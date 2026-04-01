Willowlady

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[Verse 1] Pale woman, rest beneath the sky Lying in grass where autumn sighs Maple leaves tumble on her hair Lost in a dream without a care [Chorus] All the wild rivers are turning gray My morning breaks in silent awe Lady of the willow, where did you stray? Soft shadows play as twilight falls (Ooh) Lady in the green (Ooh) Where have you been? [Verse 2] Golden leaves drift by your door I wait and chill, hoping for more Summer burned bright, winter drew near I hold to your memory clear Candles fall to ashes slow Your laughter gone, only echoes glow [Chorus] All the wild rivers are turning gray My morning breaks in silent awe Lady of the willow, where did you stray? Soft shadows play as twilight falls (Ooh) Lady in the green (Ooh) Where have you been? [Bridge] Mother Earth walks in her dark attire Silent and slow past fields gone dire Sorrow she gathers, held in her arms Longing for laughter, safe from harm Waiting for peace beneath the rain Her children's voices to return again [Outro] (Ooh) Lady in the green (Ooh) Where have you been?