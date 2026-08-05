THE GERMANS ARE BEATING US AT OUR OWN GAME

An American idea, an American model law, and a chain of foundation money that runs from Long Island to Munich and back.

- Every link documented. The direction of travel is not the one you would expect -

Preface : THE MAN WHO ASKED

In 2015, a researcher named Anthony Forwood finished the sixth revision of a compilation called “A Chronological History of the Psychopathic Elite’s Development of Techno-Slavery.”

It runs to 1,007 dated entries and 125,000 words, from 6 BC to April 2013, covering intelligence programmes, occult organisations, philanthropic foundations and criminal cases, arranged strictly by date. It circulates freely. It is quoted widely.

As far as we can establish, nobody had ever systematically checked it.

I.He asked us to…

Forwood’s own preface tells readers to check him.

It says the information should be verified by readers for their own assurance of accuracy. It describes the work as still in progress. It gives a contact address and invites anyone who can point to a good written source for something missing to get in touch.

=> And it says explicitly that corrections to entries already included are very welcome.

The earliest copy we can find — a 198-page edition circulating around 2012, years before the version we corrected — carries the identical invitation, with the same email address.

He asked from the beginning, and he asked for nine years.

And he was right to. Sixty-five per cent of his entries carry no citation of any kind. He knew the document’s condition, said so, and asked for help.

II.What checking produced (and what he did himself)

We have been describing a man who asked to be corrected. It is worth knowing that he was also, at least once, badly wrong in the same way as the entries we removed from his book — and that he corrected it.

On 20 November 2014, Myron May, a former assistant district attorney, shot three people at the Florida State University library and was killed by police.

Forwood published a series of posts arguing the shooting had not happened and that May was not dead, citing what he presented as a search of the Social Security Death Index. When the autopsy report was published, he reversed his position.

We removed twenty-one entries from his chronology. Several were denials of documented mass-casualty events, including one naming a living amputee survivor as a paid actor. He made the same error himself, in real time, about a shooting three people survived — and unlike the entries we removed, he did not leave it standing.

He was also capable of the thing this edition exists to correct, and he did it to a person. In a message exchange in November 2014 with a woman who had received one of May’s final letters and had the FBI at her door that morning, he told her he suspected she was involved, offered as a clue that a funeral home shared her surname, and when she declined to talk wrote: “I already see what’s true. You just verified it.”

=> A refusal treated as confirmation. A surname treated as evidence.

This is not a footnote to the story. It is the story: a man who could see the failure clearly enough to name it in others, and could not always see it in himself.

Which is why he asked to be checked.

Twenty-one entries removed. For Holocaust denial. For denial of documented mass-casualty events — including one naming a living amputee survivor as a paid actor. For uncorroborated criminal allegations against named individuals. For ethnic attributions unsupported by any evidence. Every removal logged with its date, its length, its reason, and a hash of the original text.

Roughly forty rewritten. A 1912 institution that did not exist. A Grand Master named as the founder of an order he was the last leader of, a century and a quarter early. A London bank credited with financing a discovery made eight years before the bank existed.

And one habit, found five times in five unrelated literatures: => the document records prosecutions and omits verdicts.

III.Where he was best — and where he was right

On one subject Forwood reasons better than almost anyone writing in his field, and all of it cuts against what his own readership believed.

He records that *Akwei v. National Security Agency — the 1992 suit filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, and the most-quoted document in this entire literature — was dismissed as frivolous. And he notes that it has been cited ever since as though the filing itself were evidence of the capabilities it alleged. A complaint is a set of assertions somebody intends to prove. This one never was.*

And he names the organisation he considered the worst offender: Freedom From Covert Harassment and Surveillance — FFCHS, founded in 2005 to support people who believe themselves electronically targeted, and later reconstituted as PACTS International.

Of it, Forwood writes that it encourages anyone to claim victimhood whether their experiences are real or imagined, that it promotes the most unrealistic technical claims available while ignoring more plausible explanations, and that it displays the characteristics of a cult, drawing in vulnerable people.

On 16 September 2013, Aaron Alexis killed twelve people at the Washington Navy Yard.

Fifteen days earlier, Alexis had been exchanging emails with the president of FFCHS, describing his belief that he was under bombardment from an ELF weapon and that it had nearly cost him his job. The exchange is documented in a 2014 report of the House Committee on Homeland Security and in the peer-reviewed literature on gang-stalking and mass violence.

A necessary statement, and this edition applies it to organisations exactly as it applies it to people. No finding of wrongdoing has ever been made against FFCHS or against any officer of it, and none is alleged here. What is documented is narrow and it is enough: a man in acute distress wrote to an organisation about a weapon he believed was being used on him, that organisation’s president wrote back, and a fortnight later he killed twelve people. We name it because Forwood named it, because a House committee named it, and because a reader who cannot identify an organisation cannot check a single word written about it.

Forwood was right — and it is worth being exact about what he was right in, because the distinction matters and we are about to decline a claim it would be easy to make.

He made three specific claims about FFCHS: that it affirmed victimhood regardless of whether the experiences described were real or imagined; that it amplified unrealistic technical explanations while ignoring more ordinary ones; and that it drew in vulnerable people.

(*Read the first one again, because its wording is the whole point. Regardless of whether real or imagined.* Forwood’s criticism does not depend on knowing which. Neither does ours.**)

Aaron Alexis was a man in acute crisis, and that part is documented. In the weeks before the shooting he contacted police in Newport, Rhode Island, reporting that he was being followed and that people were sending vibrations into his body to stop him sleeping. He had sought care through the Veterans Administration. He wrote to FFCHS about an ELF weapon he believed was being used against him and had nearly cost him his job, and its president wrote back.

Fifteen days later he killed twelve people.

Here is what we are not going to say, and why.

We do not know whether anyone was targeting Aaron Alexis. No document in our possession bears on it. We have no evidence that he was, and no evidence that he was not. Asserting either would be a claim without a source, which is the failure this entire edition exists to correct — and it would settle, in a subordinate clause, a question that thousands of people are living inside.

We are not going to do it, and the argument does not require it.

Because Forwood’s charge holds on either reading. If Alexis was experiencing something real, an organisation that met him by affirming the belief — rather than helping him document it, obtain evidence, or secure protection — failed him. If he was ill, an organisation that met him by affirming the belief rather than helping him toward care failed him too.

The failure is identical in both cases, and that is precisely what Forwood said: it affirmed regardless of whether the experiences were real or imagined. That is a claim about a method, not about a man’s sanity — and the method is what the record shows. What that establishes is that Forwood’s characterisation of the organisation was accurate, and checkable against a congressional record.

What it does not establish is causation — that FFCHS made Alexis violent, or bears responsibility for what he did. Nobody has alleged it, no finding supports it, and we do not claim it. And that investigation is what Forwood was doing when he was last heard from: He was running an open call for testimony against FFCHS, under his own name, at his own email address, promising confidentiality to anyone who wrote to him.

IV.Missing — and two dates that come after

Associates report that Anthony Forwood disappeared in July 2015. A friend published an account the following April. We have found no death record, no obituary, no missing-persons file and no news report. We have searched three times.

Then we examined the file itself.

The circulating copy is a conversion and its surface timestamps are worthless. But the custom properties survived, and they record that the document was authored in Microsoft Office Word 2007, with the author field reading Anthony Forwood — and that the PDF from which every current copy descends was created on 4 January 2016.

The document’s own text states: LAST UPDATE: November 29, 2015.

Four months after he vanished, the document was revised. Six months after, a PDF was generated.

Either he was still working — or somebody else finished and published his document under his name, and nobody who reported him missing ever checked the dates.

We do not know which. A creation date records when a file was made, not by whom.

V.The word that changed

We were told Anthony Forwood was assassinated. So we went and read the article that says so.

Shawn Paul Melville, “Robert Duncan’s Targeted Justice, PACTS, FFCHS Are Targeted Individual CIA Honey Pots,” Civilian Intelligence Network, 29 November 2023. It draws on an earlier account — Andy Lewis, “The Curious Case of Anthony Forwood,” 10 April 2016 — and on posts by a commenter identifying himself as a friend of Forwood’s.

Both pieces are cited in full in the sources below, with archived copies where we have been able to make them. Sites in this field go offline frequently; if a link fails, the Internet Archive is where to look.

Every account Melville quotes says Forwood went missing. Went missing. Disappearance. Went missing while the debates went on. Went missing in the summer solstice of 2015. Four times, in four separate quotations, from people who knew him. And in the prose surrounding those quotations, in his own voice: murdered.

No body. No coroner. No police report. No investigation named. No record of any kind.

Both pieces are online and you can check this in ten minutes. That is the point of naming them.

A disappearance became a murder between the quotation marks and the paragraph they sit in.

This is the exact operation we spent 2 weeks documenting inside his chronology — accusation recorded, adjudication omitted, a claim promoted one grade at each retelling until it arrives as fact in a sentence nobody can source.

=> We found it five times in his document. Here it is, performed on him.

VI.The campaign against him — what we know, and what we do not

Somebody ran a sustained effort to destroy Anthony Forwood’s reputation. We can date parts of it and we cannot identify who was behind it.

What is attested:

A website at anthonyforwoodfraud.com — his name plus the word fraud. The domain no longer resolves; there is no DNS record for it today. It survives only in search-engine indexes, which still return a page at /gang-stalkers.html, and in the forum threads that discussed it while it was live.

A Facebook page titled “Anthony Forwood is a Fraud.”

Purchased Google advertising against his name , so that a search for him returned the attack site. This is reported by his friend Andy Lewis in his April 2016 account.

And blog posts and forum threads across at least four platforms, including one titled “Imposter Anthony Forwood Exposed.”

The dates matter more than any of it. The fraud site was already being discussed on a public forum on 21 February 2015. An attack post appeared on 10 March 2015.

That is five months before Forwood disappeared.

Lewis’s article treats the campaign as the mystery — why would anyone pay to attack a man who has been missing since July 2015?

Because they were not attacking a missing man. They were attacking a man who was still arguing back, and the material simply stayed up after he stopped posting. The primary account of his disappearance builds its case on dates that were never checked, and we would not have found this if we had taken it at face value.

And one thing we will not leave out, because leaving it out would be the same selection this edition exists to correct.

Forwood was not only a target in this dispute. He was a participant. He publicly accused at least one blogger of involvement in a death — an allegation for which no evidence has ever been produced and against which no finding has ever been made. We are not naming that person, because naming a living individual as the subject of an unadjudicated accusation of homicide amplifies the accusation, and this edition removed entries from Forwood’s own chronology for precisely that construction.

This was a bitter, mutual, multi-year conflict inside a small online community — not a lone researcher set upon by an institution. Describing it as the second would be more dramatic and less true.

What we do not know, and would like to:

Who registered anthonyforwoodfraud.com, and when. Who paid for the advertising. Why a site attacking a Canadian researcher carried a British contact address — a question somebody asked on that forum in February 2015 and nobody answered.

These have definite answers. WHOIS registration history, pre-2018 records before privacy redaction became standard, and the Internet Archive’s captures of the site’s own contact pages would settle all three.

The domain has existed for over a decade and nobody has looked.

If you know something about who was behind it — or you have archived captures, correspondence, or the registration record — write to us. We will publish what we can verify, whichever way it points.

We will not say he is dead, because no record shows it. We will not say he was murdered, because every source says missing. And we will not connect his disappearance to any living named person, because that is a criminal allegation and nothing has been adjudicated.

If Anthony Forwood is living, an unedited right of reply of any length is open to him. That offer stands and will stand.

VII.THE METHOD, BRIEFLY

Before the main chapter our readers called for to begin with, the short version of how this edition works — because you should be able to check us the way he asked to be checked.

Every claim in the corpus carries one of three marks.

GREEN — a primary document exists and a reader can reach it. A court record, a government report, a foundation’s own published accounts.

GOLD — credible and attributed, but resting on secondary or contested sourcing.

RED — declined. The claim may be true; the evidence offered does not support it.

You will not see those labels in what follows, and that is deliberate.

The marks live in the Apparatus, entry by entry, where all 986 of them are published. What you are reading is the Reading Edition — prose, no tags — and it contains only what reached GREEN or GOLD. The grading has already happened. It determined what appears at all.

But you can still see it operating, because the prose says which is which.

When we write “Rockefeller Foundation Annual Report 1926, page fourteen,” that is GREEN, and we have given you the page so you can check it.

When we write “standard accounts hold” or “associates report,” that is GOLD, and the hedge is the mark.

And when we write “we do not know whether Anthony Forwood is living” or “we do not know whether anyone was targeting Aaron Alexis” — that is a RED decision, stated in our own voice rather than filed in a table.

Five questions decide the mark:

Strip the largest source — does the pattern survive without it? Can a reader actually reach Does the entry establish something a person did, or only where they were? Does a statement run with the speaker’s interest, or against it?

And where a formal body has ruled on a claim, is the ruling stated — including when it runs against us?

That last one is why Part One says “missing” and not “murdered.”

VIII.Why this chapter first

You voted for it.

And it is the right place to start, because it is the chapter where checking made the story worse.

This edition removed twenty-one entries and dissolved several claims that readers had believed for years. That is what people expect from fact-checking: things get smaller.

Not here. Every figure in what follows is confirmed — several of them to the page number of a philanthropic foundation’s own published annual report. The chain runs from a Victorian statistician to a Bavarian statute in twenty-six documented steps, and the direction of travel is the opposite of the one most people assume.

Nothing in this chapter is inferred. It did not need to be.

PART TWO, The Main Chapter — THE GERMANS ARE BEATING US AT OUR OWN GAME

An American idea, an American model law, and a chain of foundation money that runs from Long Island to Munich and back. Every link documented. The direction of travel is not the one you would expect.

I.The idea acquires an address

Francis Galton, Charles Darwin’s half-cousin, proposed the principle he named eugenics in 1883. For two decades it remained an idea in circulation. Then it acquired institutions.

University College London established the first chair in eugenics in 1904 and the Galton Laboratory of National Eugenics in 1907. In Germany, a physician named Alfred Ploetz founded the Society for Racial Hygiene in 1905. Among his co-founders was a young Swiss-born psychiatrist called Ernst Rüdin, who would spend the next fifty years at the centre of this story.

In America the movement found its home at Cold Spring Harbor, New York, where the Eugenics Record Office opened in 1910. Its funding came from three of the country’s largest fortunes: Harriman, Carnegie, and Rockefeller. Its work was to catalogue the American population by inherited trait — to identify, as its own literature put it, the pedigrees of families — and to propose what it called practical applications. Those applications came to include sterilisation programmes aimed at the poor, at non-white populations, and at people classified as genetically deficient.

By 1908 the movement had a clinical arm as well. The Connecticut Society for Mental Hygiene was founded that year, and within two decades twenty-four countries had Mental Hygiene Associations — routinely staffed, at the medical level, by psychiatrists who held eugenic views. Legislatures began to follow.

II.The model law

In 1922, Harry Laughlin, superintendent of the Eugenics Record Office, published a Model Eugenical Sterilization Law — a template for legislatures, naming the categories of person to be sterilised and the procedure for doing it. Aubrey Strode drafted Virginia’s Sterilization Act of 1924 working from that model. Strode was a state legislator and an administrator of the Colony for Epileptics and Feebleminded. The Colony’s superintendent, Albert Priddy, then selected a test case to establish that the law would survive constitutional challenge. He chose Carrie Buck, an eighteen-year-old who had given birth after — by her own account — being raped by her foster parents’ nephew. The trial was held in the Circuit Court of Amherst County in November 1924. Buck was represented by Irving Whitehead — a lifelong friend of Strode’s, one of the Colony’s first board members, and paid by the Colony. Of the witnesses called against her, only two had ever met her. Laughlin did not attend. He submitted a written deposition, having never met anyone in the Buck family, restating Priddy’s own letter back to the court as sworn expert testimony. And among the expert witnesses called was Joseph DeJarnette. He told the court that feeblemindedness runs in families. Buck’s attorney asked whether he had ever traced a hereditary line back to its beginning. “No, sir.” Buck v. Bell, 274 U.S. 200 (1927), upheld the statute eight to one. Justice Holmes wrote that three generations of imbeciles are enough. Approximately 8,000 Virginians were sterilised before the practice ended in 1979. Ten years later, the same DeJarnette told the General Assembly that the Germans were beating us at our own game. The model existed, it was American, it had been tested in the Supreme Court, and it was available to anyone who wanted it.

III.The money

Between 1925 and 1935, the Rockefeller Foundation spent close to three million dollars on the German psychiatric research establishment. The largest recipient was the German Institute for Psychiatric Research in Munich — founded in 1917 under Emil Kraepelin, and brought under the Kaiser Wilhelm Society’s umbrella in 1924. The Foundation’s grants funded both the construction of its facilities and the research conducted inside them. A grant of $250,000 went to the institute in May 1926. In 1929, a further $317,000 allowed the associated Institute for Brain Research to construct a major building. The 1926 grant is recorded in the Rockefeller Foundation’s own Annual Report for 1926, page fourteen. It is given one sentence. The same report runs to paragraphs on yellow fever eradication and the work of the China Medical Board.* That is not concealment — the grant was published, which is how we are able to cite it. It is proportion. An institution that gave paragraphs to mosquito control gave one sentence to the establishment of the world’s first department of psychiatric genetics. And it cuts against intent, which we should say plainly. A single line in an annual report is not what concealment looks like. It is what routine looks like.* We have found no evidence that anyone at the Foundation in 1926 anticipated what the department would be used for — and the record suggests they did not think the grant notable enough to describe.* Inside the Munich institute was a department that existed nowhere else: the Department of Genealogical and Demographic Studies, the first anywhere devoted to psychiatric genetics. Kraepelin put Ernst Rüdin in charge of it. Rüdin’s specialism was the heritability of psychiatric conditions. He had published a study of the inheritance of schizophrenia in 1916 — Zur Vererbung und Neuentstehung der Dementia praecox. This is the hinge of everything that follows. The Foundation did not stop when the political situation changed. It continued funding the institute after 1933.

IV.New York, August 1932

The international eugenics movement met at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City from 21 to 23 August 1932. The Third International Eugenics Congress was presided over by Charles Davenport, founder of the Eugenics Record Office at Cold Spring Harbor. Its proceedings were dedicated to Mary Williamson Averell — Mrs. E. H. Harriman — whose money had founded that office twenty-two years earlier. They were published as A Decade of Progress in Eugenics, with Harry Laughlin as secretary of the publication committee. Laughlin was the author of the model sterilisation law. And the congress unanimously elected Ernst Rüdin president of the International Federation of Eugenic Organizations.

V.The law

On 14 July 1933, Germany enacted the Law for the Prevention of Hereditarily Diseased Offspring. It authorised compulsory sterilisation. And Ernst Rüdin was one of its primary drafters — he went on to co-author the law’s official commentary with Arthur Gütt and Falk Ruttke, published in 1934. The conditions the law made grounds for compulsory sterilisation included schizophrenia and manic-depressive illness — the two conditions on which Rüdin had built his career. A man spent seventeen years establishing, with American philanthropic funding, that certain psychiatric conditions were heritable — and then helped write the statute that authorised sterilising the people who had them. Read the order carefully, because it is not the order most accounts give. August 1932: the international eugenics movement, meeting in a Manhattan museum, presided over by the founder of the Eugenics Record Office, in proceedings dedicated to the woman who funded it, unanimously elects Rüdin to lead its federation. July 1933: Rüdin co-drafts the sterilisation law. They did not endorse him afterwards. They elevated him eleven months before — and he wrote it holding their office. It was minuted. It was printed. It was reported.

VI.Berlin, 1927 — and the part that reaches the camps

There is a third institute, and it is the one that closes the distance between a funding decision and a human being. The Kaiser Wilhelm Institute of Anthropology, Human Heredity and Eugenics opened in Berlin in 1927. The Rockefeller Foundation partially funded the construction of its building and helped keep it operating through the Great Depression. Its first director was Eugen Fischer. Its second was Otmar von Verschuer. Its leading theorist was Fritz Lenz. Standard accounts hold that Hitler read Fischer and Lenz’s Principles of Human Heredity and Race Hygiene during his imprisonment at Landsberg. And in 1937, Fischer headed Special Commission 3 — Sonderkommission 3 — established at Gestapo headquarters in Berlin. Its subject was the children born in the Rhineland to German mothers and soldiers of France’s colonial armies, who had occupied the region after the First World War. Racial anthropologists called them Rheinlandbastarde. A commission from Fischer’s institute — Fischer, Wolfgang Abel, Heinrich Schade and Engelhard Bühler — evaluated them, one genealogy at a time. An estimated six to eight hundred children were identified. At least 385 of them, aged between thirteen and sixteen, were sterilised in 1937. There was no legal basis for any of it. The 1933 statute did not cover them, so families were pressured into consenting, and the operation was conducted in secret because it was illegal. Of the 385, only one is known to us by name — Hans Hauck, who gave interviews about it as an adult. None received compensation from the German state. None of the human geneticists involved was prosecuted. And Otmar von Verschuer was Josef Mengele’s mentor. Mengele worked under him before Auschwitz, and corresponded with the Institute during it. This is where the chain stops being institutional and becomes personal. Munich produced a statute. Berlin produced a commission, a list of children, 385 operations without legal authority, and a supervisor whose student went to Auschwitz.

VII.1935, and the thing that makes this honest

In 1935, Germany enacted the Nuremberg Race Laws. The Rockefeller Foundation withdrew its funding for the genealogical and demographic research at the Munich institute. This is the fact a conspiratorial account cannot accommodate, and it is the most important sentence in this chapter. The Foundation was capable of recognising what its money was doing, and capable of stopping. Which means the preceding decade was a choice, sustained for ten years, by people who could see. And the work did not stop. The funding was assumed by the Ahnenerbe — the research organisation of the SS. And here is a question this chapter cannot yet answer, which we state rather than avoid. The withdrawal covers Munich. We do not know whether Foundation support for the Berlin anthropology institute — Fischer’s institute, the one that ran Special Commission 3 two years later — continued past 1935. If it did, the withdrawal was partial rather than principled, and this chapter’s central claim is weaker than it appears. We would have to say so. The annual reports are published, paginated, and held in research libraries. The question is answerable and we have not answered it. In 1936, the University of Heidelberg awarded Harry Laughlin an honorary doctorate in medicine.

VIII.The objection

One scholarly argument runs against this chapter, and it is the strongest one. We state it because a reader who looks up our title will find it. Egbert Klautke — whose peer-reviewed article “The Germans are Beating us at our own Game: American Eugenics and the German Sterilization Law of 1933” (History of the Human Sciences, 2016) takes its title from the same quotation ours does — argues that German race-hygiene experts were well informed about American statutes but did not depend on American expertise to draft their own, that they adapted a body of thought that was transnational by nature, and that tracing Nazi racial policy to American origins oversimplifies the historical record. We think he is right about the drafting and that it does not touch the funding — and the distinction is the whole of our claim. Whether German scientists needed American help to write a statute is one question. Whether American money built the institute, salaried the department, credentialed the researcher, and elected him to lead the international federation eleven months before he drafted it — that is another question, and the annual reports and congress proceedings answer it. The chain we have traced is financial and institutional. It is not an argument that Germans could not have arrived there alone.

IX.What the chain actually shows

There are four links, and each is an institution.

Money. American philanthropic capital — Rockefeller, Carnegie, Harriman — funding eugenic research on two continents. Institute. A German research establishment built and sustained with that money, containing the world’s first department of psychiatric genetics. Researcher. A named scientist, internationally credentialed by an American-hosted congress, whose specialism was precisely the heritability question the legislation would turn on. Statute. A national law authorising compulsory sterilisation, drafted in part by that scientist, applied to the conditions he had studied.

No secret society is required to explain any of this. No hidden directorate. No concealed instruction. The mechanism was funding, prestige, professional networks and legislative drafting — minuted, published, and still sitting in the archives. And the direction of travel was not what the conspiratorial literature assumes. It did not run from a foreign conspiracy into America. The model law was American, the congress was American, the money was American, and in 1936 a German university gave an honorary doctorate to the American who drafted the template. Joseph DeJarnette said in 1934 that the Germans were beating us at our own game. There was a game, and for a period the Germans played it more aggressively than the Americans who had built the field. The uncomfortable part is not that this was hidden. It is that it never had to be.

Sources

Primary Rockefeller Foundation, Annual Reports, 1913–1940 — published and paginated. The 1926 grant of $250,000 is at Annual Report 1926, page 14. * A Decade of Progress in Eugenics: Scientific Papers of the Third International Congress of Eugenics, held at the American Museum of Natural History, New York, August 21–23, 1932 (Williams & Wilkins, 1934). Publication committee: Harry F. Perkins, chairman; Harry H. Laughlin, secretary. Available at the Internet Archive.* * Harry H. Laughlin, Eugenical Sterilization in the United States* (Psychopathic Laboratory of the Municipal Court of Chicago, 1922), containing the Model Eugenical Sterilization Law.** * Ernst Rüdin, Zur Vererbung und Neuentstehung der Dementia praecox*** (1916). Law for the Prevention of Hereditarily Diseased Offspring, 14 July 1933 — German legislative record. Official commentary: Arthur Gütt, Ernst Rüdin and Falk Ruttke (1934). ** Buck v. Bell , 274 U.S. 200 (1927).* Trial record, Buck v. Priddy , Circuit Court of Amherst County, November 1924 — including Laughlin’s written deposition and DeJarnette’s testimony. * Eugenics Record Office archives, Cold Spring Harbor. * DeJarnette, quoted in “Delegates Urge Wider Practice of Sterilization,” Richmond Times-Dispatch , 1934. * Secondary and peer-reviewed * Stefan Kühl, The Nazi Connection: Eugenics, American Racism, and German National Socialism*** (Oxford, 1994). * Daniel J. Kevles, In the Name of Eugenics* (1995) — p. 116 for the DeJarnette quotation.** William E. Seidelman, “Science and Inhumanity: The Kaiser-Wilhelm/Max Planck Society.” Volker Roelcke , on psychiatric genetics under Rüdin and its international relations. Matthias Weber , on the Deutsche Forschungsanstalt für Psychiatrie, Munich. * Robert Jay Lifton, The Nazi Doctors . Edwin Black, War Against the Weak** — see the caution below. Jonathan Spiro, Defending the Master Race*** (2009). On Special Commission 3 and the 1937 sterilisations: ** American Journal of Public Health 112(2): 248–254 (2022), DOI 10.2105/AJPH.2021.306593. United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Holocaust Encyclopedia. Reiner Pommerin, Sterilisierung der Rheinlandbastarde (1979). Tina Campt, Other Germans ** (2004). On Buck v. Bell: Encyclopedia Virginia (Virginia Humanities). * University of Virginia Historical Collections, Eugenics: Three Generations, No Imbeciles . *

The objection, stated because it is the strongest against this chapter

*Egbert Klautke, “’The Germans are Beating us at our own Game’: American Eugenics and the German Sterilization Law of 1933,” History of the Human Sciences (2016) — which argues that German experts did not depend on American expertise to draft their own law. We address it in the text rather than omitting it.*

⚠ A caution to readers who go looking

A substantial secondary literature exists making far stronger claims about these events — that Rüdin was a Rockefeller executive, that the Foundation directed the Nazi racial programme, that human remains from the camps were sent to Rockefeller-funded institutes. Those claims trace to a political pamphlet of the 1990s and circulate widely on conspiracy sites. They are not supported by the record, and citing them will discredit anything they are attached to. The documented version is bad enough, and it has the advantage of being true.

THE LEDGER FOR THIS CHAPTER

What came out, what went in, and what is still open

Every chapter of this edition ends this way. If we removed something you had believed, you are entitled to see what replaced it — and to check whether the replacement is better sourced than the thing it replaced.*

⛔ REMOVED OR DOWNGRADED

✅ ADDED IN ITS PLACE

❓ STILL OPEN — AND WE WILL PUBLISH THE ANSWER EITHER WAY

⚠ OUR OWN CORRECTIONS TO THIS CHAPTER

Two, and we are publishing them because the alternative is that a reader finds them. The congress date. An earlier draft placed the Third International Eugenics Congress in August 1933, six weeks after the German law. It was August 1932, eleven months before. The sequence in that draft ran backwards. The corrected order is worse for the people in it: they elevated Rüdin first, and he drafted the law holding their office. The number of children. An earlier draft stated that some six hundred children were sterilised. Six to eight hundred were identified. At least 385 were sterilised. We had the population and the victims as one number. Overstating the victims of a documented atrocity by more than half is a serious error and we are not going to bury it in a footnote.

THE NET

One entry removed. One source downgraded. One chapter demoted. Four of our own claims cut for want of a citation. Two of our own errors corrected in public. Against: a documented chain, a primary citation by page number, five academic sources, a congress date that reverses the sequence in our favour, an entire institute the corpus never mentions, a named commission at Gestapo headquarters, 385 children and the one name that survives, a Supreme Court record, a scholarly objection stated and answered, and a test this chapter might still fail. This is the chapter where checking made the story worse — for the institutions, not for the reader. Nothing here was inferred. It did not need to be.

This is the first article of the Black Feather Corrected Edition of Anthony Forwood’s* A Chronological History of the Development of Our Techno-Slavery. Eighteen further chapters follow. The full Apparatus — excision record with every removal hashed, source register grading all 110 works the document relies on, verification ledger across six archives, and a master chronology restoring the original sequence entry by entry — is published separately and in full.*

*If you find an error in this, tell us. We would rather be corrected by a reader than by an archive six months from now — which is, after all, exactly what Anthony Forwood asked of his own.*

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