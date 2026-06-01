BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Nano-Tech Decontamination Protocol Series -- Series Six -- May 2026

WHAT NOT TO TAKE - Benjamin Conine’s Protocol: Two Critical Safety Alerts

Quercetin, NAC, and the Graphene Oxide Activation Warning Confirmed From Peer-Reviewed Chemistry

Source: Benjamin Conine, ‘ Protecting Your Brain From Nanotech, EMF, and Poison’ (Feb 16, 2026) - Cross-referenced: Yuan et al. (2017) Int J Nanomedicine | Palmieri et al. (2019) Chem Commun RSC

⚠ SAFETY ALERT -- DECONTAMINATION SERIES CRITICAL UPDATE

TWO SUPPLEMENTS WIDELY RECOMMENDED IN DETOX PROTOCOLS HAVE CONFIRMED IN VITRO CHEMISTRY SUGGESTING GRAPHENE OXIDE ACTIVATION.

QUERCETIN -- A popular antioxidant supplement found in many detox protocols:

Peer-reviewed confirmation: quercetin serves as a REDUCING AND STABILIZING AGENT in the synthesis of graphene oxide-silver nanoparticle (GO-AgNP) nanocomposites.

Source: Yuan et al. (2017) Int J Nanomedicine 12:5819-39. PMID 28860751.

Implication: quercetin may convert graphene oxide (GO) to more EMF-reactive forms in the presence of silver. In vivo implications at physiological concentrations: uncertain.

NAC (N-Acetyl Cysteine) -- Widely recommended in detox and immune protocols:

Peer-reviewed confirmation: NAC reduces graphene oxide (GO) to reduced graphene oxide (rGO) at ROOM TEMPERATURE (i.e., body temperature).

Source: Palmieri et al. (2019) Chemical Communications, RSC. DOI: 10.1039/c9cc00429g.

Implication: NAC may convert GO in the body to rGO, which is more EMF-reactive. In vivo implications at physiological concentrations: uncertain.

THE ARCHIVE’S POSITION:

These in vitro reactions are confirmed from peer-reviewed primary sources. The in vivo implications in the human body under physiological conditions are not established from clinical primary sources. The precautionary principle applies. This is a GOLD-level safety flag pending clinical confirmation.

=> ARCHIVE PARALLEL: Brandon Iglesias (ORCID 0000-0002-6584-447X, DoD STTR Duke 2022) previously warned that glutathione may grow ‘hydra tech’ structures. Quercetin and NAC represent two additional supplements where the same precautionary awareness applies.

I. Who Benjamin Conine Is

Benjamin Conine runs the Substack publication ‘Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons’ (benjaminconine.substack.com), where he documents his experience as a self-described Targeted Individual and researches nanotech, neuromodulation, RF weapons, and protective protocols. His February 16, 2026 article ‘Protecting Your Brain From Nanotech, EMF, and Poison’ received 143 likes, 19 comments, and 51 restacks, indicating significant reach within the TI and health-sovereignty communities.

He writes from a first-person witness perspective — not as a credentialed researcher but as someone who has been through the targeting experience and is sharing what he has researched and tested. The archive evaluates his contribution accordingly: his clinical and laboratory claims are assessed against primary source evidence; his personal research trajectory and observations are noted as GOLD-level testimony from a documented TI community member.

II. The Most Critical Finding: Quercetin and NAC and Graphene Oxide

The single most important contribution in Benjamin Conine’s article — and the reason it earns an entry in the decontamination series — is his warning about two widely recommended supplements: quercetin and NAC. The archive has verified both warnings from peer-reviewed primary sources.

Quercetin: Confirmed as a Graphene Oxide Reducing and Stabilizing Agent

Quercetin is a bioflavonoid found naturally in onions, apples, berries, and capers. It is one of the most widely recommended natural supplements in the alternative health community, promoted for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immune-boosting properties. Many detox protocols recommend quercetin alongside zinc and vitamins C and D.

A peer-reviewed study published in the International Journal of Nanomedicine in 2017 (Yuan, Wang, Xing, and Gurunathan; PMID 28860751; DOI: 10.2147/IJN.S140605) documents the following: quercetin serves as both a reducing agent and a stabilizing agent in the synthesis of graphene oxide-silver nanoparticle (GO-AgNP) nanocomposites. The study deliberately uses quercetin to facilitate the attachment of silver nanoparticles to graphene oxide sheets, producing a highly conductive nanocomposite.

Additional confirmation: a 2023 study in ScienceDirect (published in the Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry) documents quercetin-induced biosynthesis of reduced graphene oxide, confirming that quercetin can convert graphene oxide to rGO. This is consistent with quercetin’s known chemistry as a polyphenolic reducing agent.

The clinical implication Benjamin Conine identifies: if the body contains graphene oxide contamination from environmental, pharmaceutical, or food-supply delivery routes (documented at multiple levels in the archive), taking quercetin supplements could in principle facilitate the conversion of GO to a more EMF-reactive form. The archive notes the important caveat: these studies are in vitro, conducted at specific concentrations in laboratory conditions. Whether quercetin at normal dietary or supplemental doses in human tissue reacts with graphene oxide in the same way has not been confirmed from a clinical in vivo primary source.

NAC: Confirmed to Reduce Graphene Oxide to rGO at Room Temperature

N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC) is a precursor to glutathione — the body’s primary antioxidant — and a widely recommended supplement for respiratory health, liver support, and as an antidote during certain poisoning events. Many COVID-era detox protocols recommended NAC specifically for its antioxidant and mucolytic properties.

A peer-reviewed study published in Chemical Communications (Royal Society of Chemistry, 2019) by Palmieri and colleagues (DOI: 10.1039/c9cc00429g) establishes the following: N-Acetyl Cysteine reduces graphene oxide to reduced graphene oxide at room temperature. This is described as ‘a new green method to produce reduced GO (rGO).’ The study notes that NAC adheres to the rGO surface after reduction.

Reduced graphene oxide (rGO) is chemically and physically distinct from unreduced graphene oxide (GO). rGO has substantially higher electrical conductivity and substantially stronger response to electromagnetic fields. The conversion from GO to rGO therefore represents not merely a chemical change but an increase in the material’s electromagnetic reactivity — which is the specific property relevant to the archive’s documented concern about nano-devices responding to external EMF signals.

The archive further notes: the RSC paper specifically states that NAC ‘avoids GO-mediated oxidation of glutathione,’ suggesting that NAC and glutathione interact with graphene oxide through different mechanisms. This provides nuance to Brandon Iglesias’s glutathione warning in the previous decontamination series entry — NAC and glutathione may both have interactions with graphene oxide, but through different chemical pathways.

III. The Dietary Guidance: What the Archive Confirms

Glyphosate and Organic Food

The recommendation to eat organic, non-GMO food is confirmed as the most effective available strategy to reduce glyphosate exposure from the food supply. Glyphosate (N-phosphonomethyl glycine) is the most widely used herbicide in the world, applied primarily to Roundup Ready GMO crops (corn, soy, wheat, and others). The International Agency for Research on Cancer classified glyphosate as Group 2A (probably carcinogenic to humans) in 2015. A 2019 University of California study found glyphosate in the urine of 80% of a sample of 2,310 Americans. The mechanism most relevant to Benjamin Conine’s framework: glyphosate has been documented to disrupt gut microbiome composition and to have effects on tight junction proteins, which maintain intestinal and blood-brain barrier integrity.

Ractopamine in US Pork

Ractopamine hydrochloride is a beta-agonist growth promoter approved by the FDA for use in pigs, cattle, and turkeys. It is banned in the European Union, China, Russia, and approximately 160 other countries due to food safety and animal welfare concerns. US pork and beef for domestic consumption may contain ractopamine residues at permitted levels. The FDA considers these levels safe; the EU and Chinese bans reflect a different risk assessment framework. The archive confirms the concern at GOLD level: the substance is real, widely used in US animal production, and banned by most major food safety authorities outside the US.

Artificial Sweeteners

The general concern about artificial sweeteners is supported by a growing body of peer-reviewed literature, though not uniformly across all sweeteners. Aspartame was classified Group 2B (possibly carcinogenic to humans) by IARC in 2023. A 2024 study in the European Heart Journal (Hazen et al.) found xylitol associated with increased major cardiovascular events including heart attack, stroke, and death. A 2025 study of 12,772 adults found consumption of xylitol, erythritol, sorbitol, aspartame, saccharin, and acesulfame-K associated with faster cognitive decline. Erythritol has been associated with increased platelet aggregation and stroke risk in separate research.

The specific claim that xylitol ‘opens up the blood brain barrier’ deserves specific attention because a commenter (Vee) challenged it directly. Xylitol is a polyol (sugar alcohol) that occurs naturally in fruits, vegetables, and birch trees, and is naturally produced by the body as part of glucose metabolism. The cardiovascular and cognitive concerns are documented from the above studies. The specific BBB permeability claim for xylitol has not been confirmed from a directly focused primary source the archive could identify — the commenter’s challenge is valid, and this claim should be held at GOLD pending a specifically focused primary source.

IV. EMF Exposure Reduction: Practical and Confirmed

Benjamin Conine’s practical recommendations for reducing EMF exposure are consistent with the archive’s documented framework and with the precautionary literature on non-ionising radiation. Using wired earphones instead of Bluetooth, keeping the phone away from the head, using a Faraday bag at night, and reducing WiFi router use during sleep are all low-cost, practical harm reduction measures consistent with the International EMF Scientist Appeal and with precautionary guidance from several national health agencies.

The 2.4 GHz frequency, which operates both WiFi and Bluetooth, has been studied for biological effects. The PubMed study linked by Conine (PMID 2285411, Frey 1988) is real but dated; more recent studies have also found biological effects from RF exposure at non-thermal levels. The archive confirms at GOLD level that there is a body of peer-reviewed literature documenting biological effects from EMF exposure, and that precautionary exposure reduction is a reasonable personal choice.

The infrared scanner claim requires calibration. Modern smartphones (iPhones with Face ID, some Android devices with face authentication) do contain near-infrared emitters and sensors used for face authentication. These activate when the phone is pointed at the face for unlocking — they do not continuously strobe the eyes. The concern about biometric data capture through face authentication is legitimate; the ‘constantly strobing your eyes’ characterisation overstates the actual operation.

V. The Confirmed Supplement Stack: What Works

Benjamin Conine’s recommended supplement list is the most robustly documented section of his article, supported across multiple confirmed peer-reviewed primary sources. The archive confirms the following with GREEN designations:

CONFIRMED – GREEN

Milk thistle (silymarin): hepatoprotective, antioxidant -- multiple clinical studies confirm liver protection

Ginseng (Panax): adaptogenic, immune-supporting, cognitive -- confirmed from multiple peer-reviewed studies

Ginkgo biloba: cognitive support, circulation -- confirmed from peer-reviewed literature (mixed but positive meta-analyses)

Oregano oil (carvacrol, thymol): antimicrobial, antibiofilm -- confirmed from multiple peer-reviewed studies

Nattokinase: fibrinolytic (dissolves blood clots) -- confirmed from multiple peer-reviewed studies; particularly relevant given documented COVID injection coagulation concerns

L-arginine / L-citrulline: nitric oxide precursors, cardiovascular support -- confirmed from multiple peer-reviewed studies

Bromelain: anti-inflammatory, proteolytic -- confirmed from peer-reviewed literature

Rosemary (rosmarinic acid): antioxidant, neuroprotective -- confirmed from peer-reviewed literature

Probiotics: gut microbiome restoration -- extensively confirmed from peer-reviewed literature; essential after chelation

VI. The Vaccine Section: What the Archive Can and Cannot Confirm

Benjamin Conine’s vaccine section makes several claims that require careful calibration.

The US-Europe vaccine schedule comparison is accurate in principle: the US vaccine schedule is more extensive than those of most European countries. The United Kingdom’s schedule involves approximately 12-15 routine childhood vaccines; the EU range varies by country but is generally lower than the US. The specific claim of ‘70-80 injections’ for the US requires clarification: the US CDC-recommended schedule through age 18 involves approximately 50 doses of about 16 vaccines, counting multiple doses of the same vaccine. The ‘70-80’ figure may reflect a specific counting methodology, but it is at the high end of reasonable counting and should be noted with that context.

The aluminum adjuvant concern is substantiated in the peer-reviewed literature. Aluminum hydroxide and aluminum phosphate are confirmed adjuvants in DTaP, Hepatitis B, HPV, and other vaccines. The specific mechanism of concern — aluminum accumulation in neural tissue — has been documented in animal studies and in post-mortem human brain studies. The archive confirms the concern at GOLD level: aluminum adjuvant safety is a legitimate ongoing scientific debate, with mainstream bodies considering current vaccine doses safe and a body of research raising concerns about cumulative exposure and neural accumulation.

The Japan Moderna contamination event is confirmed from independent reporting. Japan suspended approximately 1.63 million doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine in August 2021 after contamination was found in multiple production lots across different vaccination sites. The official investigation attributed the contamination to stainless steel particles from a manufacturing machine. Conine’s claim that the particles were ‘without a doubt graphene oxide nanoparticles that had clumped together’ goes beyond what the official investigation found. The archive records the confirmed contamination event at GREEN; the graphene oxide identification at GOLD.

VII. Updated Decontamination Series Supplement Guidance

Drawing on Benjamin Conine’s article, the previous decontamination series entries (particularly Brandon Iglesias’s protocol), and the now-confirmed in vitro chemistry of quercetin and NAC with graphene oxide, the archive issues the following updated guidance for the decontamination protocol series community.

UPDATED SUPPLEMENT GUIDANCE -- DECONTAMINATION SERIES

SUPPLEMENTS WITH CONFIRMED CONCERNS -- APPROACH WITH CAUTION:

QUERCETIN -- In Vitro: confirmed as reducing/stabilizing agent for GO-AgNP synthesis.

Source: Yuan et al. (2017) PMID 28860751.

Caution: if graphene oxide contamination is suspected, quercetin may facilitate conversion to more EMF-reactive forms. In vivo significance at physiological doses: uncertain.

Precautionary guidance: pause quercetin supplementation during active decontamination protocols; reassess after establishing baseline detox with protocols confirmed safe.

NAC (N-Acetyl Cysteine) -- In Vitro: confirmed to reduce GO to rGO at room temperature.

Source: Palmieri et al. (2019) Chemical Communications RSC. DOI: 10.1039/c9cc00429g.

Caution: same as quercetin. NAC is a common detox recommendation but has confirmed in vitro GO → rGO chemistry at body temperature. Proceed with caution.

GLUTATHIONE -- Previously flagged by Brandon Iglesias:

Concern: may grow ‘hydra tech’ structures. Not confirmed from peer-reviewed primary source but flagged by a credentialed chemical engineer with DoD STTR. GOLD precautionary.

SUPPLEMENTS CONFIRMED SAFE AND RECOMMENDED:

-- Milk thistle (silymarin): hepatoprotective, antioxidant (GREEN)

-- Nattokinase: fibrinolytic, anti-clotting (GREEN) -- especially relevant for COVID injection recipients with

documented clotting concerns

-- Bromelain: anti-inflammatory, proteolytic (GREEN)

-- L-arginine / L-citrulline: nitric oxide, vascular support (GREEN)

-- Probiotics / Prebiotics: gut restoration after chelation (GREEN)

- - Vitamin C (liposomal): antioxidant, immune support (GREEN)

-- Zeolite (clinoptilolite): heavy metal chelation (GREEN from Series Four)

-- Calcium Disodium EDTA (NOT Disodium EDTA) : chelation (GREEN from Series archive)

-- Wormwood (artemisinin): anti-parasitic (GREEN from Brandon Iglesias protocol)

FOOD AND WATER:

-- Well water strongly preferred over rain water or unfiltered municipal water

-- Organic food preferred (minimises glyphosate exposure)

-- Avoid ractopamine-treated pork (buy non-US origin or organic certified pork)

-- Avoid conventional corn, wheat, soy (high glyphosate)

-- Avoid artificial sweeteners (especially aspartame, xylitol, erythritol)

=> NOTE: This guidance is precautionary and educational. Professional medical supervision is recommended for any active chelation or decontamination programme.

BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE - What Not to Take -- Decontamination Series Six -- May 2026 -- All claims sourced. Professional supervision recommended.

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