Distorted but melodic electric lead guitar solos, rock organ in chorus parts, harmonica solos with wahwah effect, gospel bachground choir in chours) Harmonic Journey (Keys & Moods): Verses: E minor blues (oppression, grit), Chorus: G Mixolydian (hopeful but tense), Bridge 1: C# Phrygian dominant (exotic, oppressive, mysterious), Verse 3: Darker E minor (despair), Bridge 2: F minor rising to climax (rebellion, transcendence), Verse 4: G major resolution (unity, liberation), Outro: Back to E minor add9 (open-ended — truth is still a quest), Instrumentation & Groove:: Verses: Blues shuffle riff, slow burn, fuzz bass + slide guitar, Chorus: Gospel choir, Hammond organ swells, anthemic drums, Bridges: Polyrhythmic toms, exotic scales, mystical textures, Final verse: Stadium-sized — soaring lead guitar + choir, Outro: Minimal — arpeggiated guitar + organ, fading vocals
Willowlady
[Verse 1] Pale woman, rest beneath the sky Lying in grass where autumn sighs Maple leaves tumble on her hair Lost in a dream without a care [Chorus] All the wild rivers are turning gray My morning breaks in silent awe Lady of the willow, where did you stray? Soft shadows play as twilight falls (Ooh) Lady in the green (Ooh) Where have you been? [Verse 2] Golden leaves drift by your door I wait and chill, hoping for more Summer burned bright, winter drew near I hold to your memory clear Candles fall to ashes slow Your laughter gone, only echoes glow [Chorus] All the wild rivers are turning gray My morning breaks in silent awe Lady of the willow, where did you stray? Soft shadows play as twilight falls (Ooh) Lady in the green (Ooh) Where have you been? [Bridge] Mother Earth walks in her dark attire Silent and slow past fields gone dire Sorrow she gathers, held in her arms Longing for laughter, safe from harm Waiting for peace beneath the rain Her children's voices to return again [Outro] (Ooh) Lady in the green (Ooh) Where have you been?