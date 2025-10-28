There is only one Source.

One Creator.

One Great Spirit who breathes life into every form.

Every genuine art once knew this truth.

Its music was prayer, its dance was thanksgiving.

But somewhere between temple and theatre, truth was traded for applause.

I. From the Altar to the Arena

The ancients of Egypt built dazzling monuments to many names, many faces. Their art glimmered with mastery, but its light was borrowed — it circled idols instead of the Infinite.

From that moment on, performance began to drift from revelation toward simulation.

The actor replaced the prophet.

The image replaced the word.

And millennia later, the same stage lights shine again — this time from digital pyramids and neon temples.

II. The Market of Myths

Pop culture took the hieroglyph and turned it into merchandise.

The Eye of Horus became a logo, the ankh a pendant, the sun disk a lighting rig.

The pseudo sacred symbols of bygone cults were emptied of meaning and refilled with marketing.

What once pretended to honour a pantheon now simply honours profit.

The ancient false gods no longer ask for sacrifice—only for subscriptions.

III. Crowley and the Cult of Self

When Aleister Crowley proclaimed “Do what thou wilt”, he did not open a gate to freedom but to vanity.

His fascination with Egyptian and Hermetic myth became the script for the modern “rock mystic.”

From the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band collage (where Crowley’s face lurks) to David Bowie’s ritual personae, the magician’s creed slid quietly into show-business: the performer as demigod, the audience as congregation.

The result is not revelation but inversion—worship of the created rather than the Creator.

IV. The Native Way: Walking in the Great Spirit

Do not confuse all ancient paths with idolatry.

Many Native nations have always known the One Spirit — the Creator who breathes through wind and water, who is unseen yet present in every heartbeat.

Their ceremonies were not polytheistic pageants but acts of gratitude, seeking balance with the Great Spirit’s creation.

This reverence for unity stands worlds apart from the spectacle of pagan revival that today parades beneath electric light.

V. The Entertainment Priesthood

The modern celebrity functions as high priest of distraction.

He chants the old slogan in a new tongue: “Bread, wine, and games.”

The crowd gathers not to encounter truth, but to be entertained — and in their emotional surrender, they worship what was never divine.

The stadium has become the new temple, the brand logo its idol.

The camera’s red light burns like a false sun before which millions bow.

VI. The Algorithm as Altar — Lessons from Substack Notes

Here is a modern variant of the same ritual mechanics — hidden not behind curtains of velvet, but built into an algorithmic feed.

The platform’s formula becomes the liturgy of attention.

Some key insights from successful Notes-practitioners:

Hook-Value-CTA is the core formula: start with a bold line, deliver value (insight), then invite a specific action.

Early engagement matters more than total followers. A Note with 10 rapid replies may outperform one from a 10-K-sub list.

Restacks + replies = network effect. When someone restacks you, their followers see you. When you reply quickly, it signals freshness.

Short form + consistent cadence. Notes under ~180 words, 3-5 times a week, maintain momentum.

Use Notes as funnel, not full article. Tease a bigger piece (like our manifesto essays) rather than publish everything in the Note feed. This aligns with your existing publishing strategy and increases conversion to full-posts.

In other words: the matrix of illusion looks very similar — theatrical structure, audience participation, feedback-loop — the same ancient circle, only now the altar is the feed, the idol is attention, and the chorus is the restack army.

VII. The Way Back — Reclaiming the Song as Prayer

And yet not all is lost.

There remains among us a remnant of artists — poets, musicians, storytellers — who still remember that art is sacred, not a performance for applause.

They do not perform to be adored, but to reveal.

They do not sing for applause, but for awakening.

They do not count followers, but hearts touched.

These are the keepers of the flame, the guardians of the real chorus — not the one that dances before idols, but the one that walks in beauty before the Great Spirit, whose name is beyond all names.

For every false god of fame, there remains one true light that cannot be bought or imitated — the song that was given, not composed; the word that heals, not sells; the voice that remembers, not performs.

Entertain by all means.

Perform. Create. Innovate.

But never confuse the stage with the altar.

Never trade the once burning flame for the spotlight’s cheap glare.

Because the real priest doesn’t ask the crowd to worship him.

He asks them to remember the Creator.

And the real resurrection is not the revival of the star — it is the awakening of the soul.