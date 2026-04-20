Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather
Falken-BlackFeather
Velvet Skies
0:00
-5:23

Velvet Skies

Black Feathers Beast-System Sonic Resistance Series
Falken's avatar
Falken
Apr 20, 2026

Velvet Skies

[Verse 1]
Ashen light on Saturn's ring
Chanting prayers as fires spin
Sacred herbs ignite the mind
Shaman guides my soul within
Crystal visions flowing high
Spirit drifts through cosmic time

[Chorus]
Floating slow in boundless skies
Signals through the stars and gloom
Questions drift behind my eyes
Endless stars in distant view
Weightless I go
Silent I roam

[Verse 2]
Silver petals humming green
Static words from far below
Earth a marble in my dream
Circuits flicker soft and low
Echoes of a calling name
Through the static sound and dust
Orbit now becomes my frame
Keep the ground if I am lost

[Chorus]
Floating slow in boundless skies
Signals through the stars and gloom
Questions drift behind my eyes
Endless stars in distant view
Weightless I go
Silent I roam

[Outro]
Silent I go
Silent I roam

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