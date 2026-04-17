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[Verse 1] Chillin' at the park with my kids today Just another day is what I thought Hey, then I saw a man with his guitar Blues-blown-free, no fancy car [Chorus] Welcome to our homeland, tell me more They got me questionin' what I know (what I know) Welcome to our homeland, tell me more To learn how little I know (how little I know) [Verse 2] Once or twice I tried to play it cool Like I'm doin' him a favor, man, I was a fool He asked me straight up which tribe you claim Left me standin' there, couldn't speak my name Like a student freezin' on a test day All my certainty just slipped away [Chorus] Blood of a warrior in the soil beneath Just been buried, now it's time to speak Ancient rhythms in the street musicians And they teach us lessons that I never knew Welcome to our homeland, tell me more Got me questionin' what I know (what I know) Welcome to our homeland, tell me more To learn how little I know (how little I know) [Verse 3] Now I see it clear through different eyes My kids watchin' as the truth arrives Every street corner got a story raw Every place we passed got history more Than what's written in the textbooks You're sometimes teachers when I'm out callin' to a homeland [Outro] Every place we passed got history more Than what's written in the textbooks You're sometimes teachers when I'm out callin' to a homeland