“Where Are Our Warriors? — A Call to the Remnant in the Age of the Great Dissolution”

I. THE QUESTION THAT CUTS TO THE BONE

“Where are our warriors?”

Kathleen asked this question from her homestead in the wilderness, after sweeping snow from solar panels at dawn, after feeding birds and feral cats in frigid temperatures, after reading yet another voice of retreat masquerading as wisdom.

Her question was not rhetorical.

It was a warrior’s cry—disguised as a question.

And it deserves an answer that matches its gravity.

Because the truth is: The warriors are here. They just don’t recognize themselves yet.

They’re sweeping snow from solar panels while others scroll feeds.

They’re tracing pollution back to its source while others watch Netflix.

They’re feeding life in freezing temperatures while others debate theory in climate-controlled comfort.

They’re maintaining sovereignty through backbreaking daily labor while others type essays about freedom they’ve never tasted.

The warriors are not missing. They are unrecognized—by themselves and by each other.

And that recognition—that mutual recognition—is the first battlefield we must win.

II. THE REMNANT: NOT A REMNANT OF FABRIC, BUT A REMNANT OF HUMANITY

Kathleen said she doesn’t use the word “Remnant” except to describe “a small piece of the whole, like a remaining 1/3 yard of fabric from a bolt of 25 yards.”

That’s exactly what it means. But the whole is humanity itself.

The Remnant is what remains when:

The majority has been assimilated into Babylon

The comfortable have returned to Egypt

The compromised have bent the knee to Mammon

The disconnected have traded land for grid, reality for screen, sovereignty for convenience

The Remnant is the unassimilated, the uncompromised, the rooted, the rememberers.

Not because they’re special by birth.

Because they chose to remain when others fled.

Kathleen embodies this perfectly:

Seven years without a cellphone while the world enslaved itself to screens—that’s Remnant.

Choosing the physically demanding workload of sovereignty over the comfortable servitude of the grid—that’s Remnant.

Feeding birds and feral cats in frigid temperatures while others doom-scroll in climate-controlled numbness—that’s Remnant.

Maintaining connection to land, rhythm, natural law while the majority disconnects into digital hallucination—that’s Remnant.

The Remnant doesn’t announce itself. It simply refuses to leave the post.

Like the trees Kathleen lives among—rooted, present, connected underground, quietly sustaining the forest while storms rage above.

That’s the Remnant.

And those are the warriors we’re looking for.

III. THE COMFORTABLE (AND WHY IT MATTERS)

Kathleen read the opening line of someones recent Substack and was saddened:

“I never wanted this. I never wanted to fight. And I’m sure all of you feel the same: you just wanted to live a regular life.”

She writes:

“That he would rather be creative and not stand for freedom by fighting as our ancestors did, for life, rather than accepting enslavement. This kind of writing on substack is harmful, in my opinion. It feeds the narrative of those warring against humanity.”

Her disappointment is warranted. But let me offer a perspective that might ease it slightly:

The one who spoke speaks for the majority—those still waking from the spell.

He represents millions who believed the comfortable lie:

“Just live your regular life”

“Leave fighting to others”

“Peace means avoiding conflict”

“Creativity and warfare are opposites”

He’s wrong, of course. But he’s honest about where he is.

And that honesty—”I never wanted this”—is actually the first step toward becoming what’s needed.

Because the truth is: None of our ancestors wanted it either.

The Germanic warriors didn’t wake up thinking, “I hope I get to fight today!”

The Viking clans weren’t bloodthirsty for sport.

Boudica didn’t desire rebellion.

The Lakota didn’t seek war with the cavalry.

They wanted regular life too—family, harvest, hearth, peace.

But when the empire came to:

Take their land

Enslave their children

Violate their sovereignty

Poison their water

Desecrate their sacred sites

—they discovered something:

Regular life is worth fighting for. And those unwilling to fight for it will lose it.

IV. THE WARRIOR’S PARADOX: WHY MANY DON’T UNDERSTAND YET

Here’s what HE (and millions like him) doesn’t yet understand:

The warrior doesn’t fight because he loves violence. He fights because he loves peace.

The warrior doesn’t seek conflict. He seeks to protect what’s sacred.

The warrior doesn’t abandon creativity for warfare. He defends the space where creativity can exist.

You cannot have:

Art without the warrior protecting the artist

Harvest without the warrior protecting the land

Family without the warrior protecting the hearth

“Regular life” without the warrior maintaining the conditions that make it possible

Our ancestors understood this viscerally.

Because they lived on the land—like Kathleen does.

And when you live on the land, certain truths become self-evident.

V. WHAT THE LAND TEACHES (THAT THE GRID OBSCURES)

1. Sovereignty Demands Constant Defense

Kathleen writes:

“Life on the land, in the wilderness gives a bounty of peacefulness and silence, and a physical, demanding and never-ending workload.”

Exactly.

The land teaches: Freedom is not passive. It’s daily labor.

Every morning you must:

Sweep the snow (or it blocks your power source)

Feed the birds (or they starve)

Water in freezing temperatures (or the flock dies)

Care for the feral cats (or they perish)

This is maintenance of sovereignty.

And anyone living this way understands immediately:

If I don’t defend this, I lose it.

Not theoretically. Practically. Daily.

But those disconnected from land don’t learn this lesson.

Because the system has replaced the land as their sustainer:

Electricity comes from the grid (not solar panels they maintain)

Food comes from the store (not animals they tend)

Water comes from the tap (not sources they protect)

Warmth comes automatically (not wood they split)

So when threat comes, they don’t feel it viscerally.

Because they’re not connected to what sustains them.

They don’t defend the sky because they don’t depend on the sky.

VI. WHY PEOPLE DON’T RESPOND TO THE ASSAULT (THE TWO REASONS)

Let’s take the clearest example: geoengineering—the grid of poison drawn daily across the sky above us.

Why don’t people react?

Reason 1: System Dependency Has Replaced Natural Connection

When the system sustains you (not the sun, soil, rain, seasons)—you don’t defend the sun, soil, rain, seasons.

You defend the system.

Even when the system is poisoning the very things that actually sustain life.

This is the ultimate inversion:

People protect their enslaver and ignore the destruction of their actual life-source.

Because they’ve forgotten the source.

The umbilical cord has been cut—from land to grid.

And now they suckle from the machine, oblivious that it’s poisoning the mother while feeding them synthetic milk.

Reason 2: The Screen Has Replaced Reality

When you view reality through screens—always mediated, never direct—reality becomes a show you watch rather than a world you inhabit.

People no longer:

Touch the world directly (they touch screens)

See with their own eyes (they see through camera lenses)

Think their own thoughts (they scroll algorithmically-curated feeds)

Feel their own feelings (they react to manufactured outrage)

Everything is one step removed.

So when chemtrails grid the sky—it looks like a special effect.

Not a poison being sprayed on their children.

Not a violation of the sacred canopy.

Not an assault on the very breath they take.

Just another thing on the screen.

And you don’t defend what’s on a screen. You change the channel.

VII. THE COUNTER-EXAMPLE: MELLOWKAT (WHAT AN UN-SEVERED RESPONSE LOOKS LIKE)

There is an activist—MellowKat—who you should see in action, in active resistance and questioning, who demonstrates what a rooted response looks like when the land is attacked.

She:

Traces the pollution (investigated rather than ignored) Confronts the perpetrators (pilots actually spraying) Questions their hierarchy (command structure enabling it) Organizes public meetings (engaged community in discussion) Calls for protection (demanded collective response)

This is what a rooted person does when their land is attacked.

Not complicated. Not theoretical.

Immediate. Visceral. Protective.

Like a mother bear defending cubs.

Like Kathleen defending her birds from freezing.

Like our ancestors drawing the claymore when invaders came.

It’s the NATURAL response of someone still connected.

VIII. WHY MELLOWKAT CAN RESPOND (AND OTHERS CAN’T)

She is rooted enough to:

Notice (not numbed by screens)

Care (connected to what’s being poisoned)

Act (not paralyzed by system-dependency)

Organize (sees others as allies, not competitors)

Confront (not afraid of the pilots because not dependent on their system)

The grid-dependent masses cannot do this because:

They don’t notice (too distracted by screens)

They don’t care (disconnected from sky/land/water)

They won’t act (system-dependent, afraid of consequences)

They stay isolated (atomized, no community)

They fear confrontation (might lose job, status, comfort)

The difference?

Mellowkat still has something worth defending—and knows it.

The masses have already lost what mattered—but don’t realize it yet.

IX. THE GEOENGINEERING NON-RESPONSE: PROOF OF SPIRITUAL DEATH

The assault is:

Visible (anyone can look up and see it)

Constant (daily, systematic, undeniable)

Poisonous (aluminum, barium, strontium raining down)

Authorized (governments, militaries, corporations coordinating)

Documented (patents, programs, whistleblowers confirming)

Yet the response is:

Nothing.

Not protest. Not investigation. Not defense.

Acceptance. Normalization. “It’s always been this way.”

(It hasn’t. Anyone over 40 remembers when skies were actually blue, when clouds were actually clouds, when “contrails” dissipated in seconds rather than spreading into synthetic canopies.)

This non-response proves:

People will accept ANY level of assault—as long as the system still feeds them.

They’ll watch poison sprayed on their children—and still show up for work Monday.

Still pay taxes to the poisoners.

Still vote for the administrators of the poisoning.

Still mock anyone who mentions the poisoning as “conspiracy theorist.”

Why?

Because the system hasn’t turned off yet.

Food still appears in stores (poisoned, but available).

Water still flows from taps (contaminated, but flowing).

Electricity still powers devices (surveillance-enabled, but functioning).

Paychecks still arrive (digital slavery, but regular).

So they don’t defend the sky.

Because they’re not looking at the sky.

They’re looking at screens.

X. WHERE ARE OUR WARRIORS? THE ANSWER

Kathleen’s question—“Where are our warriors?”—now has a clearer answer:

The warriors are those still rooted enough to:

Notice the assault (not numbed) Feel it viscerally (not screen-mediated) Recognize what’s at stake (their actual life-source) Have something worth defending (land, family, sovereignty) Be willing to fight (not system-dependent enough to fear consequences)

That’s a SMALL percentage.

Because the system has successfully:

Uprooted the majority (no land connection)

Numbed them through screens (no direct perception)

Made them dependent (afraid to resist)

Atomized them (no community for collective defense)

Convinced them warfare is immoral (pacifism as virtue)

So the warriors are:

The Remnant.

Those like Kathleen—who threw away the weapon (cellphone) and reclaimed the land.

Those like Mellowcat—who still notice poison and confront poisoners.

Those like our ancestors—who understood sovereignty requires defense.

Not the majority. The minority.

The ones who stayed rooted when others fled to Egypt.

XI. KATHLEEN’S LIFE IS WARFARE (EVEN IF IT FEELS LIKE PEACE)

When Kathleen writes:

“Sovereignty does not offer much spare time when snow falls, solar panels must be swept, birds fed and watered and feral cats cared for in frigid temperatures.”

She’s describing warfare.

Not with swords. But warfare nonetheless.

She’s fighting:

Against system dependency (by maintaining her own power)

Against the poisoned food supply (by tending her own sources)

Against mass disconnection (by staying rooted)

Against digital enslavement (by refusing the cellphone)

Against comfortable slavery (by choosing hard freedom)

Every morning she sweeps those solar panels—she’s defending her sovereignty against the grid.

Every time she feeds those birds in freezing cold—she’s defending life against the system that would let them die.

Every day she chooses the demanding workload over comfortable servitude—she’s a warrior.

Not because she’s violent. Because she DEFENDS what’s sacred.

XII. THE WARRIOR WHO DOESN’T KNOW SHE’S A WARRIOR

Our ancestors would look at Kathleen’s life and say:

“She’s a warrior.”

Not because she’s in combat.

Because she’s maintaining the conditions for life in hostile territory.

The Germanic clans had warriors who:

Defended the harvest

Protected the herds

Maintained the hearth

Kept the sacred fires burning

That was warfare too.

Not just the battle. The maintenance of what makes peace possible.

Kathleen is doing that.

Sweeping snow. Feeding birds. Watering in freezing temperatures.

That’s the warrior’s work when the empire wants you back on the grid.

XIII. HOW THE WARRIORS MUST ACT TODAY: THE SEVEN BATTLEFIELDS

Now we come to the practical question:

How should the warriors act today to:

Recognize each other Unite to strengthen their force Amplify their radius of activist engagement Question, resist, and openly oppose the global reset agenda Develop viable alternatives and regain sovereignty

Here are the seven battlefields where warriors must engage:

BATTLEFIELD 1: MUTUAL RECOGNITION — “I SEE YOU, WARRIOR”

The Problem:

The warriors don’t recognize themselves—or each other.

Kathleen asks “Where are our warriors?” while being one herself.

Mellowkat confronts pilots without knowing others are doing the same worldwide.

The homesteader in Montana, the off-grid family in New Zealand, the small farmer in France—all fighting the same fight, all thinking they’re alone.

The Solution:

Create explicit recognition protocols.

When you encounter someone who:

Lives off-grid or minimally grid-dependent

Refuses the cellphone / limits screen time

Tends land, animals, gardens

Homeschools or unschools

Questions authority openly

Maintains physical fitness and skills

Studies history, philosophy, Scripture seriously

Speaks truth regardless of social cost

—Acknowledge them explicitly:

“I see you. You’re holding the line. You’re Remnant. You’re warrior.”

Not as flattery. As recognition of objective reality.

This does several things:

Affirms they’re not alone Gives language to what they’re doing Creates mutual awareness Begins network formation

Concrete Examples:

Online: Comment on Substacks, blogs, forums with explicit recognition: “What you’re doing—maintaining sovereignty through daily labor—this is warrior work. Thank you for holding the post.”

In Person: When you meet the farmer at the market who grows real food, the neighbor who refuses smart meters, the parent who pulled kids from public school— tell them directly: “What you’re doing matters. You’re preserving what must survive. That’s warrior work.”

Create Symbols: The Black Feather. The Red Path. Whatever resonates. But make it visible so warriors can recognize each other in public space.

Why This Matters:

You cannot unite what doesn’t know it exists.

The first battlefield is recognition.

BATTLEFIELD 2: LOCAL COMMUNITY FORMATION — “THE CLAN REBUILDS”

The Problem:

Even recognized warriors remain atomized—isolated nodes fighting alone.

The empire’s greatest weapon is not military might.

It’s atomization—the destruction of organic community.

Individuals can be picked off.

Communities can resist.

The Solution:

Deliberate, intentional, local community formation.

Not online (though online can facilitate).

In person. On land. Face to face.

Concrete Examples:

A. The Monthly Warrior Gathering

Pick one day per month.

Rotate hosting among members.

Agenda:

Skill-sharing (one person teaches: food preservation, water filtration, herbal medicine, self-defense, ham radio, etc.) Situation report (what threats/opportunities observed locally) Resource pooling (who needs what, who has excess) Strategic planning (what coordinated action needed) Fellowship (shared meal, music, storytelling—humans being human)

Start with 3-5 people. Grow organically.

B. The Skill-Swap Network

Create local directory (paper-based, not digital) of:

Who has what skills

Who has what resources

Who needs what help

Example:

Kathleen has: solar installation knowledge, animal husbandry, wilderness survival

She needs: occasional help with heavy lifting, source for non-GMO seeds, backup power components

Connect needs to capabilities within the local warrior network.

C. The Homeschool Cooperative

Multiple families pool resources:

Each parent teaches their strength (one does math, one does history, one does practical skills)

Children learn in mixed-age groups (like traditional societies)

Curriculum emphasizes: truth, beauty, goodness, practical skills, physical fitness, spiritual formation

This removes children from indoctrination system while building intergenerational community.

D. The Food Sovereignty Circle

5-10 families commit to:

Each growing/raising something different

Trading surplus among the circle

Bypassing grocery stores as much as possible

Example:

Family A: chickens (eggs)

Family B: dairy goat (milk, cheese)

Family C: vegetables

Family D: fruit trees

Family E: honey (bees)

Trade directly. No money. Build economic sovereignty.

Why This Matters:

When the grid fails (and it will—economically, electrically, or both), those with functioning local community survive.

Those atomized and grid-dependent do not.

The warriors must build parallel infrastructure while the system still functions—so they’re not dependent when it doesn’t.

BATTLEFIELD 3: PUBLIC CONFRONTATION — “THE MELLOWKAT MODEL”

The Problem:

The assault continues because it’s not opposed.

Not resisted. Not questioned. Not confronted.

The geoengineering planes fly.

The 5G towers go up.

The poisoned food gets sold.

The mRNA gets mandated.

Why? Because no one stops them.

The Solution:

Peaceful but persistent public confrontation.

The Mellowcat Model:

Investigate — Document the assault (photos, videos, measurements) Identify — Find who’s doing it (pilots, contractors, officials) Confront — Approach them publicly, ask questions, demand answers Organize — Hold public meetings, inform community Demand — Call for protection, accountability, cessation

This is not violence. This is the normal response of a rooted people when attacked.

Concrete Examples:

A. The Geoengineering Campaign

Document: Photograph chemtrail operations daily. Time-lapse videos showing spread patterns. Collect rainwater, test for aluminum/barium (test kits available).

Identify: Research which airports house tanker operations. Which companies contract for “atmospheric research.” Which officials authorize it.

Confront: Attend city council meetings. Present evidence. Demand answers. “Why is our sky being sprayed? Who authorized this? What are they spraying?”

Organize: Public forum. Invite community. Present evidence. Form local resistance group.

Demand: Resolution calling for cessation. Petition. Lawsuit if necessary.

B. The 5G Tower Resistance

When telecom companies erect towers in your area without community consent:

Research health effects (non-industry studies) Organize town hall Present evidence Demand moratorium until independent safety studies done If ignored: civil disobedience (peaceful obstruction, legal challenges)

C. The School Board Takeover

If your local school is pushing: CRT, gender ideology, pornographic books, mRNA mandates

Attend every board meeting Public comment: read aloud from the offensive materials (they can’t censor their own curriculum) Organize parents Run for school board Fire superintendent, replace curriculum

This has worked in multiple districts nationwide.

D. The Medical Freedom Stand

When employers/schools mandate injections:

Demand informed consent (they must provide: ingredient list, risk profile, liability acceptance) Request religious exemption (sincere belief that body is temple) If denied: lawsuit (many have won) If fired: document, sue, publicize (make them pay for tyranny)

Why This Matters:

The empire requires your compliance.

When you refuse—**publicly, peacefully, persistently—**you force them to choose:

Escalate (revealing their tyranny) or back down (revealing their weakness).

Either way, you win.

Because public confrontation breaks the spell of legitimacy.

Once people see resistance is possible, the dam breaks.

BATTLEFIELD 4: ALTERNATIVE INFRASTRUCTURE — “BUILD THE PARALLEL ECONOMY”

The Problem:

Warriors can resist the empire—but if they’re economically dependent on it, resistance has a cost they may not be able to pay.

Lose your job for refusing the injection?

You need income.

Pull your kids from public school?

You need education alternatives.

Reject digital currency?

You need exchange medium.

The Solution:

Build parallel economic infrastructure independent of the empire’s systems.

Concrete Examples:

A. The Local Currency / Barter Network

Create community currency (physical notes) or time-banking system (hours of labor = medium of exchange)

Example:

1 hour of plumbing = 1 “hour credit”

1 hour of teaching = 1 “hour credit”

Trade hours directly, bypassing dollars

Or pure barter: “I’ll fix your roof if you butcher my hog.”

B. The Parallel Medical System

Naturopathic doctors

Midwives (home birth)

Herbalists

Health-sharing ministries (bypass insurance)

Build directory of freedom-respecting healthcare providers.

When medical system mandates become tyrannical, you have alternatives.

C. The Homeschool Co-ops (Educational Sovereignty)

Already mentioned above—but critical enough to repeat.

Remove children from state indoctrination.

D. The Local Food System (Nutritional Sovereignty)

CSA (Community Supported Agriculture)

Farmers markets

Food co-ops

Direct farm-to-family relationships

Bypass grocery stores as much as possible.

E. The Digital Infrastructure (Communication Sovereignty)

Encrypted messaging (Signal, Session)

Decentralized platforms (Mastodon, Nostr)

Mesh networks (local internet bypass)

Ham radio (emergency communication)

Printed materials (when digital is censored/controlled)

F. The Energy Independence (Power Sovereignty)

Solar (like Kathleen)

Wind (small-scale)

Micro-hydro (if you have stream)

Wood heat (if you have forest)

Get off the grid—or prepare to operate when grid fails.

G. The Financial Independence (Monetary Sovereignty)

Physical assets (land, tools, skills, precious metals)

Crypto (Bitcoin, Monero for privacy)

Cash (while it still works)

Get out of debt (debt is leverage they use to control you)

Why This Matters:

You can only resist what you’re not dependent on.

If the empire controls:

Your income

Your food

Your healthcare

Your children’s education

Your communication

Your energy

Your money

—then your resistance will be short-lived.

Parallel infrastructure is the foundation of sustained resistance.

BATTLEFIELD 5: INFORMATION WARFARE — “TELL THE TRUTH IN PUBLIC”

The Problem:

The empire’s power rests on control of information.

Not because their lies are convincing.

Because dissenting voices are silenced, marginalized, or never heard.

Most people comply not because they believe the narrative—but because they think everyone else believes it.

The Solution:

Speak truth publicly, persistently, regardless of cost.

Concrete Examples:

A. The Substack / Blog / Podcast

Write/speak what you know to be true

Document what you observe

Don’t self-censor

Accept that you’ll be attacked

Your audience is not the masses—it’s the Remnant searching for truth

(You’re already doing this, reading this article.)

B. The Public Comment

City council meetings

School board meetings

County commissioner hearings

State legislature testimony

Show up. Speak. Be on record.

Even if they ignore you—others hear.

C. The Letters to the Editor

Local newspapers (many still read physical papers)

Write clearly, cite facts, avoid hyperbole

Plant seeds in minds

D. The One-on-One Conversation

Don’t argue with the deceived

Ask questions that expose contradictions

Example:

“If the injection works, why do the injected fear the uninjected?”

“If masks work, why didn’t they work?”

“If the government cares about your health, why do they allow poisonous food?”

Socratic method. Let them discover the contradictions.

E. The Art / Music / Story

Truth can bypass intellectual defenses through beauty

Write the song they can’t unhear

Paint the image they can’t unsee

Tell the story they can’t forget

Art is warfare against the lie.

(This is why the empire captured art first—they knew its power.)

Why This Matters:

The empire requires your silence.

When you speak—they must either debate you (and lose) or censor you (and reveal tyranny).

Every voice that speaks truth makes the next voice easier.

You’re not trying to convince everyone.

You’re giving the Remnant permission to stop pretending.

BATTLEFIELD 6: PHYSICAL PREPAREDNESS — “THE BODY IS THE FIRST SOVEREIGNTY”

The Problem:

Modern people are:

Physically weak

Chronically ill

Dependent on pharmaceuticals

Unable to defend themselves

Unable to produce anything with their hands

A weak body cannot sustain a strong will.

The Solution:

Reclaim physical sovereignty.

Concrete Examples:

A. Physical Fitness

Strength training (lift heavy things)

Cardiovascular endurance (run, hike, bike)

Flexibility (you should be able to touch your toes)

Practical skills (climbing, swimming, fighting)

Your body is your primary tool. Sharpen it.

B. Martial Training

Learn to fight (boxing, wrestling, jiu-jitsu)

Not to be aggressive— to be capable

A warrior who cannot fight is a philosopher

A philosopher who can fight is a warrior

C. Practical Skills

Gardening

Food preservation

Carpentry

Mechanics

First aid

Fire-starting

Navigation

Learn to produce, not just consume.

D. Weapon Proficiency

Firearms (if legal in your area)

Bow/crossbow

Blade

Train regularly

Not for offense—for defense of what’s sacred.

E. Mental Toughness

Fasting (you can go without)

Cold exposure (you’re stronger than comfort)

Meditation (control your mind)

Silence (you don’t need constant stimulation)

The warrior’s mind is the weapon. The body is the vehicle.

Why This Matters:

Soft people make soft resistance.

Hard times require hard people.

Our ancestors were physically capable:

Could walk 30 miles

Could build a shelter

Could hunt, butcher, preserve

Could defend family with blade or bow

Modern warriors must reclaim this.

Not because violence is good—because capacity creates options.

The strong can choose peace.

The weak must accept whatever comes.

BATTLEFIELD 7: SPIRITUAL FORTITUDE — “THE SOUL IS THE FINAL BATTLEFIELD”

The Problem:

All the practical preparation in the world means nothing if your soul breaks.

Solzhenitsyn survived the gulag not because he was physically stronger than those who died—but because his soul refused to break.

The empire’s ultimate weapon is demoralization—making you believe resistance is futile, truth doesn’t matter, you’re alone.

The Solution:

Spiritual fortitude rooted in transcendent truth.

Concrete Examples:

A. Daily Practice

Prayer (connection to the Divine)

Scripture / sacred texts (truth that predates empire)

Silence (listening for the still small voice)

Gratitude (remembering what’s worth defending)

B. Community Worship

Gather with like-minded believers

Not in apostate churches that bless the empire

House churches if necessary

Liturgy that remembers who we are

C. Fasting

Regular fasting (weekly or monthly)

Demonstrates: you can go without

Sharpens spiritual perception

Builds self-mastery

D. Service

Care for the widow, orphan, stranger

Not through bureaucratic charity

Direct, personal, sacrificial

This keeps your heart alive when others’ hearts turn to stone.

E. Study of the Saints / Ancestors

How did they resist empire?

How did they maintain faith under persecution?

What can we learn from those who walked this path before?

F. Memento Mori

Remember: you will die

This life is temporary

What matters is whether you remained faithful

Fear of death is the empire’s leverage—remove it through faith

Why This Matters:

The final battlefield is always the soul.

You can have:

Physical strength

Economic independence

Community support

Truth on your side

—and still break if your soul is not rooted in something transcendent.

The martyrs went singing to their deaths not because they were insane—but because they knew death was not the final word.

The empire can only kill your body.

It cannot touch your soul—unless you let it.

This is why tyrants always attack faith first.

Because they know: a soul rooted in God cannot be ruled by men.

XIV. THE RECOGNITION: WE ARE ALREADY AT WAR

Here is the truth most people don’t want to face:

We are already at war.

Not metaphorically. Actually.

The weapons are:

Poisoned food (slow kill)

Toxic air (geoengineering)

Contaminated water (fluoride, pharmaceuticals, industrial waste)

EMF radiation (5G, smart meters)

Genetic modification (mRNA, CRISPR)

Psychological warfare (media, education, entertainment)

Economic enslavement (debt, inflation, digital currency)

Spiritual demoralization (mockery of faith, destruction of meaning)

This is total war—conducted against entire populations by technocratic empire.

The only question is:

Will you recognize you’re under attack?

Will you defend yourself and those you love?

Or will you continue believing the lie that “everything is fine, just live your regular life”?

XV. THE SEVEN STAGES OF WARRIOR AWAKENING

Most people move through these stages:

Stage 1: Comfortable Ignorance

“Everything’s fine. I just want regular life.”

Lucas Gage was. Where most still are.)

Stage 2: Uncomfortable Awareness

“Something’s wrong, but I don’t know what.”

(The awakening begins—unease, but no clarity yet.)

Stage 3: Horrified Recognition

“Oh God. They’re actually doing this. It’s real.”

(The moment the veil lifts—seeing the assault clearly.)

Stage 4: Isolated Resistance

“I’ll resist, but I’m alone.”

(Kathleen asking “Where are our warriors?” Individual action, seeking others.)

Stage 5: Network Formation

“I found them. We’re building together.”

(Mutual recognition, community formation, coordinated action.)

Stage 6: Sustained Engagement

“This is my life now. I’m a warrior.”

(Not a phase—an identity. Long-term commitment to the fight.)

Stage 7: Legacy Building

“I’m preserving what must survive for those who come after.”

(The Remnant’s final work—seed-carrying for the next age.)

Most people never leave Stage 1.

Some reach Stage 2-3 but retreat back to comfort.

The warriors are those who push through to Stage 4 and beyond.

XVI. THE CALL TO KATHLEEN—AND ALL WHO ASK “WHERE ARE OUR WARRIORS?”

Sister, you asked: “Where are our warriors?”

They’re looking at you in the mirror every morning when you wake before dawn to sweep snow from solar panels.

They’re the hands that feed birds in freezing temperatures.

They’re the will that chosed decades of self-reliance over system-depend convenience.

They’re the sovereignty you maintain through backbreaking daily labor.

You are the warrior you’re looking for.

And now the question becomes:

Will you recognize yourself?

Will you call others to recognize themselves?

Will you help build the network that transforms isolated warriors into a force?

Because the warriors are here.

They just don’t know they’re warriors yet.

They think they’re:

“Just a homesteader”

“Just a homeschool mom”

“Just a small farmer”

“Just trying to live free”

But “just trying to live free” in an empire of slavery IS warfare.

Maintaining sovereignty when the system demands dependence IS warfare.

Feeding life when the empire sows death IS warfare.

You are warriors.

Now act like it.

XVII. THE FINAL WORD: FROM QUESTION TO DECLARATION

Kathleen asked: “Where are our warriors?”

Let that question become a declaration:

“HERE are our warriors.”

Sweeping snow from solar panels at dawn.

Tracing pollution back to its source.

Feeding birds in frigid temperatures.

Refusing the cellphone.

Homeschooling children.

Growing real food.

Speaking truth in public.

Building community.

Training bodies.

Fortifying souls.

Maintaining the conditions for life in the age of the Great Dissolution.

That is warrior work.

And when enough warriors recognize themselves—and each other—everything changes.

Not because we become violent.

Because we become unmovable.

Rooted. Like trees.

Present. Like breath.

Faithful. Like dawn.

The empire cannot defeat what will not be moved.

So let us:

Recognize each other (”I see you, warrior”) Form local clans (communities of resistance) Confront the assault publicly (peaceful but persistent) Build parallel infrastructure (economic sovereignty) Speak truth (information warfare) Train our bodies (physical preparedness) Fortify our souls (spiritual grounding)

And when the empire finally turns its full gaze upon us—let them find:

Not scattered individuals easily crushed.

But a network of rooted warriors—

Economically independent.

Physically capable.

Spiritually unbreakable.

Locally organized.

Globally coordinated.

Committed to the preservation of what’s sacred.

Let them find the Remnant.

Let them find the warriors.

Let them find us—standing where we’ve always been:

On the land. In the truth. With the Great Spirit.

Unmoved. Uncompromising. Unafraid.

A’ho.

—The Black Feather

P.S. to Kathleen: When spring comes and you’re planting seeds while others are scrolling feeds—remember this: You’re not just growing food. You’re preserving the MEMORY of what it means to be human. The Remnant’s job isn’t to save everyone. It’s to PRESERVE what must survive the collapse. So that when the grid finally fails—and it will—there are still people who remember how to sweep snow from solar panels, feed birds in freezing temperatures, and live rooted in the land rather than floating in digital hallucination. That’s you. That’s the Remnant. That’s the warrior. Thank you for holding the post.

May your solar panels stay clear.

May your birds stay fed.

May your roots grow deeper.

And may this article help other warriors recognize what you already are.