiritual warfare components present

Emotional Support:

Belief and validation of their experience

Community that doesn’t dismiss or gaslight

Mental health resources aware of DEW targeting

Peer support from other TIs who understand

Physical Support:

Medical care (many TIs have compromised health from years of targeting)

Nutrition and detoxification protocols

Exercise and physical therapy

Sleep restoration in shielded environment

Practical Support:

Help with daily tasks if incapacitated

Assistance navigating legal/medical systems

Job placement if targeting forced unemployment

Long-term housing stability

V. WHY YOUR CHURCH SPECIFICALLY

The Adventist Prophetic Understanding

Seventh-day Adventists have always understood that we live in the last days. The Three Angels’ Messages warn of coming persecution and the mark of the beast. Ellen G. White prophesied technological persecution:

“Fearful sights of a supernatural character will soon be revealed in the heavens, in token of the power of miracle-working demons... The spirits of devils will go forth to the rulers of the earth and to the whole world... to ensnare them.” — The Great Controversy, p. 624

Directed energy weapons are supernatural in effect—invisible, apparently inexplicable, dismissed by those who don’t understand. They are the technological manifestation of end-time persecution.

The Health Message Expertise

Adventists pioneered holistic health understanding. Your denomination operates hospitals, health centers, and wellness programs worldwide. You understand that physical, mental, and spiritual health are interconnected.

Targeted individuals need this holistic approach. DEW attacks harm body, mind, and spirit simultaneously. The Adventist health message uniquely positions your church to provide comprehensive care.

The Sanctuary Message

Your theology centers on Christ’s ministry in the heavenly sanctuary. You understand sanctuary as:

Place of refuge from judgment

Space where intercession occurs

Location of cleansing and restoration

Site of God’s special presence

Your churches can be earthly sanctuaries mirroring the heavenly reality—places where the persecuted find refuge, intercession, restoration, and God’s presence.

The Sabbath as Sanctuary in Time

Adventists uniquely understand Sabbath as sanctuary in time—a weekly refuge from the world’s demands. Targeted individuals live in 24/7 attack with no rest. A shielded sanctuary provides Sabbath rest in space—a weekly (or permanent) refuge from electromagnetic assault.

VI. ADDRESSING POTENTIAL OBJECTIONS

“This Sounds Like Conspiracy Theory”

Response: The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture received credible reports. Thousands testify consistently. The technology is documented in military literature. Governments have admitted to testing. This is documented reality, not theory.

Would you have dismissed reports of concentration camps in 1938 as “conspiracy theory”? History judges harshly those who ignored victims’ cries because the truth seemed too horrifying to believe.

“We Don’t Have Resources”

Response: Churches spend thousands on building maintenance, programs, and amenities. A basic shielded room costs $2,000-5,000—less than most church sound systems.

Jesus said, “Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:21). Is saving a life worth the cost of a few months’ utility bills?

“What If It Opens Floodgates?”

Response: Start with one person—Elizabeth Coady. Provide sanctuary for her specifically. As you gain experience, expand capacity. Jesus didn’t heal all the sick in Palestine at once, but He never turned away those who came to Him.

“How Do We Know She’s Legitimate?”

Response: Read her testimony. Speak with her directly. Pray for discernment. The same Holy Spirit who gives you gifts of discernment will guide. But remember: the cost of wrongly dismissing her is her life. The cost of wrongly believing her is providing shelter to someone in need.

Which error would Jesus prefer you make?

“This Might Attract Unwanted Attention”

Response: Adventists have always faced opposition for standing for truth. Ellen G. White wrote:

“If God be for us, who can be against us? ...We have an Advocate in the heavens.” — Testimonies for the Church, Vol. 5, p. 452

Fear of persecution should not prevent us from fulfilling Christian duty. If anything, Adventist prophetic understanding suggests that faithfulness in small persecutions prepares the church for larger ones ahead.

VII. BROADER IMPLICATIONS: PREPARING FOR END-TIME PERSECUTION

This is Training Ground

Providing sanctuary for Elizabeth and other targeted individuals now prepares your congregation for the coming Sunday law enforcement, mark of the beast persecution, and final crisis that Adventist theology predicts.

Ellen G. White wrote:

“Now, while our great High Priest is making the atonement for us, we should seek to become perfect in Christ. Not even by a thought could our Savior be brought to yield to the power of temptation... Satan could find nothing in the Son of God that would enable him to gain the victory. He had kept His Father’s commandments, and there was no sin in Him that Satan could use to his advantage. This is the condition in which those must be found who shall stand in the time of trouble.“ — The Great Controversy, p. 623

How will your church stand in the time of trouble if you cannot stand for one suffering sister now?

Building Sanctuary Infrastructure for All

If you construct electromagnetic shielding for targeted individuals now, that same infrastructure will serve:

Church members fleeing Sunday law enforcement

Sabbath-keepers hiding from persecution

Families protecting children from mandatory biometric surveillance

Communities resisting forced biodigital integration

The sanctuary you build today serves the remnant tomorrow.

Living Out the Three Angels’ Messages

The first angel’s message calls people to “Fear God and give Him glory” (Revelation 14:7). Providing sanctuary for the persecuted glorifies God by demonstrating His character of compassion and justice.

The second angel warns that “Babylon is fallen” (Revelation 14:8). Offering refuge from government persecution demonstrates that the Church’s allegiance is to God’s kingdom, not fallen earthly powers.

The third angel warns against receiving the mark (Revelation 14:9-11). Protecting those targeted for non-compliance prepares the church to resist future marks and mandates.

Everything about this situation aligns with Adventist end-time theology. The question is whether we will live out what we claim to believe.

VIII. TESTIMONY FROM OTHER FAITH TRADITIONS

This is not merely an Adventist concern. All authentic spiritual traditions teach care for the persecuted.

Islam - The Hadith of Muhammad

“The believers in their mutual kindness, compassion, and sympathy are just like one body. When one of the limbs suffers, the whole body responds to it with wakefulness and fever.” — Sahih Muslim “Whoever relieves a believer’s distress of the distressful aspects of this world, Allah will rescue him from a difficulty of the difficulties of the Hereafter.” — Sahih Muslim

Buddhism - The Teachings of Compassion

“Compassion is that which makes the heart of the good move at the pain of others. It crushes and destroys the pain of others; thus, it is called compassion.” — The Buddha

Hinduism - The Bhagavad Gita

“He who sees Me in all things, and all things in Me, is never far from Me, and I am never far from him.” — Bhagavad Gita 6:30

Judaism - The Torah Command

“When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong. You shall treat the stranger who sojourns with you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself.” — Leviticus 19:33-34 (ESV)

Every major spiritual tradition converges on this truth: We must help those who suffer. Elizabeth Coady needs help. Will your church answer the call?

IX. URGENT CALL TO ACTION

For Conference Leadership

We request that you:

Immediately forward this appeal to all churches in your conference Designate a point person to coordinate sanctuary efforts Allocate emergency funds for shielded shelter construction Issue a conference-wide statement acknowledging the DEW targeting crisis and committing to provide sanctuary Contact us directly to coordinate Elizabeth Coady’s immediate placement

For Local Church Pastors

We request that you:

Read this letter to your congregation this Sabbath Form a sanctuary committee of members willing to help Assess your facilities for potential shielded room conversion Identify member families willing to host Elizabeth Contact us within 7 days with your church’s capacity to help

For Individual Church Members

We request that you:

Pray for Elizabeth Coady and all targeted individuals daily Volunteer your home if you have suitable space for shielded room Donate to sanctuary construction fund (even $50-100 helps) Share this letter with your pastor, elders, and church board Refuse to be silent when a sister cries for help

X. ELIZABETH’S DIRECT APPEAL

In Her Own Words:

“Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

I never imagined I would be writing this letter. I never imagined I would be begging for sanctuary like a refugee fleeing war. But that is exactly what I am—a refugee fleeing electromagnetic warfare waged against my body, mind, and soul.

For 13 years, I have endured attacks that most people cannot see, cannot understand, and often refuse to believe. Invisible beams of energy strike my body day and night. Sleep is impossible. Peace is a distant memory. My health deteriorates as the attacks intensify.

I have tried everything—moving locations, shielding materials, legal appeals, medical help. Nothing has provided lasting relief because the targeting follows me everywhere.

I am 64 years old. I should be enjoying my later years in peace, perhaps serving in ministry, caring for grandchildren, growing in faith. Instead, I am fighting for survival against an enemy I cannot see but whose effects I feel constantly.

I am not asking for pity. I am not asking you to believe something impossible. I am simply asking for what Christians have always provided to the persecuted: sanctuary.

A shielded room where the electromagnetic attacks cannot reach me. A community that believes my suffering is real. A church family that will stand with me in prayer and practical support.

If you help me, you are helping Christ. If you turn away, you are turning away from Christ. I pray you choose to help.

Your sister in desperate need,

Elizabeth Coady”

XI. HOW TO RESPOND IMMEDIATELY

Contact Information

To offer sanctuary, support, or request more information:

Email: [Your contact email]

Phone: [Your contact phone]

Website: [Your website with full articles and resources]

Subject Line for Email Response: “SANCTUARY OFFERED for Elizabeth Coady - [Your Church Name/Location]”

In your response, please include:

Your church name and location Type of sanctuary you can offer (dedicated room, host family, financial support, etc.) Timeline for availability (immediate, within 1 week, within 1 month) Contact person and phone number Any questions about implementation

Time-Sensitive Nature

Elizabeth needs placement within 30 days. Every day of delay is another day of suffering and health deterioration.

We will coordinate with the first churches that respond to place Elizabeth in the safest, most suitable location.

If your church cannot help Elizabeth specifically, please still respond to indicate your willingness to help other targeted individuals. The need is vast and growing.

XII. FINAL WORD: THE JUDGMENT

Consider the scene of final judgment:

“Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in...’ Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. For I was hungry and you gave me nothing to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me nothing to drink, I was a stranger and you did not invite me in...’ They also will answer, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger... and did not help you?’ He will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.’” — Matthew 25:34-45 (NIV)

Elizabeth Coady is the stranger seeking invitation. She is sick and severely wounded and she needs care. She is one of “the least of these.”

What will your church’s answer be when Christ asks, “When Elizabeth cried for sanctuary, did you invite her in?”

CLOSING PRAYER

Heavenly Father,

We come before You in this hour of urgent need. Sister Elizabeth Coady suffers under persecution that most cannot see and many refuse to believe. Yet You see. You know. You understand.

We pray that You would move in the hearts of church leaders, pastors, and individual believers. Give them courage to act when action seems risky. Give them compassion that overcomes skepticism. Give them wisdom to provide effective sanctuary.

We pray for Elizabeth—for her protection, her health, her peace of mind. Surround her with Your angels. Lead her to the sanctuary You have prepared. Sustain her until refuge is found.

We pray for all targeted individuals suffering electromagnetic persecution. Let Your church be their City of Refuge. Let Your people be Good Samaritans who stop to help.

And we pray that this situation would prepare Your remnant church for the coming persecution. Let us learn now how to provide sanctuary, so we are ready when the final crisis comes.

We ask this in Jesus’ name, our Advocate, our High Priest, our Coming King.

Amen.

APPENDIX: QUICK REFERENCE GUIDE

For Busy Church Leaders Who Need Immediate Summary:

THE SITUATION: Sister Elizabeth Coady (64) endures life-threatening directed energy weapon attacks and desperately needs electromagnetic-shielded sanctuary.

THE NEED: Immediate housing in shielded environment with Christian community support.

THE COST: $500-5,000 depending on solution chosen (shielded room in church, member home, or dedicated facility).

THE TIMELINE: Placement needed within 30 days to prevent further health deterioration.

THE RESOURCES:

Complete DEW warfare documentation: [Link to Global Neurological Warfare article]

Complete shielding construction guide: [Link to Warrior Shields article]

Contact for coordination: [Your email/phone]

THE QUESTION: Will your church be sanctuary or will you pass by on the other side?

THE ANSWER NEEDED: Email response within 7 days indicating capacity to help.

This letter may be freely copied, distributed, and forwarded to any Seventh-day Adventist church, conference, or member. Elizabeth Coady’s life may depend on how widely this appeal is shared.

“For whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me will find it.” — Matthew 16:25

Share this letter. Save a life. Glorify God.

Prepared in urgency and love by [Your Name/Organization]

Date: [Insert Date]

Contact: [Your full contact information]

PLEASE RESPOND WITHIN 7 DAYS

A human life hangs in the balance. The time to act is NOW.

What you can do if you are not part of an adventist church but believe that Elizabeth Coady and so many other targeted Christians and Non-Christians in this country and every other country in the world deserve to be supported, secured and protected by those who have the means and the necessary humanity to do so ?

Send a copy of this letter to all local churches, religious and spiritual centers and organizations you know and who are located in your area. Even if one church/organization receives multiple versions of the same inquiry that only strengthens its impact and urgency and transforms the letter into a mass supported petition.

You can address the petition via email with priority to the following contact addresses near Chicago, but also to any other in your region:

MAJOR ADVENTIST CHURCHES IN CHICAGO:



1. Hyde Park Seventh-day Adventist Church

Address: 4608 S. Drexel Blvd., Chicago, IL 60653

Phone: (773) 373-2909

Email: info@hpsda.org

Website: hpsda.org

Service Times:

Sabbath School: 10:00 AM

Worship: 11:35 AM

Community Services: Soup Kitchen (Wednesdays 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM)



2. Shiloh SDA Church

Address: 7000 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637

Phone: (773) 224-7700

Website: shilohsdachicago.org



3. Goshen Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Address: 8221 South State Street, Chicago, IL

Website: goshensda.com

Daily Prayer Line: Every night at 7:00 PM

Join via Microsoft Teams or call: +1 (425) 616-0754

Conference ID: 340 822 264#

Mid-Week PowerHour: Wednesdays at noon



4. Seventh-day Adventist Church of Chicago (Former Yugoslav Community)

Address: 5608 N. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL

Email: stazamanade@gmail.com

Website: sdachicago.com

Service Times:

Bible School: 10:00 AM Saturdays

Worship Service: 11:00 AM Saturdays

Language: Services in Serbian and English

Live Stream: Available on YouTube every Saturday at 11:15 AM CST



5. Lakeview SDA Church

Website: lakeviewsda.org

Bible Study: Wednesdays at 7:00 PM CST

Zoom Meeting ID: 989 3278 2688

Passcode: 100%sda



6. Chicago New Life SDA Church

Email: new5001life@gmail.com

Website: chicagonewlifeil.adventistchurch.org

Service Times:

Sabbath School: 10:00 AM CST

Worship: 11:30 AM CST

Services: In-person and virtual (email for access)



7. North Shore SDA Church

Website: northshoreil.adventistchurch.org



8. Chicago Morgan Park SDA Church

Website: morganparksdachurch.org

Contact: Pastor Barnwell for meeting information



9. Chicago Independence Blvd SDA Church

Website: chicagoindependenceblvdil.adventistchurch.org

ILLINOIS CONFERENCE HEADQUARTERS (Administrative Office)

Address: 619 Plainfield Road, Willowbrook, IL 60527

Phone: (630) 716-3560

Email: contact@ilcsda.org

Website: ilcsda.org

Leadership:

President: John Grys - jgrys@ilcsda.org - (630) 828-5172

Secretary: Michael Campos

Treasurer: Douglas D Reeves



Territory: Over 120 churches, 14,000+ members across Illinois

ADVENTIST COMMUNITY SERVICES:

The Seventh-day Adventist Church operates various community services including:

ADRA (Adventist Development and Relief Agency) - works in 130+ countries

173 hospitals and sanitariums worldwide

7,500+ schools globally

Local soup kitchens and community outreach programs

The Illinois Conference website lists 33 Adventist churches in the Chicago area alone.

If you can’t do more to help Elizabeth and any other targeted human in her situation please do at least this. Open your mail box and send the above letter to the 9 email addresses above.

- It is perhaps yours that will be decisive and save a life.