There is a difference between naming a mystery and selling one. One is prayer; the other is a product.

— The Man with the Black Feather

Carlos Santana’s Abraxas is one of those rare records that opens like a door and lets something in — not only sound, but an entire vocabulary of mystery. The title, the painting, and the songs together create a small temple of feeling: beautiful, ecstatic, and — when you look closer — tellingly syncretic.

This is not a takedown of Santana’s art. His playing on Abraxas is incandescent. But the album also shows how pop culture borrows the language of the sacred, polishes it, and sells it back as mystique. That pattern is part of a larger story we’ve been tracing: the way modern entertainment appropriates, sacralizes, and finally commodifies religious and occult symbols.

Abraxas: the word, the book, the bait

Santana’s album title is not a random mystical flourish. Abraxas is a loaded word — Gnostic in origin, Jungian in twentieth-century afterlife, and literary via Hermann Hesse. The Library of Congress notes that the album’s title refers to the Gnostic deity Abraxas, and that Santana encountered it in Hermann Hesse’s Demian; Hesse’s text and the Demian quote appear on the album sleeve. See the Library of Congress brief on Abraxas. The Library of Congress

For the Gnostics, Abraxas is an image of ambivalence: a figure that contains light and dark, god and demon. Jung later used Abraxas as a psychological emblem of the union of opposites; Hesse folded those Jungian echoes into Demian. Santana — or his circle — lifted Hesse’s name and gave it a record-store reach. That journey (Gnosticism → Jung → Hesse → record sleeve) is a short one, and it’s instructive: old symbols pass into modern popular culture already filtered through layers of reinterpretation.

The painting that sold the myth

Open the sleeve and you see Mati Klarwein’s Annunciation — a saturated, syncretic tableau that reads like a dream-shrine: angels, fertility imagery, Black Madonnas, and psychedelic color. Santana reportedly saw Klarwein’s painting in a magazine and asked to use it for the cover; Klarwein’s work (later used by Miles Davis and others) brought an unmistakable “sacred exotic” visual to the album. Read the artist’s gallery note and reporting on Klarwein’s Annunciation and the cover story. matiklarweinart.com+1

The image is brilliant art. But placed as a piece of consumer packaging — pressed in millions and sold by the crate — the painting changes function. It ceases to be solely an act of devotion and becomes part of a sales proposition: buy this record, and you buy a taste of initiation.

“Black Magic Woman”: blues, voodoo headline, mass exoticism

Santana’s hit single was a cover: Peter Green’s “Black Magic Woman” (originally performed by Fleetwood Mac). Green’s lyrics sketch a personal mythology; Santana’s arrangement grafted Latin rhythms and a modal electric guitar prayer to the song and turned it into radio-friendly exotica. See the Wikipedia entry and background on the song. Wikipédia+1

Under the cultural conditions of 1970, that title — Black Magic Woman — read as an occult teaser, a promise of secret experience wrapped in sensual threat. The psychic arithmetic was simple and potent: exotic rhythm + occult language + charismatic guitarist = initiation on credit. The listener paid with attention, and the industry charged interest.

Santana’s spirituality: prayer, performance, and commodification

Carlos Santana has long spoken of music as prayer. In interviews and documentaries (see the AP profile and the big documentary Carlos), he frames key moments — Woodstock, his recovery from drugs — in spiritual language: prayer, surrender, the “flow of grace.” Santana is sincere: his music grew from a spiritual search as much as from Mexican-border musicianship and rock’s improvisatory fire. AP News+1

But sincerity does not immunize art from being co-opted. A genuine prayer can be recorded, marketed, and packaged. The sincerity of interior devotion and the exterior operation of the commodities market are parallel vectors: they sometimes run together and sometimes collide. Abraxas is an instructive case where devotion and commodity coexist — and where the market re-codes devotion as mystique.

Crowley, Bowie, and the broader pattern

Santana’s Abraxas sits in a cultural era that loved to borrow occult grammar. Aleister Crowley’s name appears in rock iconography (Crowley’s picture turned up on the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper collage and Crowley’s ideas turn up as recurring motifs in Bowie, Led Zeppelin, and other artists who flirted with esoterica). See Louder Than War’s overview of Crowley’s influence and the public listings of the Sgt. Pepper collage. Louder Than War+1

The same pattern repeats: occult symbol → aesthetic device → brand vocabulary. In other essays we’ve traced a line from Greek and Roman temple aesthetics to modern arenas and algorithmic altars; Abraxas connects into this pattern through language (Abraxas), imagery (Klarwein), and musical framing (Latin-psychedelic shamanism).

Two clarifications

Not all sacred borrowing is corrupt. Artists have always mined spiritual language to heal, teach, and remember. Santana’s spiritual impulse is real and transformative for many listeners. Do not equate Native belief with paganism. Native American spiritual traditions — at their deepest levels — point to a single Creator (the Great Spirit) and a web of relational duties. They are not equivalents of the commodity-pagan syncretism that tabloids and boutiques celebrate. Distinguishing genuine reverence from surface exotica matters. (We’ve stressed this earlier, and it bears repeating here.)

How to listen to Abraxas without becoming a consumer of myth — a short sidebar

Start with sound, then study the symbols. Let the music move you before you let the sleeve tell you how to feel. Santana’s guitar and his band’s rhythmic force are the primary miracle; treat the rest as context, not doctrine. Ask where the symbol came from. If a painting or phrase appears on a record, trace it back: Is it an ancient ritual? A Jungian re-reading? A novelist’s fancy? (Hesse → Jung → Santana in this case.) Differentiate homage from exotica. A musician who lives within a tradition honors it. A marketer who slaps a fetishized image on a product exoticizes it. Practice gratitude, not consumption. Appreciate the beauty. Don’t treat symbols as props. If the music draws you toward discipline, humility, or service — follow that path.

Final note: beauty, danger, and the task of remembering

Abraxas teaches two things at once: that pop music can be a vessel for spiritual longing, and that our culture is expert at turning longing into product. The remedy is not censorship. It is education: to listen better, to read the sources, and to refuse the easy conversion of prayer into packaging.

If the music moves you, respond by deepening your practice — whether that practice is prayer, study, honest making, or communal sitting. The Black Feather’s task is to remind artists and listeners that symbols point beyond themselves. When they stop pointing and become altars, we must gently, insistently turn our faces back to the One that gave them meaning.

— The Man with the Black Feather 🪶

