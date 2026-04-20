Velvet Skies

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[Verse 1] Ashen light on Saturn's ring Chanting prayers as fires spin Sacred herbs ignite the mind Shaman guides my soul within Crystal visions flowing high Spirit drifts through cosmic time [Chorus] Floating slow in boundless skies Signals through the stars and gloom Questions drift behind my eyes Endless stars in distant view Weightless I go Silent I roam [Verse 2] Silver petals humming green Static words from far below Earth a marble in my dream Circuits flicker soft and low Echoes of a calling name Through the static sound and dust Orbit now becomes my frame Keep the ground if I am lost [Chorus] Floating slow in boundless skies Signals through the stars and gloom Questions drift behind my eyes Endless stars in distant view Weightless I go Silent I roam [Outro] Silent I go Silent I roam