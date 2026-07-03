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Judy Huffman's avatar
Judy Huffman
20m

Fascinating and brilliant

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NewHumanNewEarthCommunities's avatar
NewHumanNewEarthCommunities
3h

How to Enforce the Constitution: Whether the Government Likes it or Not

Despite the fact that government-run "education" never teaches it, the Founders told us exactly how to enforce the Constitution - without waiting on the federal government to limit itself.

https://nhne.substack.com/p/how-to-enforce-the-constitution-whether?r=1qpmbr&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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