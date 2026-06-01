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Benjamin Conine's avatar
Benjamin Conine
11h

Thank you for going over my work. I try my best to stick to accurate sources. I'm not a chemist or anything so it can be difficult navigating all this information and the implications. I will say that I did capture my IR sensor going off continuously on my phone by putting it in front of a night vision camera. It is not supposed to do that. I thought it was worth mentioning and I just cover mine with a small piece of electrical tape just to be safe.

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✨PhoenixRose1111✨'s avatar
✨PhoenixRose1111✨
10h

Thank you very much for the comprehensive information! Very helpful! I think the best thing I’ve done so far is nothing at all as it turns out!!! I have an arsenal of poison I’ve now averted thanks to ya’ll!! Much thanks!

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