Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NewHumanNewEarthCommunities's avatar
NewHumanNewEarthCommunities
5h

What Is Armageddon Software?

https://www.newhumannewearthcommunities.com/aliens-among-us/armageddon-software

Reply
Share
Robin Motzer's avatar
Robin Motzer
7h

What is needed is "more attention", indeed, Falken. Thank you.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Falken-BlackFeather · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture