In a world where entertainment often distracts more than it awakens, Falken Sound Theater stands apart — a radical fusion of musical artistry, mythic storytelling, spiritual invocation, and social engagement. It is not a band, not a play, not a concert, not a political statement — and yet it is all of these. It is a living ritual. A call. A garden in bloom.

Born from the longing to re-enchant our fractured realities, Falken Sound Theater gathers poets, song writers, musicians, dancers, seers, and storytellers across traditions and genres. Together, they sow sonic seeds in the soil of the collective psyche, creating works that transcend performance to become ceremonies of remembrance and transformation.

At the center of this garden grows Unseen Queen, a two-volume sound theater performance that unfolds as a soul-journey — at once deeply personal and universally resonant. Guided by the wounded yet visionary character of Elian, and his luminous counterpart Apany, we traverse sacred landscapes of longing, resistance, memory, collapse, awakening, and return.

The Playbook that we will soon publish here, exclusively, on our Substack page is not merely a script. It is a living archive, a sacred scroll, an invitation. Within it are the dramatic and ritual blueprints of each track of an upcoming double album release, arranged as ceremonial acts, each with its own symbolic rite, elemental force, and narrative purpose.

But make no mistake: this will not be theater in the conventional sense, but a call to embodiment.

The Unseen Queen album and Playbook are not simply meant to be read, listened to, or passively observed. They were born from the belief that art should be embodied, reimagined, re-performed, and re-offered — not just by the originators, but by those whose hearts it ignites.

For this reason, we are opening the stage to you.

To your friends.

To your ensemble.

To your camera.

To your stage.

We offer this work under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 license — which means:

✅ You are invited to remix, stage, adapt, film, and reinterpret the ritual performance scripts

✅ You may reuse the official soundtracks (with or without vocals) in live or filmed performances

✅ You may publish your interpretations and even present them commercially, as long as you give attribution to the creators and share your work under the same license

But more than legal freedom — we are inviting you into a living myth-making alliance.

You are not simply an audience member.

You are a witness, a participant, a potential keeper of the flame.

Let the curtain rise not just on a stage,

but on your inner vision.

Let the Unseen Queen rise — within you.