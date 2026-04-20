Velvet Skies

[Verse 1]
Ashen light on Saturn's ring
Chanting prayers as fires spin
Sacred herbs ignite the mind
Shaman guides my soul within
Crystal visions flowing high
Spirit drifts through cosmic time
[Chorus]
Floating slow in boundless skies
Signals through the stars and gloom
Questions drift behind my eyes
Endless stars in distant view
Weightless I go
Silent I roam
[Verse 2]
Silver petals humming green
Static words from far below
Earth a marble in my dream
Circuits flicker soft and low
Echoes of a calling name
Through the static sound and dust
Orbit now becomes my frame
Keep the ground if I am lost
[Chorus]
Floating slow in boundless skies
Signals through the stars and gloom
Questions drift behind my eyes
Endless stars in distant view
Weightless I go
Silent I roam
[Outro]
Silent I go
Silent I roam
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.