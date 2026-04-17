Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather
Falken-BlackFeather
Welcome to Our Homeland
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Welcome to Our Homeland

Black Feather's Beast-System Sonic Resistance Series
Falken's avatar
Falken
Apr 17, 2026

Welcome to Our Homeland

[Verse 1]
Chillin' at the park with my kids today
Just another day is what I thought
Hey, then I saw a man with his guitar
Blues-blown-free, no fancy car

[Chorus]
Welcome to our homeland, tell me more
They got me questionin' what I know (what I know)
Welcome to our homeland, tell me more
To learn how little I know (how little I know)

[Verse 2]
Once or twice I tried to play it cool
Like I'm doin' him a favor, man, I was a fool
He asked me straight up which tribe you claim
Left me standin' there, couldn't speak my name
Like a student freezin' on a test day
All my certainty just slipped away

[Chorus]
Blood of a warrior in the soil beneath
Just been buried, now it's time to speak
Ancient rhythms in the street musicians
And they teach us lessons that I never knew
Welcome to our homeland, tell me more
Got me questionin' what I know (what I know)
Welcome to our homeland, tell me more
To learn how little I know (how little I know)

[Verse 3]
Now I see it clear through different eyes
My kids watchin' as the truth arrives
Every street corner got a story raw
Every place we passed got history more
Than what's written in the textbooks
You're sometimes teachers when I'm out callin' to a homeland

[Outro]
Every place we passed got history more
Than what's written in the textbooks
You're sometimes teachers when I'm out callin' to a homeland

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